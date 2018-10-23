Loudoun County

These sales data, recorded by the Loudoun County Office of the Commissioner of the Revenue, were provided by Black Knight Inc.

ALDIE-BRADDOCK ROAD AREA

Black Rock Terr., 42236-Eric E. Robinson and Jennifer L. Callahan to Robert L. Musick Jr., $275,000.

Canary Grass Sq., 42247-Dilia J. Lopez to Sushant Kshetri and Roju Basnet, $345,000.

Clock Tower Sq., 24730-Syed R. Khan and Nooreen Razi to Barbara L. Pope and Wendy L. Crane, $342,000.

Dales Pony Lane, 41215-Gtis-Hov Willowsford Windmill Corp. to Donald Eugene Keener, $858,000.

Hoffman Dr., 41616-Baraka D. Munisi and Pamela C. Maeda-Munisi to Peter and Melissa Ciba, $595,000.

Kilkerran Dr., 23774-U.S. Home Corp. to Douglas S. and Mary C. McConnell, $670,000.

Kinsale Pl., 25407-Sachin and Noemi Gupta to Gregory Andrew and Laura Fridley Mathurin, $575,000.

Lynette Springs Terr., 24684-Jay and Ma Jescel Froyalde to Mohamad Al-Azm, $305,000.

Progress Terr., 41831-Peter and Melissa Ciba to Mirza Safiulla Baig and Meherunisa Begum, $465,000.

San Juan Terr., 42235-Katie and Alexander C. Blandon to David Lee Lyttle, $270,000.

Tenbury Wells Pl., 24004-Richmond American Homes to Carrie E. and John P. Castro, $704,999.

Woolly Mammoth Terr., 24661-Jemilla Mohammed Hagos to Theresa Scholtz, $330,000.

ALGONKIAN REGIONAL PARK AREA

Blockhouse Point Pl., 47811-Michael J. and Louann F. Carlan to Robert and Erika Edith Klein, $646,000.

Brookmeade Ct., 16-Kellie A. Conlin to Julie Karakozoff, $470,000.

Copper Ct., 116-Sydney D. and Alyson Rae Severino to Patrick and Katherine Avedian, $580,000.

Dudley Ct., 13-Mark R. and Margaret R. Brownell to Ryan D. Azmoudeh, $410,000.

Hidden Cove Ct., 47536-Andrew Kyle and Ashley K. Goodwin to Jennifer Lynn and Christopher Michael Rettelle, $668,500.

McGees Ferry Way, 20489-Nicholas C. and Kimberly Valle Dipiazza to Michael and Elizabeth Norton, $645,000.

Noble Terr., 20810-Joyce C. Woodburn to Bruce F. and Candace O. Kroehl, $359,000.

Sandstone Sq., 20885-Charlene Shull to Anthony C. Winnger, $380,000.

Sheel Terr., 46349-Tony D. and Janice M. Thede to Sean P. Mallon, $385,429.

Waterfall Branch Terr., 20685-Charles Douglas and Lydia Kapp to Spencer Jon and Karen Marie Frank, $479,900.

ASHBURN AREA

Apollo Terr., 20772-Harry L. Harting Jr. to Luis A. Rosales-Hernandez and Mayra C. Rosales, $339,000.

Brae Terr., 45090-Gary S. and Michelle F. Allo to Christopher M. Morrison, $345,000.

Citation Dr., 20714-Eileen L. Miller to Johnny M. Ortuno and Carla M. Rosales, $472,000.

Coppersmith Dr., 20594-Christopher D. and Laura L. Plummer to Jeffrey P. and Kelly M. Harting, $557,500.

Flora Springs Terr., 21750-Manju and Chandra Sekhar Kotakonda to Michael J. and Kelly Inman, $459,900.

Glendower Ct., 21028-Randall M. Pieper and Anne A. Nelson to Michael and Wendy Petranek, $895,000.

Hay Rd., 42788-Philip J. and Rebecca Lynn Lockhart to Yuk Wai Wan and Jing Jing Liu, $425,000.

Kings Arms Sq., 44004-Roy V. Reese III to Katherine Cadwallader, $390,000.

