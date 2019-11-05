Brandenstein Dr., 41652-Daniel and Cynthia L. Reyes to Edward L. and Herminia S. Cook, $605,000.
Canary Grass Sq., 42213-Jose A. Nicolau to Ansel Borhauer and Miranda Y. Beard, $353,000.
Coats Sq., 25047-Gianfranco Samplini and Itzel Zelaya to Theresa L. Connell, $359,500.
Cypress Mill Terr., 25074-Daniel Clarke and Rachel Ann Rose to Adebola Ayodeji and Favour Adelaja, $494,500.
Evergreen Mills Rd., 23541-Signe Brown and Eric Hanson to Eric Robert Johnson, $440,000.
Great Smokey Dr., 41515-Michael J. Bieler and Morgan M. Fisher to Kristin Julia and Zachary Kenneth Thompson, $715,000.
Inspiration Terr., 41818-Irma D. Piccariello to Wendy S. and John Hlebinsky, $354,900.
Oak Crest Cir., 42117-Kumar and Lakshmipriya Sivaprakasam to Anubhava Jaiswal and Sweta Gupta, $683,000.
Spring Race Terr., 25700-Anusha and Vamshi Krishna Kommineni to Mohammad Iqbal Shahim, $445,000.
Sweetness Terr., 25334-Jerry M. Catron to Samuel Brenham and Mary Sowjanya Veepujarla, $420,000.
Zircon Dr., 41967-Sonia E. and Kenneth M. Waters to John Gilbert and Rebecca S. Cirlos, $645,000.
ALGONKIAN REGIONAL PARK AREA
Bowline Terr., 47702-Ken T. and Kelly L. Patterson Savittiere to Linda Liwewe and Victor Boakye-Bonsu, $514,999.
Broad Run Dr., 20149-Loren Lee and Blanche Covington Looger to Uche Matthew Agu, $607,500.
Cherokee Terr., 20950-Mary Jane Dilworth to Eric and Sarah Christensen, $468,000.
Darkhollow Falls Terr., 47380-John A. Hus to Hayley and Glen Reade Sterling, $440,000.
Felsted Ct., 310-Syed M. and Maheen Jaffari to Siham Errouah and Jamal Tarhrouti, $375,000.
Hollow Falls Terr., 20756-Baton Corp. to Davood Hosseini, $452,000.
Markwood Dr., 205-Edmund J. and Janet R. Olsen to Richard Jeff and Leah Tindell, $545,000.
Milthorn Terr., 46224-Wei Dou and Yali Luo to Rajesh and Priyanka Kumar, $429,500.
Noland Woods Ct., 20563-Seung Wan and Ok Sil Chong to Richard and Shreekala Lobo, $820,000.
Pryor Sq., 46377-James Phillip Sledge Sr. to Doreen Matthies, $318,000.
River Bank St., 20392-Loudoun Habitat for Humanity to Mohammed Sebti and Lamiae Alami Aroussi, $280,250.
Sandstone Sq., 20975-Russell and Rumiko Douglas to Maria I. Walker, $432,500.
Sommersworth Ct., 11254-Howard M. and Heidi Mitnick to Michael J.P. McGeehan, $1.1 million.
Tupelo Ct., 47782-David W. and Sarah M. Hopkins to James I. Barrett, $800,000.
Woolcott Sq., 47685-Thomas Begley to Afkham Hosseini, $420,000.
ASHBURN AREA
Adare Manor Sq., 44377-Carol C. Bullock and Francis G. Michener to Connie Chung, $479,900.
Augusta Village Pl., 19976-Jeffrey M. and Michelle R. Maged to Matthew B. and Loyda M. Roberson, $934,000.
Beechwood Terr., 20285, No. 103-William H. and Rae Iles to Ariel A. Zamparini, $190,000.
Blythwood Ct., 20879-Matthew and Laura Lanham to Bret and Stacy Jutras, $675,000.
Brownstone Ct., 43263-Edward V. and Deborah E. Macomber to Jatin and Pooja Khanna, $800,000.
Clappertown Dr., 21337-GMWB Corp. to Saurabh and Akanksha Sharma, $721,000.
Crescent Pointe Pl., 20579-John D. Musso to Edward and Diane Brill, $647,000.
Fawngrove Ct., 44297-Robert A. and Susan F. Vlasic to David Luong and Minh T. Le, $659,900.
Footstep Terr., 21113-Juan C. Rouliez-Lee to Anthony H. Danh and Lien M. Ngo, $368,000.
