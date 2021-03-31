03-13-18-23-31
(three, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)
01-19-23-24, Bonus: 13
(one, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four; Bonus: thirteen)
5-8-5, Fireball: 2
(five, eight, five; Fireball: two)
9-7-2-2, Fireball: 2
(nine, seven, two, two; Fireball: two)
5-0-3
(five, zero, three)
0-4-5-3
(zero, four, five, three)
8-8-8
(eight, eight, eight)
0-2-4-9
(zero, two, four, nine)
01-04-05-12-16-17-19-21-29-30-33-40-41-50-53-54-55-72-78-80
(one, four, five, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, forty, forty-one, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-five, seventy-two, seventy-eight, eighty)
09-30-32-46-49-53, Bonus: 22
(nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-three; Bonus: twenty-two)
2-2-5, Lucky Sum: 9
(two, two, five; Lucky Sum: nine)
1-2-5-2, Lucky Sum: 10
(one, two, five, two; Lucky Sum: ten)
04-16-19-20-46-48, Kicker: -9-5-8-8-8
(four, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, forty-six, forty-eight; Kicker: zero, nine, five, eight, eight, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $6.4 million
0-6-3
(zero, six, three)
1-5-5
(one, five, five)
4-1-9-8
(four, one, nine, eight)
5-2-9-2
(five, two, nine, two)
8-2-5-2-0
(eight, two, five, two, zero)
8-9-7-5-9
(eight, nine, seven, five, nine)
08-11-21-23-27
(eight, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
02-22-27-30-31
(two, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one)
8-3-4
(eight, three, four)
02-08-11-16-17-24-28-31
(two, eight, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $58,000
9-7-4-8
(nine, seven, four, eight)
9-7-2-0
(nine, seven, two, zero)
4-4-7-8
(four, four, seven, eight)
03-07-14-22-43
(three, seven, fourteen, twenty-two, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $675,000
11-25-29-34-41-42
(eleven, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $3 million
2-3, Wild: 7
(two, three; Wild: seven)
9-6, Wild: 8
(nine, six; Wild: eight)
9-4-5, Wild: 7
(nine, four, five; Wild: seven)
3-3-0, Wild: 8
(three, three, zero; Wild: eight)
6-9-3-0, Wild: 7
(six, nine, three, zero; Wild: seven)
5-9-6-9, Wild: 8
(five, nine, six, nine; Wild: eight)
5-4-7-9-7, Wild: 7
(five, four, seven, nine, seven; Wild: seven)
9-6-1-0-2, Wild: 8
(nine, six, one, zero, two; Wild: eight)
01-08-12-14-24
(one, eight, twelve, fourteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
8-6-0-5
(eight, six, zero, five)
8-7-0-1
(eight, seven, zero, one)
03-11-23-28-31, Extra: 20
(three, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one; Extra: twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $408,000
04-10-12-31-36, Power-Up: 3
(four, ten, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-six; Power, Up: three)
5-7-8
(five, seven, eight)
7-2-7
(seven, two, seven)
6-3-8-2
(six, three, eight, two)
2-9-8-6
(two, nine, eight, six)
2-8-5, Lucky Sum: 15
(two, eight, five; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
4-2-4, Lucky Sum: 10
(four, two, four; Lucky Sum: ten)
7-9-3, Lucky Sum: 19
(seven, nine, three; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
0-0-0-9, Lucky Sum: 9
(zero, zero, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: nine)
0-1-5-4, Lucky Sum: 10
(zero, one, five, four; Lucky Sum: ten)
6-8-6-1, Lucky Sum: 21
(six, eight, six, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
