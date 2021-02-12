2-4-8
(two, four, eight)
15-17-21-35-37
(fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
02-05-13-24-29
(two, five, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $40,000
9-9-8
(nine, nine, eight)
7-5-6
(seven, five, six)
4-9-4-7
(four, nine, four, seven)
4-1-9-2
(four, one, nine, two)
10-11-14-21-27
(ten, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
02-08-18-26, Bonus: 11
(two, eight, eighteen, twenty-six; Bonus: eleven)
Month: 7, Day: 15, Year: 89
(Month: seven; Day: fifteen; Year: eighty-nine)
7-9-2, Fireball: 1
(seven, nine, two; Fireball: one)
1-4-5-7, Fireball: 1
(one, four, five, seven; Fireball: one)
4-6-6
(four, six, six)
9-7-4-3
(nine, seven, four, three)
0-9-5
(zero, nine, five)
4-9-9-7
(four, nine, nine, seven)
04-14-17-18-21-27-36-42-45-49-53-54-56-58-61-62-64-70-71-76
(four, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-six)
9-3-4, Lucky Sum: 16
(nine, three, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
9-9-6-4, Lucky Sum: 28
(nine, nine, six, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)
7-6-9
(seven, six, nine)
2-0-6
(two, zero, six)
4-2-7-0
(four, two, seven, zero)
9-6-6-5
(nine, six, six, five)
0-5-4-9-1
(zero, five, four, nine, one)
6-7-2-9-8
(six, seven, two, nine, eight)
02-07-10-28-39
(two, seven, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
01-03-15-20-31
(one, three, fifteen, twenty, thirty-one)
8-3-4
(eight, three, four)
04-07-11-15-17-22-28-29
(four, seven, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $11,000
5-5-8-1
(five, five, eight, one)
2-4-0-5
(two, four, zero, five)
5-6-6-6
(five, six, six, six)
15-21-22-27-41
(fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
12-21-28-31-32-49
(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $3.14 million
1-4, Wild: 3
(one, four; Wild: three)
5-3, Wild: 3
(five, three; Wild: three)
7-5-9, Wild: 3
(seven, five, nine; Wild: three)
5-0-2, Wild: 3
(five, zero, two; Wild: three)
5-0-6-1, Wild: 3
(five, zero, six, one; Wild: three)
4-3-6-7, Wild: 3
(four, three, six, seven; Wild: three)
6-2-8-2-1, Wild: 3
(six, two, eight, two, one; Wild: three)
8-1-6-8-6, Wild: 3
(eight, one, six, eight, six; Wild: three)
04-11-18-19-26
(four, eleven, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $31,000
6-4-1-0
(six, four, one, zero)
8-3-7-8
(eight, three, seven, eight)
15-16-17-19-33, Extra: 21
(fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-three; Extra: twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
05-06-09-17-19, Power-Up: 2
(five, six, nine, seventeen, nineteen; Power, Up: two)
5-4-3
(five, four, three)
0-6-8
(zero, six, eight)
8-8-6-8
(eight, eight, six, eight)
9-4-4-8
(nine, four, four, eight)
