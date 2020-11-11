9-1-9-8
(nine, one, nine, eight)
10-13-27-31-36
(ten, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
7-5-4
(seven, five, four)
8-7-1
(eight, seven, one)
4-2-7-0
(four, two, seven, zero)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:49.76
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 49.76)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
01-08-14-19-39
(one, eight, fourteen, nineteen, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
05-15-23-24-31
(five, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
02-09-12-26-32-34
(two, nine, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $9.3 million
02-03-09-13-25-40
(two, three, nine, thirteen, twenty-five, forty)
0-9-1
(zero, nine, one)
3-9-1
(three, nine, one)
11-13-17-28-35
(eleven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-five)
7-5-2
(seven, five, two)
3-4-3
(three, four, three)
6-7-7-7
(six, seven, seven, seven)
0-6-1-1
(zero, six, one, one)
02-11-12-14-29-34
(two, eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $127,000
5-4-0
(five, four, zero)
9-7-8
(nine, seven, eight)
8-9-5-4
(eight, nine, five, four)
1-8-0-3
(one, eight, zero, three)
7-1
(seven, one)
0-4
(zero, four)
2-3-9
(two, three, nine)
9-7-2
(nine, seven, two)
4-2-4-5
(four, two, four, five)
8-4-1-9
(eight, four, one, nine)
2-4-6-7-3
(two, four, six, seven, three)
4-9-9-2-5
(four, nine, nine, two, five)
3-3
(three, three)
2-0
(two, zero)
1-1-0
(one, one, zero)
4-2-9
(four, two, nine)
6-1-7-2
(six, one, seven, two)
9-6-9-2
(nine, six, nine, two)
6-9-7-3-6
(six, nine, seven, three, six)
6-8-7-8-4
(six, eight, seven, eight, four)
3-1-2
(three, one, two)
2-4-8
(two, four, eight)
5-3-2-2
(five, three, two, two)
2-5-8-1
(two, five, eight, one)
1-7-5-7-6
(one, seven, five, seven, six)
7-2-1-3-5
(seven, two, one, three, five)
09-11-20-22-28
(nine, eleven, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight)
6-6-3
(six, six, three)
3-0-7
(three, zero, seven)
04-09-15-23-32
(four, nine, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-two)
01-07-22-37-42
(one, seven, twenty-two, thirty-seven, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
03-13-20-25-33
(three, thirteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
01-02-07-15-17-22-26-29-30-34-38-43-47-50-53-60-63-66-70-78, BE: 26
(one, two, seven, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-three, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-eight; BE: twenty-six)
5-4-1, SB: 9
(five, four, one; SB: nine)
1-5-5-6, SB: 9
(one, five, five, six; SB: nine)
5-4-1
(five, four, one)
1-5-5-6
(one, five, five, six)
6-0-6
(six, zero, six)
8-9-9
(eight, nine, nine)
04-15-17-23-25, Cash Ball: 23
(four, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five; Cash Ball: twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $210,000
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.