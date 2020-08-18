Crested Iris Terr., 25332-Mark Christopher B. and Melissa A. Sicat to Matthew R. Most and Melanie Elizabeth McGhee, $412,500.

Gallberry Terr., 41909-Mark and Nadia Armentrout to Benjamin Marlo and Sara Simona Munk, $510,000.

McCulley Terr., 25056-Gary and Natalie Debaldo to Adam Wayne Foreman, $475,000.

AD

Quarter Mane Terr., 41500-Soma Sekhar Marimekala and Shylaka Nagalolu Sunder to Harin Yadav Chintakunta, $535,000.

AD

Sycamore Grove Pl., 25854-Willie B. and Loubna Salim Chrispen to Bradley and Sarah Boberg, $508,000.

ALGONKIAN REGIONAL PARK AREA

Abigail Terr., 46688-Michael E. and Colleen E. Beccio to Marcus Paul and Sarah Frances Tornatore, $460,000.

Butterwood Falls Terr., 20821-Mangala M. and Mohan M. Kini to Maura Busch, $457,000.

Drysdale Terr., 46608, No. 101-Sandra J. Springfield to Anna and Aaron Kinworthy, $290,001.

McPherson Cir., 30-Masood Abooali and Seema A. Tabatabafi to Christopher Broman Wyton and Tracey Sue Alperstein, $499,000.

Palmer Ct., 20-Dmytro and Antonina Chebotarov to Russell and Salvacion Hamburg, $349,900.

AD

Sandbank Sq., 47571-Brian A. Simpson to Louis Okunonghae and Aminata Coly, $470,000.

Sulgrave Ct., 165-Muztoba Ali and Shamima Bola to Trevor P. and Alisha M. Flynn, $409,000.

ASHBURN AREA

AD

Blair Park Sq., 43451-Judith Keenan to Pedro Toscano Jr., $387,000.

Butterfield Ct., 43347-Sheila A. and J. Frank Summers to Robert W. and Shinobu Horrigan, $760,000.

Chokeberry Sq., 43238-Ricardo B. Sancarranco Jr. to Sanjay and Sunita Bagai, $435,000.

Coppersmith Dr., 20611-Aaron Q. Rice to Daniel and Caroline Leonard, $675,000.

Desert Forest Dr., 20123-Adeel and Erum Adeel Ahmed to Scott Stanford and Maria L. Colindres Martinez, $729,000.

Fowlers Mill Cir., 20865-Barg Inc. to Aaron M. and Candice A. Schwartz, $656,000.

AD

Glendower Ct., 21016-Paul J. and Linda R. Greeley to Christopher A. and Amber S. Lindsay, $875,000.

Hiddengrove Ct., 20615-Alkarm Properties Inc. to Vamsi Krishna Bondada Venkata and Bandi Diddi Naidu, $705,000.

Ivymount Terr., 20903-Tatyana Paliev to David and Susanna Baxter, $455,000.

AD

Livery Sq., 43447-Gayle Reese to Vijay Popat, $450,000.

Marblehead Dr., 20626-Becky Pierson to Amy C. and Jeffrey S. Maxwell, $825,000.

Northpark Dr., 20446-One Loudoun Home Building II Corp. to Donald L. Pugh and Barbara A. Kuryk, $1.17 million.

Preston Ct., 43245-Dennis E. Nickle to Sean Patrick Harder and Susan Renee Pasko, $690,000.

Snowshoe Sq., 20572, No. 101-David A. Lee to Dianna Michelle Courchesne, $231,000.

AD

Tilberg St., 20418-Alberto and Amy Garcia to Brigid Schmutte and Andrew Geuss, $750,000.

Victorias Cross Terr., 21290-House of Rugs Corp. to Ercument Y. Mutlu, $520,860.

BROADLANDS-ARCOLA AREA

Blue Elder Terr., 22687, No. 203-Nicole and Zachary Thomas to Elizabeth Ellen Ezzo, $286,500.

