3-2-9
(three, two, nine)
1-6-6
(one, six, six)
0-8-4-4
(zero, eight, four, four)
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:49.03
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 49.03)
07-09-25-26-27
(seven, nine, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
01-07-08-31-38, Mega Ball: 16
(one, seven, eight, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: sixteen)
06-11-12-31-32
(six, eleven, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-two)
12-14-19-23-29-34
(twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
01-15-25-33-35-38
(one, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
3-2-8
(three, two, eight)
8-5-8
(eight, five, eight)
04-12-13-25-32
(four, twelve, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-two)
6-9-6, WB: 4
(six, nine, six; WB: four)
5-0-4, WB:
(five, zero, four; WB: zero)
3-8-0-6, WB: 9
(three, eight, zero, six; WB: nine)
4-9-3-8, WB: 4
(four, nine, three, eight; WB: four)
0-7-8
(zero, seven, eight)
1-6-5
(one, six, five)
7-3-3-6
(seven, three, three, six)
0-5-3-5
(zero, five, three, five)
8-1
(eight, one)
9-9
(nine, nine)
8-0-1
(eight, zero, one)
7-1-3
(seven, one, three)
0-3-8-6
(zero, three, eight, six)
9-6-0-6
(nine, six, zero, six)
0-1-9-3-4
(zero, one, nine, three, four)
5-6-7-3-0
(five, six, seven, three, zero)
06-16-30-37-50-52
(six, sixteen, thirty, thirty-seven, fifty, fifty-two)
01-07-26-28-30
(one, seven, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty)
02-12-16-27-31-36
(two, twelve, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-six)
0-0, Fireball: 1
(zero, zero; Fireball: one)
6-1, Fireball: 1
(six, one; Fireball: one)
3-4-7, Fireball: 1
(three, four, seven; Fireball: one)
0-4-3, Fireball: 1
(zero, four, three; Fireball: one)
2-1-4-6, Fireball: 1
(two, one, four, six; Fireball: one)
4-9-0-2, Fireball: 1
(four, nine, zero, two; Fireball: one)
1-0-9-2-5, Fireball: 1
(one, zero, nine, two, five; Fireball: one)
8-5-7-2-1, Fireball: 1
(eight, five, seven, two, one; Fireball: one)
3-3-4
(three, three, four)
6-1-7
(six, one, seven)
6-8-7
(six, eight, seven)
7-8-2-6
(seven, eight, two, six)
8-9-5-3
(eight, nine, five, three)
9-1-8-0
(nine, one, eight, zero)
01-03-04-30-36
(one, three, four, thirty, thirty-six)
8-1-8-8-9
(eight, one, eight, eight, nine)
2-3-0-1-1
(two, three, zero, one, one)
09-13-16-26-30
(nine, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty)
4-4-1
(four, four, one)
2-3-9
(two, three, nine)
8-9-5-4
(eight, nine, five, four)
7-7-2-8
(seven, seven, two, eight)
13-19-24-28-30
(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty)
01-04-09-29-43-49, Extra Shot: 22
(one, four, nine, twenty-nine, forty-three, forty-nine; Extra Shot: twenty-two)
01-22-29-33-41
(one, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-one)
11-12-24-28-30
(eleven, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty)
01-03-09-18-35
(one, three, nine, eighteen, thirty-five)
02-07-14-30-33-46
(two, seven, fourteen, thirty, thirty-three, forty-six)
03-08-09-20-22-26-29-30-34-42-45-49-51-56-65-67-69-75-78-80, BE: 42
(three, eight, nine, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-six, sixty-five, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-five, seventy-eight, eighty; BE: forty-two)
7-4-3, SB: 5
(seven, four, three; SB: five)
4-8-2, SB: 7
(four, eight, two; SB: seven)
7-5-1-1, SB: 5
(seven, five, one, one; SB: five)
3-6-7-3, SB: 7
(three, six, seven, three; SB: seven)
03-04-05-08-21-24-31-33-34-47-50-51-52-53-61-62-63-65-69-74, BE: 63
(three, four, five, eight, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-four; BE: sixty-three)
06-12-21-25-31-37
(six, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.