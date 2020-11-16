02-06-14-16, Bonus: 12

Month: 1, Day: 23, Year: 2

7-6-6, Fireball: 4

2-0-6-6, Fireball: 4

7-6-4

3-4-6-0

4-2-1

5-8-3-4

03-05-07-11-15-16-18-22-28-31-43-46-63-67-69-74-75-77-78-80

8-5-8, Lucky Sum: 21

7-9-4-5, Lucky Sum: 25

03-15-20-32-37-44, Kicker: 2-4-4-1-3-3

Estimated jackpot: $5.6 million

0-5-5

6-0-7

8-4-2-8

6-4-7-7

3-3-6-5-5

6-3-7-3-8

06-07-11-31-36

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

01-07-20-25-30

8-9-2

03-05-11-15-19-21-28-30

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

8-5-8-4

3-5-0-0

2-9-4-6

06-09-17-19-23

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

04-11-15-19-23-45

Estimated jackpot: $530,000

9-8, Wild: 4

9-9, Wild: 6

7-0-9, Wild: 4

4-7-1, Wild: 6

4-5-5-4, Wild: 4

6-9-5-2, Wild: 6

5-6-3-4-8, Wild: 4

3-9-9-8-4, Wild: 6

03-06-18-20-30

Estimated jackpot: $46,000

2-1-4-5

2-4-4-9

18-27-29-36-37, Extra: 8

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

07-14-15-18-35, Power-Up: 2

1-1-3

6-7-8

0-0-1-1

4-5-9-2

5-9-1, Lucky Sum: 15

7-8-1, Lucky Sum: 16

8-2-0, Lucky Sum: 10

4-4-6-8, Lucky Sum: 22

3-4-3-1, Lucky Sum: 11

1-1-2-3, Lucky Sum: 7

