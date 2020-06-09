Cullen Run Pl., 25873-K. Hovnanian at Willowsford Greens to Michael P. Berzonsky and Jalila Zaaboul, $787,500.

Lotus Pond Pl., 25237-NVR Inc. to Kirsten M. Palmer and Roger A. Lang, $1.26 million.

Piebald Sq., 42145-Sally Lalicker to Preethi Vaidyanathan, $349,000.

Success Dr., 25785-Trisha Fitzgerald to Christopher Stuart Osborne, $578,500.

ALGONKIAN REGIONAL PARK AREA

Bridalveil Falls Terr., 20776-Manzura Akramova to Kyle D. Baker, $525,900.

Ellicott Sq., 46600, No. 202-Valerie N. Levi to Andrzej and Ewa Stolat-Borkowska, $296,000.

McFadden Sq., 21210, No. 302-Jeremiah and Lori Faley to Gabriel Alejandro Palencia, $269,999.

Riverwood Terr., 46586-Alma D. Zarate Rodriguez and Marco A. Mares Ponce to Nur Ui Huda Abbasi, $427,500.

Sharpskin Island Sq., 47494-Gregory P. Scott to Mehran Ghadiri and Zeynab Naghipoury, $425,000.

Willoughby Sq., 20542-Aaron and Kaitlyn Sweger to Evan C. Hanger, $446,100.

ASHBURN AREA

Brae Terr., 45071, No. 202-Hua Guo and Fei Zhao to Farzad Moayyer, $293,500.

Codman Dr., 20373-One Loudoun Home Building II Corp. to Soraya Dias De Moraes Danieli and Gabriela M. Rauch, $693,161.

Ferncliff Terr., 44079-Truong Thanh Huu Nguyen and My Phuong Thi Phan to Kevin Avery, $390,000.

Hickory Corner Terr., 43860, No. 104-Stephen John and D.D. Hornsby Spivey to Michael Layao and Maria Estremos, $326,000.

Laburnum Sq., 43869-Scott Douglas Evans and Ann M. Rourke to Ramindra Gurung, $420,000.

Northpark Dr., 20314-One Loudoun Home Building II Corp. to Edward Bachi, $1.18 million.

Presidents Cup Terr., 19962-Lee Anne Somers Pirrello to Heath A. and Landis Chilcoate, $574,000.

York Crest Terr., 44589, No. 200-Walter G. and Mary Ann E. Dutton to Graciela Begley, $510,000.

BROADLANDS-ARCOLA AREA

Gulicks Landing Ct., 42658-Jodi B. Barker to Sherif and Loryce Elhamawy, $1.19 million.

Hopewell Manor Terr., 23656-Sayyed Rizwan Haider Rizvi and Afreen Riyaz Hasan Jafrey to Megan Benney Kilkeary, $439,900.

Lady Fern Pl., 21216-Thomas D. and Heather K. Sonntag to Venkata S. and Chandrakala Kosuri, $720,000.

Natural Springs Terr., 22965-Legacy Park Associates II Corp. to Justin Leo Canning and Chelsea Diane Augustine, $605,000.

Sandy Quail Terr., 42901-Van Metre Homes at Brambleton IV Corp. to Kurt James and Teresa Gale Nagle, $601,929.

Tattinger Terr., 43853-Anahita Shafa to Vu and Phuong Thi Le, $457,303.

Verde Gate Terr., 22481-Jacob S. and Hitomi H. Rodler to Suzanne Brydges Kennedy, $534,999.

Wynridge Dr., 43095, No. 200-David and Adrienne Key to Ronald James and Marilyn Colvin Wright, $435,000.

DULLES AREA

Reading Terr., 45568-Razieh Tashakkori to Selamawit M. Gebremariam and Wendwesen T. Mekonnen, $435,000.

LEESBURG-LUCKETTS-LANSDOWNE AREA

Binkley Cir., 43113-Jaliz Wilson to Fidel A. and Jonathan E. Rubio-Morejon, $505,000.

Cypress Ridge Terr., 19365, No. 310-Joseph W. and Suzanne W. Odell to Scott Paul and Cynthia Kay Davidson, $307,000.

Hedgestone Terr. NE, 328-Margaret Dawn Chase to Jenna Marie Livesay, $369,900.

Koslowski Sq., 19262-Carroll Jean Carter to Holly and Yasser Ahmed, $335,000.

Michigan Sq., 43551-Brad S. and Jaime A. Kernus to Philip E. and Robyn M. Eckenrod, $614,900.

Rim Rock Cir., 18395-Dannah L. and Michael E. Hughes to Mary Anne B. and Carl B. Jeffers, $705,000.

Shadow Terr., 43150-Gregory A. and Tandi S. Butler to Soo Hee Kim, $474,900.

Spinks Ferry Rd., 43660-F&B Properties Corp. to Eric A. Colby, $2 million.

Wirt St. NW, 222-James Thomas and Meghan S. Christian to Nicholas and Elena Capofari, $599,000.

