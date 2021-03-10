(nine, zero, nine, four)
1-9-4-4
(one, nine, four, four)
01-23-27-32-34
(one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
1-8-3
(one, eight, three)
3-2-4
(three, two, four)
8-2-5-4
(eight, two, five, four)
1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:47.83
(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 47.83)
Estimated jackpot: $84,000
02-15-29-32-39
(two, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $339,000
05-07-15-17-30
(five, seven, fifteen, seventeen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
04-07-13-35-36-40
(four, seven, thirteen, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $5.1 million
02-05-12-34-35-40
(two, five, twelve, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty)
6-3-3
(six, three, three)
1-6-7
(one, six, seven)
06-07-11-18-20
(six, seven, eleven, eighteen, twenty)
9-1-3, WB: 6
(nine, one, three; WB: six)
4-2-8, WB:
(four, two, eight; WB: zero)
2-2-3-8, WB:
(two, two, three, eight; WB: zero)
2-0-8-1, WB: 8
(two, zero, eight, one; WB: eight)
03-05-06-16-21-28
(three, five, six, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $177,000
6-3-2
(six, three, two)
8-1-7
(eight, one, seven)
8-4-9-4
(eight, four, nine, four)
8-0-1-3
(eight, zero, one, three)
2-9
(two, nine)
8-7
(eight, seven)
8-2-3
(eight, two, three)
2-9-1
(two, nine, one)
4-1-5-9
(four, one, five, nine)
4-1-2-2
(four, one, two, two)
7-4-9-8-4
(seven, four, nine, eight, four)
7-3-7-6-6
(seven, three, seven, six, six)
1-8, Fireball: 2
(one, eight; Fireball: two)
7-1, Fireball: 4
(seven, one; Fireball: four)
4-9-4, Fireball: 2
(four, nine, four; Fireball: two)
6-9-4, Fireball: 4
(six, nine, four; Fireball: four)
8-6-0-1, Fireball: 2
(eight, six, zero, one; Fireball: two)
0-4-5-7, Fireball: 4
(zero, four, five, seven; Fireball: four)
6-4-1-8-8, Fireball: 2
(six, four, one, eight, eight; Fireball: two)
7-8-5-4-9, Fireball: 4
(seven, eight, five, four, nine; Fireball: four)
0-8-6
(zero, eight, six)
5-1-8
(five, one, eight)
6-7-2-9
(six, seven, two, nine)
1-5-0-0
(one, five, zero, zero)
3-3-4-8-3
(three, three, four, eight, three)
0-0-4-3-7
(zero, zero, four, three, seven)
05-08-32-34-36
(five, eight, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $293,000
2-8-7
(two, eight, seven)
4-6-1
(four, six, one)
0-2-9-9
(zero, two, nine, nine)
1-1-5-3
(one, one, five, three)
07-09-25-26-27
(seven, nine, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
02-05-37-42-43
(two, five, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
07-09-27-29-37
(seven, nine, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
03-04-06-11-13-14-24-27-36-43-47-48-54-61-65-67-69-73-74-76, BE: 47
(three, four, six, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-five, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-six; BE: forty-seven)
0-2-4, SB: 3
(zero, two, four; SB: three)
0-4-8-5, SB: 3
(zero, four, eight, five; SB: three)
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.