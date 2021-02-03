6-4-4-1

(six, four, four, one)

4-3-6-5

(four, three, six, five)

02-14-16-21-26

(two, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-six)

03-12-22-27-32-41

(three, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-one)

QC-4C-5C-8C-7D

(QC, 4C, 5C, 8C, 7D)

AD-AH-6H-9H-9S

(AD, AH, 6H, 9H, 9S)

01-05-08-23-24, Bonus: 3

AD

(one, five, eight, twenty-three, twenty-four; Bonus: three)

1-1-6

(one, one, six)

2-9-7

(two, nine, seven)

9-7-9-1

(nine, seven, nine, one)

1-5-1-1

(one, five, one, one)

AD

06-09-23-24-32

(six, nine, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-two)

01-03-09-24-30-48, ST: 8

(one, three, nine, twenty-four, thirty, forty-eight; ST: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $8.1 million

4-9-0-9

(four, nine, zero, nine)

5-8-6-4

(five, eight, six, four)

04-08-19-22-24-34

(four, eight, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million

3C-10C-9D-3S-9S

(3C, 10C, 9D, 3S, 9S)

5-1-8

(five, one, eight)

0-1-0-3

(zero, one, zero, three)

8-8-5

(eight, eight, five)

1-0-6-4

(one, zero, six, four)

AD

02-29-30-34-36

(two, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $268,000

15-16-18-24-26-27-34-35-36-37-43-48-49-51-54-55-60-62-70-72-73-74

(fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-two, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four)

AD

3-4-2

(three, four, two)

02-03-24-27-36

(two, three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $830,000

03-10-19-21-26

(three, ten, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

15-20-22-24-26-42

(fifteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, forty-two)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $4.3 million

6-5-0

(six, five, zero)

4-8-8

(four, eight, eight)

9-6-9-0

(nine, six, nine, zero)

3-5-7-8

(three, five, seven, eight)

12-18-21-23-33

(twelve, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

14-17-21-28, Bonus: 16

(fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-eight; Bonus: sixteen)

01-25-29-33-36

(one, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

Month: 12, Day: 5, Year: 33

(Month: twelve; Day: five; Year: thirty-three)

0-9-4

(zero, nine, four)

AD

04-16-23-25-35

(four, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-five)

1-4-4, Fireball: 3

(one, four, four; Fireball: three)

8-0-1-9, Fireball: 3

AD

(eight, zero, one, nine; Fireball: three)

0-5-5

(zero, five, five)

7-8-9-2

(seven, eight, nine, two)

3-7-2

(three, seven, two)

6-8-4-0

(six, eight, four, zero)

0-7-1

(zero, seven, one)

0-5-6-3

(zero, five, six, three)

07-17-19-27-29

(seven, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

04-09-10-14-22-28-30-32-34-38-46-48-49-54-58-65-66-73-74-77

(four, nine, ten, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-seven)

02-11-13-29-42-59, Bonus: 26

(two, eleven, thirteen, twenty-nine, forty-two, fifty-nine; Bonus: twenty-six)

AD

AD

8-9-9, Lucky Sum: 26

(eight, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

0-5-5-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(zero, five, five, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

23-27-29-40-43-48, Kicker: 3-9-2-6-7-2

(twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, forty, forty-three, forty-eight; Kicker: three, nine, two, six, seven, two)

Estimated jackpot: $4 million

5-0-9

(five, zero, nine)

1-4-8

(one, four, eight)

6-3-6-0

(six, three, six, zero)

6-9-6-6

(six, nine, six, six)

8-9-1-8-6

(eight, nine, one, eight, six)

2-6-9-7-9

(two, six, nine, seven, nine)

07-09-24-32-33

(seven, nine, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000