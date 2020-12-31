4-5-0

2-2-8

7-7-9-7

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:41.90

02-10-12-26-32

03-15-22-23-30

3-7-0

7-5-9

6-8-9

2-3-0-1

5-9-7

8-7-4

1-3-9-2

2-3-7-4

3-9

5-4

8-0-8

1-0-6

9-6-2-9

4-8-4-9

6-1-2-6-5

2-5-4-3-2

4-6

3-6-5

3-9-0-6

8-1-4-4-7

0-8-8

6-6-9

2-9-4-7

4-7-0-8

8-2-6-4-7

6-3-3-9-8

5-9-6

12-13-19-35-45

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

04-09-19-20-21-29-36-42-46-47-49-51-60-63-64-66-72-73-76-79, BE: 42

0-7-5, SB: 9

6-6-8-7, SB: 9

0-7-5

6-6-8-7

2-0-6

7-2-2

3-3-7

0-6-5-6

KD-QH-8C-2D-9H

QS-5D-5H-9H-3S

04-31-32-34-35, Bonus: 18

2-7-8

5-4-5

0-2-7-1

8-6-0-7

14-18-24-32-35

2-4-3-2

1-7-3-3

QC-AS-3S-6S-9S

3-5-5

5-0-0-2

6-3-5

9-1-0-6

07-14-25-27-38

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

01-02-05-07-08-19-26-38-39-40-41-42-47-58-60-64-66-68-69-71-73-75

