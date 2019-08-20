Loudoun County
Broxbourne Terr., 41625-Mary Ann Lyons to Sandeep Varma Kutcharlapati and Swapna Arora, $515,000.
Fiddlehead Pl., 42062-Edward and Mercedes E. Cox to Robert N. and Evelyn J. German, $660,000.
Greenstone Dr., 42073-Andrew and Korrin Glasscock to Bach Duong T. Dinh and Tom Tung Van, $560,000.
James Monroe Hwy., 21832-Jesus Julio Aragon to Frederick Walter Hoybach, $304,000.
McMonagle Sq., 41738-Coady Bragg and Amanda Culicerto to Adam and Christina Odenwelder, $386,000.
Old Carolina Rd., 24172-Anthony and Dixie Danielle Mazur to William A. Myers, $430,000.
Prairie Fire Sq., 25152-Werner A. Lazo to Justin Hainer and Bethany Glen Schwartz, $430,000.
Shadows Pride Terr., 42097-Shana and Oludamilola Martins to Marvin O. Anamanya, $400,000.
Tackroom Terr., 42287-Joshua S. Werner to Vincente and Carolina Michelle Molina, $345,000.
Ultimate Dr., 25276-James Allison Kretzing and Audrie Christine Mendoza to Sreekanth Reddy Polaka, $555,000.
Broad Run Dr., 20136-Estate of Paul H. Croson and April K. Croson to Baltazar A. Amaya Castellon and Roberto Amaya, $418,000.
Christopher Lane, 16-Joshua Patrick and Taylor Anne Marr to Sean M. and Leanne G. Dunaway, $604,999.
Dockside Terr., 20784-Kanok Srivalee to Yool-Bin and Yonghwan Um, $427,000.
Drysdale Terr., 46608, No. 300-Chong Y. Park and Kyoung K. Choi to Robert Gray Harris, $279,000.
Finchingfield Ct., 216-Julie R. Spencer to Christopher F. and Georgiana L. Wingard, $400,157.
Jeremy Ct., 23-Luis A. Larco to Mary Angel Coelho, $460,000.
Lynnhaven Sq., 46606-Thomas W. Hiller to Shojaeddin Zarafshar and Shahla Kardani, $427,000.
Middle Bluff Pl., 47237-James T. and Cynthia A. Duke to Pedro-Daniel N. and Ana Cristina N. Rodrigues, $850,000.
Parkside Cir., 20612-Michelle R. Conrad Pallas, and Dorothy and Neil Conrad to Matthew Leonard and Kara Callanan, $545,000.
Sandstone Sq., 20907-Fernando and Sonia P. Castelli to Michael Dominic Rosenberg, $407,000.
Sutherlin Pl., 20604-Kuldip K. Sohl to Mehmet A. Sultan and Meghpiret Eysa, $572,500.
Westwick Ct., 102, No. 4-George D. and Sarah Bright to Ernest H. and Joanne V. Chilcotte, $213,000.
Abram Terr., 19956-Christopher Daniel and Allison Emily Glover to Peter W. and Sheiva Greiss, $550,000.
Belmont Park Terr., 20365, No. 104-Medve Corp. to Mallary Elyse Toth, $330,000.
Butterfield Ct., 43311-Paul William and Karen Marie Callahan to Christopher and Alicia Thomas, $825,000.
Chokeberry Sq., 43323-Scott Wayne Ferris to Anthony J. Newman, $362,000.
Coal Bed Ct., 43554-Cynthia Ann and William H. Woodward to Reese D. Cooper and Stephanie E. Waggel, $760,000.
Crescent Pointe Pl., 20483-Chan Kyung and Young Kook Kim to Mary C. Colmes, $490,000.
Dunhill Cup Sq., 43573-Charles Allan and Ying Matner to Kendall Shane and Courtney Brooke Blackwell, $522,500.
Gala Cir., 44094-Charles A. and Virginia S. Bray to Daniel J. and Jordan Zadory, $410,000.
