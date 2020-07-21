Chafee Cir., 25071-Ann T. Nguyen to Renee Saxton and Bruce Smith, $610,000.
Marshy Hope St., 24726-Catherine C. Fraley to Vasant K. Desala and Naga V. Vishnubhotla, $730,000.
Patriot Terr., 25353-Thomas B. and Laura B. Asuncion to Clair Andrew Wiltse III, $310,000.
Stone Station Terr., 24744-Alexander Davis to Lily D. Duong, $330,000.
ALGONKIAN REGIONAL PARK AREA
Alden Ct., 9-Jeffrey David Colby to Daniel Gratien and Kathy Ellen Davis, $338,331.
Chesapeake Sq., 20451, No. 302-Steven J. Sampson to Jessica Rae Vaughn, $301,000.
Dulany Ct., 33-Camelia Dana Budacan to Maria S. Giraldez, $380,000.
Middle Bluff Pl., 47421-Jess A. and Jennifer J. Calohan to John W. Ryan and Jacqueline M. Desbois, $850,000.
Oak Lane, 14-John R. and Julie M. Koehler to Aaron Matthew and Luree Melanie Lawson, $650,000.
Sandstone Sq., 20892-Raghbir Singh Brar to Nicholas W. Lutkins and Douglas W. Rogers, $417,000.
ASHBURN AREA
Adams Mill Pl., 20795-Bruce D. and Helene L. Phillips to Virginia Ann Vizi, $538,500.
Baseline Terr., 20396-Pradheep and Vaishnavi P. Sampath to Eric Matthew Whitehead, $423,750.
Estancia Terr., 19771-Samir and Hetal Panchal to Carlos Eduardo Llanos Suarez and Carolina Llanos, $528,000.
Hardwood Terr., 20109-Ronald Thomas and Courtney H. Evans to Abeye J. Edea and Addisalem T. Sisay, $426,000.
Merion St., 21621-Michael T. and Tara A. Theret to Danielle M. Moore, $682,800.
Old Line Terr., 20103-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Ana Carolina Orbe, $594,990.
Roslindale Dr., 20382-One Loudoun Home Building II Corp. to Tracy L. Hudgens, $720,000.
Snowpine Pl., 20768-Ricky W. and Deanna Hamp Barker to James Lee Friday II, $695,000.
Tippecanoe Terr., 44124-Kimberly Wilkins to Karthikeyan Sadayamuthu, $419,000.
Wellsboro Dr., 44596-George H. and Marcelle Nemr to Patrick and Katie Ewing, $820,000.
BROADLANDS-ARCOLA AREA
Braemount Cir., 42879-Niranjan Reddy Aenugu and Srividya Macherla to Sunil and Durga Malleswari Veeramachaneni, $751,200.
Cottonwillow Sq., 23069-Van Metre Homes at Brambleton Town Cente to Christopher M. Blelloch, $638,000.
Frame Sq., 21670-Liria Baloy to Richard Dirusso, $445,000.
Maison Carree Sq., 22531-Lynda Delawder to Daniele Manikeu, $377,500.
New Dawn Terr., 42656-Shawn M. Link to Erik Andrew and Lauren Nicole Haas, $465,000.
Rockrimmon Terr., 42310-Sudha Shiva Kumar Marri and Dhanuja Gali to Eric Paul Marks, $554,900.
Turtle Point Terr., 23659-Daniele Christina De La Haba to Sushant Kumar and Bhavya Garg, $575,000.
DULLES AREA
Locomotive Terr., 21851, No. 203-Jose Marbin Granados Membreno to Jenny Yung and Di Zhu, $285,000.
HAMILTON AREA
Coachman Dr., 17578-Ian A. and Katya C. Osborn to David Christopher Jackson and Carli Rouleau, $560,000.
LEESBURG-LUCKETTS-LANSDOWNE AREA
Bear Creek Terr., 18526-James T. York to Andrew Edward and Michelle Franks Powell, $549,900.
Coreopsis Terr., 18987-Jules B. and Adeline J. Carney to Michael Kollar, $680,000.
Featherstone Lane NE, 1301-Cynthia L. and Gregory D. Wallace to Shawn Christopher and Rebekah Danae Williams, $569,000.
Goose Bluff Ct., 18904-Kimberly H. and James H. Miller to Kenneth C. and Stephanie L. Yarmosh, $1.02 million.
Huntmaster Terr. NE, 1107, No. 301-Catherine A. and John J. Bacha to Chijioke Atuzie, $215,000.
Magnolia Grove Sq., 19360, No. 115-Elsa B. and John Christopher Robert St. John to Irene Stacy and Frederick Michael Sipes, $415,000.
Nathan Pl. NE, 636-Bryan and Amanda Ouellette to Michael M. and Christina L. Drogin, $538,000.
