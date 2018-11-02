Loudoun County

These sales data, recorded by the Loudoun County Office of the Commissioner of the Revenue, were provided by Black Knight Inc. For home sales elsewhere in the Washington area, go to washingtonpost.com.

ALDIE-BRADDOCK ROAD AREA

Black Rock Terr., 42237-Ashlee Marie Currie to Yong Nam Park, $258,000.

Cardinal Forest Lane, 24301-Toll VA VI Partnership to Srujan Kumar Prodduturi and Haritha Mandadi, $821,343.

Coats Sq., 24893-Mackenzie and Mark Kennedy to Harris E. and Javed Choudhry, $375,000.

Fremont Preserve Sq., 42130-Manohar L. Shrestha to Zia Ur Rehman and Muhammad Pervez, $435,000.

Huntwick Glen Sq., 26067-Partha and Sonali Niyogi to Zarmina Javed Khan, $520,000.

Kings Canyon Sq., 24700-Mark A. and Patricia Torreano to Samrawit T. Hagos, $440,000.

Lavender Breeze Cir., 41377-Toll VA VI Partnership to Vijayakumar Ayyaswamy and Sabeetha Ramalingam, $736,731.

Moreland Mine Terr., 41908-Matthew York to Hae Young Lee, $465,000.

Proverbial Terr., 41840-Lindsay S. and Nathan C. Batty to Christopher J. and Elizabeth A. Whitley, $465,125.

San Juan Terr., 42318-Chien W. and Nicole L. Cheng to Susy Moon, $315,000.

Trumpet Vine Terr., 25319-Charles and Melody Harrison to Margaret B. Newell, $342,000.

Wrens Landing Ct., 24310-Toll VA VI Partnership to Anand Thiagarajan and Pallavi Goel, $742,560.

ALGONKIAN REGIONAL PARK AREA

Blossom Landing Way, 20823-Mirtha J. Donaldson to Dustan Terlson, $537,500.

Center Brook Sq., 20223-Matthew and Amy Tilson to Sergey E. Semichev and Natalia Semicheva, $665,000.

Cosworth Terr., 20904-Frederick W. and Amy M. Crawford to Stanislaus Richard Gomes, $440,500.

Graham Cove Sq., 46748-John Travis Lee and Marion Marina Litman-Lee to Lisa A. Kovacic, $398,000.

Jeremy Ct., 35-Scott S. Kirkpatrick to Jack V. and Neva Kassis, $461,000.

Middle Bluff Pl., 47209-Scott Craig and Jennifer Cheryl Sadler to Masudur R. and Georgia Khan Tarafder, $845,000.

River Crest St., 47413-Alene M. Peters and Todd S. Post to Andrew L. and Lauren Puryear, $600,000.

Sandstone Sq., 20951-Melinda Diana Sobel to Tabish Masood, $368,500.

Southall Ct., 65-Kathleen Trammel to Malia D. Bush, $317,000.

Webley Ct., 2-Brian S. and Robin L. Carlton to Grayson W. and Kinsey P. Fore, $650,000.

ASHBURN AREA

Apollo Terr., 20784-Sammy Zamrik to Hemant and Revathy Mohta, $372,800.

Baltusrol Terr., 43146-Equity Trustees Corp. and Yong D. Kim to Zaharina Novakova, $447,500.

Burrell Sq., 42775-Jason W. and Alexa D. Love to Arjun Mahajan, $375,000.

Claybrooke Cir., 43344-NMK Real Estate Corp. to Ashfiqur Rahman and Tasmia Shahrin Rusha, $680,000.

Cross Timber Dr., 20793-Zachary S. and Haley L. Dials to Catherine L. Degi, $502,000.

Foxthom Terr., 44372-Jeffrey D. and Shannon R. Smith to Michael and Akika Landers, $563,000.

Greymont Terr., 20463-Edwin K. Bell to Dae Jin Lim and Jung Ran Choi, $365,000.

Hay Rd., 42800-Benjamin J. and Lindsey A. Saul to Travis E. Denny, $443,000.

Kirkland St., 42904-Anand Das to Colin and Heather Smith, $575,000.

Maltese Falcon Sq., 44508-Linda R. Hallinan to Shirley L. Wade, $425,000.

