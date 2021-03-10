(nine, zero, nine, four)

1-9-4-4

(one, nine, four, four)

01-23-27-32-34

(one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

1-8-3

(one, eight, three)

3-2-4

(three, two, four)

AD

8-2-5-4

(eight, two, five, four)

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:47.83

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 47.83)

AD

Estimated jackpot: $84,000

02-15-29-32-39

(two, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $339,000

05-07-15-17-30

(five, seven, fifteen, seventeen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

04-07-13-35-36-40

(four, seven, thirteen, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $5.1 million

02-05-12-34-35-40

(two, five, twelve, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty)

6-3-3

(six, three, three)

1-6-7

(one, six, seven)

06-07-11-18-20

(six, seven, eleven, eighteen, twenty)

AD

9-1-3, WB: 6

(nine, one, three; WB: six)

4-2-8, WB:

(four, two, eight; WB: zero)

2-2-3-8, WB:

(two, two, three, eight; WB: zero)

2-0-8-1, WB: 8

(two, zero, eight, one; WB: eight)

03-05-06-16-21-28

(three, five, six, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $177,000

6-3-2

(six, three, two)

8-1-7

(eight, one, seven)

8-4-9-4

(eight, four, nine, four)

AD

8-0-1-3

(eight, zero, one, three)

2-9

(two, nine)

8-7

(eight, seven)

8-2-3

(eight, two, three)

2-9-1

(two, nine, one)

4-1-5-9

(four, one, five, nine)

4-1-2-2

(four, one, two, two)

7-4-9-8-4

(seven, four, nine, eight, four)

7-3-7-6-6

(seven, three, seven, six, six)

1-8, Fireball: 2

(one, eight; Fireball: two)

7-1, Fireball: 4

AD

(seven, one; Fireball: four)

4-9-4, Fireball: 2

(four, nine, four; Fireball: two)

6-9-4, Fireball: 4

(six, nine, four; Fireball: four)

8-6-0-1, Fireball: 2

(eight, six, zero, one; Fireball: two)

0-4-5-7, Fireball: 4

(zero, four, five, seven; Fireball: four)

6-4-1-8-8, Fireball: 2

(six, four, one, eight, eight; Fireball: two)

7-8-5-4-9, Fireball: 4

(seven, eight, five, four, nine; Fireball: four)

0-8-6

(zero, eight, six)

5-1-8

(five, one, eight)

6-7-2-9

(six, seven, two, nine)

1-5-0-0

(one, five, zero, zero)

3-3-4-8-3

AD

(three, three, four, eight, three)

0-0-4-3-7

(zero, zero, four, three, seven)

05-08-32-34-36

(five, eight, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $293,000

AD

2-8-7

(two, eight, seven)

4-6-1

(four, six, one)

0-2-9-9

(zero, two, nine, nine)

1-1-5-3

(one, one, five, three)

07-09-25-26-27

(seven, nine, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

02-05-37-42-43

(two, five, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

07-09-27-29-37

(seven, nine, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

03-04-06-11-13-14-24-27-36-43-47-48-54-61-65-67-69-73-74-76, BE: 47

(three, four, six, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-five, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-six; BE: forty-seven)

0-2-4, SB: 3

(zero, two, four; SB: three)

0-4-8-5, SB: 3

(zero, four, eight, five; SB: three)