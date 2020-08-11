Cable Mill Terr., 24644-Michael R. Damico to Jonathan and Shannon Cohen, $430,000.

Coats Sq., 25168-Katelin and Marshall Wharam to Jerry Lemiel and Lindsay Ann Nimmo, $570,000.

Emerson Oaks Dr., 25504-Sok and Jeemin Hong to Willie B. and Loubna Chrispen, $780,000.

Lind Ct., 25050-Brian and Tahiris Damico to Andrew and Samantha Prince, $735,000.

Purple Finch Dr., 24290-Glen and Erin Skutnik to Rohit Rao Takkallapalli and Parinitha Katikaneni, $770,000.

Siltstone Sq., 24618-Jacob George to Subramaniam Sivakami Devaraj and Nithya Annadurai, $515,000.

Woolly Mammoth Terr., 24661, No. 407-Danica Bizic to Virginia Junker, $350,000.

ALGONKIAN REGIONAL PARK AREA

Briarcliff Terr., 20343-Keith D. Sommer to David M. Novitzki and Iryna Garnyk, $465,000.

Danforth Pl., 46472-Malida J. Rogers to Cynthia Trimble and Matthew Beverst, $679,000.

Mallard St., 45380-Estate of Donald William Pelasara Jr. and Jeffrey Scott Pelasara to Gerald and Catherine Reimann, $647,000.

Rock Falls Terr., 47334-MBHB RE Investments and Harvest One to Paul Vincent Charles and Carla Cuasay, $475,000.

Stillwood Pl., 47068-Christopher J. and Jennifer M. DePascale to Daniel and Megan Seid, $725,000.

Watkins Island Sq., 47610-Kristen E. Behrendt to Robert C. Grant and Breanne E. Brady, $442,500.

ASHBURN AREA

Artsmith Terr., 43862-Liu Properties to Michelle Satisky Disch, $405,000.

Blacksmith Sq., 43593-Mary Anne Bertola Jeffers and Carl Jeffers to Christopher Michael Dailey, $418,750.

Butterfield Ct., 43346-Laura N. and Norman J. Ayoub to Paulo Gerson Escobar Espana and Ashlee Marie Escobar, $769,000.

Charter Oak Dr., 20344-Nhut Hoang and Kim Lan Nguyen to Yeshwanth Premkumar and Harini Ganesh, $565,000.

Conesus Sq., 20888-James W. and Frances J. Kelly to Julia Mae and Dorothy J. Diehl, $479,500.

Cruden Bay Dr., 44431-William K. Frymoyer to Stacey J. and Cheryl S. Cole, $515,000.

Fitzgerald Dr., 21393-Giles J. and Lindsay S. Davis to Bhanu Prakash and Neha Srivastava, $720,000.

Glen Castle Ct., 43646-Stuart M. and Melissa K. Bergeron to Christina M. King, $731,000.

Hay Rd., 42761-William J. Bergman to Zachary Vavrek, $475,000.

Hope Spring Terr., 20660, No. 304-Edward I. and Patricia J. Smith to Richard Joseph Gonzalez, $402,500.

Litchfield Terr., 44223-Shawn C. and Rebekah D. Williams to Danielle Larco and Matthew Barnard, $380,600.

Maltese Falcon Sq., 44484-Christopher C. Johnson and estate of Jane C. Cunningham to Frederick Lee Hettinger, $420,000.

Northpark Dr., 20322-One Loudoun Home Building II to Scott and Elisha Depasquale, $1.09 million.

Presidents Cup Terr., 19956-Arch Mortgage Insurance to Lester G. Kincaid, $522,000.

Shehawken Terr., 44266-John Nicholas to Punit Sharma, $465,000.

Stubble Corner Sq., 43807-Haley Johnson to Adam and Michelle Kopera Hibbs, $455,000.

Valhalla Sq., 20064-Betsey Johnson Duce to Yasir Ali Wasi and Harema Naim, $630,000.

Woodworth Ct., 43777-Gerard G. and Gail D. James to Alexandra Lee Burr-Ireland and Jeremy Thomas Fuchs, $785,000.

BROADLANDS-ARCOLA AREA

Bittner Sq., 42850-Aaron M. and Candice A. Schwartz to Sean William Cooney and Patina Nayana Betchar, $400,000.