Genuine Reward Ct., 42864-Isaacs Homes Corp. to Charles Sweazie II, $570,000.
Harroun Terr., 21776-Matthew P. Lorber to Khurram Haider, $411,550.
Interlachen Cir., 19936-James J. and Alice C. Stakem to Prashant and Reshma Khetpal, $960,000.
Kiawah Island Dr., 20286-Aaron C. Bird and Diana Fischetti to Bradley Nathaniel Roney and Susan Nullmeyer Long, $925,000.
Kittanning Lane, 20980-Harold Robert and Evelyn J. Showers to Robert C. and Keri A. Russell, $445,000.
Livery Sq., 43408-Larry and Debra Holder to Matthew P. and Karen J. Knolle, $440,000.
Milbridge Terr., 20572-Ahmad Memari Moghaddam to Avisheen Shetty, $453,000.
Old Gallivan Terr., 43052-Joseph A. and Eileen M. Delaney to Saghar Sabeti Mahfaroujaki and Touran Nadi Arabi, $310,000.
Postrail Sq., 43478-Cecilia Massa-Bendezu to Robin Dalrymple, $420,000.
Rubles Mill Ct., 20909-Edward and Mary Elizabeth McCarroll to Coral and Gage McDonald, $650,000.
Sandburg Sq., 43875-HS Home Corp. to Jeong Wha and Byeong Wha Lee, $520,000.
Timber Ridge Terr., 20952, No. 201-Joshua L. Holtzin to Sharon Ann Covey, $205,000.
Timber Ridge Terr., 21024, No. 303-Martin S. Fasciolo and Maria V. Freytag to Zachary H. and Raissa C. Perkins, $239,000.
Woodworth Ct., 43785-Dennis P. and Sharon J. Detar to Sharon Darlene and Stephen M. Palmeter, $800,000.
BROADLANDS-ARCOLA AREA
Arbor View Dr., 22810-George L. and Karen D. Purvis to Nabilur Rahman and Maheen Perwez, $870,000.
Basil Ct., 21435-Kathy Salaita and Asher Roth to Eunsoo Park and Jaewon Chung, $745,000.
Bowens Wharf Pl., 22518-Rahul Maini and Priya Kumar to Dilip Kumar Tekkali and Neelima Devi Peela, $745,000.
Chelsy Paige Sq., 22066-Charles F. and Monica W. Chiappetti to Michael Ryan Gordon, $530,000.
Crawford Terr., 42297-Van Metre Homes at Brambleton Town Cente to Matthew and Susan Wakabayashi, $615,000.
Evergreen Ridge Dr., 23238-Mukesh and Divya Tyagi to Rajesh Venkata Pesala, $640,000.
Flora Mure Dr., 23176-Bernard Andre Jr. to Ruipeng Li, $437,000.
Halburton Terr., 21933-James Randolph Parrotte to Richard and Agata Greer, $410,000.
Hawksbury Terr., 21893-Kathryn Dee and Brian Keith Mays to Ashok Tulachan and Bina Gauchan, $526,000.
Hunters Green Sq., 43113-Edward Blackburn and Marlena Penavic-Blackburn to Katherine C. and Harpartap Singh, $446,000.
Magellan Sq., 42481-E. James and Anne R. Souvagis to Jonathan Chad Kapono and Mami Reynon, $492,020.
Olympia Dr., 23013-Christine Haas and Arthur L. Hanson to Muragesh Angadi and Vijayalaxmi Patilkulkarni, $848,000.
Parkland Farms Terr., 22608-Christine and Christopher Crouse to Leigh Catella, $465,000.
Regal Wood Dr., 42506-Robert J. and Jessica L. Howell to Kyle Norris and Stacey Hobbs Franzen, $495,000.
Snow Powder Terr., 22492-Sarah Bayly and Justin Daniel Moore to Zubair Pasha, $408,000.
Spring Splendor Dr., 42485-Ricardo and Lauren Aviles to Srinivasarao Daruna and Srujana Kuntumalla, $660,000.
Thornblade Cir., 42953-Shailesh Prajapati and Vaishalli Patel to Timothy J. and Tracy Christine Steffek, $699,000.
Verde Gate Terr., 22677-Laura R. and Jo A. Decker to Saji Asok and Swetha Balasubramanyan, $393,000.
Wealdstone Terr., 43178-Lhe S. Smith to Kyung Yun Park and Young Soo Jun, $435,000.
