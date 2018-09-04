Loudoun County

These sales data, recorded by the Loudoun County Office of the Commissioner of the Revenue, were provided by Black Knight Inc. For home sales elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ALDIE-BRADDOCK ROAD AREA

Angel Arch Terr., 42026-Joyce I. Sowa to Hyunju Bin, $470,000.

Braided Mane Terr., 26021-Jeffrey and Megan Kutner to Matthew R. Cartier, $388,500.

Carbonate Terr., 24744-Diplomat Property Manager Corp. to Hafizullah and Sadjeda Hafiz, $425,000.

Croxley Green Sq., 25066-Richard Seidlitz to Michael C. Salmon III, $440,000.

Diligence Ct., 25291-D. Martin and Diane K. O’rear to Carey Anne Silverthorne, $572,000.

Hayrake Pl., 40863-Richmond American Homes to Douglas W. and Caroline V. Hart, $752,993.

Letchworth Terr., 25114-Ryan Joseph and Katie Vanessa Calabrese to Maher Qatanany and Dima M. Almani, $495,000.

Peaceful Terr., 25435-Baljits S. and Gurpreet S. Virk to Kamlesh R. Acharya and Sachita A. Sharma, $385,000.

San Juan Terr., 42320-Afnan Mahmood and Shafia Noureen to Duke M. Tate, $347,000.

ALGONKIAN REGIONAL PARK AREA

Belwood Ct., 20640-Thomas E. and Juanita W. Flanagan to Christina M. and Jorge A. Pezzimenti, $615,000.

Braxton Dr., 13-Stephen and Ellen Becker to Francis A. Driscoll and Morgan B. Scherban, $435,000.

Country Rd., 117-Tami N. Holland to Kiya Wolde and Tirest Mulugeta, $505,000.

Emerald Point Terr., 20650-Jack E. Richardson Jr. to Yohannes Afework Bekele and Beleyou Alemayehou Eshete, $385,000.

Island View Ct., 20271-James R. Nalls to Charles and Carol Fox, $790,000.

McPherson Cir., 3-Bonnie A. Jarais to Abdullah Tahmas and Karin R. Contini-Tahmas, $370,000.

Rutherford Cir., 64-Bradford E. and Lisa C. Sturman to Mark R. Bruininga and Francoise M. Reynolds, $712,000.

Trinity Sq., 20876-Trang Nguyen to Trevor Swinley and Morgan Wieczorek, $477,500.

ASHBURN AREA

Belmont Park Terr., 20375, No. 101-LCM Investments Corp. to Clorissa Fischetti, $304,000.

Brae Terr., 45071, No. 202-Arthur W. Deitt Jr. to Hua Guo and Fei Zhao, $262,400.

Eildon Terr., 42729-Vinkel J. Valentin and Berlinda Callazo to Nicholas P. Cusato and Kristen Shilling, $390,000.

Granite Run Terr., 44591-Janet Lynn Roebuck Williamson to Mary K. Ferrari, $540,000.

Island West Sq., 20431-Janet L. Hogler to Susanne Kamalieh, $460,000.

Lemon Springs Terr., 21008-Melisa M. Gallagher and H. Jason Gold to Richard and Kathleen Soppet, $339,000.

Middlebury St., 20522-Michelle Denise Pinto to Skylar N. Stephens and Rebekah L. Brook, $575,000.

Pawnee Terr., 44291-Andrew and Mallory Ruth to Sebastian Tezna, $448,300.

Southwind Terr., 20673-Faissal Guelzim to Smita Jain and Vir Gaurvendra, $385,000.

Trowbridge Sq., 21486-Kevin J. and Sigrid Bridges to Peter J. Lambert, $464,900.

BLUEMONT-FRAZER HILL AREA

Raven Rocks Rd., 17352-Leoard Joseh and Sally Slaton Schrade to Stephen Lloyd and Tracy Jane Lewis, $420,000.

BROADLANDS-ARCOLA AREA

Blue Elder Terr., 22710, No. 201-Luis A. Carter and Ephraim M. Vega to Emily Sklar, $204,900.

Charmay Pond Pl., 23088-Nayef and Fatima Abuelhawa to Ali Nayef Abuelhawa, $720,000.

Evening Breeze Ct., 42790-Michael L. and Dawn L. Begin to Vivek Patel and Priyanka Misri, $670,000.

Hattontown Woods Terr., 43246-Loudoun Valley Associates Partnership to Damoder Rao Varkal and Shanthalatha Chavan, $755,466.

Mayflower Terr., 42492-Jaime Pasquier to Rodelle Marie Villaluz Ocampo, $210,000.

Verde Gate Terr., 22413-Deborah K. Knickerbocker to Kyle and Samantha Morsink, $440,000.

DULLES AREA

Footed Ridge Terr., 24680-Corey and Sarah Burns to Melanie Brooke Fleming, $143,691.

LEESBURG-LUCKETTS-LANSDOWNE AREA

Ayrlee Ave. NW, 411-Richard Allen and Vickie L. Stamper to Milton William and Ashleigh B. Stevens, $449,000.

Bow Lake Pl. NE, 814-Matthew and Kristin Demasi to Matthew J. and Megan E. Gore, $595,000.

Chimney Ct. NE, 707-Gregory A. and Janice M. Witt to Benjamin Patrick and Deanna Marie Faust, $518,000.

Cypress Ridge Terr., 19375-Richard L. Houghton, Charles A. Houghton and Frances L. Hou to Shahin D. Bahrami, $215,000.

Fairway Oaks Sq., 18316-Circleville Farm Corp. to Peter Sollimo and Michele Moran, $420,000.