Minthill Terr., 43959-Mary K. Panos to Nicholas Guman and Kiani L. Guman-Esteves, $381,000.

Old Grey Pl., 20419-Hong Ja Yoon to John V. and Marie B. Hall, $590,000.

Petworth Ct., 21825-William V. Hogue to Erica Clawson, $315,000.

Seneca Sq., 20224-Wesley O. and Denise J. Hagood to Heta Jasani, $440,000.

Tall Pines Ct., 43164-Michael and Maryann Morningstar to Victor Wook Han, $1.04 million.

Timber Ridge Terr., 21029, No 101-Sung Soo Jeon to James T. and Barbara A. Carmichael, $225,000.

Tiverton Sq., 44890-SM One Loudoun Corp. to Mark Garzone, $583,800.

BROADLANDS-ARCOLA AREA

Airmont Woods Terr., 22544-Shyam and Sailaja Enguganti to David Tang and Yu Ling Chen, $484,000.

Barnstead Dr., 43373-Joseph P. and Jennifer K. Clark to Naresh Manchanda, $820,000.

Boca Field Terr., 23562-Andrew C. Reinhold and Joanna Huang to Karthik Mellacheruvu and Amulya Kolluru, $492,000.

Dolomite Hills Dr., 22362-HSBC Bank and Deutsche Bank to Amit Shah, $831,051.

Evening Primrose Sq., 23392-Theodore Patrick Fisch to Khikmatbek Yakvalkhodjiev and Suraya Sabri, $545,000.

Grahams Stable Sq., 42326-Arthur A. and Joan G. Flaks to Omkar and Sonal Watve, $568,000.

Hearthstone Ct., 21493-Joseph Michael and Mary Elizabeth Dame to Thomas Walton McQue and Jennifer Lyn Justice, $629,400.

Hunters Green Sq., 43077-Felton A. and Sherita L. Lighty to Peter Chang, $437,000.

Lost Branch Cir., 22304-NVR Inc. to V.L. Padmaja Sunkara, $504,060.

Morrisonville Corner Ct., 22724-Robert E. and Joanne J. Lavender to Lavanya Korukanti and Vishnu Juvvadi, $749,000.

Old Ryan Rd., 43474-Beazer Homes Corp.to Justin L. Yim, $555,000.

Potomac Trail Cir., 21050-Andrew T. Berquist to Curtis C. and Patricia Elaine Tuggle, $694,000.

Rockrose Sq., 42505-Anne Gleeson to Rodrigo Guardado and Xenia Elizabeth Romero, $210,000.

Tees Terr., 22318-NVR Inc. to Michele Greene, $604,550.

Verde Gate Terr., 22682-Sanjay Kapoor to Brian Alexander Simms, $315,000.

Windsor Locks Sq., 22553-Pulte Home Co. to Vikas Kallash and Vishal Pratap Kothari, $521,531.

DULLES AREA

Harlow Meadows Terr., 42576-Dhaval and Kiran Ganatra to Yu Wang and Yangling Li, $450,000.

HAMILTON AREA

Hughes St. S., 14-David James Buchanan to Mark and Carrie Ann Glover, $362,500.

LEESBURG-LUCKETTS-LANSDOWNE AREA

Buccaneer Terr., 18295-Tyler N. Nguyen to Paul F. and Laura W. Capasso, $678,000.

Catoctin Cir. NE, 915-Kathleen Wiley and Leif R. Olsen Sr. to Amy C. Brennan, $430,000.

Coreopsis Terr., 18985-Gino and Kimberley Celia to Michael W. and Lisa Braham, $613,500.

Cypress Ridge Terr., 19375-Sidney W. Stevenson III and estate of Jean D. Stevenson to Donna M. and Steven C. Glass, $232,000.

Eagle Point Sq., 18379-Susan and Mark Peckham to Robert N. and Victoria J. Leuck, $809,000.

Falconaire Pl., 14491-Mid-Atlantic Developers of Falconaire to Douglas M. Harrington and Constance Lee Morrison, $729,995.

Featherstone Lane NE, 1235-Michael J. and Bobette McMullan to Hugo F. Jimenez, $505,000.