Hope Spring Terr., 20580, No. 303-Patricia A. Dozier to Todd S. and Jamie L. Neven, $330,000.
Kings Crossing Terr., 21752-Jordan S. Greene to Candice Furrow and Juan Parra Acosta, $398,500.
Laplume Pl., 20748-Dan Shi and Ying Wu to Pierre Herve and Deirdre Harris Dubuc, $654,000.
Lindsay Marie Dr., 43212-Hillsboro Overlook Corp. to Patrick E. and Leslie A. Groomes, $865,000.
Madison Renee Terr., 43415, No. 105-Daniel C. and Kimberly Rila to Mitchell and Randy Rehovich, $310,000.
Mears Terr., 21764-Chang K. and Michelle G. Han to Graham K. and Lynn K. Lees, $472,000.
Natalie Terr., 44104, No. 202-David and Bonnie Peters to Adrian and Stefania Cirsmariu, $273,000.
Nottingham Sq., 43444-Glenda B. Zarin to Kristen C. and Brian J. Rodgers, $426,000.
Roaming Shores Terr., 21018-Rahul and Shilpa Gupta to Vadym S. Kotliar and Anna Pikhalenko, $515,000.
Snowshoe Sq., 20575, No. 202-John K. and Cynthia J. Hollmann to Dawn Bess Demmon, $275,000.
Stoneyrun Pl., 44370-Sarah K. and Matthew A. Eluk to Wenjie Shu and Lingli Zhang, $795,000.
Valhalla Sq., 20139-Lynn T. Farris to James Montgomery, $575,000.
Old Blueridge Rd., 19788-Karen L. Widmayer and Marc A. Friedman to Taryn Ayn Vogel, $460,000.
Brookwash Terr., 21131-Curt Edward and Elsa Annette Armbruster to Timothy D. and Andria C. Donnelly, $610,000.
Carnegie Pl., 22122-John R. and Megan R. Kaplar to Thomas Camp, $750,000.
Crested Quail Dr., 22033-Daniel Leonard and Elizabeth Browne Gordon to Srikanth Ramachandran and Shobana Srikanth Tyer, $1.03 million.
Epperson Sq., 23454-Melissa Rose and Jason Dulac to John Patrick and Terrie Ann Cashman, $650,000.
Gardenwalk Dr., 23408-John F. and Nicole D. Hall to John W. and Annissa B. Powell, $589,900.
Golden Autumn Pl., 21510-Lisa C. Dearden to Brenton E. and Erin H. Kidd, $750,000.
Highgrove Terr., 43227-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust to Robert L. Miller, $391,100.
Hopewell Manor Terr., 23804-Vijay Sravan R. Mukkamalla and Vasuki Narayan Casikar to Jinesh Narayanan Nambiar and Veena Palliyath, $370,000.
Marsh Creek Dr., 21293-James T. and Anne H. Underwood to Meagan and Grant Smith, $710,000.
Ogilvie Sq., 42718-Robert F. Kerns to Marcia A. Staggs and Wayne Vogelsburg, $521,000.
Riggins Ridge Terr., 42247-Philip Paul and Heather Marie Mulvaney to Craig Dufresne, $530,000.
Sunbury St., 23118-Sean Nicolio to Varick Tucker, $469,000.
Verde Gate Terr., 22763-Farinaz Haghighi to Heather L. Hilton, $330,000.
Whelplehill Terr., 43138-Jennifer Ann Grossman and Jason T. Gorgia to Dana Asa Palmer and Colleen Elizabeth Hall, $465,000.
Caboose Terr., 45487-Sylvia Capurso to Michael A. Runfola, $265,000.
Freistadt Sq., 42665-Susan McDougall to Jagseer Singh Dhillon, $429,900.
Lacey Oak Terr., 22857-Alanna C. Van Antwerp and Luz A. Torres to Michael Joseph and Alicia Grasso Graves, $462,000.
Regents Park Cir., 21748-Russell L. and Tracy B. Loveless to Maurizio and Mildred Reyes, $490,000.