Rocks Way, 43123-3sels Properties Corp. to Billy Joe and Tracey Sobalvarro, $553,000.
Vermillion Dr. NE, 746-Reema A. and Mohammad Chaudri to Anthony James and Madeleine Rose Giovannelli, $650,000.
Woodbridge Ct. NE, 1617-Jerry F. and Claudia J. Prochaska to Keli C. and James A. Wilson, $610,000.
LEESBURG-WATSON AREA
Canby Rd., 17852-Martin and Correna Pagach to Douglas G. and Rebecca B. Hart, $495,000.
Gateway Dr. SE, 668, No. 406-Laura M. Warner to Hamed Yahyazadeh, $225,000.
Stribling Ct. SW, 617-Frank F. Batchelder to Andrew Robert and Valerie May Rhodes, $660,000.
Woodcock Ct., 20597-John D. and Allyson M. Rennie to Wesley Alan Parmer and Lara Bennani Fella, $899,999.
LOVETTSVILLE AREA
Lovett Dr., 34-Alison and Joseph W. Spence to Thomas and Sarah Barber, $425,000.
MIDDLEBURG AREA
John Mosby Hwy., 37615-Kathryn and Lucy Elizabeth Drinkwater to Daniel Scott and Jeannie Wren Littlefield, $420,000.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
Beaverdam Bridge Rd., 20544-Edward M. and Christine R. Johnson to Cameron Epling Osborne, $1.62 million.
Wintergreen Dr., 696-Stephen G. and Louise Ann Welsh to James J. and Marian J. Boyd, $480,000.
ROUND HILL AREA
Clara Mae Ct., 18892-Patrick J. and Michele K. Bradley to James Philip and Allissa Ann Fritsch, $719,000.
Marbury St., 17692-Kevin and Jennifer Nishiyama to Michael R. Kramer and Mercedes Brooke Weir, $503,400.
Yellow Schoolhouse Rd., 18561-Suzanne S. Bell to Clyde and Lynda Carr, $745,000.
SOUTH RIDING AREA
Gothic Sq., 25278-Yang Jiao to Bhuwan and Anu Nepali, $466,000.
Lands End Dr., 26215-William A. and Melissa A. Tarmon to Tamer Abdel and Brenda Abdel Messih, $615,000.
Myers Glen Pl., 24881-Padma Latha and Satyanarayana Murty Ryall to Seramu Aliyar Sahib and Muthu H. Beevi, $701,500.
Suny Bay Ct., 42614-Christopher J. and Wendy A. Pugh to Robert Wayne and Danielle N. Knight, $965,000.
STERLING AREA
Argonne Ave. N., 406-Rolando A. and Beci A. Zelada to Peter Ginzburg, $444,900.
Carolina Ct., 25-Jose Hugo Pinto to Oscar Alfredo Rivera, $297,000.
Lincoln Ave. N., 201-Paul and Vasana K. Mefford to Yumei Song and Quanliang Sui, $400,000.
Sexton Ct., 109-Alkaram Properties Inc. and North Star Properties Corp. to Mohammed Haque and Sultana Akther, $481,000.
Fauquier County
These sales data recorded by the Fauquier County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in February were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.
Autumn Wind Ct., 205-James D. Sabia and Amber Dawn Pelesky to Michael A. and Ilana A. Beck, $496,000.
Constitution Way, 6587-Clifford and Beverly A. Meriweather to Nazar Tampubolon and Rospita Lubis, $400,000.
Eagle Ct., 11136-Robert P. and Marcia N. Wright to William Dan Roberts, $424,900.
Green Rd., 9121-Sally G. Pennington to Shelly Nicole and Richard Borja, $399,900.
Island Ct., 5178-NVR Inc. to William Brandon and Marie Nicole Roe, $590,000.
Lafayette Ave., 6602-Nathanial Hart and Allison Dell Antonio to Shawn Anthony Christopher Boyce, $365,000.
Logan Jay Dr., 9749-Misas Invest Corp. to Alexandra M. Styles, $365,000.
Montreux Rd., 4376-Joseph E. Doyle III to Theresa Christine Divov, $850,000.
Olinger Rd., 7019-Tracy A. Bowers to Mary Frances Ellis and Frank Anthony Bogden Jr., $500,000.
Redemption Way, 9360-Ashton Alden and Jessie Nicole Jenkins to Marc Antony and Michelle Armstrong, $635,000.
Silver Hill Rd., 14070-Eland Corp. to Daniel Noel and Kelly Raso, $285,000.
Sunflower Ct., 6014-Kellie and Scott Ross to John K. and Katya Mandeville, $699,000.
Waterloo Rd., 635, No. 231-Stephen R. Herbert to Clayton and Catherine D. Lescalleet, $110,000.
BROAD RUN AREA
Beverly Rd., 6601-HMS I. Corp. to Brian and Marcella Setness, $250,000.