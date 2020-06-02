Kilkerran Dr., 23767-U.S. Home Corp. to Chakradhara and Prathima Gaddam, $843,000.

Old Carolina Rd., 24322-Silverio A. and Alice D. Pereira to Avraham Cohen, $1.08 million.

Sodalite Sq., 25135-Gurinder S. and Bharpur K. Sandhu to Abera Damessa, $515,000.

ALGONKIAN REGIONAL PARK AREA

Asbury Way, 6-Sokea Phou to Lori Kathryn Haskins, $315,000.

Domain Terr., 21164-Ada Vodopalas to Alwan A. Lam, $330,000.

McFadden Sq., 21197, No. 303-Natalia M. Keenan to Zack Ayeri, $215,000.

Redrose Dr., 20262-United States of America to Pamela Yvonne Tracy and Traci Kathryn Ross Hayes, $750,000.

Saulty Dr., 47552-Sangita P. Punit to Zee T. Metoulli and Buthaina Wahbi Alkadi, $695,000.

Vandercastel Rd., 5-Andrew Logan and Natasha Hodnett Gulley to Andrew S. and Susanna R. Dirks, $361,750.

ASHBURN AREA

Blair Park Sq., 43443-Pamela Ingrid Murillo to Rachael Catherine Grieve and Sitthi Jack Soulisak, $380,000.

Clearnight Terr., 43275-Mojgan Jafari and Jahangir Rouhani to Kieran Francis, $430,000.

Dewberry Ct., 20753-John F. and Linda A. Alexander to Praveen and Jessica Chalamalasetti, $610,000.

Geddes Terr., 20600-Brian A. and Allison Renee Olson to Jo Rae Blackburn, $399,990.

Kings Arms Sq., 44014-Home Sweet Homes Corp. to Gregory Nicholas Gil and Camille Rozeno Blavec, $470,000.

Northpark Dr., 20312-One Loudoun Home Building II Corp. to Scott T. Davis, $1.09 million.

Pickerelweed Terr., 21071-Vita J. Florio to Sughra Begum Bakhtiari and Mohammad Zia Amiri, $372,500.

Trask Pl., 21624-Tai Li C. Kwan to Feng Sun, $700,000.

BROADLANDS-ARCOLA AREA

Fairlawn Dr., 22228-Dwayne A. and Lisa M. Hoover to Ashish and Rashmi Pokharel, $758,500.

Hollyhock Terr., 42595-Jinhong Wu to Pallavi Mantro, $328,500.

Mitcham Sq., 43167-Premnath R. Bagahiagari and Deepa Chilakamarri to Bruno Moleda Giordano and Dana Issa, $590,000.

Sandy Quail Terr., 42900-Summit at Birchwood Condominium Development to Sharon T. Oliver, $430,000.

Sullivans Cove Sq., 23081-Van Metre Homes at Brambleton Town Center to Collin and Karissa Pesicka, $671,781.

Twin Falls Terr., 23458-Thomas and Shannon A. Vucelich to Ben Jacob and Betsy Ann Joseph, $494,900.

Wynridge Dr., 43095-Signature at Broadlands Condominium to Bianca Laura Fisch, $380,000.

DULLES AREA

Mornington Cresent Terr., 21785-Jamshed and Asia Usmani to Gopinath Chandrasekar, $416,000.

Whitcomb Sq., 45616-Theodore D. Wilson to Evan M. and Alexandra M. Keller, $423,000.

LEESBURG-LUCKETTS-LANSDOWNE AREA

Balls Bluff Rd. NE, 780-Tito A. Aguilar and Yaneth Perez Sanchez to Varghese P. Chacko and Susan Varghese, $405,000.

Cannonade Dr., 17237-Bank of America to Belgacem Mkaddem, $673,900.

Coton Reserve Dr., 19124-Rafat Khalil and Bernadette Kablan Shehadeh to Allen D. and Julie A. Easty, $735,000.

Diamond Lake Dr., 19320-Robert Anthony and Karen Michele Butler to Alec C. Berklite and Casey Scott, $335,000.

Harlow Sq., 19272-Annette Shaner to Charles D. and Renu Whetstine, $335,000.

James Monroe Hwy., 13791-Alma Carolina and Erica L. Morales Hernandez to Jose Vicente Arcos, $410,000.

Meadows Lane NE, 121-Alexis Vasquez to Mohamed Abdelaziz Abouelfadl, $290,000.

Red House Dr., 43724-Karim A. and Kristianne M. Farouki to Eugene P. and Pamela L. Furst, $750,150.

Sea Island Pl., 18311-Ronald S. and Katie K. Brooks to Michael and Sonja Schwien, $930,000.

Smartts Lane NE, 1061-Brenda A. and Richard M. Amy to Deri and Emily Harris, $347,400.

