Estimated jackpot: $60,000
2-4-8
(two, four, eight)
5-4-6
(five, four, six)
7-1-6-3
(seven, one, six, three)
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:47.69
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 47.69)
Estimated jackpot: $278,000
04-08-13-29-32
(four, eight, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $68,000
01-12-23-30-32
(one, twelve, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
7-1-1
(seven, one, one)
0-6-8
(zero, six, eight)
02-06-18-31-33
(two, six, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-three)
4-8-0
(four, eight, zero)
2-5-4
(two, five, four)
8-9-9-5
(eight, nine, nine, five)
8-1-8-6
(eight, one, eight, six)
03-11-27-28-32-35
(three, eleven, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-five)
6-1-3
(six, one, three)
8-1-5
(eight, one, five)
8-5-4-3
(eight, five, four, three)
2-0-2-5
(two, zero, two, five)
4-8
(four, eight)
3-5
(three, five)
8-2-7
(eight, two, seven)
0-4-1
(zero, four, one)
0-8-6-2
(zero, eight, six, two)
7-8-4-6
(seven, eight, four, six)
8-8-2-1-1
(eight, eight, two, one, one)
9-9-1-7-3
(nine, nine, one, seven, three)
4-4
(four, four)
5-4
(five, four)
4-9-7
(four, nine, seven)
5-3-0
(five, three, zero)
4-5-7-5
(four, five, seven, five)
3-8-6-3
(three, eight, six, three)
1-0-5-3-6
(one, zero, five, three, six)
4-2-9-5-0
(four, two, nine, five, zero)
4-8-9
(four, eight, nine)
2-0-7
(two, zero, seven)
7-4-8-3
(seven, four, eight, three)
5-3-0-2
(five, three, zero, two)
1-3-4-0-9
(one, three, four, zero, nine)
2-1-3-4-5
(two, one, three, four, five)
6-1-8
(six, one, eight)
0-2-1
(zero, two, one)
02-06-13-27-28-35, Extra Shot: 3
(two, six, thirteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-five; Extra Shot: three)
Estimated jackpot: $2.75 million
03-24-27-39-40
(three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
04-05-06-31-32
(four, five, six, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
02-05-06-12-13-14-15-16-31-35-39-43-46-53-54-66-72-75-76-78, BE: 14
(two, five, six, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-six, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-eight; BE: fourteen)
8-8-0, SB: 6
(eight, eight, zero; SB: six)
1-1-8-1, SB: 6
(one, one, eight, one; SB: six)
8-8-0
(eight, eight, zero)
1-1-8-1
(one, one, eight, one)
5-0-8
(five, zero, eight)
5-2-3
(five, two, three)
02-04-21-22-32, Cash Ball: 18
(two, four, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-two; Cash Ball: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $445,000
JH-8C-4D-8H-4S
(JH, 8C, 4D, 8H, 4S)
14-15-16-34, Cash Ball: 12
(fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-four; Cash Ball: twelve)
6-5-0
(six, five, zero)
2-4-9
(two, four, nine)
1-0-2-3
(one, zero, two, three)
5-5-7-7
(five, five, seven, seven)
