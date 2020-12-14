Estimated jackpot: $94,000

04-10-11-17, Bonus: 11

Month: 11, Day: 27, Year: 9

7-5-9, Fireball: 2

2-8-2-9, Fireball: 2

7-4-5

0-0-9-7

0-4-0

1-7-9-8

01-04-06-14-15-17-22-26-30-36-39-43-44-54-55-58-62-68-71-79

8-7-6, Lucky Sum: 21

6-9-9-8, Lucky Sum: 32

07-10-20-24-25-40, Kicker: 6-3-1-5-0-8

Estimated jackpot: $1.8 million

6-8-0

1-7-9

2-6-4-3

8-2-7-6

9-9-3-4-8

4-8-4-0-2

05-24-32-35-39

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

02-07-11-17-35

1-4-3

04-06-12-16-19-24-28-29

Estimated jackpot: $53,000

5-7-9-0

1-4-0-3

7-2-1-3

14-17-24-26-31

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

02-09-24-44-47-49

Estimated jackpot: $680,000

3-1, Wild: 9

3-0, Wild: 2

4-0-0, Wild: 9

7-0-4, Wild: 2

2-0-9-9, Wild: 9

2-1-7-7, Wild: 2

3-7-6-0-4, Wild: 9

6-9-8-6-1, Wild: 2

04-07-23-26-30

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

0-0-5-0

9-8-0-7

09-20-22-27-37, Extra: 33

Estimated jackpot: $90,000

01-07-09-31-37, Power-Up: 3

7-4-4

5-6-9

9-6-8-1

1-5-2-3

7-8-9, Lucky Sum: 24

1-3-3, Lucky Sum: 7

6-3-8, Lucky Sum: 17

4-5-3-3, Lucky Sum: 15

1-0-9-5, Lucky Sum: 15

5-2-5-6, Lucky Sum: 18

