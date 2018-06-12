Loudoun County

ALDIE-BRADDOCK ROAD AREA

Amherst Forest Terr., 24487-Stone Mill Corner Condominium Development to Matthew M. Daniel and Kelly Smith, $387,000.

Beardgrass Pl., 24816-Van Metre Home at Stone Ridge VI Corp. to Swathi Kotagiri and Raja Raghuveer Nangunoori, $609,990.

Black Cherry Terr., 41435-NVR Inc. to Donald and Linh McCaffery, $357,175.

Cinnabar Sq., 41839-Phaeton Classic Properties Corp. to Navneet and Neeti Gupta, $395,000.

Darkmoor Ct., 41177-Ricky L. and Lanae H. Fisher to Jonathan and Lorie Ann McGeehan, $742,800.

Glen Meadow Pl., 40495-Hani M. Seoudi to Cameron A. Woods and Noemi Contreras-Woods, $715,000.

Green Mountain Terr., 25096-Jeffrey M. and Kelly K. Baumes to Sue Xiong Lee and Pa Houa Yang Lee, $435,000.

Lenah Ridge Pl., 24036-K. Hovnanian at Lenah Woods Corp. to Joshua R. and Ngoe N. Santos, $667,105.

Maplehurst Dr., 40969-Arcadia Communities Corp. to Hyon Son and Soon Ja Yi, $789,833.

Quickstep Pl., 41922-NVR Inc. to Herminita and Edward Cook, $603,573.

Silurian Terr., 25121-Michael J. and Sarah M. Rivet to Vinodh Vikraman Pillai and Deepa Vinodh, $456,900.

Terrazzo Terr., 42288-Aruna Rikhi and Matthew Taraschke to Karina K. Torres, $310,000.

Wild Plum Dr., 40745-NVR Inc. to Kevin M. and Rachael L. Duffy, $900,715.

Witherspoon Ct., 40736-Richmond American Homes to Reuben V. Martinez, $627,151.

ALGONKIAN REGIONAL PARK AREA

Breezy Point Terr., 20747-Cynthia Dimmette and Joann Meredith to Alvi W. Lim and Kanas W. Tang, $352,000.

Comer Sq., 47644-Marin Kirilov and Tatiana Borisova Petkoy to James R. and Mackenzie J. Baden, $430,000.

Drysdale Terr., 46590, No. 200-Jaleh Sadeghzadeh to Chandler Brock Covington, $259,500.

Hobbs Sq., 46353-Grant Steven and Anna W. Steele to Donald Carpenter and Kelly R.M. Carpenter, $315,000.

McCarty Ct., 7-McKinney Rentals Corp. to Matthew E. Reba, $400,000.

Saffron Ct., 46447-Leonardo and Laura Baliwag to Larry N. Cookman and Teresa A. Dent, $816,000.

Water Mark Pl., 20275-Marianne McKittrick-Grant to Anthony Herman and Deborah A. Wilson, $873,400.

Woodboro Terr., 47595-Christine C. Park to Samuel A. Crawford, $429,900.

ASHBURN AREA

Alderleaf Terr., 20406-Michelle Beaudoin to Ignatius N. Kilng, $310,000.

Brookline Terr., 43782-George S. and Claire A. Torchio to Farhad Dowlatshahi and Anna Atefi, $433,000.

Foyt Terr., 43325-Jeffrey R. and Jillian E. Lynch to Sanqiang Jian and Peng Zhao, $423,250.

Hardwood Terr., 20178-J&T Home Design Corp. to Elaine Tsai, $439,500.

Keiller Terr., 42742-Lindsay N. Trout and Cheryl A. Guarna to Yuchen and Theresa Nie, $490,000.

Laporte Terr., 21032-Jaime Browarny and Sucha Buswell to Thaddeus R. and Lindsey R. Hellmich, $457,000.

Major Sq., 19941-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Abhishek Gautam, $480,000.

Milbridge Terr., 20534-SM One Loudoun Corp. to Stacey L. Castriota, $157,957.

Mossy Glen Terr., 21101-Heidi D. Waller to Noha Elrayes and Hussein M. Badreldin, $406,000.

Old Kinderhook Dr., 43571-Robert and Carmen McClure to Maulik and Rakhi Rajguru, $950,000.

Preston Ct., 43248-Christopher C. and Alexis G. Connolly to Bryan L. and Lisa H. Dyer, $765,000.

Somerset Hills Terr., 43210-Vincente and Nelly Pedraza to Jeffrey and Jillian Lynch, $446,250.

