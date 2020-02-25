Capecastle Terr., 24684-Rama Pranee Pallempati and Ramya Paladugu to Lakshman Srikanth Kanathala Venkata and Shilpa Kanathala, $500,000.

Glass Mountain Pl., 42022-Amarinder Randhawa and Prableen Kaur to Manpreet and Manjot Singh, $680,000.

McCulley Terr., 25046-Samuel Parent to Eric Moyers and Melissa D. Reimann, $440,500.

Quartzite Terr., 25210-Nicole Ruggeri to David Edward Kim, $479,000.

Sycamore Grove Pl., 25870-Christopher P. and Amarah A. Benny Cortes to Rosa Angelica and Joseph Vazquez, $495,000.

ALGONKIAN REGIONAL PARK AREA

Berkeley Ct., 3-MBB Real Estate Investments and Harvest One Corp. to Logan Alexander and Carrie Delisio Thompson, $380,000.

Clover Field Terr., 20365-Mehrdad Farkhan to Dale and Claire Levin, $482,000.

Markwood Dr., 225-Stanley J. Robinette to Mohsen Babaeian Koupaei, $569,000.

Pryor Sq., 46340-Robie Lee and Jeanne Marie Monroe to Patrick Rand and Jessica Lynn Benson, $380,000.

ASHBURN AREA

Allderwood Terr., 44127-Laura Suzanne Gilstrap Branch to Kelly Eva McCabe and Auguste Spencer, $425,000.

Baymeadow Ct., 20310-Mustapha and Joyce Mohammed to Harpreet S. and Prabhjyot K. Virdi, $645,000.

Breezyhill Dr., 20593-Andrew E. and Michelle L. Lopresti to Adria Lorene Dyson and Mark Stanley Boynton, $633,000.

Chamberlain Terr., 44485, No. 204-Angela Dawn O’Mara and Cindy Michelle McKenzie to Gregory A. Knight, $316,000.

Crocus Terr., 21124-Charles R. McEnnan to Adrian and Kenay D. Wright, $448,000.

Eildon Terr., 42749-Stephanie Aldridge to Christopher Ryan Lepkowski, $400,000.

Gala Cir., 44042-Sanjay Bhaskar Sojwal and Thilaka Samuel to James Matthew Phipps and Jenna Leigh Laidley, $475,000.

Kisko Way, 21541-Christopher S. and Jane Ann Cole to Milver A. and Natalie Ruth Valenzuela, $620,000.

Mears Terr., 21762-Guangwei Zou and Jing Zhong to Zainab Haider, $446,000.

Northville Hills Terr., 20062-Angela M. Drummond to Nandish M. and Bindisha Patel, $530,000.

Pilate Sq., 20676-Joshua E. Oidick to Rosalinda and Kourtney S. Phillips, $399,900.

Plymouth Pl., 21518-Bruce M. Whitney to Sayler Whitten, $552,000.

Sunset Maple Dr., 44346-Caroline Calandra to Sarah C. Fulton, $464,000.

Timber Ridge Terr., 21012, No. 301-Dawit Tegbaru and Edom Aklilu to Yasmin M. Kalbuneh, $245,000.

BROADLANDS-ARCOLA AREA

Ashmeadow Ct., 41770-HCA Model Fund 2014-5 Northeast Corp. to Hillary and Karl Stanley, $1.65 million.

Benfold Sq., 42520-Lokesha Thimmegowda and Chandrakala Hugenahalli Kumaraswamy to Sunil K. Chennupati and Pranavi Bodepudi, $515,000.

Edgegrove Heights Terr., 42864-Dorothy Deutschemann to Elena Lita, $550,000.

Highgate Terr., 42575-Vanessa Werts to Henry Womack, $325,000.

Loganberry Terr., 21725-Madhusudhan Siripuram to William and Gabrielle Anderson, $553,000.

Napier Terr., 22170-Janelle Gruber and Jessica Lang to Saya Samenova, $489,000.

Snickersville Kiln Ct., 43461-Lovettsville Sunrise Corp. to Harish Kunshetty, $260,000.

Sunderland Terr., 43144, No. 206-Sergei and Primela Kumari Starosielski to Kenneth Francis and Ellen Marie Jodoin, $375,000.

Washburn Terr., 23216-David Andrew and Jennifer Michelle Ramirez to Christopher Michael and Almas Valerie Davis, $585,000.

DULLES AREA

Railway Terr., 21855, No. 303-Rebecca Lockard to Todd R. Larson, $291,000.

HAMILTON AREA

Harmony Vista Dr., 17310-Alan R. and Carol L. Szymkowiak to Eric S. Warriner, $826,000.

LEESBURG-LUCKETTS-LANSDOWNE AREA

Barnfield Sq. NE, 351-Kelly M. Weirick to James Fowler and Rowena Beatty, $353,000.

Bridle Crest Sq. NE, 363-Owen W. and Dorothy Jacobson Schott to Richard and Amy Hendrickson, $342,500.

Cypress Ridge Terr., 19355, No. 120-Thomas K. Dunmire to Raymond and Elizabeth Santana Linares, $345,000.

Cypress Ridge Terr., 19375, No. 203-John W. Meeks and estate of Jacqueline R. Meeks to Gale M. Handy, $344,000.

Eagles Rest Dr., 13401-Jeremy Neal Darr and Elaina Maria Turner to John Thomas Eason and Michelle Dawn Zarkiewicz, $589,900.

Goodhart Lane, 13354-Gregory C. and Jeanne C. Kelly to David T. and Theresa B. Lang, $535,000.

