Autumn Sun Dr., 41460-Toll VA VI Partnership to Alvin Vatanavan and Christina Chhoeun, $931,394.
Berkley Hill Terr., 42051-Stone Mill Corner Condominum Development to Ibrahim Ngapna and Reina Aimee Ngoutane Lamare, $367,000.
Black Willow Dr., 24658-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Eugene Yujie and Jun Yu Yan, $682,214.
Broxbourne Terr., 41585-Ralph Andrew and Meagan O’Brien Bishop to Ahmed M. Humadi and Raghad Z. Alkinani, $432,500.
Clock Tower Sq., 24651-Bryan Joseph and Loree Bradee Frazitta to Matthew R. and Alexis J. Sulkosky, $435,000.
Destination Sq., 25192-Satish and Pushpa Goel to Esther O. Mbata, $400,000.
Grady Terr., 42149-Melissa D. Alvarez to Melissa Webb, $380,000.
Hiddenwood Lane, 42274-Jason M. and Lauren A. Borland to Kashif Iqbal, $720,000.
Lenah Run Cir., 40408-Drew K. and Wanda F. Gardner to Ari D. and Jenifer L. Morin, $675,000.
Maplehurst Dr., 40976-Arcadia Communities Corp. to Thomas Banasik and Bethany Deslauriers, $832,000.
Rock Pond Ct., 24389-Beazer Homes Corp. to Michael A. and Cindy J. Haynesworth, $755,690.
Stone Station Terr., 24745-Steven Vance to James and Karol Harshaw Ellis, $265,000.
Turkey Oak Dr., 41189-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to David John and Jessica Anne Mendez, $716,519.
Wild Plum Dr., 40749-NVR Inc. to Payal and Anish Sheth, $915,874.
Yellow Birch Ct., 25863-Drees Homes of DC Inc. to Rima Bent and Sylvia Fierro, $886,038.
Broadspear Terr., 46585-Paul Samuel and Diana Lynne Shelton to Wade L. Smith, $409,000.
Cutwater Pl., 20636-John A. Wright and Christine B. Gruschkuswright to Christopher Michael and Susan Carol Gurley, $633,000.
Eskridge Ct., 20777-Dennis and Katherine J. Day to Donielle C. and Joseph D. Lorelli, $719,900.
Island View Ct., 20281-Mark and Lisa M. Gercenstein to Susan Wheatley Grow, $890,000.
Middle Bluff Pl., 47413-Charles A. Donkor to Adwoa Agyeiwaa, $225,000.
Reef Terr., 47587-Connor J. and Melanie S. Hammelman to Andrew N. Nelson and Shay M. Meadows, $430,000.
Saulty Dr., 47529-Jimena Davila and Helaluddin Wardak to Huk Azimi, $542,500.
Waterbeach Pl., 20901-Tamara A. Amorosi to Marianne McKittrick-Grant, $551,000.
Youngs Cliff Rd., 20241-Melanie Stephens Lyman to Gordon K. Lee III and Angela Sevila, $725,000.
Alicent Terr., 20470-Alicia M. Alford and Christine A. Swartz to Alyssa Y. Samuel, $365,000.
Brushton Terr., 44665-One Loudoun Home Building II Corp. to Adam E. and Brigit J. Freedman, $950,699.
Cripple Creek Sq., 21064-Stephanie Gallahan to Nicholas B. Lancaster and Jacqueline S. Bibler, $346,000.
Fullerton St., 43314-Hardev S. Bal and Rupinderjit Kaur to Charity Marie and Joseph Glardon, $540,000.
Kelsey Sq., 21846-Ichun Anderson and Ylwen Chen to Justin Kenneth Salao and Patricia Angela R. David, $344,000.
Major Sq., 19958-Paul Home Co. Corp. to Daniel A. and Jennifer L. Laura, $535,313.
Milbridge Terr., 20553-SM One Loudoun Corp. to Ashley Marie Frye, $160,326.
Nightwatch St., 20282-Craig L. Riley to Deborah A. Buchanan, $338,000.
Old Kinderhook Dr., 43574-Leo John and Andrea Marie Walker to Sanjeev and Arathi Kumar, $1.3 million.
Raintree Ct., 21090-Kevin Duffy to Anna Lazarus and Stanley Liu, $652,500.
