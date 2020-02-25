Capecastle Terr., 24684-Rama Pranee Pallempati and Ramya Paladugu to Lakshman Srikanth Kanathala Venkata and Shilpa Kanathala, $500,000.
Glass Mountain Pl., 42022-Amarinder Randhawa and Prableen Kaur to Manpreet and Manjot Singh, $680,000.
McCulley Terr., 25046-Samuel Parent to Eric Moyers and Melissa D. Reimann, $440,500.
Quartzite Terr., 25210-Nicole Ruggeri to David Edward Kim, $479,000.
Sycamore Grove Pl., 25870-Christopher P. and Amarah A. Benny Cortes to Rosa Angelica and Joseph Vazquez, $495,000.
ALGONKIAN REGIONAL PARK AREA
Berkeley Ct., 3-MBB Real Estate Investments and Harvest One Corp. to Logan Alexander and Carrie Delisio Thompson, $380,000.
Clover Field Terr., 20365-Mehrdad Farkhan to Dale and Claire Levin, $482,000.
Markwood Dr., 225-Stanley J. Robinette to Mohsen Babaeian Koupaei, $569,000.
Pryor Sq., 46340-Robie Lee and Jeanne Marie Monroe to Patrick Rand and Jessica Lynn Benson, $380,000.
ASHBURN AREA
Allderwood Terr., 44127-Laura Suzanne Gilstrap Branch to Kelly Eva McCabe and Auguste Spencer, $425,000.
Baymeadow Ct., 20310-Mustapha and Joyce Mohammed to Harpreet S. and Prabhjyot K. Virdi, $645,000.
Breezyhill Dr., 20593-Andrew E. and Michelle L. Lopresti to Adria Lorene Dyson and Mark Stanley Boynton, $633,000.
Chamberlain Terr., 44485, No. 204-Angela Dawn O’Mara and Cindy Michelle McKenzie to Gregory A. Knight, $316,000.
Crocus Terr., 21124-Charles R. McEnnan to Adrian and Kenay D. Wright, $448,000.
Eildon Terr., 42749-Stephanie Aldridge to Christopher Ryan Lepkowski, $400,000.
Gala Cir., 44042-Sanjay Bhaskar Sojwal and Thilaka Samuel to James Matthew Phipps and Jenna Leigh Laidley, $475,000.
Kisko Way, 21541-Christopher S. and Jane Ann Cole to Milver A. and Natalie Ruth Valenzuela, $620,000.
Mears Terr., 21762-Guangwei Zou and Jing Zhong to Zainab Haider, $446,000.
Northville Hills Terr., 20062-Angela M. Drummond to Nandish M. and Bindisha Patel, $530,000.
Pilate Sq., 20676-Joshua E. Oidick to Rosalinda and Kourtney S. Phillips, $399,900.
Plymouth Pl., 21518-Bruce M. Whitney to Sayler Whitten, $552,000.
Sunset Maple Dr., 44346-Caroline Calandra to Sarah C. Fulton, $464,000.
Timber Ridge Terr., 21012, No. 301-Dawit Tegbaru and Edom Aklilu to Yasmin M. Kalbuneh, $245,000.
BROADLANDS-ARCOLA AREA
Ashmeadow Ct., 41770-HCA Model Fund 2014-5 Northeast Corp. to Hillary and Karl Stanley, $1.65 million.
Benfold Sq., 42520-Lokesha Thimmegowda and Chandrakala Hugenahalli Kumaraswamy to Sunil K. Chennupati and Pranavi Bodepudi, $515,000.
Edgegrove Heights Terr., 42864-Dorothy Deutschemann to Elena Lita, $550,000.
Highgate Terr., 42575-Vanessa Werts to Henry Womack, $325,000.
Loganberry Terr., 21725-Madhusudhan Siripuram to William and Gabrielle Anderson, $553,000.
Napier Terr., 22170-Janelle Gruber and Jessica Lang to Saya Samenova, $489,000.
Snickersville Kiln Ct., 43461-Lovettsville Sunrise Corp. to Harish Kunshetty, $260,000.
Sunderland Terr., 43144, No. 206-Sergei and Primela Kumari Starosielski to Kenneth Francis and Ellen Marie Jodoin, $375,000.
Washburn Terr., 23216-David Andrew and Jennifer Michelle Ramirez to Christopher Michael and Almas Valerie Davis, $585,000.
DULLES AREA
Railway Terr., 21855, No. 303-Rebecca Lockard to Todd R. Larson, $291,000.
HAMILTON AREA
Harmony Vista Dr., 17310-Alan R. and Carol L. Szymkowiak to Eric S. Warriner, $826,000.
LEESBURG-LUCKETTS-LANSDOWNE AREA
Barnfield Sq. NE, 351-Kelly M. Weirick to James Fowler and Rowena Beatty, $353,000.
Bridle Crest Sq. NE, 363-Owen W. and Dorothy Jacobson Schott to Richard and Amy Hendrickson, $342,500.
Cypress Ridge Terr., 19355, No. 120-Thomas K. Dunmire to Raymond and Elizabeth Santana Linares, $345,000.
Cypress Ridge Terr., 19375, No. 203-John W. Meeks and estate of Jacqueline R. Meeks to Gale M. Handy, $344,000.
Eagles Rest Dr., 13401-Jeremy Neal Darr and Elaina Maria Turner to John Thomas Eason and Michelle Dawn Zarkiewicz, $589,900.
Goodhart Lane, 13354-Gregory C. and Jeanne C. Kelly to David T. and Theresa B. Lang, $535,000.
Lees Mill Sq., 43622-Marketpro South Inc. to Brandon T. and Samantha L. Fox, $510,000.
