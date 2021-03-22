06-08-13-27, Bonus: 13
(six, eight, thirteen, twenty-seven; Bonus: thirteen)
Month: 12, Day: 21, Year: 4
(Month: twelve; Day: twenty-one; Year: four)
4-1-3, Fireball:
(four, one, three; Fireball: zero)
9-5-4-8, Fireball:
(nine, five, four, eight; Fireball: zero)
5-4-6
(five, four, six)
0-1-7-0
(zero, one, seven, zero)
9-4-8
(nine, four, eight)
2-5-6-1
(two, five, six, one)
02-05-08-13-17-29-36-37-39-41-44-46-54-61-62-69-70-72-78-79
(two, five, eight, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)
2-9-7, Lucky Sum: 18
(two, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
1-5-5-2, Lucky Sum: 13
(one, five, five, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
05-20-28-32-37-46, Kicker: 4-6-7-0-0-3
(five, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-six; Kicker: four, six, seven, zero, zero, three)
Estimated jackpot: $6 million
1-7-2
(one, seven, two)
1-0-9
(one, zero, nine)
3-3-9-9
(three, three, nine, nine)
9-3-3-6
(nine, three, three, six)
4-9-7-9-3
(four, nine, seven, nine, three)
0-4-1-9-3
(zero, four, one, nine, three)
05-24-31-32-36
(five, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $217,000
05-23-33-34-36
(five, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six)
5-2-3
(five, two, three)
01-08-12-13-18-22-27-30
(one, eight, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $49,000
1-4-7-6
(one, four, seven, six)
0-2-7-3
(zero, two, seven, three)
9-5-4-1
(nine, five, four, one)
02-09-11-21-29
(two, nine, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $910,000
03-22-27-33-40-47
(three, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $2.05 million
6-1, Wild: 6
(six, one; Wild: six)
2-4, Wild: 4
(two, four; Wild: four)
8-1-9, Wild: 6
(eight, one, nine; Wild: six)
5-0-5, Wild: 4
(five, zero, five; Wild: four)
6-5-7-7, Wild: 6
(six, five, seven, seven; Wild: six)
1-7-4-4, Wild: 4
(one, seven, four, four; Wild: four)
0-6-9-6-7, Wild: 6
(zero, six, nine, six, seven; Wild: six)
1-0-8-0-9, Wild: 4
(one, zero, eight, zero, nine; Wild: four)
03-09-11-19-20
(three, nine, eleven, nineteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
9-4-1-2
(nine, four, one, two)
6-0-9-3
(six, zero, nine, three)
12-20-24-30-38, Extra: 11
(twelve, twenty, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-eight; Extra: eleven)
Estimated jackpot: $290,000
09-11-12-25-38, Power-Up: 2
(nine, eleven, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)
7-9-7
(seven, nine, seven)
6-0-1
(six, zero, one)
0-0-7-2
(zero, zero, seven, two)
7-7-3-4
(seven, seven, three, four)
3-6-3, Lucky Sum: 12
(three, six, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)
3-2-8, Lucky Sum: 13
(three, two, eight; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
0-7-3, Lucky Sum: 10
(zero, seven, three; Lucky Sum: ten)
1-3-9-0, Lucky Sum: 13
(one, three, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
8-6-0-2, Lucky Sum: 16
(eight, six, zero, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
5-2-0-7, Lucky Sum: 14
(five, two, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
