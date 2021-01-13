7-0-7-8
(seven, zero, seven, eight)
03-18-31-33-34
(three, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000
6-9-8
(six, nine, eight)
7-3-8
(seven, three, eight)
7-9-7-3
(seven, nine, seven, three)
1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:41.49
(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 41.49)
Estimated jackpot: $109,000
05-10-14-22-32
(five, ten, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
09-11-20-22-24
(nine, eleven, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
03-25-30-31-39-40
(three, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million
12-26-28-29-32-40
(twelve, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty)
2-8-4
(two, eight, four)
7-8-1
(seven, eight, one)
18-19-26-33-35
(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-five)
0-4-8
(zero, four, eight)
5-6-4
(five, six, four)
6-9-7-4
(six, nine, seven, four)
5-7-1-6
(five, seven, one, six)
06-14-17-19-21-32
(six, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $153,000
6-6-6
(six, six, six)
3-0-2
(three, zero, two)
4-2-4-4
(four, two, four, four)
2-0-3-7
(two, zero, three, seven)
0-1
(zero, one)
2-8
(two, eight)
1-2-4
(one, two, four)
9-2-5
(nine, two, five)
5-2-9-3
(five, two, nine, three)
5-6-3-3
(five, six, three, three)
4-6-3-8-4
(four, six, three, eight, four)
5-6-1-6-3
(five, six, one, six, three)
7-0
(seven, zero)
5-3
(five, three)
4-7-1
(four, seven, one)
4-4-2
(four, four, two)
3-9-3-2
(three, nine, three, two)
6-3-7-6
(six, three, seven, six)
9-5-5-3-1
(nine, five, five, three, one)
7-6-1-5-3
(seven, six, one, five, three)
7-6-5
(seven, six, five)
0-9-2
(zero, nine, two)
5-8-9-1
(five, eight, nine, one)
3-6-6-1
(three, six, six, one)
1-4-4-3-6
(one, four, four, three, six)
4-8-0-1-5
(four, eight, zero, one, five)
13-22-39-40-45
(thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-nine, forty, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $206,000
5-2-6
(five, two, six)
4-0-6
(four, zero, six)
02-20-26-28-29
(two, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
11-19-28-31-34
(eleven, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
06-21-25-40-45
(six, twenty-one, twenty-five, forty, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $550,000
01-06-10-11-15-27-31-34-38-40-43-44-48-52-63-64-66-69-73-80, BE: 80
(one, six, ten, eleven, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-three, eighty; BE: eighty)
2-0-3, SB: 3
(two, zero, three; SB: three)
3-0-5-5, SB: 3
(three, zero, five, five; SB: three)
2-0-3
(two, zero, three)
3-0-5-5
(three, zero, five, five)
3-7-7
(three, seven, seven)
3-3-7
(three, three, seven)
03-07-11-18-32, Cash Ball: 3
(three, seven, eleven, eighteen, thirty-two; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $600,000
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.