Timber Ridge Terr., 20991, No. 302-Michele Marie Kovach to Kimberly Cross, $228,000.

Whisperwood Terr., 43233-George Ann Hetherington and Barbara L. Hetherington to Juan Morales Landa and Meylin Ugarte Chiang, $350,000.

York Crest Terr., 44605-Toll VA Partnership to Januario G. and Norma H. Azarcon, $380,169.

BROADLANDS-ARCOLA AREA

Ashley Inn Terr., 22704-Tashina Benymon to Carolyn Huynh, $478,500.

Birnam Wood Pl., 42304-Van Metre Homes at Brambleton II Corp. to Ramasamy Narayanasamy and Rajalakshmi Ramasamy, $775,530.

Blue Elder Terr., 22706, No. 301-Karen Elizabeth Boyer to Kindra Womack, $219,990.

Callalily Way, 42611-Avinash Ramani and Ramalakshmi Parandarami Sundar to Satish Bobburi and Saumya Singh, $703,000.

Courtland Park Dr., 22737-William S. Gammans to Tracy Ken and Kristl Fields Smith, $608,000.

Dolomite Hills Dr., 22314-David J. and Thalyn R. Crabb to Alexander Hawkinson and Anne Champlin, $925,000.

Evermont Trace Dr., 23654-Van Metre Homes at Brambleton II Corp. to Satish Sankaran and Preethi Sambamoorthy, $798,545.

Foxtrail Woods Terr., 43031-Jeannie R. Kang to Paul E. Steckel and Mirellie Ivonne, $316,000.

Heritage Oak Ct., 42816-Chernthong Kunjara Na Ayudhya and Siu Chun Wong to Azadeh Namyar and Mehrdad Ijadi, $826,300.

Homestead Landing Ct., 22994-Arcadia Communities Corp. to Mohammed H. and Jennifer Lazhar, $1.15 million.

Hopewell Manor Terr., 23742-Loudoun Valley Associates Partnership to Selvarajan J. and Geetha S. Mudliar, $535,125.

Macauley Pl., 42653-Neeraj Deorah and Menka Kayan to Chandana Marupuru and Aswin Palicheria, $497,111.

Milltown Knoll Sq., 23290-Toll VA Partnership to Jay Morgan, $368,158.

Norwalk Sq., 22573-Vivi V. Tjhang to Linshen Wu and Wen Tang, $503,000.

Rising Moon Pl., 42338-Tamir and Melissa L. Gonen to Rafi and Meschgahn Ghazizadeh, $680,000.

Somerset Crossing Pl., 23460-Nikolaos and Khadija Kouiroukidis to Himayat Sagar Irala and Poornima Mittapalli, $750,000.

Tees Terr., 22311-NVR Inc. to Scott Stephenson, $623,051.

Thoroughfare Gap Terr., 43146-Romeo M. Macatula and Maria Chona Y. Macatula to Khan M. and Maliha Alami, $345,000.

Tumbletree Terr., 43293-Bryce W. and Iskra K. Herring to Zahra Niloufar Tabatabaian and Hani Koupaci, $440,000.

White Yarrow Ct., 41572-Arcadia Communities Corp. to Jay H. and Jorie Ellen Soni, $966,816.

Whitehead Terr., 43384-NVR Inc. to Matthew J. and Nina M. Bales, $654,198.

DULLES AREA

Alder Forest Terr., 42350-Van Metre Homes at North Glen Corp. to Chandra and Srila Kallam, $475,070.

Juniper Wood Terr., 24460-Van Metre Homes at North Glen Corp. to Anima Ghimire and Sailesh Kafle, $500,000.

Markborough Terr., 21045-Eric Yao and Yang Jiao to Juan J. Leyva Rodriguez, $430,000.

Whitcomb Sq., 45642-Stephen David Robinette II to Tyler Ray, $398,900.

LEESBURG-LUCKETTS-LANSDOWNE AREA

Ballybunion Terr., 43798-Richard and Loree H. Boebinger to Juan C. and Christine Gacharna, $500,000.

Blue Ridge Ave. NE, 402-Robert and John Daniel to John O. and Susan M. Daniel, $192,000.

Castle Harbour Terr., 43490-Mary Callahan to Neil Douglas and Jo Ann Meyer, $615,000.

Coltsridge Terr. NE, 345-Ramon B. and Marina E. Santos to Allen H. McClain and Kelsey A. Leek, $324,000.

