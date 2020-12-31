4-5-0
(four, five, zero)
2-2-8
(two, two, eight)
7-7-9-7
(seven, seven, nine, seven)
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:41.90
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 41.90)
02-10-12-26-32
(two, ten, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-two)
03-15-22-23-30
(three, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty)
3-7-0
(three, seven, zero)
7-5-9
(seven, five, nine)
6-8-9
(six, eight, nine)
2-3-0-1
(two, three, zero, one)
5-9-7
(five, nine, seven)
8-7-4
(eight, seven, four)
1-3-9-2
(one, three, nine, two)
2-3-7-4
(two, three, seven, four)
3-9
(three, nine)
5-4
(five, four)
8-0-8
(eight, zero, eight)
1-0-6
(one, zero, six)
9-6-2-9
(nine, six, two, nine)
4-8-4-9
(four, eight, four, nine)
6-1-2-6-5
(six, one, two, six, five)
2-5-4-3-2
(two, five, four, three, two)
4-6
(four, six)
3-6-5
(three, six, five)
3-9-0-6
(three, nine, zero, six)
8-1-4-4-7
(eight, one, four, four, seven)
0-8-8
(zero, eight, eight)
6-6-9
(six, six, nine)
2-9-4-7
(two, nine, four, seven)
4-7-0-8
(four, seven, zero, eight)
8-2-6-4-7
(eight, two, six, four, seven)
6-3-3-9-8
(six, three, three, nine, eight)
5-9-6
(five, nine, six)
12-13-19-35-45
(twelve, thirteen, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
04-09-19-20-21-29-36-42-46-47-49-51-60-63-64-66-72-73-76-79, BE: 42
(four, nine, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-one, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-nine; BE: forty-two)
0-7-5, SB: 9
(zero, seven, five; SB: nine)
6-6-8-7, SB: 9
(six, six, eight, seven; SB: nine)
0-7-5
(zero, seven, five)
6-6-8-7
(six, six, eight, seven)
2-0-6
(two, zero, six)
7-2-2
(seven, two, two)
3-3-7
(three, three, seven)
0-6-5-6
(zero, six, five, six)
KD-QH-8C-2D-9H
(KD, QH, 8C, 2D, 9H)
QS-5D-5H-9H-3S
(QS, 5D, 5H, 9H, 3S)
04-31-32-34-35, Bonus: 18
(four, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five; Bonus: eighteen)
2-7-8
(two, seven, eight)
5-4-5
(five, four, five)
0-2-7-1
(zero, two, seven, one)
8-6-0-7
(eight, six, zero, seven)
14-18-24-32-35
(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-five)
2-4-3-2
(two, four, three, two)
1-7-3-3
(one, seven, three, three)
QC-AS-3S-6S-9S
(QC, AS, 3S, 6S, 9S)
3-5-5
(three, five, five)
5-0-0-2
(five, zero, zero, two)
6-3-5
(six, three, five)
9-1-0-6
(nine, one, zero, six)
07-14-25-27-38
(seven, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
01-02-05-07-08-19-26-38-39-40-41-42-47-58-60-64-66-68-69-71-73-75
(one, two, five, seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-five)