Huntmaster Terr. NE, 1105, No. 101-Lauren E. Presgraves to Renzo E. Camino and Erika Melgar Baella, $180,000.

Lees Mill Sq., 43725-Glenn Michael Tiffany to Neil and Danielle Farmer, $475,000.

Michigan Sq., 43537-A&W Lansdowne Corp. to Eli and Ivette Cortes, $565,900.

Mount Holly Pl. NE, 714-Vida Bolouri to Kulvir Singh and Navdeep Saggi, $519,750.

Parkers Ridge Dr., 43211-Philip A. and Barbara Weisman to Alton L. and Wendi G. Cole, $560,000.

Shields Terr. NE, 1502-Eleanor P. Luu to Jitander Singh Gill, $425,000.

Spinks Ferry Rd., 42396-Norman D. and Charlotte A. Bird to Vijay and Rachel Virk, $774,900.

LEESBURG-WATSON AREA

Ashton Dr. SW, 205-Craig E. and Kimberly S. Jones to Michael B. Hadley and Jovanna A. Marquez, $565,000.

Browns Creek Pl., 40235-David R. and Paula M. Elmore to Meagan E. Watson and Paul T. Courtney, $875,000.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 125I, No. 1-Daniel D. Smith and estate of William T. Lickey Jr. to Annemarie Athey, $150,000.

Country Club Dr. SW, 604-Thomas S. and Stephanie M. Lalumlere to Matthew T. and Erin K. Theis, $523,000.

Ebaugh Dr. SE, 347-David Peter and Sara Elizabeth Lalonde to Christopher Thomas and Amanda Beavin Gauldin, $425,000.

Gateway Dr. SE, 678-Mary Pollard and estate of C. Edward Pollard III to Michael B. Carmolingo, $200,000.

Hampshire Sq. SW, 131-Maryann Mangan Bradley to Daniel and Adrian Mattina, $360,000.

Hutton Cir., 20610-Paul A. and Cynthia L. Larson to James P. and Kimberly A. Catterton, $800,000.

Linden Hill Way SW, 18-Jonathan P. Black to William C. Ray, $535,000.

Oconnors Cir., 40519-Shawna Christine and Richard Wayne Ward to Mark and Melissa Peden, $606,000.

Ribbon Limestone Terr. SE, 1402, No. E101-Lofts at Village Walk Condominium to Peter R. Scarpetta, $468,066.

Silverside Dr., 41314-Regis M. and Alejandra M. Mueller to Nicholas and Kelly Defelice, $685,000.

Themis St. SE, 1007-Van Metre Homes at Meadowbrook Farm Estates to Drew A. and Sara H. Robinson, $665,000.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

Catoctin View Lane, 39883-James S. Hoffman and Aimee E. Frye to Rex L. Brouillard, $610,000.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

Melmore Pl., 23499-Richard W. Kesler and Dennis Lynn Headings to David Charles Farrell and Laura Frigenti, $830,000.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

Berlin Tpke., 15612-JCB Land Holdings Corp. to Michael L. and Bernadette F. Ishmael, $605,000.

Elder Terr., 201-Tina McDaniel to Calvin S. Watford Sr., $420,000.

Norwich Glen Ct., 300-William M. Seebeck to Brian Gordon and Jennifer Palmer, $370,000.

Pinehurst Ct., 17500-Clifford L. and Donna E. Habblitz to Stephen T. and Kelly L. Gaitten, $659,000.

Waterfront Lane, 36766-Mark and Krista C. Ramey to Kathryn Holmes and Barbara Banister, $769,900.

ROUND HILL AREA

Arrowood Pl., 17354-Eduardo L. and Luzviminda B. Santos to Patrick J. and Andrea K. Jewell, $439,000.

Greenwood Dr., 17219-Russell P. and Cheryl L. Miller to Ryan D. and Julie A. Wilharm, $470,000.

SOUTH RIDING AREA

Cambridge Hill Terr., 25061-Toll VA VII Partnership to James R. Kiracofe, $583,435.

Crusher Dr., 26768-Khanh-Ha T. and Hai H. Nguyen to Hassan Ali Gendi, $720,000.

Francisco Terr., 25089-Zachary N. Spencer and Kaitlin M. Richenberg to Kim Thi and Dieu Le, $367,000.

