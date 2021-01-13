7-0-7-8

(seven, zero, seven, eight)

03-18-31-33-34

(three, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $65,000

6-9-8

(six, nine, eight)

7-3-8

(seven, three, eight)

7-9-7-3

AD

(seven, nine, seven, three)

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:41.49

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 41.49)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $109,000

05-10-14-22-32

(five, ten, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

09-11-20-22-24

(nine, eleven, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

03-25-30-31-39-40

(three, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million

12-26-28-29-32-40

(twelve, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty)

2-8-4

(two, eight, four)

7-8-1

(seven, eight, one)

18-19-26-33-35

(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-five)

AD

0-4-8

(zero, four, eight)

5-6-4

(five, six, four)

6-9-7-4

(six, nine, seven, four)

5-7-1-6

(five, seven, one, six)

06-14-17-19-21-32

(six, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $153,000

6-6-6

(six, six, six)

3-0-2

(three, zero, two)

4-2-4-4

(four, two, four, four)

2-0-3-7

AD

(two, zero, three, seven)

0-1

(zero, one)

2-8

(two, eight)

1-2-4

(one, two, four)

9-2-5

(nine, two, five)

5-2-9-3

(five, two, nine, three)

5-6-3-3

(five, six, three, three)

4-6-3-8-4

(four, six, three, eight, four)

5-6-1-6-3

(five, six, one, six, three)

7-0

(seven, zero)

5-3

(five, three)

4-7-1

(four, seven, one)

4-4-2

(four, four, two)

3-9-3-2

(three, nine, three, two)

6-3-7-6

(six, three, seven, six)

AD

9-5-5-3-1

(nine, five, five, three, one)

7-6-1-5-3

(seven, six, one, five, three)

7-6-5

(seven, six, five)

0-9-2

(zero, nine, two)

5-8-9-1

(five, eight, nine, one)

3-6-6-1

(three, six, six, one)

1-4-4-3-6

(one, four, four, three, six)

4-8-0-1-5

(four, eight, zero, one, five)

13-22-39-40-45

(thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-nine, forty, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $206,000

5-2-6

(five, two, six)

4-0-6

(four, zero, six)

02-20-26-28-29

(two, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

AD

11-19-28-31-34

(eleven, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

06-21-25-40-45

(six, twenty-one, twenty-five, forty, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $550,000

AD

01-06-10-11-15-27-31-34-38-40-43-44-48-52-63-64-66-69-73-80, BE: 80

(one, six, ten, eleven, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-three, eighty; BE: eighty)

2-0-3, SB: 3

(two, zero, three; SB: three)

3-0-5-5, SB: 3

(three, zero, five, five; SB: three)

2-0-3

(two, zero, three)

3-0-5-5

(three, zero, five, five)

3-7-7

(three, seven, seven)

3-3-7

(three, three, seven)

03-07-11-18-32, Cash Ball: 3

(three, seven, eleven, eighteen, thirty-two; Cash Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $600,000