Cypress Ridge Terr., 19385, No. 104-Gerda Kifer to Mayra Jardines, $225,000.

Forest Spring Dr., 42828-Eric D. and Karin H. Lindberg to Nahid and Yusuf Rasheed, $680,000.

Icehouse Terr., 19097-Deborah G. Marcum and Natalie C. Critchley to Sean R. and Susan C. Johnson, $550,000.

Lismore Terr. NE, 1620-David Anthony Corey to Derek S. and Janine N. Kaufman, $500,000.

Normandy Dr. NW, 705-Thomas A. and Briana D. Burk to Gabriel and Christine M. Ascunce, $424,000.

Parkers Ridge Dr., 43175-Jeffrey Joseph and Elizabeth Anne Clarke to Derek M. and Sarah J. Hodgins, $680,000.

Shields Terr. NE, 1511-James Christopher and Lyndsay Welsh Chamblin to Robert and Whitney Marie McGrath, $388,000.

Smartts Lane NE, 880-Virginia R. Phillips and Wendy S. Laird to Jose A. Campos, $288,000.

William St. NW, 412-Richard W. and Jeanine S. Mayer to Thomas A. and Briana D. Burk, $585,000.

LEESBURG-WATSON AREA

Banshee Dr., 40594-Ari D. and Jenifer L. Morin to Lance Christopher Hassan, $620,000.

Chesterfield Pl. SW, 134-Black Oak Investments Corp. to Barbara Notar, $465,000.

Gateway Dr. SE, 664, No. 303-James A. Stoner to Elizabeth F. Kridler, $220,850.

Heartleaf Terr. SE, 413-Matthew Parr to Joan A. Lews, $415,000.

Rhonda Pl. SE, 963-Russell H. Bong and Denise A. Dixon to David D. Gelbman, $608,500.

Ribbon Limestone Terr. SE, 1517-NVR Inc. to Edward S. Brown and Charlotte A. Summers-Brown, $659,990.

Sunset View Terr. SE, 507, No. 301-Derrick W. Jerry to Lisa Grapes, $270,000.

Tammy Terr. SE, 625-Randall Paul Absher and Carolyn Trosky-Absher to Sajit Joseph and Eliza Clement, $308,000.

Valley View Ave. SW, 402-Christopher R. and Mvriam P. Zinn to Whitney W. and Robert J. Sproul, $337,000.

Windybush Dr., 41316-Claudia Skinner to John Wilson and Cheri Renee Colby, $619,900.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

Bronco Lane, 13878-Jeffery K. and Kimberly E. Osgood to Kristofer and Helen L. Johnson, $685,000.

Harpers Mill Way, 9-Henry N. and Nancy I. Havard to Gerda E. Kifer, $310,000.

Potterfield Dr., 9-Helmand Investment Corp. to Benjamin M. and Adriana D. Fischer, $382,500.

Taylorstown Rd., 12853-Constance D. Breeden and Emilie Towe to Celeste Liscouski, $192,500.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

John Mosby Hwy., 37649-Andrew Crusan and Samantha R. Iverson to Alexander H. and Margaret M. Levis, $218,500.

POWELLS CORNER-WILLISVILLE AREA

Willisville Rd., 21952-Lynn S. Grinna to Michael H. and Kathleen J. Howland, $595,000.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

Croft Sq., 207-Warren R. and Ruth C. Bennett to Dorothy Doyle Nyberg, $385,000.

Greysands Lane, 627-Lourdes Azabache to Rachelle and Johnny Rodriguez, $511,250.

Lancer Cir., 19061-Dream Homes Corp. to Brian and Helen Corin, $830,000.

Michelson Dr., 16790-Douglas B. Armentrout to Leo John and Andrea Marie Walker, $720,000.

Telegraph Springs Rd., 18083-Birchwood at Oak Knoll Farm Corp. to Harold and Katharina E. Schumacher, $583,100.

11th St. S., 301-Harrold A. Wolcott and Helen Van Ryzin to Philip J. and Laura W. Peacock, $527,000.

ROUND HILL AREA

Dwyer Ct., 36407-Todd Lee Johnston and Pamela Anne Pierce-Johnston to Aj M. and Hevvyn R. Laforty, $725,000.

Sarasota St., 35523-Christopher S. and Colleen McGann to Joseph Kunec III, $456,000.

SOUTH RIDING AREA

Anderby Lane, 25815-Wayne A. and Teresa C. Wright to Razan Thabet Kamal Alnaser, $712,000.

