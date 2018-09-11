Black Cherry Terr., 41435-NVR Inc. to Elva Adriana Murray, $412,547.
Braided Mane Terr., 26036-Marye Hamilton to Brandon Williams, $350,000.
Caribou Sq., 24684-Michael Ard Moore to Leslie Sophia Klam, $374,900.
Curiosity Sq., 25331-Leslie Klam to Austin Achibald, $297,500.
Grayhaven Pl., 23875-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Thomas Harrington, $735,000.
Kilkerran Dr., 23740-U.S. Home Corp. to Donna M. Hickman and Michael A. Moore, $731,724.
Lilys Nest Lane, 24300-Toll VA VI Partnership to Jianping Zhang, $799,979.
Prairie Fire Sq., 25216-Abdullah Sharaf Alghamdi to Calvin C. Lam and Hang Thi Minh Tran, $450,000.
Spanglegrass Ct., 41003-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Ethan Mott and Christine Ching, $775,000.
Benton Ct., 32-Betty Sanchez to Jorge Muriel, $330,000.
Brentmeade Terr., 20334-David A. Djuric to Michele A. Zimmer-Forster, $495,000.
Darian Ct., 17-Lea H. King to Joshua and Stephanie Bright, $474,000.
Fairmont Pl., 11-Michael L. and Christopher L. Crawford to Nathan White, $343,750.
Lakeside Dr., 45406-Christopher J. and Krista M. Zember to Lea King, $496,500.
Middle Bluff Pl., 47273-Deric Allen and Kimberly Page Vinyard to Deric Allen Vinyard, $250,000.
Scotsborough Sq., 47764-Arthur J. and Denpraj S. Early to Derrick Hayes and Avy Stock, $543,000.
Youngs Cliff Rd., 20305-Joanne A. Hovey to Steve Sarajian, $429,000.
Birchmere Terr., 20377-Matthew R. Austin to Rebecca Erin Johnson, $320,000.
Brookton Way, 43013-Robert B. and Nancy A. Donaldson to Daniel and Sherry Donohue, $643,100.
Cohasset Terr., 20934-Michael V. Le to Akram Bijani and Ghazaleh Tabrizi Aval, $480,000.
Gala Cir., 44029-Jon D. Hopkins to Melissa K. Hinton, $395,000.
Jarvis Sq., 21811-Brett L. Moore to Hong Cheng, $309,500.
Litchfield Terr., 44249-Iman R. Sharma to Jacy Marie and Louis Dustin Easterday, $349,900.
Milbridge Terr., 20567-SM One Loudoun Corp. to Saqeeb S. Hasan, $375,009.
Rocky Knoll Sq., 20981-Toll VA Partnership to Cathy and Kent M. Hubbs, $442,849.
Stillpond Ct., 20674-Gregory Canizzaro and Natalia Malycheva to Nigel Martin and Michelle McGee, $590,000.
Wellsboro Dr., 44607-Jeffrey R. and Lisa R. Vogel to Joshua Wayne Devaughn, $799,990.
Bankbarn Terr., 21582-Najiba Ayazi Arsala to Ahad Ayazi, $340,000.
Bollinger Terr., 22902-Michael L. and Bernadette F. Ishmael to Scott Anson and Erin Thrift, $512,500.
Clarendon Sq., 43157-Fairfax Investment Partnership to Raj Kumar and Fnu Simta, $594,581.
Evermont Trace Dr., 23684-Van Metre Homes at Brambleton II Corp. to Pradeep Raghunathan and Shilpa Prabhuranganathan, $663,990.
Highgate Terr., 42639-Vincent and Erika M. Tutoni to Juan C. and Maria T. Moscoso, $359,900.
Mayflower Terr., 42496-Joy C. Bowman to Tao Wang and Yanfang An, $269,000.
Settlers Trail Terr., 22791-Helmand Investment Corp. to Luis Nelson Deheza, $353,000.
Verde Gate Terr., 22642-Clorissa Fischetti to Brian Paul Gallagher, $327,400.
Grand Central Sq., 45603-Jason T. Hall to Jonathan D. and Claire Schweppe, $395,000.
Vannes Ct., 17260-Elizabeth K. Hunt to Sarfraz Nawaz and Khalida Bibi, $735,000.
Bear Creek Terr., 18545-Norman D. and Carol J. Portner to Joseph James Defranco, $523,130.
Candlewick Sq., 43072-Gholamreza Kabiri to Kasaye T. Assefa, $365,000.
Cypress Point Terr., 18207-Gichael E. and Mary R. Guarasci to James Marvin and Amber S. Zabel, $940,000.
Cypress Ridge Terr., 19385-Nina McGarry to Bartholomew J. and Mary A. Morley, $315,000.