Cottonwillow Sq., 23073-Van Metre Homes at Brambleton Town Center to Jason Leonard Keys, $644,990.

Dunlop Heights Terr., 23106-Yinchen Zhang and Wenjing Wu to Md. Ashadul Islam, $470,499.

Glebe View Dr., 21485-Jacen D. and Megan M. Work to Wallace Mitchell, $833,000.

Great Heron Sq., 42481-Risa and Andrew W. Song to Sokunthea Srey and Jean-Marcel Staley, $525,000.

Hollyhock Terr., 42628-Gus A. and Suzanne Corriveau Malarcher to Alexander R. Parker and Haley M. Landry, $349,000.

Kingston Station Terr., 43793-Yadwinder Singh and Jasbir Kaur to Omer Hassan, $419,900.

Marsh Creek Dr., 21312-Rajpaul S. and Andrea L. Smagh to Leonard Todd Bethards, $740,000.

Naugatuck Sq., 22557-Lawrence W. Buxton and Beverly Mease-Buxton to Srivatsan Narayanan and Rakshana Balakrishnan, $580,000.

Spice Bush Terr., 23409-Ram Myneni Sr. to Miosotis Diaz-Santiago and Earl Edward Roal IV, $494,900.

Thoroughfare Gap Terr., 43227-Haris A. Rawasia to Stephen A. Fogarty, $391,000.

Watson Heights Cir., 22817-Hassan and Sarah Wahla to Pardeep Chahal and Manisha Mathur, $910,100.

Witham Sq., 43196-Ashish Pokharel to Santhakumar Murugaiyan and Priyadharsini Ravikumar, $594,000.

DULLES AREA

Hutchens Sq., 45531-Joseph W. Grefenstette to Jose Alfredo Cabrera, $430,000.

Whitehall Terr., 22993-Raghu N. Charugundla to Nausheen and Tahir Imran, $320,000.

HAMILTON AREA

Charles Town Pike., 40242-Amanda McCleary and Ryan Patrick Corcoran to Tannis Enterprises Corp., $674,500.

Waterford Meadow Pl., 16028-Catoctin Creek II to Robert Joel and Karen Lynn Landers, $975,000.

LEESBURG-LUCKETTS-LANSDOWNE AREA

Beaver Creek Terr., 43610-43610 Beaver Creek Terrace to Caleb Pulley and Allison Elizabeth Volk Pulley, $615,000.

Big Spruce Sq., 42749-Huong Vanand to Mai Thi Le to Duc Minh and Thu-Hien T. Le, $380,000.

Buna Mae Lane, 42969-Richard N. and Stacey L. Bates to Nelson R. Begue and Seaona S. Bradley, $805,000.

Currant Terr. NE, 501-Randy D. and Suzanne J. Bucynski to Josiah D. and Becky Christensen, $382,000.

Gardner View Sq., 19348-Bangalore and Bhargavi Satyanarayan to Percy and Gloria Melendez, $567,000.

Kinnaird Terr. NE, 1523-Paul David and Amanda Ann Beckwith to Deanna and Michael Monroe, $575,000.

Meadows Lane NE, 165-Fredi Membreno to Limbert G. Cabrera Rivera, $329,000.

Mill Ridge Terr., 18303-Tannis Enterprises to James Yabut, $550,000.

Osterly Lane, 15706-Nasser K. Bouislee and Julie Handford to Umar and Bilal Asif, $720,000.

Promenade Dr., 19467-Lili Wong to Christopher Zachariadis and Victoria Brown, $335,000.

Sierra Springs Sq., 18409-Matthew Kyle and Elizabeth Ann Hudson to Nikson Patar Tampubolon and Imane Korfi, $470,000.

Sparkleberry Terr. NE, 428-Varuna Panchapakesan and Anuradha J. Oruganti to Rene A. Palacios Cisneros and Laura V. Zepeda Rivas, $399,900.

Woodbridge Ct. NE, 1605-Scott L. and Fawntessa M. Selvey to Devin Mitchell and Mary Elizabeth Webber, $579,900.

LEESBURG-WATSON AREA

Chancellor St. SW, 911-David M. and Grace S. Brooks to David B. and Katie R. Black, $473,000.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 125I, No. 6-Dennis and Hopun Sexton to Ellen J. Lim, $175,000.

Crestwood St. SW, 570-Alkaram Properties to Md. Wahid Sajjad and Rumana Riffat, $327,500.

