(seven, six, three, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
2-5-4
(two, five, four)
9-2-1
(nine, two, one)
0-0-2-5
(zero, zero, two, five)
3-8-4-3
(three, eight, four, three)
6-6-7-5-4
(six, six, seven, five, four)
7-9-1-8-8
(seven, nine, one, eight, eight)
08-09-22-27-36
(eight, nine, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
02-07-09-13-20-21-26-32
(two, seven, nine, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $31,000
8-9-3-6
(eight, nine, three, six)
3-3-9-2
(three, three, nine, two)
01-07-16-33-39
(one, seven, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $525,000
01-09-28-37-42-48
(one, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $740,000
4-1, Wild: 5
(four, one; Wild: five)
9-1, Wild: 7
(nine, one; Wild: seven)
5-3-9, Wild: 5
(five, three, nine; Wild: five)
1-0-2, Wild: 7
(one, zero, two; Wild: seven)
0-2-9-2, Wild: 5
(zero, two, nine, two; Wild: five)
0-9-5-3, Wild: 7
(zero, nine, five, three; Wild: seven)
7-5-7-0-2, Wild: 5
(seven, five, seven, zero, two; Wild: five)
6-2-7-4-9, Wild: 7
(six, two, seven, four, nine; Wild: seven)
13-21-25-27-30
(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
0-2-1-4
(zero, two, one, four)
2-2-7-7
(two, two, seven, seven)
11-24-26-32-38, Extra: 27
(eleven, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Extra: twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $135,000
01-14-26-27-38, Power-Up: 3
(one, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Power, Up: three)
1-0-7
(one, zero, seven)
7-4-2
(seven, four, two)
2-2-2-6
(two, two, two, six)
1-3-5-2
(one, three, five, two)
8-6-5, Lucky Sum: 19
(eight, six, five; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
8-4-8, Lucky Sum: 20
(eight, four, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)
6-5-5, Lucky Sum: 16
(six, five, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
8-8-0-5, Lucky Sum: 21
(eight, eight, zero, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
1-1-1-0, Lucky Sum: 3
(one, one, one, zero; Lucky Sum: three)
1-5-1-3, Lucky Sum: 10
(one, five, one, three; Lucky Sum: ten)
01-02-03-06-09-10-11-12-13-14-16-17
(one, two, three, six, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen)
01-02-04-05-08-11-12-14-17-19-22-23
(one, two, four, five, eight, eleven, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
03-04-06-07-08-14-17-18-20-22-23-24
(three, four, six, seven, eight, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
5-5-4-8, FIREBALL: 9
(five, five, four, eight; FIREBALL: nine)
9-9-6-1, FIREBALL: 3
(nine, nine, six, one; FIREBALL: three)
2-3-2-2, FIREBALL: 7
(two, three, two, two; FIREBALL: seven)
3-2-3, FIREBALL: 4
(three, two, three; FIREBALL: four)
6-6-0, FIREBALL: 1
(six, six, zero; FIREBALL: one)
6-3-2, FIREBALL: 5
(six, three, two; FIREBALL: five)
0-5-4
(zero, five, four)
6-3-3-8
(six, three, three, eight)
12-13-14-19-21-22
(twelve, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
7-3-6
(seven, three, six)
9-7-5-8
(nine, seven, five, eight)
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.