Homefront Terr., 42635-Eric T. Lantscher to Bayanunkh Tserennadmid and Oriltuya Sodbileg, $384,900.

Lemon Tree Pl., 25424-Dennis G. and Joy L. Villagomez to Claiborne and Ariane Porter, $835,000.

Mandolin St., 42465-Justin K. and Katie J. Crawford to Aarti Panchakshikar and Somnath Doyalkar, $649,000.

Nimbleton Sq., 26065-Sunvest Corp. to Tae Won Um, $476,000.

Scarlet Sq., 43620-Angela Dasig-Alvarez to Abrahem Alsaeed and Huda Fawzi, $409,900.

Talamore Dr., 26077-Armand J. and Sherry L. Bolduc to Vaughn L. and Stacey M. Mosely, $679,900.

STERLING AREA

Andrew Pl., 110-Marlon J. Arguello and Gabriela Alejandra Gomez Badilla to Abdulio Ayala Guardado and Hortencia Ayala, $283,000.

Blackberry Ct., 46882-Reid D. and Paula F. Frederick to Scott S. and Melissa D. Zientek, $671,576.

Holly Ave. W., 727-Jeanne E. McCallum to Justin K. Dillon and Patrocenia Winegar, $389,000.

Mirror Ridge Pl., 21289-Andrew E. and Francine Patterson to Syed Uzair Hadi, $608,000.

Samantha Dr., 305-Jessica and Trevor Haas to Evan Michael Thornton and Catherine Lynn Merrow, $408,000.

Sterling Blvd. N., 1005-Department of Veterans Affairs to Jonathan Michael and Alexa Alvey Flowers, $380,450.

Trumpet Cir., 46878-Benjamin P. and Deanna Faust to Mustapha Zaaraoui and Liudmila Macovel, $360,000.

WATERFORD AREA

Clover Hill Rd., 14777-Vivian Karen Griggs-Demmin to Joseph H. Webster, $850,000.

Fauquier County

Aviary St., 213-Ocma Corp. to Rebecca Davis, $230,000.

Buckingham Ct., 7108-Kris Karl and Bonnie Grace O’Connor to Charles H. and Monica R. Flynn, $300,000.

Corbin Lane, 6476-Stone Financing Corp. to Melissa R. Shaver, $285,000.

Driftwood Ct., 395-James W. Hiney to Consuelo Arango Ruiz and Ortilio Mendoza Mendoza, $325,000.

Fosters Fork Rd., 6721-Jeffrey L. and Kathy J. Green to Matthew B.L. Bryan and Nikita S. Maxam Bryan, $748,000.

Hi Rock Ridge Rd., 7124-Jeremy A. and Tammy C. Rizer to Charles P. and Shelina K. Dozier, $580,000.

James Madison Hwy., 9174-Michael Kalman to Ismael A. and Gloria G. Ramirez, $346,500.

La Merced Lane, 8625-Harlan W. and Barbara L. Norris to Robert M. Elam, $600,000.

Lee Hwy., 8132-System Integration Services Inc. to David M. and Terilyn Marie Debat, $283,900.

Midland Rd., 4011-Warren D. and Eleanor A. Fletcher to Nicholas A. and Taylor L. Cardiff, $226,900.

Moser Rd., 132-Mary Loretta H. Price to James and Kathleen Caldwell, $315,000.

Olinger Rd., 6710-Verlin W. and Leah Smith to Lew Allyn Burkholder III and Sandralee M. Robinson, $799,000.

Rappahannock St. N., 314-Matthew Morales and Alma Y. Lopez Santiago to Tereasa Guth, $260,000.

Royal Ct., 155-Robert James and Rebecca Carter Leftwich to Abbey Fox, $380,000.

Shugart Ct., 3592-Michael Patrick Dougherty to Guy Paul and Jennifer Louise Spring, $389,000.

Tazewell St., 6416-Gertrude J. Hodul to Anthony Luangraj, $318,000.

Warrenton Chase Dr., 7773-NVR Inc. to Michael and Pami Frazier, $763,034.

Whites Mill Lane, 6428-David Diaz to Juan Jose Velez Jr. and Dora Ann Topasna Velez, $510,000.