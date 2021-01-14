Estimated jackpot: $110,000
06-08-10-11-17-19-22-23-26-27-28-31-32-36-37-40-62-63-73-75-76-79
2-6-2
01-04-05-12-16
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
3-5-8
2-7-6
8-1-9-9
8-9-3-7
03-12-22-26-38
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
06-08-15-22, Bonus: 5
Month: 12, Day: 29, Year: 95
8-9-1
01-02-05-08-16
8-5-6, Fireball: 1
1-3-4-9, Fireball: 1
3-7-3
3-1-8-0
8-2-6
9-5-6-1
5-0-5
6-0-4-8
08-16-31-33-39
05-06-07-10-11-15-17-22-29-30-31-42-43-54-58-60-69-71-77-80
4-3-3, Lucky Sum: 10
1-4-7-0, Lucky Sum: 12
8-3-5
9-7-9
4-0-8-6
0-0-3-6
1-8-9-3-8
2-5-2-7-6
03-09-23-28-33
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
06-07-12-34-35
5-9-9
02-06-11-15-17-21-28-31
Estimated jackpot: $13,000
0-1-0-4
0-9-4-2
6-6-1-5
07-09-12-16-40
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
16-26-28-36-39-48
Estimated jackpot: $740,000
1-9, Wild:
2-0, Wild: 9
1-9-8, Wild:
8-2-7, Wild: 9
3-4-8-4, Wild:
4-7-3-6, Wild: 9
9-6-9-0-4, Wild:
1-7-6-2-7, Wild: 9
03-07-11-15-29
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
9-4-8-1
5-1-7-7
08-22-25-33-38, Extra: 30
Estimated jackpot: $59,000
10-14-19-25-27, Power-Up: 3
0-0-8
5-0-5
0-7-6-2
6-8-6-4
