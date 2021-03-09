Estimated jackpot: $440,000
08-12-15-20-21-28-29-32-33-34-40-42-47-50-55-58-59-63-64-71-72-74
(eight, twelve, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty, forty-two, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-five, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-four, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four)
5-8-4
(five, eight, four)
01-07-15-22-25
(one, seven, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
3-0-1
(three, zero, one)
3-2-2
(three, two, two)
7-4-1-1
(seven, four, one, one)
1-2-1-3
(one, two, one, three)
05-17-19-22-39
(five, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
18-19-23-27, Bonus: 11
(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven; Bonus: eleven)
Month: 8, Day: 14, Year: 61
(Month: eight; Day: fourteen; Year: sixty-one)
6-2-0, Fireball: 9
(six, two, zero; Fireball: nine)
3-1-5-2, Fireball: 9
(three, one, five, two; Fireball: nine)
0-1-9
(zero, one, nine)
8-6-2-0
(eight, six, two, zero)
1-9-2
(one, nine, two)
8-0-3-6
(eight, zero, three, six)
02-04-05-11-12-17-29-30-42-44-45-48-52-54-56-57-59-65-72-75
(two, four, five, eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-five, seventy-two, seventy-five)
7-7-9, Lucky Sum: 23
(seven, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
4-7-3-4, Lucky Sum: 18
(four, seven, three, four; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
3-5-2
(three, five, two)
9-1-2
(nine, one, two)
0-3-6-8
(zero, three, six, eight)
6-9-9-3
(six, nine, nine, three)
0-9-6-7-8
(zero, nine, six, seven, eight)
7-6-7-5-4
(seven, six, seven, five, four)
11-16-19-32-34
(eleven, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
01-08-12-13-20-21-25-32
(one, eight, twelve, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $36,000
1-3-0-7
(one, three, zero, seven)
8-1-1-6
(eight, one, one, six)
9-6-8-7
(nine, six, eight, seven)
09-22-27-38-42
(nine, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
01-08-17-21-42-44
(one, eight, seventeen, twenty-one, forty-two, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $950,000
3-9, Wild: 9
(three, nine; Wild: nine)
1-9, Wild: 8
(one, nine; Wild: eight)
9-6-4, Wild: 9
(nine, six, four; Wild: nine)
3-6-4, Wild: 8
(three, six, four; Wild: eight)
3-9-1-0, Wild: 9
(three, nine, one, zero; Wild: nine)
0-3-2-4, Wild: 8
(zero, three, two, four; Wild: eight)
6-5-3-0-1, Wild: 9
(six, five, three, zero, one; Wild: nine)
3-2-5-8-2, Wild: 8
(three, two, five, eight, two; Wild: eight)
01-10-11-12-29
(one, ten, eleven, twelve, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
7-8-2-7
(seven, eight, two, seven)
7-9-2-9
(seven, nine, two, nine)
14-18-24-29-33, Extra: 16
(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-three; Extra: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $171,000
04-21-30-34-38, Power-Up: 3
(four, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Power, Up: three)
7-9-8
(seven, nine, eight)
0-9-5
(zero, nine, five)
9-4-1-6
(nine, four, one, six)
3-1-8-9
(three, one, eight, nine)
8-5-5, Lucky Sum: 18
(eight, five, five; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
8-1-1, Lucky Sum: 10
(eight, one, one; Lucky Sum: ten)
9-1-5, Lucky Sum: 15
(nine, one, five; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
6-9-4-6, Lucky Sum: 25
(six, nine, four, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
6-5-0-4, Lucky Sum: 15
(six, five, zero, four; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
3-9-8-5, Lucky Sum: 25
(three, nine, eight, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
