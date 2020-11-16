02-06-14-16, Bonus: 12
Month: 1, Day: 23, Year: 2
7-6-6, Fireball: 4
2-0-6-6, Fireball: 4
7-6-4
3-4-6-0
4-2-1
5-8-3-4
03-05-07-11-15-16-18-22-28-31-43-46-63-67-69-74-75-77-78-80
8-5-8, Lucky Sum: 21
7-9-4-5, Lucky Sum: 25
03-15-20-32-37-44, Kicker: 2-4-4-1-3-3
Estimated jackpot: $5.6 million
0-5-5
6-0-7
8-4-2-8
6-4-7-7
3-3-6-5-5
6-3-7-3-8
06-07-11-31-36
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
01-07-20-25-30
8-9-2
03-05-11-15-19-21-28-30
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
8-5-8-4
3-5-0-0
2-9-4-6
06-09-17-19-23
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
04-11-15-19-23-45
Estimated jackpot: $530,000
9-8, Wild: 4
9-9, Wild: 6
7-0-9, Wild: 4
4-7-1, Wild: 6
4-5-5-4, Wild: 4
6-9-5-2, Wild: 6
5-6-3-4-8, Wild: 4
3-9-9-8-4, Wild: 6
03-06-18-20-30
Estimated jackpot: $46,000
2-1-4-5
2-4-4-9
18-27-29-36-37, Extra: 8
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
07-14-15-18-35, Power-Up: 2
1-1-3
6-7-8
0-0-1-1
4-5-9-2
5-9-1, Lucky Sum: 15
7-8-1, Lucky Sum: 16
8-2-0, Lucky Sum: 10
4-4-6-8, Lucky Sum: 22
3-4-3-1, Lucky Sum: 11
1-1-2-3, Lucky Sum: 7
