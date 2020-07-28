Creation Terr., 25187-Ayesha and Farzad Mustapha Roashan to Christopher P. McShane and Lindsey McCormick, $480,000.

Inspiration Terr., 41801-Adam Kirkpatrick to Yasir Khalil and Anjum Sarfraz Ahmed, $350,000.

Piebald Sq., 42089-Brittany Small to Chung Hyun Kim, $368,000.

Sweetness Terr., 25365-Scott A. and Donatrang N. Read to Mahendra Adhikari and Amibika Neupane, $365,000.

ALGONKIAN REGIONAL PARK AREA

Bluestem Ct., 46390-Cynthia A. Clark to George Jacob and Blessy Varghese, $616,000.

Comer Sq., 47667-Devidas and Anuprita Gore to Thomas and Laura Augendre, $439,000.

Morningside Terr., 20509-Nathaniel D. and Natalie Marie Irvin to Maria Pia C. and Cesar Raymund B. Segovia, $426,000.

Quincy Ct., 43-Brian M. Paugh to Darren P. and Jennifer C. Quante, $280,000.

Sunrise Terr., 47377-Nancy N. Hanna to Ahmed Mujtaba Husain, $430,000.

ASHBURN AREA

Alexandras Grove Dr., 19955-David A. and Donna S.T. Turrell to Edwin and Katrina Kirschner, $645,000.

Beechwood Terr., 20332, No. 300-Kiew Hong Chua to Devin C. Vaughn, $209,000.

Charity Terr., 21671-Pawan Pandita and Monika Thusu to Joleen Stewart, $375,000.

Frenchmans Creek Terr., 43389-Byron and Shirley Jones to Mark Q. and Kyana S. Anthony, $532,900.

Hope Spring Terr., 20580, No. 305-Paul and Laurie Zapulla to Tamara L. Larson, $433,500.

Northpark Dr., 20310-One Loudoun Home Building II Corp. to Ricardo D. Ferreira Lopez and Svetlana Nakatis, $1.21 million.

Old Line Terr., 20117-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Tiffany Nicole Munsell, $629,990.

Shady Glen Terr., 44188-Joy J. Hodges to Mirwais Shams, $350,500.

Stonebridge Dr., 43792-Shuoqin Xie and Hong Zheng to Sheryl and Gregory Switaj, $486,000.

Vineland Sq., 21193-Bryan and Amma Offenhauer to Richard O. and Judith L. Bjornaas, $470,000.

BROADLANDS-ARCOLA AREA

Ashmead Terr., 42294-Miller and Smith at Brambleton VII Corp. to Mark Kradel, $664,870.

Cambridgeport Sq., 22487-Grant and Rebekah Vanderhorst to Lydia B. Opoku Amoah, $186,778.

Emerald Chase Pl., 22849-Qayyum M. and Zahra B. Khan to Phanidhar Narra and Madhuri Gogineni, $900,000.

Havelock Walk Terr., 23630-Birchwood Mews Condominium Development to Paul Argy, $439,990.

Mildred Landing Sq., 42472-Toll VII Partnership to Wei Loon and Elizabeth Rachel Ooi, $709,575.

Redeemer Terr., 42676-Wei Loon and Elizabeth Rachel Ooi to Laura Beth Chambers, $416,000.

Settlers Trail Terr., 22625-Corrine Matteson to Suresh Putla and Pavithra Bantumilli, $390,000.

Welby Terr., 21585-Sheri Hene Sackett and Lisa Lee Householder to Bo Ma and Xuewei Lang, $475,000.

DULLES AREA

Freeport Pl., 43446-Pa & Daughters Corp. to Vikas Kumar and Sheeja Nair, $885,000.

Wembley Central Terr., 45693-Philip Andrew March to Jorge H. and Maria D. Encinas, $419,000.

LEESBURG-LUCKETTS-LANSDOWNE AREA

Andromeda Terr. NE, 469-Alvin and Maria Plata Lopez to Zach Rickman and Maria Vargas, $380,000.

Butler Pl., 43530-Curt P. and Karen A. Regan to Paul P. and Kazuyo N. Wu, $875,000.

Cypress Ridge Terr., 19375, No. 605-Mary Louise Bennett to Jacqueline M. Savino, $250,000.

Gardner View Sq., 19344-Catherine Kuntze to Forrest S. Jones, $500,000.

Hancock Pl. NE, 34-Louis Casciano II to Theodore Nicholas Panagos and Stefania Dombrowski, $230,000.

Huntmaster Terr. NE, 1115, No. 301-GSD Enterprises Inc. to Heather Kirschenbauer, $212,000.

McDowell Sq., 43665-Loudouner Corp. to Michael A. Sheaffer, $370,000.

Perdido Bay Terr., 18524-Chae S. Riley to Jeff Freeman and Heather Lutz Kircher, $575,000.

Smartts Lane NE, 1023-Thomas C. Reep to Brady William and Stacie Ann Burke, $337,500.

