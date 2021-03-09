Estimated jackpot: $440,000

08-12-15-20-21-28-29-32-33-34-40-42-47-50-55-58-59-63-64-71-72-74

5-8-4

01-07-15-22-25

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

3-0-1

3-2-2

7-4-1-1

1-2-1-3

05-17-19-22-39

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

18-19-23-27, Bonus: 11

Month: 8, Day: 14, Year: 61

6-2-0, Fireball: 9

3-1-5-2, Fireball: 9

0-1-9

8-6-2-0

1-9-2

8-0-3-6

02-04-05-11-12-17-29-30-42-44-45-48-52-54-56-57-59-65-72-75

7-7-9, Lucky Sum: 23

4-7-3-4, Lucky Sum: 18

3-5-2

9-1-2

0-3-6-8

6-9-9-3

0-9-6-7-8

7-6-7-5-4

11-16-19-32-34

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

01-08-12-13-20-21-25-32

Estimated jackpot: $36,000

1-3-0-7

8-1-1-6

9-6-8-7

09-22-27-38-42

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

01-08-17-21-42-44

Estimated jackpot: $950,000

3-9, Wild: 9

1-9, Wild: 8

9-6-4, Wild: 9

3-6-4, Wild: 8

3-9-1-0, Wild: 9

0-3-2-4, Wild: 8

6-5-3-0-1, Wild: 9

3-2-5-8-2, Wild: 8

01-10-11-12-29

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

7-8-2-7

7-9-2-9

14-18-24-29-33, Extra: 16

Estimated jackpot: $171,000

04-21-30-34-38, Power-Up: 3

7-9-8

0-9-5

9-4-1-6

3-1-8-9

8-5-5, Lucky Sum: 18

8-1-1, Lucky Sum: 10

9-1-5, Lucky Sum: 15

6-9-4-6, Lucky Sum: 25

6-5-0-4, Lucky Sum: 15

3-9-8-5, Lucky Sum: 25

