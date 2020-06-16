Diamondleaf Terr., 41879-Raghavendra N. Modur and Shilpa Venkatesh to Thomas P. and Annette K. Kuebler, $515,000.

McMonagle Sq., 41745-Darren Kenyon and Mary Kate Comfort to Emily F. Meehan and Benjamin M. Madison, $431,000.

San Juan Terr., 42255-Chong Cunningham to Cory Stelling, $331,000.

AD

Ural Dr., 41992-Mohammad D. Mallick Nawaz to Aia Alnawasreh and Amer Ayoub, $635,000.

ALGONKIAN REGIONAL PARK AREA

Broadwater Ct., 20675-Dalton C. and Catherine S. Pont to Priyanka Shrestha, $570,000.

AD

Fathom Pl., 47751-Henry W. and Henry W. Demps to Phuc Mai Hoang Nguyen, $641,000.

Nicholson Ct., 3-Apolinar Francisco Garduno Roldan and Claudio Cornejo to Alejandro Hernandez Castillo and Erica Garduno Chavez, $299,900.

Royal Burnham Terr., 47563-Sanjiv and Alpana Khetarpal to Anatoliy Anatolievich Lutsik, $510,000.

Sound Terr., 20654-Estate of Julia D. Goldman and J. John Murray to Kamran Balnour, $452,100.

ASHBURN AREA

Arrowhead Ct., 21309-Richard K. Sall to Timothy and Lynda Panaro, $749,000.

AD

Brightcrest Terr., 20396-Kathleen McCoach to Ping Krell, $315,000.

Cool Fern Sq., 20415-Kimberly Ann Heindl to Bryce W. Girkin, $355,000.

Hidden Creek Ct., 20210-Andrew D. Alcarese and Moriah M. Starbecker to Anthony J. and Lisa Beth Depew, $640,000.

Litchfield Terr., 44217-Angel Morales Jr. to Jennifer Renee Wine Lasley and Karen G. Wine, $390,000.

AD

Ocean Forest Ct., 20333-Morten and Bettina Sorensen to Charles and Joanna Marza, $750,000.

Snowshoe Sq., 20584, No. 301-William R. and Sharon B. Lawson to Rosemary Biagioni, $285,000.

BLUEMONT-FRAZER HILL AREA

Buck Mountain Lane, 33852-Estate of Joyce Barbara Smith and Glenn Smith to Mark A. and Kathryn G. Zurschmeide, $880,000.

AD

BROADLANDS-ARCOLA AREA

Havelock Walk Terr., 23631, No. 215-Birchwood Mews Condominium Development to Dennis Francis and Deborah McAneny, $394,000.

Kindred Terr., 23600-Nagasiva Kalluri and Kranthi Vemuri to Rakesh Takkallapalli and Vaishnavi Maduri, $550,000.

Lucas Terr., 22354-Ami and Nirav Agrawal to Jeffrey Lawrence and Mary Lane Kidwell, $670,000.

Norwalk Sq., 22493-Jared A. Maturkanich and Michele Laferriere to Devarshi and Swati Bhatt, $585,000.

Shore Sq., 43151-Anthony and Jessica Corniffe to John Walter Ireland, $585,000.

AD

Welbourne Walk Ct., 23043-Gary A. and Debra L. Dennis to Michael and April McKay, $1.35 million.

DULLES AREA

Baggett Terr., 45431-David K. and Mary K. Mann to Austin Noel and Roxana Boyd, $427,000.

AD

Trestle Terr., 45576-Stephen J. Wiacek to Seung K. and Kimberly H. Hong, $422,500.

HAMILTON AREA

Hamilton Station Rd., 16962-Faye B. Vance to David Robert and Tammy Denise Maunder, $500,000.

LEESBURG-LUCKETTS-LANSDOWNE AREA

Andover Ct. NE, 206-Christopher J. and Brooke E. Mallin to William H. and Laura A. Voltmer, $630,000.

Birch St. NE, 103-Sandra D. Shifflett and Christine Wilson to Jaime A. Garcia and Rosa M. Rodriguez, $465,000.

Cypress Ridge Terr., 19365, No. 418-Donna Hansen to John A. and Carol M. Reinhardt, $290,000.

Gardner View Sq., 19342-Chun and Yvonne Chan to Ruobing T. and Edward Gao, $486,000.

AD

Huntmaster Terr. NE, 1114, No. 202-Tara M. Belote to Edward Donofrio and Donna Seeker, $205,000.

AD

Lake View Way NW, 108-William F. and Colleen L. Milligan to Daniel Solomon and Susan Gunn Gerson, $675,000.

Mullfield Village Terr., 18291-Andrew T.S. and Melissa M. Pomerene to Sanford Martin Cummings Jr., $784,500.

Rockford Sq. NE, 858-Robert W. Caines and Robert L. Brunetti to Fariborz and Aryava Asefnia, $440,000.