Crawford Terr., 42300-Van Metre Homes at Brambleton Town Center to Jon E. and Elizabeth C. Zampedro, $650,000.

AD

Emperor Dr., 42677-B&G Homes Corp. to Stephen and Christina Wojtkielo, $826,000.

Glebe View Dr., 21528-Peter D. and Nina M. Smithson to Amit Kumar and Priyanka Deswal, $861,000.

Havelock Walk Terr., 23630-Birchwood Mews Condominium Development to Ramamani Rajakumar, $480,000.

AD

Homestead Landing Ct., 22982-Paul and Tamara Blankenship to Rizwan and Jennifer Elizabeth Ahmed, $1.37 million.

Kingston Station Terr., 43823-Justin Sen to Nicholas Bagarella, $426,000.

Marsh Creek Dr., 21336-Russell B. and Karen Daniel to Christopher Howard and Kelly Ann Brace, $665,000.

Rhett Dr., 42263-Kelly R.M. and Donald Carpenter to Cesar and Carolina Serna, $600,000.

Shore Sq., 43127-Christopher A. and Xu Bowman to Kim-Dinh Nang Nguyen, $640,888.

Trailing Rose Ct., 22814-Christopher L. and Sherri N. Steagall to Curtis Leon Jones Jr., $769,900.

AD

Wynridge Dr., 43095, No. 207-Signature at Broadlands Condominium to Dennis E. Nickle, $400,990.

DULLES AREA

AD

Knight Terr., 46033-Danilo Pe to Lindsey N. Severt, $445,000.

Whitehall Terr., 22995-Henry O. Stein to Katherine Cherie Farrington, $430,000.

HAMILTON AREA

Harmony Church Rd., 17543-Hunt Country Homes Inc. to Susan E. Watts, $725,635.

LEESBURG-LUCKETTS-LANSDOWNE AREA

Balls Bluff Rd. NE, 827-Bryon Scott Duff to Sean F. Odette, $500,000.

Belleville Dr. NE, 1902-Jerry Edgar and Doris Ann Stevens to Brad E. and Marilee Hennigan, $820,000.

Black Gold Pl., 40577-Gregory J. and Valerie M. Rupert to Marshall Steven Hoel and Jennifer Ann Magyari, $950,000.

Burning Sands Terr., 43703-John J. and Kendra K. Kearin to John Mark and Jerrine Sue Dailey, $735,000.

Cypress Ridge Terr., 19355, No. 305-Jeanne M. and Harold L. Brown to Debra J. Whalen, $205,000.

AD

AD

Green Island Terr., 18421-Frederick S. Hetzel to Janet E. Young, $630,000.

Meadows Lane NE, 195-Ramesh and Wendy Seetaram to Henry E. Lorenzana Alvarenga, $285,000.

Over Reach Ct., 18938-John P. and Jane M. Deshazo to Christopher J. and Neil J. Jesuele, $785,000.

Putters Green Ct., 41727-Scott and Christine Kallivokas to Daniel Lawrynowicz and Yvonne Marie Sabatini, $910,000.

Stallion Sq. NE, 328-Maria E. Huaman Flores to Brian Whritenour, $315,000.

Zachary Lane, 19123-Paul Malmud to Alexander Dows and Ellen Lightsey Pinson, $745,000.

LEESBURG-WATSON AREA

Chesterfield Pl. SW, 118-Wayne B. Webb to Shawn McDaniel Simms, $497,000.

Connery Terr. SW, 128-Jackie L. Hertrick to Nathan Tyler Ansell, $375,000.

AD

Davis Ave. SW, 337-Linda S. Reynolds to Patrick Richard Smith, $363,250.

Gateway Dr. SE, 674, No. 708-Vijay Popat to Natalie N. Manzanares, $225,000.

