0-7-3-6
(zero, seven, three, six)
2-2-4-7
(two, two, four, seven)
03-12-23-24-37
(three, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-seven)
04-20-25-29-39-42
(four, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty-two)
8-8-9
(eight, eight, nine)
3-9-3-7
(three, nine, three, seven)
KC-10C-8D-10D-5S
(KC, 10C, 8D, 10D, 5S)
3C-7D-3H-9H-2S
(3C, 7D, 3H, 9H, 2S)
09-14-20-35-38, Bonus: 39
(nine, fourteen, twenty, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Bonus: thirty-nine)
0-5-8
(zero, five, eight)
5-0-0
(five, zero, zero)
6-6-6-6
(six, six, six, six)
4-3-6-8
(four, three, six, eight)
06-07-16-24-31
(six, seven, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one)
04-10-20-33-39-47, ST: 1
(four, ten, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-seven; ST: one)
Estimated jackpot: $7.7 million
7-3-9-3
(seven, three, nine, three)
5-0-8-9
(five, zero, eight, nine)
06-10-13-41-43-46
(six, ten, thirteen, forty-one, forty-three, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million
10C-4D-3H-6S-8S
(10C, 4D, 3H, 6S, 8S)
0-2-7
(zero, two, seven)
3-3-1-0
(three, three, one, zero)
1-7-9
(one, seven, nine)
8-8-7-0
(eight, eight, seven, zero)
10-11-14-24-25
(ten, eleven, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
04-16-18-21-26-29-33-34-35-37-41-42-50-55-58-60-62-63-64-67-72-80
(four, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two, fifty, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-two, eighty)
5-5-1
(five, five, one)
03-08-09-35-39
(three, eight, nine, thirty-five, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $440,000
05-15-22-23-29
(five, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
06-27-31-36-38-39
(six, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $3.9 million
2-6-5
(two, six, five)
9-2-4
(nine, two, four)
9-4-7-6
(nine, four, seven, six)
6-5-6-7
(six, five, six, seven)
06-25-27-34-38
(six, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $60,000
02-08-14-21, Bonus: 16
(two, eight, fourteen, twenty-one; Bonus: sixteen)
07-12-13-14-26
(seven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
Month: 12, Day: 26, Year: 76
(Month: twelve; Day: twenty-six; Year: seventy-six)
3-1-0
(three, one, zero)
05-07-19-29-31
(five, seven, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
01-18-20-27-40, Xtra: 4
(one, eighteen, twenty, twenty-seven, forty; Xtra: four)
1-3-9, Fireball: 3
(one, three, nine; Fireball: three)
7-9-6-0, Fireball: 3
(seven, nine, six, zero; Fireball: three)
2-7-8
(two, seven, eight)
4-6-6-5
(four, six, six, five)
1-5-1
(one, five, one)
1-1-0-8
(one, one, zero, eight)
9-4-8
(nine, four, eight)
0-1-5-6
(zero, one, five, six)
10-16-24-32-33
(ten, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-three)
04-10-11-13-15-23-25-29-30-33-37-39-40-51-54-61-64-67-69-78
(four, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty, fifty-one, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-eight)
23-26-42-52-54-55, Bonus: 47
(twenty-three, twenty-six, forty-two, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-five; Bonus: forty-seven)
4-2-4, Lucky Sum: 10
(four, two, four; Lucky Sum: ten)
0-2-3-7, Lucky Sum: 12
(zero, two, three, seven; Lucky Sum: twelve)
03-08-10-16-46-47, Kicker: 7-3-8-7-5-7
(three, eight, ten, sixteen, forty-six, forty-seven; Kicker: seven, three, eight, seven, five, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $3.4 million
8-7-5
(eight, seven, five)
6-2-1
(six, two, one)
6-7-7-0
(six, seven, seven, zero)
6-5-6-7
(six, five, six, seven)
9-3-0-8-8
(nine, three, zero, eight, eight)
5-4-4-2-3
(five, four, four, two, three)
03-10-11-28-38
(three, ten, eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.