Steinbeck Sq., 43777-Kevin D. and Joy M. Morel to Musa Khalidi and Kelly Lawson-Khalidi, $432,500.
Tobacco Sq., 20938-Thomas J. and Amy R. Mackie to Viktor Dolina and Ievgeniia Karavanska, $360,000.
Windmill Dr., 21234-Nathan D. and Heather H. Yates to Annika Kurz, $667,000.
Clayton Hall Rd., 18302-Ronald Ray Hodge and Jody Solell-Knepler to Mark and Kathryn Zurschmeide, $300,000.
Auction Barn Dr., 21999-William C. and Nancy B. Moye to Matthew A. and Marsha A. Canfield, $1.03 million.
Bloomfield Path St., 41605-Daryn and Michelle Allday to Susanna M. Edgar-Bauman and William H. Bauman III, $850,000.
Bryndon Hall Pl., 23040-K. Hovnanian Homes at Willowsford Grant to Theresa D. and Darlene C. Burrage, $1.38 million.
Centergate Dr., 43867-Jo-Ann J. Dominique to Jo Young Park, $380,000.
Deveron Sq., 43175-Fairfax Investment Partnership to Sunny Verma and Sakshi Sappra, $537,732.
Dulles Gap Ct., 22728-Zaher Sha and Noorkhani N. Waziri to Ajay and Shivi W. Gogia, $845,000.
Explorer Dr., 42646-Naveen Arora and Monica Khatri to Suchendra D. Karlapudy and Sharon Shilpa Barnabas, $606,000.
Gardenwalk Dr., 23400-Gaaron G. and Mellisa Gilham to David and Marisa C. Avasthi, $565,000.
Hollyhock Terr., 42622-Mark A. and Jacqueline Sargeant to Yolanda and Ronald Bennett, $356,000.
Hopewell Manor Terr., 23656-Toll VA Partnership to Sayyed Rizwan Haider Rizvi and Afreen Riyaz Hasan Jafrey, $419,040.
Iredell Terr., 21546-Michael John and Wendy Diane Slattery to Akan Etuk, $395,000.
Marsh Creek Dr., 21352-Justin P. and Asa Robinson to Arun Mohanaranghan and Archana Sundararajan, $630,000.
Milltown Knoll Sq., 23305-Toll VA Partnership to Rebecca Russow, $102,272.
Paddock Gate Pl., 41861-K. Hovnanian Homes at Willowsford Grange to Arshad Farooqi and Afshan Jafri, $807,243.
Scattersville Gap Terr., 22622-Craig Sterling Mason and Diana Minh Thao Mason to Haris Jamal Khan, $494,000.
Southdown Manor Terr., 23297-Toll VA Partnership to Jonathan Umana and Maria L. Berrios, $107,209.
Tees Terr., 22312-NVR Inc. to Jerry and Donna Abernathy, $540,240.
Trailview Crossing Terr., 22357-NVR Inc. to Giancarlo Silva and Vanessa Rios, $687,755.
Usk Terr., 43411-NVR Inc. to Selma Besrour, $810,771.
Whitehead Terr., 43370-NVR Inc. to Ryan and Rebecca Piluzza, $714,850.
Whitehead Terr., 43390-NVR Inc. to Xi Pan, $627,803.
Alder Forest Terr., 42352-Van Metre Homes at North Glen Corp. to Romeo M. Macatula and Maria Chona Y. Macatula, $511,436.
Juniper Wood Terr., 24466-Van Metre Homes at North Glen Corp. to Nazir Shuqair, $488,365.
Winding Branch Terr., 45671-Raelinn Austin to Sarvar Shodikulov and Luiza Erkinova, $140,965.
Colonial Hwy. W., 120-Timothy Scott and Winifred L. Reed to Peter C. Biby and Shauna C. Lee-Alaia, $529,000.
Harmony Vista Dr., 17351-Westham Property Corp. to John Joseph and Barbara S. Lafalce, $778,611.
Barksdale Dr. NE, 1308-Braden R. and Alayne T. Thomas to Norman D. and Charlotte A. Bird, $390,000.
Buccaneer Terr., 18339-Raymond P. and Cathleen C. Porter to James L. Matney, $765,000.
Catoctin Cir. NE, 829-Kimberly Olwen Detrick to Mirmohammad Mohsenin and Mandana Ghabaian, $403,000.
