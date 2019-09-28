A Loudon County teenager faces charges of indecent exposure involving incidents along the Washington and Old Dominion Trail in Ashburn, according to a statement Saturday by the county sheriff’s office.

Police arrested the suspect, who is a juvenile, on Tuesday afternoon after he was accused of exposing himself to a female victim and simulating a sexual act. According to police, the suspect is connected to additional cases along the trail in the area of Ashburn Village Boulevard and Ashburn Road dating back to late last year.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said seven juvenile petitions for indecent exposure were obtained against the suspect.