Foxridge Dr. SW, 426-Suzanne E. Cunha to Thomas and Susan Londos, $450,000.

Hetzel Terr. SE, 732-Lisa Marie Aldrich to John W. and Jenny A. Soenksen, $360,000.

Laconian St. SE, 1026-John Young and Maggie Stumpf to Steven L. Webber and Elizabeth Bles-Webber, $750,000.

Muffin Ct. SE, 116-Joseph and Trista Serafin to Jeffrey William and Frances Marie Hampson, $619,900.

Running Creek Sq., 42933-Dream Finders Homes to Ashley Welsh and Stephen McLendon, $633,210.

Surreyfield Way, 39649-Robert W. and Sharon F. Withers to Erin and Yogesh Adinarayan Sharma, $575,000.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

Cooper Run St., 21-Edward and Paula Byrne to Brandon A. and Angela J. Davis, $430,000.

Red Bud Lane, 9-Ian F. Benney to Evelyn Elizabeth Mejia, $350,000.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

Addivon Terr., 319-Marcus A. and Samantha G. Rondeau to Michael P. and Sandra K. Sullivan, $465,000.

Charles Town Pike., 35065-Jacqueline A. and Brett Z. Barrientos to Winston L. Peralta Ceballos and Danette A. Peralta, $600,000.

Croft Sq., 323-Michael R. Brainard and Natalie M. Imfeld to Adam Keith and Becky Anne James, $471,000.

Harpers Ferry Rd., 12220-Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Mary Ellen Diaz and Margaret Simpson, $189,900.

Kinvarra Pl., 613-Brad Morell and Aiza Vicentino Belas Morell to John Thomas Carroll, $575,000.

Mildenhall Ct., 824-Michael Brian and Cheryl Ann O’Donnell to Joseph Elias Simons Jr., $589,400.

Sands Rd., 18203-Toscan Bennett and Babette Anne Bennett-Everding to Dennis J. and Rachel Dinneen, $1.2 million.

Spring Branch Ct., 329-Anthony Elia to Jeffery Thomas and Bernadette Nicole Futrell, $540,000.

Whispering Knoll Ct., 15615-Paul Buker and Susan Sparks to Jordan Ashley and Robert Alexander Cole, $602,000.

26th St. S., 140-Atchanee Brennan to Lauren M. and Johnnie Glenn, $374,400.

ROUND HILL AREA

Flint Farm Dr., 17266-Darren P. and Janice M. Collins to Robert John Smith and Lisa ST Clair, $822,000.

Legend Dr., 36071-Joshua V. and Krista A. Goff to Kevin and Hana Dipalma, $545,000.

Sarasota St., 35527-James and Kyong S. Chambliss to Michael and Lindsey Wilt, $526,000.

Unison Rd., 20760-John Mayo Brown to Steven and Renate Thornton, $1.25 million.

SOUTH RIDING AREA

Ashbury Dr., 25362-Brandon W. and Rosa Sanford to Justin Troy Ingram, $432,000.

Cedar Ridge Blvd., 42929-Michael A. and Marie K. Ricciardi to Matthew and David Leroy Cook, $1.43 million.

Elk Lick Rd., 25670-Michael William and Molly Lauren Gabriel to Stuart Thorneloe, $801,502.

Glasgow Heights Terr., 25008-Jana Thoma to Terrell R. and Ashley Russell, $635,000.

Kimberly Rose Dr., 26003-Lawrence Peyton and Stephanie J. Harris to Brian Gregory Barbarash and Keri Michelle Rapalski, $740,500.

Nations St., 42798-Chiran Udas to Richard Blair and Lyndsay Rizzo Hurlburt, $395,000.

Orchard View Terr., 25253-Neil Edwin and Tanya Jensen to Tyrus Willis, $405,000.

Radke Terr., 25370-Luke Pickell to Sammie Gene and Jill Ann Young, $349,900.

Turf Field Sq., 44128-Mark Yiu-Chung Fung and Pik Kei Leung to Amrita Shrestha and Pratap Paudel, $560,100.

STERLING AREA

Argonne Ave. N., 503-Fareed and Elisa M. Eways to Judy Portillo, $385,000.

Baldwin Sq., 21845, No. 201-Jesus Lorenzo R. Sevilla to Stephanie Graham, $235,000.