Leah May Ct., 19916-Kevin and Virginia Wallen to Matthew F. and Jessica R. Klinger, $680,517.

Milbridge Terr., 20559-SM One Loudoun Corp. to Rosiland R. Whitley, $424,990.

Old Gallivan Terr., 43079-Magdy S. Aziz to Misha B. Ahrens, $364,900.

Panther Ridge Dr., 44341-Robert L. Cesare and Debra C. Turner to Georgina M. Gorda and Dolores S. Martin, $569,000.

Rosewood Manor Sq., 20583-Eileen Manning to Alicia M. Harvey, $482,500.

Sunset Terr., 43787-Mark and Miran Levasseur to Anand Lingarj, $415,000.

Tiverton Sq., 44888-SM One Loudoun Corp. to Gregory M. Yuhas, $424,990.

BLUEMONT-FRAZER HILL AREA

Foggy Bottom Rd., 19047-Charles J. and Renee F. Gartland to Nathan H. and Samantha M. Tobler, $599,000.

BROADLANDS-ARCOLA AREA

Barnstead Dr., 43213-Prasad Babu Ramaiah and Archana Narayanaswamy to Ritesh Dineshkumar Patel, $682,000.

Blue Elder Terr., 22664-Melissa Groves to James Andrew and Pascale Reynolds, $256,000.

Dolomite Hills Dr., 22350-Ronald Joseph and Priscilla Lee Berry to Kevin D. and Cynthia M. Wright, $879,000.

Epperson Sq., 23511-Brandon Raymond and Rebecca Jane Young to Eric Leo and Amy Christine McKown, $529,900.

Gardenwalk Dr., 23421-Scott Wilson and Melisa D. Sinsel to Leonardo and Lauren De Lima, $645,000.

Hughesville Manor Ct., 22559-Daniel E. and Adriana P. Pina to Michele Marie and Luddrick M. James, $835,000.

Logans Ridge Terr., 23481-Umesh K. and Anjali A. Singh to Bobin Daniel Koshy and Bibin Daniel, $364,000.

Minerva Dr., 23372-John P. and Tamara C. Murray to Barbara Von Runnen, $725,000.

Old Ryan Rd., 43472-Beazer Homes Corp. to Aparna Irugulapati and Srinivas Nadella, $545,999.

Portico Pl., 22752-Adam and Kristen Goethe to Sidhesh Sripad and Sindhu Srivatsa Zuvarkar, $705,000.

Rockrose Sq., 42480-Claire Powers to Petrona Najarro, $209,000.

Stuarts Glen Terr., 43047, No. 110-Loudoun County Board of Supervisors to Trevin Jarrell Dunn, $108,817.

Swallowtail Way, 42560-Howard J. and Patricia A. Chapman to Paul and Yuping Schellhaas, $634,000.

Verde Gate Terr., 22499-Wang B. and Shihyu Liu to Kristian R. Lopez, $499,000.

Windsor Locks Sq., 22549-Pulte Home Co. to Kalyan Kumar Meduri and Sowjanya Ganni, $545,621.

DULLES AREA

Footed Ridge Terr., 24678-Michael Rendon to Kia Xiong, $335,000.

Regent Terr., 22922-Randall P. Stein to Jacob B. Blackford and Sara Faye Sackville, $397,000.

HAMILTON AREA

Hampton Rd., 15922-Scott T. Johnson and estate of Richard D. Johnson to Micah and Abigail Esmond, $475,000.

LEESBURG-LUCKETTS-LANSDOWNE AREA

Beningbrough Pl., 41871-Eli and Ivette M. Cortes to Farrukh Rashid, $835,000.

Carry Back Lane, 40741-Michael B. Hill and Laura Colvin Wright to Siamak Motemavellian, $835,000.

Coppermine Sq., 19408-Adam W. Perin to John James West and Tara Jeanne Martin, $322,000.

Cypress Ridge Terr., 19375, No. 722-Maria C. Dewit to Allan R. and Flora N. Davis, $245,000.