Lees Mill Sq., 43622-Marketpro South Inc. to Brandon T. and Samantha L. Fox, $510,000.

McDowell Sq., 43597-Mary Lynn Mannix to Eddy R. Bueno, $399,999.

Riding Trail Ct. NW, 311-Kevin P. and Danielle O’Dell to Michael H. and Debra L. Decker, $665,000.

Silverwood Terr., 18836-Megan G. and Michael P. Carr to Andrian and Daniela Alina Gutu, $459,000.

Wide Meadow Sq., 18464-Todd Washington to Nathan Pirman and Emily Leah Grossberg, $447,500.

LEESBURG-WATSON AREA

Banshee Dr., 40503-John L. and Lisa Martin to Jessica Crystal and Leonard Anthony Fumarolo, $730,000.

Gateway Dr. SE, 664, No. 303-Stephanie L. Ned to Rachel Leigh Hobbs, $229,500.

Jacob Ct. SW, 611-Meghan Elizabeth Anderson to James S. and Joann K. Renaldo, $750,000.

Shirley Sq. SE, 110-Patricia Ann Reid to Muhammad Usman and Imran M. Abassi, $350,000.

Sunset View Terr. SE, 514, No. 402-Joseph A. Rizzo to Laura and Stephan Richardson, $225,000.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

Fox Meadow Dr., 3-Dianne B. Loftus to Todd J. Banker and Kerry E. Mandley, $384,900.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

Snake Hill Rd., 35487-Brent H. Mercke to Sabrina M. Sutton, $2 million.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

Addivon Terr., 303-James F. and L. Denise Crawford to Heather E. Crabtree, $435,000.

Fork Rd. N., 36680-Richard A. and Kathy King to Stephen B. and Nancy Lazzaro Lee, $699,900.

Mohawk Ct. N., 404-Christian and Kerry Skofteland to John Ray Johnson Jr. and Phoebe Elizabeth Chatham, $559,900.

Purcellville Rd., 16121-Ezra David and Tara Jones to Sienna Jayne Church and Joseph D. Rufo, $598,000.

ROUND HILL AREA

Arrowood Pl., 17350-Michael D. and Erin Dunbar to David and Ashley Johnson, $450,000.

Glencoe Ct., 35568-Mohammed A. Albugeaey and Zainab Rushdi to Brian D. Awig and Sharon R. Wilder, $795,000.

Sweetwood Ct., 17601-Kim and Jennifer Harrington to Scott and Regina Gaudet, $655,000.

SOUTH RIDING AREA

Bannockburn Terr., 24946-Ahmed S. Bajwa and Talat F. Mangla to Blake and Anh Campbell, $637,500.

Center St., 43190-Charles M. and Theresa Singer to Thomas Colbrook Hamberger, $428,950.

Heyer Sq., 25544-Gordon D. and Julia E. Wood to Tyler Vincent and Glenna Marguerite Smith, $435,000.

Overly Sq., 42910-Raymond L. and Kristin M. Trenum to Vanessa Green, $495,000.

Riding Center Dr., 25233-Carin P. Clark and Kathleen R. Kilby to Asefa Areda and Tigist Shiferaw Mekuria, $635,000.

Talamore Dr., 26112-Barbara M. and Gerardo Castanon to Lisa and Joseph Michael Cocchiaro, $749,900.

STERLING AREA

Biscayne Pl., 21-Thomas A. and Robyn L. Strobel to Adalid Z. Claure, $480,000.

Clarkes Crossing Sq., 45430-Colin Taylor and Sun Jung Healey to Sylvia Ann Castillo, $359,000.

Cottage Rd. N., 212-Anne M. Dettner to Devi Pillai, $332,000.

Eaton Terr., 46893, No. 200-Kathryn App and Joshua David Charles to Tanzeela Dar Rana, $256,000.

Kennedy Rd. E., 1204-Catherine Emerson to Taylor and Jessica Dicorcia, $440,000.

Mayfield Sq., 22326-Marcelo F. Morales to Ambika and Vrithika Anandham, $265,000.

Temple Ct., 1041-Jorge M. Lovo to Jose Lemus Nolasco, $325,000.

Turnstone Sq., 46672-Andrew R. and Monica D. Welham to Christine and Michael E. Weber, $357,500.

Fauquier County

These sales data recorded by the Fauquier County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in October were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Autumn Wind Ct., 156-Arnell A. and Tanya Burke to Joseph and Michelle Renfro, $462,500.

Bristersburg Rd., 9749-Linda Allen Robeson to Andrew S. Timmons, $280,000.

Clover Ct., 8471-Chase R. Ryan to Miguel Flores Gonzalez and Leticia Correa, $278,000.

Deep Run Lane, 3449-Jeffery W. Yates to Todd O. Pennington, $473,200.

Emerald Lane, 8464-Mary Baldwin Shuping to Guadalupe Perez, $302,000.

Fisher Lane, 78-Lee Anderson and Jill Crafton Dart to Stilson and Kelly Applin, $550,000.

Godwins Landing Dr., 5008-Shavon and Kierra Fogle to David Laporte, $305,000.

Lake Willow Ct., 7345-Alexandre M. and Barbara A. Chambers to William G. and Jennifer Ayers, $500,000.

Mill Valley Dr., 6905-Mark R. Handwerger to Joseph David and Mary Antonio Wheatley, $620,000.

Routts Hill Rd., 9632-Caliber Homebuilder Inc. to Gary L. and Wendy J. Funk, $463,135.

Waterloo St., 117-Robert J. and Linda Jane Cunningham to Lawren Rachael Dull, $499,000.