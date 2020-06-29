Clock Tower Sq., 24697-John and Anitha Manne to Hee Yeon Chung and Byung Hyun Bae, $480,000.

Denal Lane, 24488-Unity Investments Corp. to Mark D. Moody and Nadine L. Toppin, $770,000.

McCulley Terr., 25070-Joshua and Kaila Davis to Brian D. and Annette Church, $455,000.

Peaceful Terr., 25421-Jobin Kunnathu Kuruvilla to Justin M. and Sarah F. Totten, $487,000.

Success Dr., 25860-Aaron Payne to Mark and Raymonda Takla, $745,000.

ALGONKIAN REGIONAL PARK AREA

Aldridge Ct., 3-MBB Real Estate Investments Corp. and Harvest One Corp. to Kristen Michelle Ceglie and Steven W. Hermes, $395,000.

Comer Sq., 47618-Teclaire Sefekme to Melissa Elledge, $435,000.

Montgomery Pl., 46433-Donald J. and Linda A. Neri to Julia Koehler and John Himes, $722,500.

Primavera Cir., 223-Shawn Peter and Sarah Margaret Olsen to Nischal and Pratistha Shresta, $565,000.

Selden Ct., 3-Scott A. Hanno to Bryan Maurice and Phim Currier, $445,000.

ASHBURN AREA

Adams Mill Pl., 20854-Carolyn M. Kettler to Ellen Alvino, $600,000.

Bass Rocks Terr., 20388-Sandra Murillo to Edward John Albers, $380,000.

Bruceton Mills Cir., 43988-John F. and Ellen S. Casale to Michael Sean and Dana Marie O’Shaughnessy, $610,000.

Fiery Skipper Terr., 44521-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Joseph Orlando, $670,000.

Hickory Corner Terr., 43865, No. 102-Eric and Shauna-Kay Comforto to Matthew D. and Donald J. Planty, $335,000.

Middlebury St., 20388-Michael J. and Johanna G. Vazzana to David James and Lauren M. Bullett, $652,500.

Old Line Terr., 20107-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Geoffrey Paul Bambini, $649,990.

Savin Hill Dr., 20389-Kenneth C. and Stephanie L. Yarmosh to Anusha Alla and Kishan Bikki, $810,000.

Stableford Sq., 44306-Sandra Martin Herr and estate of Virginia S. Martin to Michael Donald Bell, $467,500.

Valhalla Sq., 20133-Yucel and Ayse S. Celebi to Scott J. Wilcox, $630,000.

Whistling Straits Pl., 20092-Emil F. Valle to Aaron M. and Amy McKenney, $820,000.

BROADLANDS-ARCOLA AREA

Callalily Way, 42587-Jennifer L. and Bradley A. Parks to Vinay Bhatia, $755,100.

Dunlop Heights Terr., 23130-Benjamin and Katy Hsiao to Saravanan Singa Rengachari and Subasri Saravanan, $455,000.

Middle Ridge Pl., 42782-Matthew and Valerie Coffey to Andrew James and Elizabeth Krause, $750,000.

Paris Gap Sq., 43008-Rezaul M. Abid to Anthony T. Brash and Laura B. Korpel, $535,900.

Rockrose Sq., 42439-Sylvie Dugrenier and Rachel Somlo to Benjamin Sinkwitz and Ya-Li Wang, $308,000.

Welbourne Walk Ct., 23059-Cathleen C. Vagnerini and estate of Stephen X. Vagnerini to Ashish Ashok and Meena Thankey, $1.27 million.

DULLES AREA

Elkins Terr., 21875, No. 300-Kim Hyun-Ho to Nelson Pineda, $275,000.

Paddington Station Terr., 45705-Kwai Fung Lee and Kai Cheong Lau to Brenda K. Leong, $436,100.

HAMILTON AREA

Rambling Farm Dr., 38724-Lenora F. Roth to Mujo and Alma Mrkonjic, $695,000.

LEESBURG-LUCKETTS-LANSDOWNE AREA

Bent Creek Terr., 43785-Eugene and Pamela Lynn Oelerich Furst to Daryl W. and Sherry W. Berk, $610,000.

Cypress Ridge Terr., 19365, No. 621-Dan M. Dragoi and Louise P. Harmon to Judy and Benjamin Arthur Morgan, $330,000.

Firestone Pl., 43535-Matthew R. Elkin to John C. Halliday, $945,000.

Greystone Sq., 19184-Naomi Beth Hart and Jaeyoon James Jun to Claudia F. Cabrejos Escajadillo and Calvin Lyle Drego, $668,000.

