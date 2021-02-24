0-7-9-1
(zero, seven, nine, one)
16-17-23-34-39
(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
01-03-05-06-08-10-14-18-21-25-26-28-36-37-43-44-60-61-66-67-69-77
(one, three, five, six, eight, ten, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-four, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-seven)
7-9-9
(seven, nine, nine)
02-13-29-32-42
(two, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $165,000
11-14-20-27-29
(eleven, fourteen, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
03-04-11-21-28-30
(three, four, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty)
8-9-1
(eight, nine, one)
9-9-4
(nine, nine, four)
4-7-7-8
(four, seven, seven, eight)
7-1-1-9
(seven, one, one, nine)
07-09-17-23-34
(seven, nine, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-four)
05-07-14-21, Bonus: 2
(five, seven, fourteen, twenty-one; Bonus: two)
Month: 10, Day: 14, Year: 45
(Month: ten; Day: fourteen; Year: forty-five)
5-8-0, Fireball: 9
(five, eight, zero; Fireball: nine)
7-2-7-1, Fireball: 9
(seven, two, seven, one; Fireball: nine)
9-2-0
(nine, two, zero)
9-6-0-0
(nine, six, zero, zero)
1-5-2
(one, five, two)
1-2-5-0
(one, two, five, zero)
01-04-17-19-22-23-24-25-31-33-36-39-41-42-57-61-63-72-76-80
(one, four, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-three, seventy-two, seventy-six, eighty)
11-19-20-23-53-54, Bonus: 49
(eleven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, fifty-three, fifty-four; Bonus: forty-nine)
4-8-5, Lucky Sum: 17
(four, eight, five; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
3-5-6-6, Lucky Sum: 20
(three, five, six, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)
24-25-26-30-39-42, Kicker: 4-9-6-6-8-3
(twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-two; Kicker: four, nine, six, six, eight, three)
Estimated jackpot: $4.9 million
8-9-0
(eight, nine, zero)
4-7-3
(four, seven, three)
6-6-5-5
(six, six, five, five)
0-9-2-5
(zero, nine, two, five)
5-5-3-4-8
(five, five, three, four, eight)
1-1-3-0-1
(one, one, three, zero, one)
01-02-21-33-36
(one, two, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
02-04-16-24-31
(two, four, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one)
0-5-3
(zero, five, three)
01-07-12-15-19-23-28-30
(one, seven, twelve, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $23,000
6-4-3-3
(six, four, three, three)
3-0-9-8
(three, zero, nine, eight)
0-8-5-1
(zero, eight, five, one)
01-06-08-23-28
(one, six, eight, twenty-three, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
07-12-28-29-31-43
(seven, twelve, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
6-3, Wild: 7
(six, three; Wild: seven)
5-8, Wild: 1
(five, eight; Wild: one)
0-6-6, Wild: 7
(zero, six, six; Wild: seven)
6-9-3, Wild: 1
(six, nine, three; Wild: one)
5-1-4-2, Wild: 7
(five, one, four, two; Wild: seven)
6-6-7-3, Wild: 1
(six, six, seven, three; Wild: one)
3-3-2-9-8, Wild: 7
(three, three, two, nine, eight; Wild: seven)
6-1-6-2-4, Wild: 1
(six, one, six, two, four; Wild: one)
06-09-25-28-29
(six, nine, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
3-4-7-5
(three, four, seven, five)
1-5-2-4
(one, five, two, four)
03-04-13-14-33, Extra: 24
(three, four, thirteen, fourteen, thirty-three; Extra: twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $84,000
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.