LEESBURG-WATSON AREA

Broken Rock St., 19272-Dream Finders Homes Corp. to Matthew A. and Catherine Bonfils Guarriello, $757,827.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 125L, No. 2-Laura Investment Corp. to Ronda A. Hodges and Craig C. Chambers, $195,000.

Gateway Dr. SE, 664, No. 313-Estate of Cheryl Lee Hein and Lisa Ann Hein Sanchez to Brett and Chris Nelson, $220,000.

Harle Pl. SW, 1415-John R. and Cynthia D. Feist to Thomas and Shannon A. Vucelich, $640,000.

McLeary Sq. SE, 696-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Nga Thi Thien Tran, $430,000.

Ribbon Limestone Terr. SE, 1520-Janet Cresegiona and Brent Jones to Rooks and Haena Bryant, $425,000.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

Black Forest Lane, 12-Juan C. Bonilla-Flores and Ada A. Flores De Bonilla to Natalia Poplawska and John Breithaupt, $440,000.

Lovettsville Rd., 40615-Devero S. Mott and estate of Nan E. Stephens to John and Connie Klinkam, $585,000.

Quarter Branch Rd., 39857-Jeremiah H. and Barbara K. Austin to Lori Lynne Johnson, $610,500.

William Albert Way, 2-Eastfield Holdings Corp. to Corey Alan Brown, $487,000.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

Black Oak Rd., 19106-Robert B. Lyon Jr. and estate of Jo Ann V. Lyon to Michael J. Kunk and Florence R. Webb, $575,000.

Mildenhall Ct., 817-MBB Re Investments Corp. and Harvest One Corp. to Melissa C. and Derek L. Moore, $539,900.

32nd St. S., 420-Douglas J. and Charlotte P. Healy to William Scott and Janice E. McSween, $810,000.

ROUND HILL AREA

Unison Rd., 20781-Denis F. and Judith A. Gordon to Paul D. Clausen and Boyden E. Rohner, $1.16 million.

SOUTH RIDING AREA

Kearney Terr., 42765-Daniel D. and Jennifer B. Lopez to Chien Wan and Nicole Lai Mon Cheng, $389,777.

Nickeline Pl., 42613-Deepak and Surjit Malik to Alexis Mejia Perez, $832,750.

Twelve Cedars Ct., 25596-Ashok Kumar and Thari Chawngthu Saxena to Jeremy Benjamin and Joann Yang Carter, $810,000.

STERLING AREA

Beech Rd. E., 1940-Cory and Valdineide Anacleto Zelna to Ryan Joseph White, $554,900.

Ducksprings Way, 46888-Sunil and Neetika Gupta to Rafaat D. and Heba M. Yacoub, $640,000.

Maple Ave. W., 511-Rigerberto Alexander Lopez and Miguel Camey to Mirna E. Sagastume and Mariana Epifania Urquilla, $385,000.

Richland Cir., 101-Jose Rodriguez to Esmaeil Mehdipanah and Soraya Ostovarzijerdi, $325,000.

Sterling Blvd. N., 909-Nelson Jimenez Velasquez and Krystal L. Eiben to Blanca V. Melendez and Elisa K. Hernandez, $409,000.

Woodstone Terr., 46859-Krishna P. and Mina Parajuli to Komlavi K. Doussey and Akossiwa Ladi Amemasso, $389,000.

Fauquier County

These sales data recorded by the Fauquier County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in January were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Aviary St., 101-Ocma Corp. to Mauro Arellano Berumen and Maria De Jesus Cortes Flores, $241,000.

Belmont Ct., 7904-Restoration Enterprises Corp. to Bethany and John Keirans, $480,000.

Bowen St. W., 304-Gary M. and Virgie Ann Wilson to Edith D. Howland, $200,000.

Citation Dr., 7915-Jennifer Harlow to Betty F. Moore and Robert S. Kelly, $420,000.

Dumfries Rd., 4688-Eleanor A. Wendlberger and Theresa Kay Hartman to Corey and Candance Hartman, $350,000.

Krystal Ct., 10843-Tungalag Mazzarisi to Jesus Penton and Tasha Gail New Penton, $273,000.

Medlock Way, 8058-Terry G. and Donna M. Burnell to Joel and Linda Beth Truelove, $505,000.

Nuthatch Ct., 5413-Dana C. Morel to David K. and Stephanie K. Guarino, $564,900.

Pine Tree Ct., 725-Wilbert N. Gilbert to Aaron Jonathan and Yoselyn Maricela Maines, $278,000.

Race Course Rd., 700-Stephen J. and Suzanne C. Heyda to Lucas P. Ragusa and Eleanor Alice Miller, $477,000.

Sheldon Lane, 1597-Bulldog Solutions Corp. to Robert Schnitzler and Shelby Ruth, $375,000.

Tanglewood Dr., 6847-Steven Mark Mead to Robert L. and Jessica H. Woelkers, $655,000.

View Cir. N., 191-Dorothy Anne Osborn to Steven Thomas and Sherry Nicole Nold, $365,000.