Cornwall St. NW, 102-Evergreene Cos. Corp. to Robert Griffith Thomas, $248,000.
Daniels St. NW, 305-Michael T. and Victoria L. Gorman to Mark and Linda Carthew, $400,000.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, 118-Timothy and Kimberly Williams to Morena Maldonado and Domingo Gomez, $279,000.
Jackson Hole Cir., 43580-Steven E. and Sherol A. Taylor to Marguerite A. Ferguson, $899,900.
Marshall Dr. NE, 910-Brian Keith and Margaret J. Lee-Diamond to Sheryar Abbasi, $360,000.
North St. NE, 606-Sharon L. Sijnand to David Christopher and Grace Marie Cox, $420,651.
Riverpoint Dr., 43665-Damon and Mary Dowdall to Edward and Dorothy W. Breslauer, $720,000.
Sierra Springs Sq., 18457-Nahid and Yusuf Rasheed to Jawad and Hena Islam Ahsan, $410,000.
Sugarbush Ct., 43333-William J. and Tama A. Lubin to Tajammal Ali, $780,000.
Wilt Store Rd., 13099-Peter Colin and Lynne M. Thompson to Russel Jude and Mary Coco, $655,000.
Athena Dr. SE, 1001-Van Metre Homes at Meadowbrook Farm to Hylan Sean and Tara Gaye Ross, $900,980.
Bicksler Sq. SE, 403-Crescent Place Associates Corp. to David Jacob and Erica Rene Wrenn, $506,136.
Chesterfield Pl. SW, 134-Black Oak Investments Corp. to Barbara Notar, $465,000.
Flowering Dogwood Terr. SE, 189-Nicole Tompkins and Brian E. Ayers to Corey S. Nacin and Ashley L. Swafford, $402,500.
Gateway Dr. SE, 666, No. 509-Tina McDaniel to Cothy McDaniel, $122,287.
Hughesville Rd., 38696-Louis O. Whirley and Sharon Ann Whirley Wine to Tyler and Harriet Wegmeyer, $352,000.
Morrisett Ct. SE, 503-Alen and Vahik Safarian to Evvon Westborn and Alessandra Aparecida Boxill, $472,000.
Roanoke Dr. SE, 225-Toni Martin and Gayle Feineis to Sergio A. Castillo, $283,000.
Sunset View Terr. SE, 508, No. 203-Jacqueline Wagner to Ericka Spiva and Yasir Al Shawk, $249,900.
Themis St. SE, 1005-Van Metre Homes at Meadowbrook Farm to Britton C. and David B. Almy, $703,335.
Vanderbilt Terr. SE, 762-George C. Rogers to Andrew Wellington and Michele Wenthen, $330,000.
Wirt St. SW, 718-Wayne E. Washington to Mohammad E. Hossain and Daulatunnessa Nessa, $347,000.
Cassia Lane, 38689-Josh H. and Stacey Salmanson to Thomas M. and Aino M. Dymond, $800,000.
High Meadow Lane, 39169-William Bliss and Patti Collins-Bliss to Nicholas A. and Jeane F. Clements, $530,000.
Potterfield Dr., 35-Brian L. and Nancy E. McGuire to Matthew and Marie Kimak, $416,000.
Chinn Lane, 22-George T. Lengauer Jr. to Stephen Douglas Slade and William George Rudy, $925,000.
Ashbury Church Rd., 15950-Hector Escobedo and Anna M. Atkinson to Brad Dean and Krista Beck, $550,000.
Devonshire Cir., 932-Hoang Quang Do to Matthew S. Kuhni, $483,000.
Innisbrook Cir., 36544-Thomas and Amy Alick Perich to Mark Nicolini, $632,000.
Leeds Ridge Ct., 400-Eugene R. Buracker Jr. to David C. and Ruth H. Pfohl, $415,000.
Millstone Dr., 38216-Bruce A. and Janet M. Mabbitt to Thomas W. Furlow Jr., $650,000.
Remington Dr., 37823-Christopher Carter to Caitlin Garvey, $425,000.
Telegraph Springs Rd., 18758-Ernestine G. Felts to Bonnie S. Grofe, $440,000.
Arrowood Pl., 17299-Christopher J. Fioramonti to Jose Medrano Jr. and Jeanette D. Funes-Medrano, $296,000.