AD

High Rail Terr. SE, 280-Anthony and Christina Aiello to Avery Jean Miller and Hunter Andrew Stone, $481,000.

Loudoun St. SW, 241, No. H-Evan Paul and Emily Willis Nielson to Tanya J. Russell, $285,000.

Partridge Pl., 20438-Kevin E. and Reece L. Murray to Daniel Miller Brooks and Kathleen T. Newbold, $836,000.

Shenandoah St. SE, 303-Ryan Thomas and Emily Jean Hall to Linwood D. and Dianne G. Howard, $280,000.

Tobermory Pl., 17726-Arafa Real Estate Corp. to Peter J. Komorowski, $990,000.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

Eisentown Dr., 20-Elvir and Aida Hozanovic to Scott and Jessica Loftis, $459,000.

Rehobeth Church Rd., 14186-Richard Joseph Kowalski Jr. and Julie Edith Ferguson-Rogers to Tod A. and Deborah A. Dickerson, $450,000.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

Maple St., 209-Pathfinder36 Corp. to Kyle William and Hannah Gregory Green, $435,000.

AD

PURCELLVILLE AREA

Chestnut Overlook Dr., 16873-Timothy G. Stiller Sr. to Richard P. and Beverly Pruzina, $845,000.

Daley Farm Lane, 15575-James Lee and Ellen Carroll Rogers to Jessica and David J. Capps, $700,000.

Harpers Ferry Rd., 12529-Greg Williams to Charles Steve Sheckels, $310,000.

Longmoor Farm Lane, 37295-Hyok J. and Michele Marie Song to Simon and Jennifer Oliver, $740,000.

Misty Pond Terr., 121-Scott and Sarah Miller to Jenea Frances Harrell and John Knespler, $450,000.

Serenity Grove Terr., 917-Brian Tyler and Lauren Michelle Gordon to Shelbie and Kyle Wrenn, $453,750.

Telegraph Springs Rd., 18095-James K. and Pamela B. Watts to Sarah E. and Michael Bobinger Saxton, $875,000.

Wooden Bridge Dr., 704-William H. and Tina M. Medina Creel to James and Katie Copeland, $599,990.

32nd St. S., 415-Upside Homes Corp. to Tiffany Loraine Wells and Douglas Michael Dillion, $575,000.

ROUND HILL AREA

Harmon Lodge Way, 1-Kenneth Robert and Denise M. Hughes to Michael Derwood and Deanna Lynn Hight, $700,000.

Lethridge Cir., 17470-Marcus Knight and Brittany Ann Dillon to Russell and Angela R. Trowbridge, $520,000.

Winslow Ct., 35733-U.S. Bank and Structured Asset Securities Corp. to Jose O. Montalvo, $468,300.

SOUTH RIDING AREA

Barons St., 43094-Chengelpet V. Kannan to Mark William and Sarah Vanbourgondien, $585,000.

Center St., 42744-Nirmal K. Bhatia and Smita Bhatia Compton to Purna Chandra and Anjana Acharya, $633,500.

Falling Cedars Ct., 25500-Almarah K. and Richard W. Belk to Afshan Obaidurahman, $887,000.

Gover Dr., 25538-Michael D. and Deanna L. Hight to Xiuli Xia, $435,000.

Lancaster Ridge Terr., 42637-Toll VII Partnership to Abdiel Acosta Balaez and Candice N. Acosta, $624,894.

Neptune Terr., 25118-Taylor A. Young to Ky Van Nguyen, $410,000.

Peirosa Terr., 44093-Thomas John Puccio to Shilpa and Amit Kumar Sharma, $386,000.

Shaler St., 42793-Rita M. and Eric Makos to Casey Robinson and Reiko Igarashi, $531,770.

Upper Clubhouse Dr., 25565-Stephen J. and Dollar M. Weidner to Long Phungand Lan Thi Ngoc Hoang, $660,000.