Wakehurst Pl., 41680-Sean Mehr and Maryam Sani to Dana and Renese Harris, $825,000.

LEESBURG-WATSON AREA

Belmont Dr. SW, 314-Judith W. Ahalt to Michelle Lynn Moses, $405,000.

Dry Mill Rd. SW, 324-Mamo Real Estate Investments Corp. to Wilbert Caldwell Berry, $465,000.

Great Laurel Sq. SE, 189-Byron S. McMurtrie to Robert Hidy, $470,000.

Meade Dr. SW, 621-Joshua D. and Theresa M. Dinman to Jacob Skyler and Rebecca Korman Dowell, $730,000.

Shenandoah St. SE, 240-Maria L. and Michael R. Zito to Benjamin James Carpenter, $306,000.

Virginia Wildflower Terr. SE, 435-Ofelia Knapp to Jesse Allen Tebrake, $475,000.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

Cassia Lane, 38601-Thomas Emlyn and Sarah Rock Barber to Colin Daniel and Jennifer Amy Simmons, $620,000.

Stocks St., 11-Jamyra Alexander-Jordan and Freddie G. Jordan Jr. to Nana and Eastwood Asante, $455,000.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

Sycamore St., 208-Jeremy L. and Carlyle E. Noel to Angela H. Killinger, $389,000.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

Country Club Dr. W., 621-Katherine Stanton Hyman and Matthew Chickering Stanton to Jerry M. and Shannon Maria Sollinger, $442,000.

John Wolford Rd., 38140-Estate of Thomas Gates Eddington and Nicole Eddington to Patricia Bauza, $530,000.

ROUND HILL AREA

Cardinal Ct., 17764-Rebecca McKenna to Christopher Edward and Teresa Holly Meedel, $693,000.

Falls Pl., 17539-Eric and Christina Fraser to Corrine Matteson and Tejaswi Patney, $504,000.

Ridgewood Pl., 18140-Brookfield Washington Corp. to Stephen and Christi Olsen, $630,000.

SOUTH RIDING AREA

Beresford Dr., 25497-Prajwol K. Karmacharya and Neetu Shrestha to Jekin Jayantkumar Vyas, $511,000.

Shaler St., 42839-Christine Guzman to Marjorie Jane Thorpe, $468,000.

Wembley Lane, 43609-Alvaro Lorenzo and Clara Camargo Botero to Bobby George and Nitty Babu Joseph, $635,000.

STERLING AREA

Avondale Dr., 425-Tara E. Davis to Jack Edwards and Margaret McPherson Sanders, $450,000.

Charlotte St. E., 403-Debra Sampson to Karl W. and Leticia Strautz, $439,900.

Hoga Rd. S., 1012-William P. Simmons Jr. to Jose S. Calix, $410,000.

Nettle Tree Rd. W., 807-Franziska Flanagan to Teresa Shaffer, $360,000.

Summit Terr., 46723-Bashir and Jaibunnisha Kapadia to Nicholas Emanuel Yacoub, $310,000.

Fauquier County

These sales data recorded by the Fauquier County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in February were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Bear Wallow Dr., 7633-Bradley N. and Lori Orme to Anna L. and Joshua L. Stevens, $550,000.

Chestnut Oak Lane, 6771-Estate of Rebecca Ann Trimble and Janet Renee Campbell to Andrew C. and Sarah L. Gunn, $355,000.

Falmouth Ct., 14-Mark and Lindsay Smyers to Carl F. Gunnell III, $265,000.

Greenwich Rd., 8069-Aran Capital Partners Corp. to Mary Laughlin O’Brien and Matthew Jennings Payne, $490,000.

Kelly Rd., 7026-Robert and Katherine Canfield to Matthew Austin and Kaleigh Henderson, $370,000.

Lake Ashby Ct., 3983-Chad and Stephanie Vieau to David Raymond Borek Jr., $575,000.

Lunceford Lane, 4289-Donald Yowell and estate of Betty J. Lunce to John Martin and Michael Dustin Rhodes, $220,000.

Menlough Dr., 80-Jacob A. and Ashli Musyt to Richard and Margaret Koehnke, $525,000.

Moore Rd., 5925-Lori A. Ringler to Amber D. Sabia, $439,000.

Onyx Way, 227-Mark T. and Gina M. Pelella to Ryan Diaz and Kelly Robinson, $379,990.

Point Rd., 4853-Lakeside Homes Corp. to Mark and Amie Bowman, $699,000.

Ridge Ct., 443-Jean M. Lukas to Rene H. Debellaistre and Kathryn Woolman, $263,000.

Southcoate Village Dr., 10988-FFC Properties Corp. to Caleb Todd and Julie Ann Epperson, $417,000.

Surry Lane, 12546-Richard R. and Rose Blank to Ariel and Jennifer Linette Hansen Glucklich, $799,900.

Trundle Ct., 7361-Brendan and Kyrstin Cohn to Beverly and Daryll Greene, $569,000.