Sierra Springs Sq., 18478-Wade P. and Kathy D. Phillips to Indra Mohan and Sujata Behera, $453,250.

LEESBURG-WATSON AREA

Banshee Dr., 40661-Richard S. and Shellee A. Moczydlowski to Matthew J. and Jennifer K. Collins, $650,000.

Chauncey Lane, 20687-Aaron and Patricia Herrnstein to Kenneth J. and Kristen E. Stine, $700,000.

Generals Ct. SE, 105-Chang K. and Nan J. Paek to Mimi Hafeman, $790,000.

AD

AD

Harmony Church Rd., 18776-Richard J. and Nancy Marie McCarthy to Robert Paul and Luisa Catano Echavarria Spragg, $398,000.

Morven Park Rd. SW, 101-Estate of Martha M. Cochran to Hilliard W. and Danielle L. Bottesch, $585,000.

Rock Spring Dr. SW, 305-Rocklinroy Corp. to Nathan Rathjen, $275,000.

Tearose Pl. SW, 412-James W. Pratt to Joseph T. and Christine S. Vandertol, $525,000.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

Lutheran Church Rd., 12525-Liberty Realty Inc. to Victor and Angela O. Ramos, $500,000.

Rickard Rd., 39339-Keith and Donna Jones to Kaitlin Lozinski and Matthew Brennan, $685,000.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

Cobb House Rd., 23009-Chris B. and Brock W. Watzich to Brighdin B. Nemec and Eric G. Hollandsworth, $750,000.

AD

PURCELLVILLE AREA

Cecilia Lane, 37591-Basil and Rachel Delashumutt to Michael P. and Ashley R. Kassakatis, $580,000.

AD

Millstone Dr., 38043-House Buyers of America Inc. to Edward Dominic and Namaste Decarlo, $650,000.

ROUND HILL AREA

Arrowood Pl., 17323-James A. and Jennifer L. Naugle to Kevin Joseph and Christine K. Coleman McNally, $505,500.

Welland Dr., 36083-David and Barbara Pope to Scott Lindsay and Meagan Ransick, $485,000.

SOUTH RIDING AREA

Kelly Terr., 43224-Javier Alfredo Flores and Carolina Letelier to Jianghua Niu, $435,000.

Oasis Ct., 42254-Brian G. and Judith E. Demar to Michael D. Marshall and Rani Francis, $665,000.

STERLING AREA

Brethour Ct., 1004-Uyen Duong and Loan Thi Ngo to Peter Duong, $261,000.

AD

Garfield Rd. S., 500-Gary L. and Sherry Biggs Sturrock to Ivania M. Constanza and Gilberto Alfaro, $401,000.

Meadowland Lane E., 132-Jeffery D. and Rochelle R. Jacks to Alexander Christopher and Carly Ann Childs, $500,000.

AD

Richland Cir., 120-Judy Portillo to Ella Catherine Colebaugh, $339,900.

WATERFORD AREA

Nina Ct., 14659-Sebastian N. and Gina Talotta to Julia D. Samuels, $600,000.

Fauquier County

These sales data recorded by the Fauquier County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in January were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Aviary St., 106-Timothy Alan Ramey and estate of Alline B. Ramey to James Perry Craft III and Ashley P. Smith, $245,000.

Birch Ct., 7832-Gary and Jane Grenter to Charles B. and Rebecca S. Young, $699,000.

Bunker Hill Rd., 7100-Nathan Christian Wells and estate of Cynthia Wells Hill to Nadia William Rossi, $610,000.

Catlett Rd., 6067-T. Huntley Thorpe III, and Eugene and Virginia Longerbeam to Mercedes D. and Candelaria Martinez, $190,000.

AD

Corral Rd., 4429-Seokhan and Haerim Song to George Harry and Melissa Mary Brooks, $689,000.

Elk Run Rd., 12849-FFC Properties Corp. to Matthew and Bryan Brumm, $415,000.

Germantown Rd., 5560-Cynthia Lynn Kestner to Justin and Rebecca Leigh Simoni, $255,000.

Lee Hwy., 9291-Horst O. Heisrath to Maxwell C. and Suzsanna G. Watson, $449,000.

Meetze Rd., 10051-T. Huntley Thorpe III, and Eugene and Virginia Longerbeam to Nely J. Bu Licona and Udith Y. Cruz Lobo, $299,000.

Piney Lane, 12277-Patrick B. and Katy C. Stein to Linda J. Kane, $239,000.

Redwinged Blackbird Dr., 6334-Gary McMickle to Michael and Jennifer Speidel, $550,000.

Silver Cloud Rd., 13002-Margaret L. Dyson Smith to Angel Deal Reyes, $260,000.

Torrie Way, 11238, No. L-Suzanne M. and William E. Reid to Paige Makayla Ball, $142,900.