STERLING AREA

Ash Rd. W., 407-William D. and Helen E. Kelley to Otoniel Torres Navas and Sulma Y. Ordonez Tenas, $425,000.

Birch St. S., 707-Douglas A. Channel to Michael R. and Sara Moore, $445,000.

Cambers Trail Terr., 45516-Fredric Lee Hettinger to Lauren L. Greene, $410,000.

Eaton Terr., 46895, No. 101-Stanley and Valeria Galloway to Kiana Adili and Sepideh Dawn Peterson, $236,500.

Lancaster Sq., 308-Estate of Jeffrey L. Waters and Ervin L. Waters to Kawika Kaloio Infiel, $241,900.

Pheasant Run Ct., 8-David P. and Robin L. Hale to Matthew Allen Burnett, $395,000.

Southern Oaks Terr., 46790-Cheryl Hammes to Ly Quynh Than, $450,000.

Sugarland Run Dr., 716-Derek C. and Amy Huffman to Christopher and Alexandra O’Bryan, $430,000.

Victoria Pl., 119-Robert E. and Nancy T. McNanley to David P. Roach, $465,000.

WATERFORD AREA

Hedgeland Lane, 40035-Carlos R. Diaz to Charles K. MacDonald, $2.5 million.

Fauquier County

These sales data recorded by the Fauquier County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in March were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Beach Rd., 6655-Joseph and Marie Furtado to William David and Joann Elizabeth Kremler, $495,000.

Beaver Dam Rd., 2198-William L. and Jean L. McCleese to Nicholas C. Multari and Andrea M.N. Jaworski, $579,000.

Boundary Lane, 58-Green Investment Holdings Corp. to Ryan Stuart and Mary Elizabeth Brown, $376,000.

Bunker Hill Rd., 7308-Catherine Michelle and Melissa Ann Nunnery to Corey and Amanda Simmons, $389,900.

Citation Dr., 7785-Truist Bank to Aaron S. and Shanea R. Cameron, $475,000.

Donnybrook Dr., 9396-Ernest Trosman to Tyler Holyoak and Robyn Michelle Welcker, $429,000.

Gates Rd., 4698-Lakeside Homes Corp. to Margaret E. Keapproth, $730,350.

Hedge Washington St., 5541-Marsh Oak Corp. to Jacob and Kaitlyn Barnette, $345,000.

Hume Rd., 10529-Sarah Mottley and Stephen D. Shigley to Mark and Amanda Seitz, $550,000.

John Barton Payne Rd., 6564-Daniel and David Dubinsky to Christian Lancsa, $395,000.

Lancaster Dr., 6471-Daniel and Candace Morin to Brennan J. and Monique Kartchner, $389,900.

Linden St., 221-Rockwood Homes Inc. to Jason Michael Koglin, $326,200.

Marr Dr., 7312-Michael H. and Barbara L. Greene to Kathleen Dee McCaslin and Dion Christopher Evans, $425,000.

Menlough Dr., 132-Charles Daniel Sinclair Jr. to Michael A. and Toni L. Schultz, $485,000.

Old Marsh Rd., 10429-David C. and Mary A. Heath to James Foulks, $435,000.

Parkside Ct., 5035-Walter B. and Cynthia M. Russell to Bryan Frank and Jody Ann Beard, $645,000.

Shipes Lane, 5250-Alexander L. and Courtney L. Lewis to Shelby M. Angell and Richard F. McAvoy, $399,990.

Sowego Rd., 1521-Kenneth Moe to Matthew Ryan and Jennifer Lloyd McDonald, $429,500.

Stone Crest Dr., 9059-NVP Inc. to James and Jacquelyn Capparelli, $570,000.

Warrenton Blvd., 34-Eric N. and Adam D. Hunter to Ashley N. and Dean N. Richardson, $299,000.

Willow Pl., 6185, No. 101-Timothy B. Smith to Timothy Neumann, $183,000.

BROAD RUN AREA