Wembley Central Terr., 45694-Louay Al-Nazer to Susan Reynolds and Dustin Sweeney, $395,000.
Rogers St. S., 83-Robert D. and Ann B. Hereford to Richard A. Haag, $435,000.
Westham Estates Ct., 17331-David John and Delores L. O’Connor to John F. and Nicole D. Hall, $845,000.
Bent Creek Terr., 43765-Robert J. Hughes to Wendy O. Mueller, $665,000.
Bridle Crest Sq. NE, 333-Sonia B. Gregersen to Ashley E. Jones and Scott D. Slone, $310,000.
Colleen Ct. NE, 112-Robert M. and Sheila R. Cowling to Yangyi and Antonie Negiz, $620,000.
Cypress Ridge Terr., 19355, No. 622-Roy S. Bredder and estate of Vivian O. Hall to Noel Evangelista and Sharon Marie Montesa, $212,000.
Cypress Ridge Terr., 19365, No. 204-Estate of Patricia F. Bottcher and David Bottcher to Dorothy Adele Kohnken, $166,000.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 304-Lawrence A. and Suzanne A. Stipek to Spencer D. and Nicole L. Morgenthau, $649,000.
Georgetown Ct. NE, 411-Stephen P. and Jennifer D. Vickrey to Byron V. and Noreen C. Benton, $550,000.
Huntmaster Terr. NE, 1103, No. 201-Ryan P. Blair to Pawel Gaska, $219,000.
Jennifer Ct. NE, 512-D.C. Drees and Drill Corp. to Jordan S. and Emily M. Greene, $559,000.
Koslowski Sq., 19264-Elizabeth P. and Damien H. Menu Orsinger to Amy C. Gafford, $375,000.
Little Sorrel Lane, 42661-Andrew F. and Julia Krepinevich to Frank X. and Linda M. Meyer, $962,500.
Mill Race Terr., 43018-Larry R. and Kathy D. Teague to Raymond C. Hewlett and Tiffany A. Jones, $478,000.
Northlake Overlook Terr., 43077-David A. and Meghan U. Nichols to Max Diamond and Renee Swainson, $520,000.
Putters Green Ct., 41707-James Michael and Patricia Magee Daly to Christie L. Blomquist and Christopher B. Berlin, $825,000.
Shadow Terr., 43054-Ann Marie Hallock to Elizabeth Anne and Ashley Elizabeth Angel-Kimener, $468,000.
Swiftwater Dr., 41605-Edward R. and Carol S. Slack to Michael and Salvatrice Henry, $890,500.
Tow Path Terr., 19081-Bradley A. Fields to Simon H. Chang, $545,000.
Whitney Pl. NE, 111-N. J. McWilliam to Michael V. and Sara E. Monteleone, $585,000.
Winmeade Dr., 19193-John J. and Amber L. Gruss to Anthony R. Rizzo III, $360,000.
Aldie Burn Lane, 19801-Michael J. and Rita J. Smith to Luke Charles and Julie Marie Hannon, $910,000.
Baish Dr. SE, 427-Deanna Cain and Michael Gorman to Lauren Elaine Cooper and John M. Russell, $455,100.
Burnside Terr. SE, 661-MBB Real Estate Investments Corp. and Harvest One Corp. to Nathan Andrew and Nicole Renee Dirks, $420,000.
Constellation Sq. SE, 521, No. H-Lynda E. Michnik to Roena Bhardwaj, $231,100.
Deerpath Ave. SW, 336-Joseph Brian and Emily Hollier Dunnebacke to Darren and Sarah Hafeman, $466,000.
Fort Evans Rd. SE, 124, No. E-Christopher B. Smith to Olivia Kate Moorehead, $175,000.
Gateway Dr. SE, 676, No. 805-Cassandra Jo McDonnell to Riccardo Renga, $224,450.
Ironsides Sq. SE, 416-Mike Sam Ayoub and Tricia Mahood Warner to Daniel H. and Eileen Terese Davis, $530,000.