DULLES AREA
Cheswick Park Ct., 45554-Diego and Luis Alvarez to Felix J. and Rebecca H. Martinez, $612,000.
Guilford Station Terr., 22001-Jennifer Miller-Taylor to Fernando Sanchez and Mirian Giordano, $342,000.
Reading Terr., 45566-Michelle Hope Smith to Filipe Manuel Gaspar Ferreira, $420,000.
Whitcomb Sq., 45555-Paul D. McNeal to Sean-Patrick Magoffin, $405,000.
HAMILTON AREA
Bettis Dr., 38822-Craig H. and Pamela Schultz to Paul Jarrett, $683,000.
Curry Springs Pl., 582-Michael and Kindra Keene to Daniel Patrick and Casey Nicole McGrath, $460,000.
Purple Martin Lane, 38535-Nicholas Kyle and Christine Julia Mapp to Stephen Christopher and Shayne Johnson, $645,000.
LEESBURG-LUCKETTS-LANSDOWNE AREA
Alex St., 43168-Joe C. and Cristine B. Hess to Patricio A. Gamboa-Bravo and Gloria R. Gamboa, $555,000.
Balls Bluff Rd. NE, 750-Ian and Krystal Whitehead to Cody Benjamin and Emily Elizabeth Holt, $330,000.
Barksdale Dr. NE, 1248-Zachary A. and Sylvia S. Valchar to Brian Keith and Kristen Dorsey Jones, $575,000.
Brightwood Lane, 42031-Lucian K. Falconer to Cynthia C. Kohler, $540,000.
Cedar Walk Cir. NE, 175-Bahman Zahedi to Anthony Tru Vu and Khanh Phuong Le, $335,000.
Cornwall St. NE, 16-Graham Parker to Alexander T. Aggart and Mary Anne Chalmers, $1.2 million.
Cypress Ridge Terr., 19365, No. 419-Lidia E. Bardales to Maria Del Pilar Cornejo, $240,000.
Dorneywood Dr., 15778-Gregory A. and Stacey W. Jones to Roger P. and Tracy L. Suro, $750,000.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 708-Michael D. and Kristin M. Shiffler to Ranulfo Arturo Paniagua Pacheco and Adan Alvarez, $330,000.
Ginkgo Terr. NE, 435-Salma Anam and Sajjad Azhar to Rafat Rahman and Samiha Chowdhury, $377,000.
Harbour Town Terr., 18406-Nancy W. Davis to Alice F. and Charles R. Morgan Jr., $635,000.
Hunton Pl. NE, 732-Brian L. and Diana C. Myers to Paul and Kelly Ellington, $605,000.
Kipheart Dr., 18763-Frank Scalzo to Christian and Nicole Veliz, $785,000.
Mill Dam Pl., 19448-Raymond E. Ellis Jr. and Shawn M. Matthews to Justin M. and Alison L. Baldwin, $930,000.
Moultrie Terr. NE, 1783-Thomas Edward and Joyce Ann Merl to Michelle R. Maged, $550,000.
Putters Green Ct., 41726-Mario and Sandra Rebello to Lawrence A. and Deidre C. Winnick, $1.07 million.
Riverpoint Dr., 44117-Anne C. Voltz to Alison and Christopher Provan, $710,000.
Skinner Sq., 19211-Michael E. and Lori A. Garrison to Joseph and Margartet Krassy, $675,000.
Swiftwater Dr., 41612-Gregory A. and Florence W. Schmidt to Jeffrey A. and Geralynne S. Powell, $885,500.
LEESBURG-WATSON AREA
Chesterfield Pl. SW, 106-William W. Ramsay Jr. to Tanya C. Starr, $465,000.
Emerald Park Dr., 19343-James W. and Adriana J.L. Webster to Robert C. and Darlene A. Walker, $890,000.
Glade Fern Terr. SE, 531-Nicholas B. Haines to Renold N. Thompson, $455,000.
Hooded Crow Dr., 21087-Russell S. and Charlotte B. Demolay to Rosemarie and Francis E. Lee, $700,000.
King St. S., 416-Anthony H. Rowe and Paul Collins to Rhonda Wilson Paice and Leo P. Rogers Jr., $935,000.
Lawnhill Ct. SW, 209-Anthony W. and Noelle K. Dormio to Marcos and Shekea Moreno, $650,000.
McLeary Sq. SE, 651-Andrea and Mark Alexander to Medhat Faraq, $423,000.