Diamond Lake Dr., 19408-Jeremy and Angela Tamsett to Ashley Lyttle, $354,000.

Exmoor Ct. NW, 106-Patrick J. and Gail Zajic Nolan to Charles Andrew and Lisa A. Kuzma, $670,000.

Farewell Dance Dr., 43328-Phillip Bertuglia to Carl E. and Joann M. Smith, $595,000.

Keokuk Terr. NE, 1105-Kwan S. Kim and James P. Lonergan to Griffin A. and Rebecca A. Kinnish, $408,000.

Meadows Lane NE, 148-DHF Investment Corp. to Kamy Elvira Fernandes, $310,000.

Northlake Blvd., 43086-Arturo Ortega to Christopher F. and Julia Simcox Perez, $680,000.

Ridgeback Ct., 18784-Roberto A. and Thitaya Rivera to Richard H. and Barbara L. Peterson, $1.04 million.

Sparkleberry Terr. NE, 516-Thomas J. and Sara E. Sadler to Christine Amatangelo, $377,000.

Wild Indigo Terr., 43567-Jacqueline M. Butler to Katherine L. Kramer, $629,900.

LEESBURG-WATSON AREA

Bethal Ct. SW, 106-Robert and Judith E. Davis to Jeffrey and Wendy Smith, $540,500.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 125, No. 7-Lee Feinberg to Michael B. and Darlene E. Harris, $116,500.

Constellation Sq. SE, 501, No. F-Kristin Urich to Melinda Coburns, $225,000.

Dinah Pl., 22470-James L. and Jeannie M. Walker to Robiah Iman-Brantley, $515,000.

Gateway Dr. SE, 666-Brillon L. Marcoe to John Simpson, $276,900.

Greyhouse Pl., 40716-John David Buhl Jr. to Samuel Sungil Hahn and J. Enny Yeon Hahn, $867,000.

Hawling Pl. SW, 1408-Jenifer June Ferris to David R. and Paula M. Elmore, $625,000.

Linden Hill Way SW, 14-Brian Fleming to Timothy and Colleen Rodigas, $489,900.

Oak View Dr. SE, 156-Elmer N. Chavez Serrano to Jaime A. Marroquin Baides and Marisa E. Rivera De Marroquin, $320,000.

Prosperity Ave. SE, 107, No. C-Tammy L. Westbrook to Jose Marbin Granados Membreno, $183,000.

Shenandoah St. SE, 347-Edgar B. Hatrick III to William Joseph and Paula Lynn Schumacher, $265,000.

Tall Oaks Sq. SE, 851-Julie Anne and Ryan David Wilharm to Bryan Fay and Erica Phillips, $398,000.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

Berlin Tpk., 11480-Richard S. and Kathleen Reid to Christian D. Wooldridge, $489,900.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

Chinn Lane, 12-Jonas E. Neihardt and Lynn M. Vendinello to Roy Y. and Carole J. Hirose, $660,000.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

Addivon Terr., 304-Joseph Andrew and Lindsay Alexandra Mellone to Edmund and Andra Hanlon, $414,999.

Elaine Pl., 37117-Steven H. Dunkleberger to Michael J. and Janelle M. Mullins, $630,000.

Pickwick Dr., 17200-John Drake Hoeffel to Victor A. and Silvia A. Angelov, $510,000.

Skyline Dr. E., 213-Jae H. and Andrea M. Lee to David J. and Leta Rheaume, $536,000.

29th St. S., 107-Nicholas J. and Stephanie J. Napolitano to Solomon and Sabrina Y. Odom, $435,000.

ROUND HILL AREA

Flint Farm Dr., 17050-Rand S. and Melinda H. Kramer to Douglas M. and Michele A. Peterson, $957,500.

Stonegait Ct., 17628-Janice L. Fiedler to Gregory E. and Elizabeth M. Beach, $695,000.

SOUTH RIDING AREA

Brickell Dr., 25444-Scott A. and Shelby Guyer to Kuldeep Chhetri and Saraswati Mahatra, $405,000.

Creek Run Terr., 25624-Christopher P. and Christine A. Maggio to Jeannie R. Kang, $545,000.