Meade Dr. SW, 604-Paul J. Newman and Jamee Cloud to Scott and Elizabeth Covino, $660,000.
Old Hickory Lane, 20826-Mark A. Lannes to Scott Robert Butler and Lisa Susan Stehman, $569,900.
Red Cedar Dr., 20803-John J. and Teresa J. Pendola to Dogan I. Gunessever and Karen L. Berry, $495,000.
Sunset View Terr. SE, 503, No. 103-Edna E. Rivera Warfield to Isha Aggarwal, $287,500.
Sunset View Terr. SE, 514, No. 203-Don and Teena Hahn to Matthew M. Richmond and Kaitlyn Bouchard, $285,000.
Town Branch Terr. SW, 206-Deborah J. Schacher Pennington to Thomas Edward Winslow and Stephanie Michelle Wilkinson, $420,000.
Whipp Dr. SE, 312-Michael J. Byers and Karen M. Schaben to Kevin Michael Kennedy and Jessika Ranard, $520,000.
Picnic Woods Rd., 12777-Louis James and Debra A. Kahle to Salma Sufi, $625,000.
Tritapoe Pl., 35-Mark David and Rebecca Marie Powell to Lacey and Allen Routzahn, $409,340.
Cannon Ridge Lane, 23015-Brad W. and Karen S. Owens to Meisha and Robert Lutsey, $1.45 million.
Airmont Rd., 18636-Eugene Frankliln Clark Jr. and Cathy Louise Shackleford to Austin Graham and Amanda Marie Clark, $410,000.
Creamer Lane, 36170-Robert C. Reining to Timothy A. Taber, $375,000.
Fork Rd. N., 37573-Melanie L. and Charles P. Mathewes to Andrew Huff and Sharyn Lange, $625,000.
Kinvarra Pl., 826-Timothy D. and Katie E. Magin to Thomas F. and Nichole E. Erickson, $570,000.
Silcott Meadow Pl., 36290-Eugene A. and Amy E. Ednie to David E. and Jennifer Marie Willard, $1.08 million.
15th St. S., 800-Barbara J. Johnson to Paige and Michael Wakefield, $494,900.
Greenwood Dr., 17239-Mark and Catherine Larson to Bruce M. and Meghan C. Bentley, $474,900.
Sarasota St., 35522-William T. and Pegah Fowler to Yonas Debessu and Amlakawit Medhin, $435,000.
Welland Dr., 36039-Justin Alan Dobson to Rodney L. Scott, $459,900.
Barrymoore Pl., 42091-Narinder Singh and Mandeep Kaur to Srinivas Reddy Puchakayala and Vasavi Vemireddy, $905,307.
Edgewater St., 42969-David Farris to Pradhyuman Raol and Rupal Chauhan, $435,000.
Golf View Dr., 43104-Lori Johnson to Paul W. Flather and Kirsten J. Mayer, $420,000.
Interval St., 43450-Thomas P. and Catherine Lander to Jonathan Hsu, $429,900.
Kearney Terr., 42768-Jamie Sexton Tillotson to Courtney and Jalisa Johnson, $355,000.
Nations St., 42772-Michael M. and Christine M. Bean to Kreg A. and Madeleine E. Lesage, $375,000.
Peirosa Terr., 44073-Brett and Emily Kourey to Jonathan M. and Clara D. Rickman, $406,000.
Turf Field Sq., 44098-David J. and Wendy L. Maloney to Salwa Alhadeethi, $535,000.
Baldwin Sq., 21805-Hisham Anthony George Shalhoub to Jacqueline W. Ly and William S. Wright, $272,000.
Cardinal Glen Cir., 322-Eduardo E. Samayoa to Giovanni J. Segovia Hernandez and Moises Zulueta Bravo, $399,500.
Derby Ct. W., 331-Thomas H. and Susan J. Brown to Jose Isidro Bonilla Morales and Marleny Esperanza Medrano Chavarria, $450,000.
Gable Sq., 45453-Domingo Escobar and Lina Alejandra Vasquez Suarez to Jose Orlando Flores, $375,000.