Rivanna Terr. SW, 101-Sally Henderson to Ingrid V. Teasdale, $305,000.
Shenandoah St. SE, 331-Richard H. and Leslie D. Fain to Kenneth L. Miller, $330,000.
Silverside Dr., 41330-Mark W. and Nkeisha J. Smith to John M. and Sarah K. Kingsolver, $815,000.
Sunset View Terr. SE, 510, No. 307-Jill Farnsworth to Kerri A. Cahil, $220,000.
Woodcock Ct., 20560-John J. and Maureen P. Vinci to Jacqueline M. McCarty and Dylan G. Arthur, $680,000.
LOVETTSVILLE AREA
Eisentown Dr., 107-Matthew F. and Sarah E. Moseley to Wayne M. and Allison Hatton, $510,000.
Mountain Rd., 12580-Troy and Amy W. Miller to Nicholas Michael Henn, $589,900.
Quarter Branch Rd., 39581-Philipa Jane Brunt to Kevin and Melissa Heenan, $575,100.
MIDDLEBURG AREA
Chinn Lane, 2-Andreas Enterprises Inc. to Lawrence T. and Mary P. Wright, $608,200.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
Falls Chapel Ct., 424-John Martin and Lynn Marie Solano to Matthew Pevahouse and Alicia Gonzalez, $649,999.
K St. W., 220-Kurt D. and Alison Torchia to Ryan Donmoyer, $500,000.
Loudoun Valley Dr. E., 437-Ian and Amy Christian to Joshua and Ashlee Moll, $515,000.
Millstone Dr., 38386-Jeffery S. Clark to Scott Richard Hammerl and Brett Ashley-Burton, $690,000.
Pickwick Dr., 17217-Daniel E. and Gina M. Chatham to Sergio Enrique Ibarra and Jennifer Nicole Perkins, $525,000.
Silcott Meadow Pl., 36158-Gary A. and Elizabeth J. Williams to Michael Victor and Kerri Mansoor, $1.2 million.
Sturbridge Ct., 708-Tom E. and Jennifer N. Douglas to Marques and Katherine Baxter, $544,000.
29th St. S., 101-Sherry M. Clem and Linda S. Jenkins to Caleb David Weintraub, $349,900.
ROUND HILL AREA
Bighorn Ct., 17303-Parker and Mary Larue Smith to Christopher J. and Kathryn E. Bane, $510,000.
Devon Park Sq., 35864-Domingo I. Machuca Portillo Jr. and Alicia Xioma Santamaria-Franco to Robert A. Wall, $335,000.
Harmon Lodge Way, 1-Frederick J. Lyne to Kenneth Robert and Denise M. Hughes, $680,000.
Prestwick Ct., 35290-Donald C. and Gina M. Kraper to Brendan and Jennifer Leocadia Conlon, $760,000.
SOUTH RIDING AREA
Beach Pl., 25167-John C. and Marie C. Pikiell to Aparna Ganaparthi and Venu Tammineni, $740,000.
Cambremer Sq., 25052-Brian P. and Valerie Gallagher to Seung Wan and Ok Sil Chong, $610,000.
Center St., 42990-Andrew Pho and Susan Eisenbach to Grusha K. and Beant K. Makkar, $425,000.
Corcoran Lane, 43078-Troy Shane Brown to Sean Patric and Maria Gilman, $572,000.
Eggleston Terr., 42818-Esther L. Young and Silvia P. Torres to Fhawer Polo and Yenni Y. Perez Rivera, $385,000.
Golf View Dr., 42919-JKS Properties Corp. to Robin Joan and John Jacob McGlothin, $429,000.
Katling Sq., 43466-Christopher B. and Brittany F. Wood to Hiren Kumar Chandrakant Tailor and Jignasaben Tailor, $426,000.
Marbury Estates Dr., 26612-Perihan N. Farag to Divya and Amit Jain, $917,000.
Mink Meadows St., 43759-Ryan M. and Gunel Aliyeva Webb to Jason and Kathryn Meil, $695,000.
Orchard View Terr., 25250-Timothy and Margi Wilhelm to Zaki Khaled Mahmoud, $388,850.
Pleasant Woods Ct., 25673-Mare J. and Ellen A. Lieberman to Zeynel A. and Zeynep Bal, $895,000.
Rachel Hill Dr., 26013-Levis A. and Maria Lourdes R. Caycedo to Steven Hsu and Sharleen Ann Hein, $625,000.
