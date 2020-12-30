6-0-9-5
(six, zero, nine, five)
04-07-08-20-33
(four, seven, eight, twenty, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $89,000
06-09-18-23, Bonus: 2
(six, nine, eighteen, twenty-three; Bonus: two)
3-2-4, Fireball: 5
(three, two, four; Fireball: five)
2-1-1-5, Fireball: 5
(two, one, one, five; Fireball: five)
6-0-2
(six, zero, two)
6-7-7-9
(six, seven, seven, nine)
3-7-7
(three, seven, seven)
6-1-0-2
(six, one, zero, two)
04-09-21-22-25-28-29-33-35-38-42-43-46-49-50-65-68-70-73-74
(four, nine, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-four)
01-10-37-49-53-57, Bonus: 46
(one, ten, thirty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-seven; Bonus: forty-six)
4-7-6, Lucky Sum: 17
(four, seven, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
9-2-9-0, Lucky Sum: 20
(nine, two, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty)
01-11-13-35-40-48, Kicker: 8-5-1-5-3-6
(one, eleven, thirteen, thirty-five, forty, forty-eight; Kicker: eight, five, one, five, three, six)
Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million
7-7-5
(seven, seven, five)
6-8-5
(six, eight, five)
2-4-0-0
(two, four, zero, zero)
0-3-6-7
(zero, three, six, seven)
6-5-4-3-7
(six, five, four, three, seven)
9-4-4-5-3
(nine, four, four, five, three)
07-14-19-26-31
(seven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $652,000
11-17-28-34-36
(eleven, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-six)
1-4-5
(one, four, five)
01-08-09-13-17-23-25-30
(one, eight, nine, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $69,000
9-8-0-3
(nine, eight, zero, three)
6-3-5-0
(six, three, five, zero)
8-2-1-1
(eight, two, one, one)
19-25-26-39-43
(nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
02-04-07-24-32-36
(two, four, seven, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $1.43 million
8-2, Wild: 1
(eight, two; Wild: one)
8-7, Wild: 8
(eight, seven; Wild: eight)
8-0-5, Wild: 1
(eight, zero, five; Wild: one)
2-9-6, Wild: 8
(two, nine, six; Wild: eight)
6-4-1-6, Wild: 1
(six, four, one, six; Wild: one)
3-8-6-0, Wild: 8
(three, eight, six, zero; Wild: eight)
5-0-1-8-1, Wild: 1
(five, zero, one, eight, one; Wild: one)
8-7-7-7-8, Wild: 8
(eight, seven, seven, seven, eight; Wild: eight)
01-06-15-25-29
(one, six, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $122,000
6-9-9-7
(six, nine, nine, seven)
8-1-3-9
(eight, one, three, nine)
13-18-20-26-33, Extra: 32
(thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-three; Extra: thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $193,000
04-11-16-28-32, Power-Up: 2
(four, eleven, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Power, Up: two)
2-1-8
(two, one, eight)
0-3-8
(zero, three, eight)
5-9-2-8
(five, nine, two, eight)
1-7-2-0
(one, seven, two, zero)
4-0-4, Lucky Sum: 8
(four, zero, four; Lucky Sum: eight)
1-3-8, Lucky Sum: 12
(one, three, eight; Lucky Sum: twelve)
0-9-8, Lucky Sum: 17
(zero, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
6-2-8-7, Lucky Sum: 23
(six, two, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
9-0-3-9, Lucky Sum: 21
(nine, zero, three, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
8-8-0-2, Lucky Sum: 18
(eight, eight, zero, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
