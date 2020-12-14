Estimated jackpot: $94,000
04-10-11-17, Bonus: 11
(four, ten, eleven, seventeen; Bonus: eleven)
Month: 11, Day: 27, Year: 9
(Month: eleven; Day: twenty-seven; Year: nine)
7-5-9, Fireball: 2
(seven, five, nine; Fireball: two)
2-8-2-9, Fireball: 2
(two, eight, two, nine; Fireball: two)
7-4-5
(seven, four, five)
0-0-9-7
(zero, zero, nine, seven)
0-4-0
(zero, four, zero)
1-7-9-8
(one, seven, nine, eight)
01-04-06-14-15-17-22-26-30-36-39-43-44-54-55-58-62-68-71-79
(one, four, six, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-nine)
8-7-6, Lucky Sum: 21
(eight, seven, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
6-9-9-8, Lucky Sum: 32
(six, nine, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: thirty-two)
07-10-20-24-25-40, Kicker: 6-3-1-5-0-8
(seven, ten, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty; Kicker: six, three, one, five, zero, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.8 million
6-8-0
(six, eight, zero)
1-7-9
(one, seven, nine)
2-6-4-3
(two, six, four, three)
8-2-7-6
(eight, two, seven, six)
9-9-3-4-8
(nine, nine, three, four, eight)
4-8-4-0-2
(four, eight, four, zero, two)
05-24-32-35-39
(five, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
02-07-11-17-35
(two, seven, eleven, seventeen, thirty-five)
1-4-3
(one, four, three)
04-06-12-16-19-24-28-29
(four, six, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $53,000
5-7-9-0
(five, seven, nine, zero)
1-4-0-3
(one, four, zero, three)
7-2-1-3
(seven, two, one, three)
14-17-24-26-31
(fourteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
02-09-24-44-47-49
(two, nine, twenty-four, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $680,000
3-1, Wild: 9
(three, one; Wild: nine)
3-0, Wild: 2
(three, zero; Wild: two)
4-0-0, Wild: 9
(four, zero, zero; Wild: nine)
7-0-4, Wild: 2
(seven, zero, four; Wild: two)
2-0-9-9, Wild: 9
(two, zero, nine, nine; Wild: nine)
2-1-7-7, Wild: 2
(two, one, seven, seven; Wild: two)
3-7-6-0-4, Wild: 9
(three, seven, six, zero, four; Wild: nine)
6-9-8-6-1, Wild: 2
(six, nine, eight, six, one; Wild: two)
04-07-23-26-30
(four, seven, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
0-0-5-0
(zero, zero, five, zero)
9-8-0-7
(nine, eight, zero, seven)
09-20-22-27-37, Extra: 33
(nine, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-seven; Extra: thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $90,000
01-07-09-31-37, Power-Up: 3
(one, seven, nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Power, Up: three)
7-4-4
(seven, four, four)
5-6-9
(five, six, nine)
9-6-8-1
(nine, six, eight, one)
1-5-2-3
(one, five, two, three)
7-8-9, Lucky Sum: 24
(seven, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
1-3-3, Lucky Sum: 7
(one, three, three; Lucky Sum: seven)
6-3-8, Lucky Sum: 17
(six, three, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
4-5-3-3, Lucky Sum: 15
(four, five, three, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
1-0-9-5, Lucky Sum: 15
(one, zero, nine, five; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
5-2-5-6, Lucky Sum: 18
(five, two, five, six; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