Casale Terr., 25488-Anne Huynh to Obed Nana Aboagye Asamoah, $380,000.

Edgewater St., 43049-Omarjeet S. and Jaswant K. Grewel to Jon T. Yereb and Juliana L. Costa Yereb, $495,000.

Glasgow Dr., 26046-Norman M. St. Laurent and Carie E. St. Laurent to Spenser and Kendall Jordan, $685,000.

Kaiser Pl., 25797-Narayanan Ramachandran and Karuna Narayanan to William A. and Amber D. Billow, $630,000.

Lancaster Woods Sq., 42285-Van Metre Home at Stone East II Corp. to Marco and Rei Joyce Averion, $165,170.

Matties Terr., 42988-Chee Kian Tay and Stella Chiang to Sun at Park and Gyunam Kim, $421,000.

Neptune Terr., 25115-Swapna Reddy and Venkat Solipuram to Xiaojin Zhang and Chun He Chang, $371,500.

Semolina Terr., 43330-Po Kong to Shanshan Li, $500,000.

STERLING AREA

Baldwin Sq., 21845, No. 303-Robert E. Goddin and Melissa M. Plum to Kaitlin N. Yohe, $255,500.

Brixton Ct., 1034, No. A-Freedom Mortgage Corp. to Ralph Niazi, $171,200.

Cypress Rd. N., 120-Stacey Merrifield and Mark Blankley Jr. to Juan Merida Diaz and Ivone Rico Ahenke, $298,000.

Hummer Ct., 408-John and Tamara Benko to Israel Portillo and Ester Serrano Flores, $395,000.

Lee Rd. S., 508-Andrew G. Nagley and Irene Von Hapsburg-Nagley to Francisco Raul Mendoza Alvarez and Blanca Cristina Mendoza Alvarez, $405,000.

Meadowland Lane E., 111-Irene Brohm Golson and Stuart Wallace Brohm to Kim Van La and Nhi Thuc Chau, $340,000.

Rilassare Terr., 46436-Wormald at Cascades Overlook Corp. to Nikhil Ahluwalia and Shweta Agnihotri, $477,079.

Spring Ridge Ct., 417-James R. and Shelly Broyles to Jackson and Natalya Brubaker, $400,000.

Vernon Ct. W., 303-Victor R. Noriega to Juan D. Salazar Carranza and Cristina P. Ortiz, $395,000.

WATERFORD AREA

Dutton Ct., 41278-Stephen and Kirsten Renner to Gregory S. and Elnora L. Butterfield, $653,900.

Hannah Dr., 40729-Keith R. and Dawn P. Lambert to Robert C. and Elizabeth F. Rowen, $850,000.

Fauquier County

Bear Bug Lane, 4237-Timothy S. Clayborn Sr. to Jonathan Anthony and Danielle Alyssa Castellano, $340,000.

Cedarwood Dr., 12247-Francine E. Baron and Renee Baron Kenney to Johnathan M. Childress, $239,000.

Devon Dr., 419-Lawrence R. and Alyson J. Pignone to Salvatore F. and Lisa Mancari, $450,000.

English Chase Lane, 98-Sharyn Hudson to Alvin W. Jones, $419,900.

Groundhog Lane, 9085-David L. and Beth Amy Saas to Rachael and James Butler, $459,000.

Lancaster Dr., 6627-Andrew and Jennifer Bickers to Marisa Workman and Robert Scott, $309,000.

Madison St., 54-Sara Katharine Wolfe to Terry Ann Bisson, $339,000.

Movern Lane, 7611-Troy and Sharon Bishop to Naulind and Mirjana Zaka, $535,000.

Okeefe Rd., 7288-Carol L. and Jeffrey T. Copper to Justin Michael Norman, $227,000.

Piccadilly Dr., 7806-David L. and Catherine Hall to Dennis J. and Eryn E. Kamph, $437,000.

Redwinged Blackbird Dr., 6360-Jay V. and Susan H. Emery to Philip C. and Erika S. Mahaney, $589,176.

St. Pauls Rd., 10608-Gregory L. and Kimberle A. Mannix to Donna R. Nabors, $330,000.

Stream View Lane, 6681-Larry E. Edwards to Allison Wheeler Jacobs and Tamara Wheeler D. Amico, $410,000.

Sumerduck Rd., 5466-Keith and Emily Baker to James Jenkins, $295,000.

Tibert Ct., 10788-Mohammed and Musarat Habib to Christina Teresa Carter, $385,000.