Huntmaster Terr. NE, 1113, No. 201-Jennifer Amie Victorian and Jeffrey John Dumonthier to Amir and Aliya Abbas, $235,000.

Market St. W., 608-Joanna M. Hart to Daniel Joseph and Whitney Lynn Graff, $695,000.

Northlake Overlook Terr., 43049-Brian J. and Whitney L. Schoellkopf to Amine M. Fettar, $535,000.

Saxon Shore Dr., 42108-Alan and Tamara L. Keeling to Preston and Erin Davis, $730,000.

Vista Ridge Dr. NE, 701-Steven W. and Andrew F. Burgess to Jeffrey D. and Patricia G. Colby, $645,000.

LEESBURG-WATSON AREA

Great Laurel Sq. SE, 120-Scott S.H. Kim to Kevin Lang, $510,000.

Lasswell Ct. SW, 608-Kevin M. and Cameron F. Furgal to Jeffry Mansfield and Gina Elayne Pugh, $795,000.

Ribbon Limestone Terr. SE, 1030-Lofts at Village Walk Condominium Development to Miok Hyoun, $465,000.

Thomas Mill Rd., 39913-William James Hester II to Sean C. and Amy K. Myers-Payne, $419,900.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

April Cir., 13291-John Coons and Ruth Ann Neely to Thomas M. and Kari L. Merkel, $770,000.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

Sam Fred Rd., 23381-Scott Evans to Michael Kilian, $447,000.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

Hillsboro Rd., 16793-Karl Hamilton to Brian C. and Amber K. Burke, $620,000.

18th St. N., 190-Michael A. and Harriet R.B. Dickerson to Charles H. and Margaret Noble Carnes, $240,000.

ROUND HILL AREA

Evening Star Dr., 16866-BGRS Relocation Inc. to Nevada Wayne and Sarah Amack, $575,000.

SOUTH RIDING AREA

Barton Park Ct., 26479-Rizwan and Jennifer E. Ahmed to Stephen H. and Sharon M. Wolfe Knowles, $1.3 million.

Lemon Tree Pl., 25448-Najmul and Aleya Karim to Tarik and Tahmina Abady Elharaoui, $865,000.

Turlough Terr., 25835-Kara A. O’Donnell to Faraz Asif, $485,000.

STERLING AREA

Cedar Dr., 21450-Muhammad A. Alhussein to Gurpreet Singh and Sharanjit Kaur, $930,000.

Emory Dr. N., 141, No. 7-Xue Ming and Wendy R. Yu to Yefry J. Cedillo Lemus and Cenia D. Velasquez, $225,000.

Marcum Ct., 114-Abraham Gintamo to Sherley Luxama, $294,000.

Simeon Lane, 22-Richard L. and Tracy N. Fuller to Kevin Cunningham, $309,000.

Fauquier County

These sales data recorded by the Fauquier County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in February were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Alexandria Pike., 264-LP Properties of VA Corp. to Garrett W. and Robin M. Moore, $275,000.

Boundary Lane, 54-Green Investment Holdings Corp. to Robin Montessi, $387,712.

Cub Dr., 7840-Faye Richardson to Christopher E. and Ildiko N. Foreman, $430,000.

Gates Rd., 4692-Lakeside Homes Corp. to Justin and Mary Ridgeway, $863,071.

Hancock St., 7603-Morgan and Timothy Wayne Wolfe to Demar Traverso Bonilla and Sylmarie De La Rosa, $452,000.

Lake Willow Ct., 7372-William R. Hurst to Benton D. and Sydney Perkins, $492,000.

Madison St., 142-Halbert Corey Harlow and Kelley Lynn Pulisic to Susan R. Stultz, $330,000.

Mosby Cir., 183-Ronald L. and Rene S. Stevens to Ryan M. and Emily A. Jones, $385,000.

Pendleton Lane, 5736-Raymond L. and Shirley Grant Brown to Zachary Stalls and Angela Summer, $470,000.

Poplar Point Lane, 7400-Michael Christopher and Emily Argyle Thomas to Katelyn Elizabeth and Kevin Jerome Kuhn, $460,000.

Spring Run Rd., 4426-Justin and Mary Jo Ridgeway to Richard and Linda Voss, $639,000.

Tacketts Mill Rd., 12320-Greg and Penny Kirschbaum to Kelly J. and Norman Mark Lawhorn, $425,000.

Wankoma Dr., 210-Lance Edward Davenport to Glenn and Melissa Janssen, $190,000.