Ironstone Terr., 46803-Farman Ellahi and Saeeda Farman to Naresh Gurung and Aruna Thapa Magar, $355,000.
Margate Ct., 1013A-Michael O’Conner to David A. Lara Soto and Karina Yasmin Portillo, $210,000.
Rabbitrun Terr., 46869-Ismail Ismah to Letitia Lynn Usher, $380,000.
Saint Charles Sq., 95-Amber Z. and Zahid Latif Qureshi to Stephanie Guadalupe Hernandez and Edward Lee Montoya, $260,000.
Sugarland Square Ct., 36-Asghar Ranginkaman and Zoila M. Alvarado to Aldo E. Veliz Alvarado, $305,000.
Victoria Pl., 101-Michael E. and Heather A. Hill to Kristen and Erich Baker, $425,000.
Woodgate Ct., 121-Sarah J. Peterson to Gul Ahmad and Freshta Maliki, $290,000.
Main St., 40194-Charles D. Parker to Daniel E. and Megan Masitto Fackel, $541,000.
Fauquier County
Aviary St., 8-Kelley Flohr to Katrina N. Fagan and Jermic Noble, $236,900.
Bob White Dr., 6478, No. DR699-NVR Inc. to Dean and Tracy Lenuik, $613,436.
Cedar Lane, 11161-Estate of Belinda N. Roberts Powers to Rusbin I. Morales, $235,000.
Cooks Ct., 7936-Federal National Mortgage Association to Brancen Nguyen, $265,000.
Davis Rd., 12268-G. Gayle Hicks to Christopher C. Riley, $185,000.
Elihu Hill Rd., 9599-Keith E. and Audrey M. Cubbage to Samantha Ashby, $289,000.
Fairfield Dr., 173B-Allen L. and Perry J. Williams to Donna Nicole Chamaj, $185,000.
Gates Rd., 4574-Thomas and Michelle Gallaway to Timothy J. and Jamie H. Hinkle, $689,000.
Grays Mill Rd., 7258-Giancarlo Hermoza Montes and Dulce Thalia Stack to Paul Anthony and Shannon Postelle Ritz, $359,500.
Hillside Dr., 5276-Trigon Homes Corp. to Matthew Paul and Katelin Alissa Hays, $433,965.
Kirkland Dr., 6083-Atkins Construction Group Corp. to David William and Karen Annette Lang, $590,000.
Leeds Ct. E., 202-Sean M. and Kristina Zeck to David H. and Kaycee N. Sirstins, $255,500.
Maplewood Dr., 6894-Katie M. Ludwikowski McColl to Mary Barbagallo, $345,000.
Meetze Rd., 10043-Brian C. Placon to Sarah Burns, $340,000.
Old Auburn Rd., 5621-Brian H. Kozlencer and Howard Leslie Kelly to Crystal M. Martinez, $374,900.
Remland Ct., 12203-Temple W. and Kelli M. MacDonald to Brian C. and Jessica D. Placon, $350,000.
Rugby Dr., 10882-D.C. Experts Group Corp. to Timothy James and Jennifer Joan Hogan, $324,450.
Selone Trail, 5686-Christopher R. Walker to Anthony E. Kestner and Anna J. Dawson, $426,500.
Singleton Cir., 342-James R. McIrvin to Christopher D. and Bailey E. Walters, $440,000.
Springs Rd., 9417-Pennymac Loan Services Corp. to Christopher Ferrell, $289,900.
Tidewater Lane, 6575-Kimberly Bird to Elizabeth Alexandra Zubowicz and William Hardy, $569,900.
View Cir. N., 130-Mitchell and Nina Oldham to Lucy Reed Morison, $500,000.
Wild Aster Ct., 8286-Joseph and Kathryn Varrati to Jake Stone David, $254,900.
Windy Hill Lane, 6230-Francis R. and Mary Jane McCormick to Shaine Arias Thomas Gaskins and Michelle Claire Kroes, $379,000.