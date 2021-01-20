0-7-3-6

(zero, seven, three, six)

2-2-4-7

(two, two, four, seven)

03-12-23-24-37

(three, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-seven)

04-20-25-29-39-42

(four, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty-two)

8-8-9

(eight, eight, nine)

3-9-3-7

(three, nine, three, seven)

KC-10C-8D-10D-5S

(KC, 10C, 8D, 10D, 5S)

3C-7D-3H-9H-2S

(3C, 7D, 3H, 9H, 2S)

09-14-20-35-38, Bonus: 39

(nine, fourteen, twenty, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Bonus: thirty-nine)

0-5-8

(zero, five, eight)

5-0-0

(five, zero, zero)

6-6-6-6

(six, six, six, six)

4-3-6-8

(four, three, six, eight)

06-07-16-24-31

(six, seven, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one)

04-10-20-33-39-47, ST: 1

(four, ten, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-seven; ST: one)

Estimated jackpot: $7.7 million

7-3-9-3

(seven, three, nine, three)

5-0-8-9

(five, zero, eight, nine)

06-10-13-41-43-46

(six, ten, thirteen, forty-one, forty-three, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million

10C-4D-3H-6S-8S

(10C, 4D, 3H, 6S, 8S)

0-2-7

(zero, two, seven)

3-3-1-0

(three, three, one, zero)

1-7-9

(one, seven, nine)

8-8-7-0

(eight, eight, seven, zero)

10-11-14-24-25

(ten, eleven, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

04-16-18-21-26-29-33-34-35-37-41-42-50-55-58-60-62-63-64-67-72-80

(four, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two, fifty, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-two, eighty)

5-5-1

(five, five, one)

03-08-09-35-39

(three, eight, nine, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $440,000

05-15-22-23-29

(five, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

06-27-31-36-38-39

(six, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $3.9 million

2-6-5

(two, six, five)

9-2-4

(nine, two, four)

9-4-7-6

(nine, four, seven, six)

6-5-6-7

(six, five, six, seven)

06-25-27-34-38

(six, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $60,000

02-08-14-21, Bonus: 16

(two, eight, fourteen, twenty-one; Bonus: sixteen)

07-12-13-14-26

(seven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Month: 12, Day: 26, Year: 76

(Month: twelve; Day: twenty-six; Year: seventy-six)

3-1-0

(three, one, zero)

05-07-19-29-31

(five, seven, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

01-18-20-27-40, Xtra: 4

(one, eighteen, twenty, twenty-seven, forty; Xtra: four)

1-3-9, Fireball: 3

(one, three, nine; Fireball: three)

7-9-6-0, Fireball: 3

(seven, nine, six, zero; Fireball: three)

2-7-8

(two, seven, eight)

4-6-6-5

(four, six, six, five)

1-5-1

(one, five, one)

1-1-0-8

(one, one, zero, eight)

9-4-8

(nine, four, eight)

0-1-5-6

(zero, one, five, six)

10-16-24-32-33

(ten, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-three)

04-10-11-13-15-23-25-29-30-33-37-39-40-51-54-61-64-67-69-78

(four, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty, fifty-one, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-eight)

23-26-42-52-54-55, Bonus: 47

(twenty-three, twenty-six, forty-two, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-five; Bonus: forty-seven)

4-2-4, Lucky Sum: 10

(four, two, four; Lucky Sum: ten)

0-2-3-7, Lucky Sum: 12

(zero, two, three, seven; Lucky Sum: twelve)

03-08-10-16-46-47, Kicker: 7-3-8-7-5-7

(three, eight, ten, sixteen, forty-six, forty-seven; Kicker: seven, three, eight, seven, five, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $3.4 million

8-7-5

(eight, seven, five)

6-2-1

(six, two, one)

6-7-7-0

(six, seven, seven, zero)

6-5-6-7

(six, five, six, seven)

9-3-0-8-8

(nine, three, zero, eight, eight)

5-4-4-2-3

(five, four, four, two, three)

03-10-11-28-38

(three, ten, eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000