Field Post Sq., 42227-Muralidhar Puligondla and Mamatha Vellore to Edward A. and Christina I. Smith, $492,500.

Herring Creek Dr., 25408-Kevin J. Britt to Kody M. Glasgow, $425,000.

Lake Mist Sq., 25340-Vuth Chin to Thomas E. and Karen W. Fahy, $305,000.

Mink Meadows St., 43699-Lincoln C. and Julia A. Krueger to David H. and Alanna L. Swisher, $735,000.

Ripleys Field Dr., 25344-Frederick and Sallie Wintrich to Ahmed Amireh and Helen Jamil, $549,900.

Spyder Pl., 42975-Kristen M. Dallhoff to Dennis G. Villagomez, $440,000.

STERLING AREA

Amhurst St. E., 201-Emanuel A. and Janet P. Baker to Edith Florinda Martinez Chacon and Carlos Jose Henriquez Guardado, $415,000.

Beech Rd. W., 614-Jose Dimas Revinos to Wendy L. Otero Rodriguez and Aracely Rodriguez Ayala, $365,500.

Croydon Ct., 903-Santos Liliana Mendez and Manuel A. Aguilar to Marlon J. Arguello and Gabriela A. Gomez Badilla, $396,000.

Great Trail Terr., 22320-Laura Navarro to James C. Kuehnapfel, $352,000.

Meadowland Lane W., 213-Barrett Allan Airaghi to Arnaldo Mirabal, $416,000.

Rilassare Terr., 46446-Wormald at Cascades Overlook Corp. to Anna and Katherine Thomas, $480,000.

Sterling Blvd. N., 102, No. 102-Henry Alvin Gillem Jr. to Nasreen Nazamyar, $129,000.

Summers Ct., 214-Justin David and Ashley Marie Thompson to Katherine E. King and Nicholas Vito Exposito, $405,900.

WATERFORD AREA

Buroak Dr., 14939-James M. and Mary Dykes to Mark Robert and Margaret Rose Brownell, $666,700.

Second St., 15603-Henry Wilson and Carolyn Ann Taylor to Michelle Dunne and Rosanne Loesch, $679,600.

Fauquier County

These were among sales data provided to The Washington Post by Black Knight Inc.

Broad Run Church Rd., 5023-Raymond and Barbara Trenum to Sujan Manchireddy, $200,000.

Coon Tree Rd., 6043-Paul Smith to Gabrielle Gallegos, $375,000.

Dockside Dr., 3643-Lakeside Homes Corp. to Jack and Ana Burleson, $677,748.

Forest Ct., 412-Regina L. Martin to Stephanie M. Supon, $240,000.

Hancock St., 7597-NVR Inc. to Arlene Boulerice, $433,285.

Kates Ct., 8288-Trigon Homes Corp. to Robert Brandon and Natalie Marie Gue, $371,320.

Lancaster Dr., 6400-Weston W. and Catherine Anne Wertz to Elizabeth Michelle Connor, $335,000.

Meetze Rd., 9129-Richard F. and Vivian V. Sheaffer to Michael John and Kimberly Crosland, $685,000.

Moser Rd., 131-Wargo Properties Corp. to Mary M. Newman and Owen V. Cummings, $363,500.

Old Orchard Lane, 77-Ceceann F. Harway to Monroe Lee and Terri Leigh Owens, $580,000.

Rappahannock St., 26-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Domingo A. and Yansi Zelaya Henriquez, $290,000.

Routts Hill Rd., 9710-Justin A. Snyder to Uziel T. Orea Luna, $300,000.

Sholes Ct., 6810-Kenneth J. Thomas to Alfredo and Meredith Hay, $549,990.

Swains Rd., 6420-Karen L. and Mark V. Muller Sr. to Timothy R. and Jennifer D. Macwelch, $505,000.

Warrenton Chase Dr., 7765-NVR Inc. to Joseph and Lisa Gardell, $757,449.

Whippoorwill Dr., 6086-Harry R. and Bonnie E. Rupp to George Sharikas and April S. Shaver, $500,000.