Ferry Field Terr., 19187-Robert Middledorf and Deanna Alberto to Peter Lawrence and Gail Luann Filicetti, $630,000.
Larch Valley Ct. NE, 801-Susan M. Patrick to David P. and Sara E. Lalonde, $600,000.
Moultrie Terr. NE, 1724-Thomas and Karla Booth to Michael James and Julia Samantha McLean, $530,000.
Smarts Mill Lane, 42454-Mark L. and Tina C. Mullins to Bernd and Michelle S. Kupferer, $700,000.
Ellerslie Ct. SE, 812-Mark A. and Teresa P. Klansek to Stacy and Ian Loschiavo, $610,000.
Gateway Dr. SE, 664-Benjamin D. Sporcic to Daniel Charles Day and Paola Angela Aguilar Cuela, $215,000.
Janney St. SW, 1120-Kenneth Leonard Fauver to Lisa M. Anderson, $480,000.
Ribbon Limestone Terr. SE, 1402, No. E101-Lofts at Village Walk Condominium Development to Kathleen Crews, $423,780.
Tall Oaks Sq. SE, 861-Todd and Heather Miller to Elyssa Rae Wilensky and Brian Patrick Haynes, $397,500.
Wilderness Acres Cir., 22538-Jared A. and Lori A. Rine to William and Jill Buss, $720,000.
Lovettsville Rd., 42503-Marcus L. and Nancy J. Stiglets to Jenny Frances Garfinkle and Christopher T. Quigley, $810,000.
Lime Kiln Rd., 38528-Ethan Ion Danfer-Klaben to Levi and Amanda M. Rizk, $635,000.
Colchester Rd., 19394-Tannis Enterprise Corp. to George Stephen Bethel, $700,000.
Misty Pond Terr., 200-Ventures Trust to Erin and Ivan Edling, $370,000.
33rd St. N., 101-Gregory J. Rock to Natalie West, $385,000.
Jackson Ave., 17152-Edward A. Van Rens to Ryan Douglas and Alexis Ann Davies, $432,500.
Cambridge Hill Terr., 25047-Toll VA Vill Partnership to Claudia Comber, $557,902.
Demarco Terr., 42295-Anesh Raju Gottemukala and Padmashree Shrikant Rao to Hyunwoo Oh, $446,000.
Golf View Dr., 42886-Andrew N. and Alison Colenda to Saroj Nepal and Leena Koirala, $412,000.
Longworth Terr., 42814-Eric Lasway to Arjun Upadhaya, $339,900.
Peirosa Terr., 44067-Jaclyn Smith to Andrew and Stephanie Gizinski, $332,000.
Somerby Dr., 24818-Van Metre Homes at Stone Ridge East Corp. to Byung Cha and Hyun Joo Kim, $677,500.
Biscayne Ct., 101-Thomas C. Donley II to Jane Autumn Burkett, $440,000.
Gable Sq., 45360-Carroll E. and Joyve W. Amos to Samuel G. and Kaleab G. Kabtehyimer, $315,000.
Hobblebush Terr., 46741-Helena T. Owens to Alexandra Lynne Geers, $373,000.
Lee Rd. E., 1211-Paramount Investments Corp. to Reneique Jodi-Ann Satchell, $400,000.
Rilassare Terr., 46440-Wormald at Cascades Overlook Corp. to H. Paul Nhu Nguyen, $470,000.
Trumpet Cir., 46948-Farhad Sherzad to Alexander Demas, $365,000.
York Rd. N., 903-Henry David Ater and Alicia Faye Murphy to Samantha C. Hummer and Christopher A. Wheeler, $425,000.
Ashley Brook Dr., 11194-Ricky and Kimberly Monique Hill to Rico T. and Rebecca Moffitt Wilson, $319,900.
Bears Den Rd., 10527-Doug Hartz to Barry J. and Joanne T. Keiser, $490,000.
Butterfly Way, 8069-NVR Inc. to Arthur and Janet Garrison, $579,421.
Copper Fox Lane, 10268-Copper Fox Investments Corp. to Jonathan Aaron Spangenberg, $290,000.
Dyes Lane, 4367-Surrey House Corp. to Anthony Lucero, $347,500.
Hunting Lane, 7233-Lynn A. Wagner to Michael S. Higgins, $475,000.
Providence Lane, 5363-Isidore R. Madore to David Enger, $385,000.
Revere St., 3000-NVR Inc. to David and Calisia Harris, $397,812.
Shenandoah Path, 10743-Joseph and Kristin R. Arena to Joseph Simon and Jeniffer Simbulan, $355,000.
Sterling Ct., 156-Jason T. and Jessica E. Smolinski to Zachary A. and Ashley T. Perry, $342,000.
Tiffany Ct., 552-Richard Ashton Lake Jr. and Wanda Lee Kelly to Marie and Dennis Paul Frangipane, $270,000.