McDowell Sq., 43597-Mary Lynn Mannix to Eddy R. Bueno, $399,999.
Riding Trail Ct. NW, 311-Kevin P. and Danielle O’Dell to Michael H. and Debra L. Decker, $665,000.
Silverwood Terr., 18836-Megan G. and Michael P. Carr to Andrian and Daniela Alina Gutu, $459,000.
Wide Meadow Sq., 18464-Todd Washington to Nathan Pirman and Emily Leah Grossberg, $447,500.
LEESBURG-WATSON AREA
Banshee Dr., 40503-John L. and Lisa Martin to Jessica Crystal and Leonard Anthony Fumarolo, $730,000.
Gateway Dr. SE, 664, No. 303-Stephanie L. Ned to Rachel Leigh Hobbs, $229,500.
Jacob Ct. SW, 611-Meghan Elizabeth Anderson to James S. and Joann K. Renaldo, $750,000.
Shirley Sq. SE, 110-Patricia Ann Reid to Muhammad Usman and Imran M. Abassi, $350,000.
Sunset View Terr. SE, 514, No. 402-Joseph A. Rizzo to Laura and Stephan Richardson, $225,000.
LOVETTSVILLE AREA
Fox Meadow Dr., 3-Dianne B. Loftus to Todd J. Banker and Kerry E. Mandley, $384,900.
MIDDLEBURG AREA
Snake Hill Rd., 35487-Brent H. Mercke to Sabrina M. Sutton, $2 million.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
Addivon Terr., 303-James F. and L. Denise Crawford to Heather E. Crabtree, $435,000.
Fork Rd. N., 36680-Richard A. and Kathy King to Stephen B. and Nancy Lazzaro Lee, $699,900.
Mohawk Ct. N., 404-Christian and Kerry Skofteland to John Ray Johnson Jr. and Phoebe Elizabeth Chatham, $559,900.
Purcellville Rd., 16121-Ezra David and Tara Jones to Sienna Jayne Church and Joseph D. Rufo, $598,000.
ROUND HILL AREA
Arrowood Pl., 17350-Michael D. and Erin Dunbar to David and Ashley Johnson, $450,000.
Glencoe Ct., 35568-Mohammed A. Albugeaey and Zainab Rushdi to Brian D. Awig and Sharon R. Wilder, $795,000.
Sweetwood Ct., 17601-Kim and Jennifer Harrington to Scott and Regina Gaudet, $655,000.
SOUTH RIDING AREA
Bannockburn Terr., 24946-Ahmed S. Bajwa and Talat F. Mangla to Blake and Anh Campbell, $637,500.
Center St., 43190-Charles M. and Theresa Singer to Thomas Colbrook Hamberger, $428,950.
Heyer Sq., 25544-Gordon D. and Julia E. Wood to Tyler Vincent and Glenna Marguerite Smith, $435,000.
Overly Sq., 42910-Raymond L. and Kristin M. Trenum to Vanessa Green, $495,000.
Riding Center Dr., 25233-Carin P. Clark and Kathleen R. Kilby to Asefa Areda and Tigist Shiferaw Mekuria, $635,000.
Talamore Dr., 26112-Barbara M. and Gerardo Castanon to Lisa and Joseph Michael Cocchiaro, $749,900.
STERLING AREA
Biscayne Pl., 21-Thomas A. and Robyn L. Strobel to Adalid Z. Claure, $480,000.
Clarkes Crossing Sq., 45430-Colin Taylor and Sun Jung Healey to Sylvia Ann Castillo, $359,000.
Cottage Rd. N., 212-Anne M. Dettner to Devi Pillai, $332,000.
Eaton Terr., 46893, No. 200-Kathryn App and Joshua David Charles to Tanzeela Dar Rana, $256,000.
Kennedy Rd. E., 1204-Catherine Emerson to Taylor and Jessica Dicorcia, $440,000.
Mayfield Sq., 22326-Marcelo F. Morales to Ambika and Vrithika Anandham, $265,000.
Temple Ct., 1041-Jorge M. Lovo to Jose Lemus Nolasco, $325,000.
Turnstone Sq., 46672-Andrew R. and Monica D. Welham to Christine and Michael E. Weber, $357,500.
Fauquier County
Autumn Wind Ct., 156-Arnell A. and Tanya Burke to Joseph and Michelle Renfro, $462,500.
Bristersburg Rd., 9749-Linda Allen Robeson to Andrew S. Timmons, $280,000.
Clover Ct., 8471-Chase R. Ryan to Miguel Flores Gonzalez and Leticia Correa, $278,000.
Deep Run Lane, 3449-Jeffery W. Yates to Todd O. Pennington, $473,200.
Emerald Lane, 8464-Mary Baldwin Shuping to Guadalupe Perez, $302,000.
Fisher Lane, 78-Lee Anderson and Jill Crafton Dart to Stilson and Kelly Applin, $550,000.
Godwins Landing Dr., 5008-Shavon and Kierra Fogle to David Laporte, $305,000.
Lake Willow Ct., 7345-Alexandre M. and Barbara A. Chambers to William G. and Jennifer Ayers, $500,000.
Mill Valley Dr., 6905-Mark R. Handwerger to Joseph David and Mary Antonio Wheatley, $620,000.
Routts Hill Rd., 9632-Caliber Homebuilder Inc. to Gary L. and Wendy J. Funk, $463,135.
Waterloo St., 117-Robert J. and Linda Jane Cunningham to Lawren Rachael Dull, $499,000.
Windsor Ct. N., 11099-Heidi B. Adamson to William Gregory Holmes Jr., $370,000.