Golden Larch Terr. NE, 281-Tareq Risheq and Fida M. Suleiman to Manzoor and Nasrin Murshed, $366,900.

Mill Race Terr., 43023-Chester M. Trossman Jr. and Sarah Klenk to John Drake Hoeffel, $460,000.

Stumptown Rd., 41739-Cindy R. Virts-Jenkins and Christopher Columbus Jenkins to Joe A. Dean II, $470,000.

LEESBURG-WATSON AREA

Baish Dr. SE, 419-Suwanna Phosri to Bennett and Chada Davis, $350,000.

Davis Ave. SW, 327-KDM Family Properties Corp. to Marissa C. Limberis and Christopher S. Conroy, $330,000.

Franklin Ct. SW, 1105-Armond and Keisha B. Woods to Megan Pratt and Timothy Lyle Buser, $499,900.

Hampshire Sq. SW, 149-Fritz Schirmers to Mark Decamp, $346,000.

Meherrin Terr. SW, 112-Linda Tofanelli to John E. and Hilary Jarvis Crowley, $375,000.

Rhonda Pl. SE, 967-Treni L. Lutz and Mary E. Young-Lutz to Tyler Oderkirk and Christine Nicholas, $610,000.

Tall Oaks Sq. SE, 853-Terry and Regina Neumann to Tessa K. Peshke, $400,000.

Wild Onion Terr., 410-Brian Scott and Heather Lee Agee to Travis and Brandan Saa, $415,000.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

Lovett Dr., 26-David R. and Stacy A. Allen to Christopher Shand Eubanks and Brynn Marie Eubanks, $399,900.

Waterford View Ct., 13200-Robert L. Dolan Jr. and Jane Audrey Featherman to Juan and Kristen M. Garcia, $599,900.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

Bookcliff Ct., 14396-Matthew and Angela Lowers to Timothy J. Shaver and Andrea Reyes, $655,000.

MacNaughton Ct., 16678-Christopher D. and Wendy E. Saunders to Christopher D. Saunders, $643,710.

Pickwick Dr., 17308-Melissa A. and Anthony Ford to Megan and Matthew T. Meadows, $429,900.

ROUND HILL AREA

Grand Valley Ct., 17249-Department of Veterans Affairs to Sanaz Soltani and Jon Mader, $578,000.

SOUTH RIDING AREA

Cambridge Hill Terr., 25043-Toll VA VII Partnership to Eduardo Bustamante and Ashley Hughes, $558,480.

Crusher Dr., 26973-Mab Or Melody Farms Corp. to Robert and Marilyn P. Weigand, $965,262.

Fortitude Terr., 25129-James B. Fletcher and Linda M. Lane to Hoda Mojadidi, $555,000.

Lands End Dr., 26097-Minh-Nga and Kirk M. Agon to Michael Sommar and Jessica Westberg, $350,000.

Quits Pond Ct., 25573-Michael and Rachael Canonica to Marc A. and Katy L. Hayes, $620,000.

STERLING AREA

Beech Rd. E., 1106-Cheryl Ann and Martin Eugene Fernanders to Cheryl Ann Fernanders, $144,000.

Carousel Ct., 19-Jonathan Hagen and Sara Elizabeth Jerdan to Ellen Piacente, $320,500.

Furman Dr. E., 306-Amrit Pal Singh Mangat and Paramjit Kaur Mangat to Jasvir Singh and Jaspal Kaur Virdi, $125,000.

Greencastle Rd., 3-Sukphal Singh and Rajwant S. Virk to Kody W. Klugh and Devan R. Fitzsimmons, $377,000.

Rabbitrun Terr., 46810-William Joseph and Julia Junwei Pavone to Keith Vincent Rehmel and Eun Joo Kim, $360,000.

Tottenham Ct., 1034-Luz Mery Infante Diaz to Jabran K. Malik, $275,000.

Willow Terr., 225-Najma Fasihuddin to Carlos E. Martinez, $292,700.

Fauquier County

Battle Ridge Dr., 11701-Joseph P. and Emily J. Decker to Valerie Huffman, $250,000.

Bunker Hill Rd., 7084-Cynthia Well Hill and Elizabeth Beatty Wells to Paul Franklin and Dawn Marie Mercer, $550,000.

Church St. N., 200-Robert Bruce Aylor to Kevin C. and Rebekah E. Kemp, $335,000.

Crest Hill Rd., 11399-Salvatrice Deluca to Todd B. Whitacre and Jennifer L. Jordan, $352,000.

Godwins Landing Dr., 5045-NVR Inc. to Jordan Coleman, $281,460.

Landmark Rd., 3516-Alletta M. Cooper to Joan L. Romett, $925,000.

Newton Lane, 6182-David D. Gladden to Jeremiah and Hope Staggs, $255,000.

Poplar Grove Dr., 8195-Linda Fling to Ryan M. and Lindsey K. Riegel, $429,900.

Revere St., 2961-NVR Inc. to Jacob and Sherri Gibson, $355,280.

Sedgwick Dr., 2226-NVR Inc. to Jermaine V. Brooks and Danielle Muddiman, $291,610.

Squires Lane, 8303-Rockwood Homes Inc. to Caitlin Feeley and Jon Palmermo, $518,613.

Tanglewood Dr., 6813-Michael E. and Margaret L. Garvey to James D. Karnes, $649,900.

POWELLS CORNER-WILLISVILLE AREA

John S Mosby Hwy., 7521-William C. and Andrea A. McCarren to Denny H. Wood, $530,000.