Magic Mountain Dr., 17124-Teresa G. Wyatt to James E. and Ernestine N. Schuster, $390,000.
Ashbury Dr., 25314-Megan Vilctoria Necwyporuk to Michael Mezher and Olivia Franjie, $380,000.
Chase St., 43234-Matthew Walter Warmus to Stephen A. and Danielle N. Leach, $543,000.
Golf View Dr., 42887-Faisal Parack to Bryant Davis and Jessica Maria Magarelli, $382,500.
Katling Sq., 43452-Yosef Asmelash and Marag Tesfamichael to James A. and Elizabeth R. McDonald, $385,000.
Lighthouse Pl., 43245-James A. and Nadine S. Ray to Stephen P. and Karen H. Tees, $580,000.
Matties Terr., 43006-Paul Thelen to Chance M. Harrison, $415,000.
Peirosa Terr., 44031-David Thomas and Sarah Childres Catalano to Sodnomjamts Gochoo, $424,900.
Sonora Seed Terr., 43601-Sukumaran Pandiyattu and Chandrika Raman Nair to Earl L. and Constance C. Hodnett, $439,900.
Whippoorwill Terr., 25198-John K. and Summer D. Helms to Justin and Dana West, $465,000.
Charlotte St. E., 207-Francisco De Brey to Thuy Thi Thanh Dang and Yen Thi Kim Tran, $405,000.
Drury Cir., 119-Daniel Wayne and Erin Gray to Yury L. Contreras, $313,200.
Ironwood Ct. S., 807-Linda S. Erlanger to James Dressel, $400,000.
Magnolia Ct., 203-Wileen M. Yancey to Hoang Phuong Tran and Trung Nguyen, $250,000.
Morning Way, 21158-Scott and Susan J. Drummond to Thomas and Danielle Vestal, $475,000.
Samantha Dr., 301-Christopher K. and Nancy E. Gavin to Timothy Georgy and Darcy Dru Reed, $469,900.
Sugarland Run Dr., 819-Dawood Hatami to Stephanie A. Carpio, $335,000.
Woodstone Terr., 46835-Jeffrey Allen and Lorena Lynn Powers to Oyuntsetseg Zangad, $340,000.
Elsie Virginia Pl., 15661-Carrington Builders at Wheatland Corp. to Curtis William Adkins and Miriam Marisol Reyes Adkins, $627,661.
Nina Ct., 14550-Daniel D. and Karen A. Stephens to Robert M. and Robin M. Fortney, $575,000.
Bear Wallow Rd., 7402-Daniel H. Uhlr to James and Erin Spengler, $270,000.
Devon Dr., 419-Lawrence R. and Alyson J. Pignone to Salvatore F. and Lisa Mancari, $450,000.
Forever Lane, 11201-FV 1 Inc. and Morgan Stanley Mortgage Capital Holdings to Veronica Changolla Lopez and Jaime Najera Fraire, $359,900.
Lancrel Rd., 717-Richard H. and Susan J. Harrison to Matthew Jarman and Brittany Maher, $429,000.
Main St. W., 409-Kimberly S. Langtry and Frederick M. Kay to Sebastiana Garcia Estrada, $224,900.
Mull Ct., 6421-Ai Hui Jiang and Lijuan Lin to Hirk L. and Denike S. Williams, $475,000.
Old Alexandria Tpk., 5243-Virginia Home Buyers Corp. to Nancy Ashlin Call and Jacob Benjamin Myers, $272,000.
Pine Ridge Rd., 7155-Donald C. and Dorothy A. Drayer to Jessica and Robyn Kane, $510,000.
Sillamon Rd., 13361-Liberty Property Solutions Corp. to Serdar Steven and Sarah Amanda Serttas, $334,900.
Stream View Lane, 6725-Mark Henry and Betty Lilly Pickett to Marvin and Rosemary Sheldon, $435,000.
Suncrest Dr., 7446-Michael D. and Margaret C. Loftis to Kirkland J. Nelms and Christiane R. Davis, $305,000.
Twisted Oak Lane, 10393-Kyung Yong Jo to Juvencio Reyes Reyes and Luis M. Sanchez Reyes, $405,000.
Fourth St., 7281-Christopher D. Hare and Jessie M. Trussell to James A. and Elaine R. Miles, $249,000.