Spyder Pl., 43011-Paymon Gaznavi and Azadeh Haghighizadeh to Anshul and Shweta Shrivastava, $696,000.
STERLING AREA
Applegate Dr., 128-Ronald E. and Kendall L. Lonon to Colby Ray and Jennifer Alyssa Shifflett, $500,000.
Briarwood Ct., 106-Alise Sampedro to Thoal Quang Le, $510,000.
Cindy Ct., 509-Dawn Burkot and Daniel O’Connell to Jamesy Lee and Laura Brumsey, $560,000.
Greentree Terr., 21910-George Allen and Ashley L. Bowers to Hussam Radwan, $375,000.
Iberia Rd. E., 1201-Robert L. Mullen Jr. to Jose Luis Martinez Escalante and Moises Lopez Lopez, $428,000.
Marcum Ct., 210-Thomas M. and Tabitha B. Ales to Sarabjit Kaur, $270,000.
Meadowland Lane E., 118-Salvatore G. Nicastro to Elizabeth Yurasits, $400,000.
Rector St., 121-Joseph J. and Amanda D. Smylie to Alexandria Marsters and Sean Guinan, $500,000.
Staunton Ave. E., 500-Leonel De Jesus and Ana Edith Majano to Christina H. Tran Tong, $377,000.
Willow Terr., 242-Jared B. Campbell to Amilcar A. Coreas Alvarenga and Jose S. Leiva Sorto, $350,000.
Fauquier County
Arbor Ct., 725-Christina Youssef to Nabil Youssef and Traiza Gerges, $270,000.
Bob White Dr., 6469-NVR Inc. to Rebecca Ann and Shaun Earl Calderwood, $615,670.
Bristersburg Rd., 12040-Jolayne C. Craig to Daniel David Ulvinen, $586,038.
Constitution Way, 6579-Amanda and Christopher Leonard to Jacob M. and Sarah Blake Miller, $330,000.
Devon Dr., 499-Christopher S. and Lacey L. Roberts to William Stephen and Tiffany Morris, $419,900.
Dover Rd., 196-Matthew and Heather Weir to Penny L. Lurie, $396,500.
Estate Ave., 461-Michael P. and Lydia A. Drew to Duane F. and Jane C. Thompson, $353,000.
Forrest Lane, 6364-Pact Corp. to Kyle and Colleen Carnegie, $395,000.
Garnet Ct., 248-Richard E. and Cathy L. Fields to Blair Pagliaro and Brian John Holmes, $368,650.
Hedge Washington St., 5560-Trigon Homes Corp. to Brad Henry and Dana Rene Bobenrieth, $635,000.
Jackson Glen Dr., 4191-John H. and Barbara M. Schmitt to Kathleen P. McEnearney and Gary L. Rees, $560,000.
Kings Hill Rd., 11550-Joan P. Miller to Eric and Beth Povlsen, $299,000.
Lake Ashby Ct., 3995-NVR Inc. to Yasas Rangajeewa Jayawardena, $681,790.
Lake Willow Ct., 7440-NVR Inc. to Darrin Patrick Martin and Jessica Ann Decker, $530,995.
Logan Jay Dr., 9735-Richard Cody Crider to Marc Gautrois and Caitlin Heflin, $350,000.
Morton Rdg., 38-Suzanne Collins to Michael Wayne Jenkins, $312,000.
Randolph Cir., 9010-Larry Michael and Leigh C. Westmoreland to Eric T. and Lorene T. Keenan, $295,000.
Rock Springs Rd., 5114-Scott and Tracy Case to Stephen and Megan Capizzi, $396,000.
Schoolhouse Rd., 6635-Justin Howell to Sierra Desirae and Chassidy Ann Surface, $257,397.
Stuart Cir., 7405-Katherine P. Suto to Stephen E. and Juliet A. Rolando, $415,000.
Tiffany Ct., 7010-Onika Rosado to Michael Wantuckl and Ame E. Stevens, $450,000.
Waterloo Rd., 635, No. 223-Welch Wright Holdings Corp. to Chau Nguyen and Khoa Do, $120,000.
Weaversville Rd., 10694-Rockwood Homes Inc. to Ryan P. and Arna D. Wicka, $359,987.
Wildfire Ct., 5821-Milton J. and Theresa Brech to Andrew Ronald and Betty Lynn McKillop, $415,000.
BROAD RUN AREA
Flintstone Lane, 5409-John W. Cantrell Jr. to Steven C. and Tracy J. Neufeld, $741,200.