Briarwood Ct., 124-Susan Carol Brewster to Yesenia G. Martinez-Gutierrez and Alvaro Y. Martinez, $535,000.

Cheshire Ct., 933-Denise E. Hallett to Marvin J. Nolasco Beltran and Edwin A. Nolasco Beltran, $274,500.

Dogwood St. S., 712-Mency and Rosini Carbillon to Victoria Ramirez De Mendez and Stephanie Mendez Ramirez, $439,000.

Monarch Dr., 60-Nguyen Thi Quattlebaum to Kiran P. Sharma Bhattarai and Bandana Baskota Sharma, $350,000.

Sequoia Ct. N., 107-Marlene R. Rice to Deric and Christina Ritchey, $400,000.

Sugarland Run Dr., 315-Stephanie E. and Chadwick R. Conry to William P. Huff IV and Teresa S. Evans, $456,000.

Trail Ct., 202-Brian A. Foderaro and Jennifer A. Rose to Achille Gnakouri and Amanda Christine Dago, $533,000.

Fauquier County

This sales data recorded by the Fauquier County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in March was provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Ashley Dr., 7446-Roger W. and Dawn Miller to Joshua S. and Carrie L. Linebaugh, $579,900.

Bear Wallow Rd., 7578-Gary R. and Ann Rodman A. Shook to Alvin J. and Tricia R. Hailey, $612,000.

Boundary Lane, 56-Green Investment Holdings to Diana Carter, $369,000.

Bull Run Mountain Rd., 3497-Joseph W. Cody to Landon Delane and Ashlee Lynn Sharrett, $625,000.

Cemetery Rd., 11564-Michael and Terry Straight to Rodney A. and Tanya M. Scott, $305,000.

Covey Rd., 6206-Alvin J. and Tricia R. Hailey to Christopher S. and Rebekah L. Bartley, $1.15 million.

Curtis St., 337-Mark and Lynn Florence to Thi Thanh Xanh Dao and Van Ti Trinh, $400,000.

Ensors Shop Rd., 3625-Kevin J. and Stacie J. Bolton to Joshua Walker, $328,000.

Galina Way, 585-Srinivasa R. and Amy Regeti to Nathan Chaim and Jennifer Nicole Nemerow, $549,900.

Grays Mill Rd., 6630-RHL 119 to Sean and Alicia Gallogly, $556,000.

Hancock St., 7544-NVR to Amanda Kay Griffin and William Colton Branch, $303,640.

Hopewell Rd., 6322-Timothy G. and Amy M. Nojaim to Melinda Friend and Lauren Rosa, $521,499.

John Barton Payne Rd., 6263-James W. Jones to John McNairy Graham Lanton and Suann M. Lanton, $615,000.

Lake Ashby Ct., 3934-Bruce Allen Johnson and Maria Carla B. Johnson to Tara S. and Robert M. Salerno, $579,000.

Library Lane, 6162-Elvin A. Arevalo to Michael Patrick Ward and Brittany Leigh Clayborn, $271,000.

Marr Dr., 7279-Woodward Group to Jennifer Lauren Seidel and Kevin Joseph Feehan, $417,000.

Meetze Rd., 9093-Caliber Homebuilder to Joshua R. Flint, $300,000.

Old Calverton Rd., 4026-Meghan M. and Robert T. Anzalone to Stephen Luke and Alison Smithey Walker, $465,000.

Olivera Ave., 6131-Manuel and Sandra C. Lopes to Johnathon A. and Melanie B. Werner, $379,000.

Raider Dr., 5648-Travis G. and Ashley P. Maynard to Christopher and Ryan Nesmith, $379,000.

Shepherdstown Rd., 7108-Eric J. and Wendy J. West to Nicole and Dennis Merz, $539,900.

Southcoate Village Dr., 11052-Elwood J. and Marie A. Berzins to Barbara Lefever, $430,000.

Stone Crest Dr., 9034-NVP to Nick Anthony and Franche Ashlen Henley, $660,000.

View Cir. N., 230-Wendy L. Gaines to Mary M. and Nicholas Andrew Nevarez, $420,000.

BROAD RUN AREA

Beverley Mill Dr., 17160-Thomas C. and Barbara A. Davenport to Anuar Alexis Quiroz Alva and Hanadi Salamah, $215,000.