Wilson Ave. NW, 9-John E. and Lisa F. Austin to Ben Richard Burnie, $370,000.

LEESBURG-WATSON AREA

Breckinridge Sq. SE, 505-Diana L. Talley to Eric Andrews and Jessica Stapleton, $405,000.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 125G, No. 3-Marystars Corp. to Jose Hermman Celis Salas and Tammy Lynn Celis, $130,000.

Fort Evans Rd. SE, 106, No. E-John J. Ecker to Mario Telleria Herrera, $225,000.

Grenata Preserve Pl., 41228-Brown-Grenata #2 Corp. to Matthew D. and Denise Q. Koerner, $550,000.

Lime Kiln Rd., 38834-Brian L. Gibson to Alexandre T. and Michelle L. Texier, $477,500.

Railbender Aly. SE, 208-Frank J. and Marisol Fernandini Gaffney to Debra L. and Gary A. Dennis, $735,000.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

Berlin Tpk., 11875-Gregory S. Parsons to Eric L. Carroll, $300,000.

Irish Corner Rd., 39423-Charlotte King Clatterbuck to Donald and Theresa Fox, $380,000.

Park Pl., 26-Gordon R. and Constance W. Smith to Douglas K. Krutsinger and Clarissa Durden Ciolkosz, $265,000.

Sunflower Field Pl., 12076-Scott S. and Jeannie M. Hunt to Keith and Donna Jones, $595,000.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

Berlin Tpk., 16695-James Farm Corp. to Albert J. Fortin, $499,000.

Jeb Stuart Rd., 36717-Susan L. Allen and Terry A. Paska to John L. Cubbison Jr. and Jeen-Marie Belson, $819,000.

Towering Oak Ct., 932-Larry Anthony Patrizi to Cynthia A. Burns, $660,000.

ROUND HILL AREA

Kedleston Ct., 35691-Joseph R. and Ashley Elizabeth Cooper to Matthew Owen and Olivia Nicole Speer, $630,525.

SOUTH RIDING AREA

Demerrit St., 43100-Lewis F. and Sheila A. Montague to Mukti Nath and Basanta Kumari Updhayay Pant, $550,000.

Neptune Terr., 25114-Cheryl D. Lovelace to Shiva Prasad and Sanjhana Rijal, $387,000.

Town Gate Sq., 43503-David and Carol Hall to David Dongjun Hsu and Ying Luo, $358,000.

STERLING AREA

Drury Cir., 106-Felipe Investments Corp. to Barbara Lea Hombach, $375,000.

Regis Cir., 22-Silvino Asael and Yulita Biserova Albelo to Vinia Lisett Delcid and Marina Del Carmen Benavides, $358,000.

Staunton Ave. E., 803-Carlos A. Sifontes to Miguel Andres and Higinia T. Beaumont, $385,000.

Wedgedale Dr., 24-Raymond G. Taylor Jr. to Kevin Shinichi Miyashiro, $310,000.

Fauquier County

These sales data recorded by the Fauquier County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in January were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Amanda Ct., 12160-Michael W. Jackson to Joseph J. Dwyer, $280,000.

Belfrys Ct. W., 6634-Iva V. McKenney to Tyler Lee and Chelsy Renea Todd, $247,500.

Boundary Lane, 60-Green Investment Holdings Corp. to Andrew Scott Arnold, $380,750.

Cardinal Dr., 11192-Donna S. Dugas and estate of George Harrison Armstrong to John Douglas Foster, $411,000.

Charleston Way, 4311-Steven E. Schneider to Bradley Collins and Katie A. Poindexter, $679,000.

Dulins Ford Rd., 8049-Michelle Louie to William M. and Chanda J. Albrittain, $395,000.

Johnson Lane, 6591-Stanley D. and Lora J. Wood to Orval A. Gent Jr. and Maria A. Weister, $440,000.

Leeds Manor Rd., 5590-Joseph L. and Judith A. Greathouse to Larry W. and Susan Marie Sampson, $339,900.

Meadfield Dr., 11208-Federal National Mortgage Association to Mario A. Caceres Flores, $314,900.

Norfolk Dr., 233-Sharron H. and Vicente E. Guadarrama to Kennedy Baena Reyes and Ronald G. Cardoza Mejia, $345,000.

Piedmont St., 178-Thomas V. and Vincent J. Pizzurro to Brenda Sue Murray, $415,000.

Quarterpole Ct., 26-Candace H. Appleton to Lisa C. Gager, $272,000.

Schoolhouse Rd., 6741-Kathleen W. Foster to Berenice Ruiz, $279,900.

Union Church Rd., 13819-Anthony Ray Edwards to John Simpson, $289,000.