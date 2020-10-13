Blue Oat Ct., 41197-William A. and Elizabeth J. Meister to Gary W. and Susan F. Cook, $820,000.

Clock Tower Sq., 24722-Alana Beth Skelly to William L. Coulter IV, $460,000.

Dahlia Manor Pl., 24975-Sherri L. Alderman to Joshua and Catherine Love, $925,000.

Flowering Path Pl., 42108-Lisa Marie Gazarek to Guirguis F. and Margriet S. Faltaos, $720,000.

AD

Himalayas Terr., 25155-Stephen F. Quinn to Lubna Subohi and Mohammed Abdul Hafeez, $490,000.

AD

Kilkerran Dr., 23770-Adnan and Afiah Ahsan to Kiran Madupu and Rajitha Siddoju, $810,000.

Lenah Point Dr., 41201-Sapna Mishra to Maher Qatanany and Dima Almani, $815,000.

Piebald Sq., 42136-Heeyeon Chung and Byung Hyun Bae to Michael Brian and Tien Nguyen Kunkel, $343,000.

Shady Knoll Cir., 24096-Simon A. and Melissa A. Lozano to Daniel Allen and Wendy Isabella Robinson, $825,000.

Sycamore Grove Pl., 25916-Joshua J. and Catherine G. Love to Nadim and Latifah Sarsour, $715,000.

ALGONKIAN REGIONAL PARK AREA

Aisquith Terr., 46152-Marc E. Taranto and Stacy Kay Long to Sarbjeet Singh and Darshan Singh Gill, $510,000.

AD

Bickel Ct., 106-Jean L. Scarborough to Jacob L. Greeno and Lauren A. Smith, $350,000.

Cherokee Terr., 20946-Mark B. Long to Leslie L. Gutierrez and Jose G. Urquizo Flores, $509,000.

Devon Ct., 34-Michael Perez to Taylor Marie Hart, $372,000.

AD

Dulany Ct., 26-Estate of Brian Scott Orndorff and Christine Rokusek to Robert and Amanda Vavrinak, $329,000.

Haxall Ct., 11-Adam and Natasha Handwork to Howard Russell Gold, $395,000.

Lindenwood Ct., 3-Pedro Miguel Diaz and Samantha Jean Hannah to Mitchell Colton Strawser, $475,000.

Southall Ct., 41-Michael Dale Quick to Janice Lee B. Ruano, $360,000.

Youngs Cliff Rd., 19126-Lisa Michelle Heavilon to Jonathan Plante, $700,000.

AD

ASHBURN AREA

Barley Hall Terr., 21250-Girish Mahadevapalli and Rupa Kuruvalli Nemakal to Galina Khayms, $649,990.

Calistoga Sq., 43742-Patrick D. and Courtney Rutledge Seal to Gautham Ravichandran, $378,000.

Columbus St., 43295-Mitchell Maraney to Francine Schwartz and Joshua Stahl, $750,000.

Duxbury Terr., 20800-Chin Ha Yu to Geoffrey and Erin Marshall Seroka, $485,000.

Greymont Terr., 20462-Francine Sheryl Schwartz to Arvin S. and Adona Macavinta, $389,000.

AD

Lohengrin Ct., 20925-Robin J. Benishek to Newbellraj and Misba D. Jeyaharan, $675,000.

Merion St., 21518-MBB Real Estate Investments Corp. to William Jay and Olivia Ignacio Wilke, $545,000.

Northville Hills Terr., 20022-David A. and Deborah E. Ewald to Amy Hui and Scott Anthony Macri, $565,000.

AD

Pickerelweed Terr., 21061-Matthew D. Webb and Elizabeth M. Mountz to Brittany Mejia-Blanco and Joseph Palaschak, $400,000.

Saxony Terr., 44088-Robert M. Taylor and Vickie R. Fiala to Ali Alam and Mehwash Munir, $590,000.

Tavern Dr., 43976-Ralph L. Leach Jr. to Michael Stephen and Hilarie Nicolson Jennings, $659,000.

Trowbridge Sq., 21497-Fritz and Karin Klein to Elaheh D. Marvi and Shahrouz Sattari, $535,000.

Vineyard Terr., 43705-Gopal Dhar and Subhasree Das to Jeffrey Jared and Diana Marie Shaffer, $515,000.

AD

BROADLANDS-ARCOLA AREA

Avonworth Sq., 22039-Jack E. Gerstenfeld to Eric and Rebecca Peterson, $545,000.

Bittner Sq., 42902-David W. and Lin Chen to Arshad R. and Sadia Khan, $565,000.

AD

Cambridgeport Sq., 22493-Ahmad Erbinieh to William J. Welsh and Samantha N. Feldman, $528,000.

Chertsey St., 22988-Melissa Fitch to Ravi Nayanbhai and Renukaben Ravi Mehta, $620,000.

Cumulus Terr., 42736-Van Metre Homes at Birchwood Villas Corp. to Joseph Allen and Anita Taylor Hays, $658,659.

Flora Mure Dr., 23158-Roderick L. and Toni S. Webb to John Nicholas Malenda, $468,900.

Heather Mews Dr., 23711-Victoria and Michel Labib Kaddissy to Ashley B. Rweyendela, $867,900.

Hopewell Manor Terr., 23676-Adam Atkins and Varuna Chopra to Charissa Coate, $450,000.

Marble Canyon Terr., 42249-Bradley Jacob Gogats to Christopher R. and Maryam Mantas, $705,000.

AD

AD

Pennyroyal Sq., 42470, No. 203-Larry E. and Audrey R. Jackson to Alessandro A. Dos Santos and Celi G. Rodrigues, $302,500.

Rockslide Terr., 42427-Michael P. and Carissa Pouy to Jahanzeb M. Piracha, $465,000.

Spring Splendor Dr., 42489-Brandon C. and Stephanie M. Campbell to Phillip Joong Kim and Stacy Nam Yoo, $750,000.

Trappe Rock Ct., 42667-Stephanie J. and John M. Sload to Randolph S. and Dana J. Wallace, $1.19 million.

White Yarrow Ct., 41645-Christopher Mark Lyall Bewley and Wendu Bewley to Richard H. and Susan J. Farina, $1 million.

DULLES AREA

Caboose Terr., 45497-Geoffrey Seroka to Stephen Spano, $305,000.

Hemmingford Cir., 23231-Michael C. Lyerly to Chandrasekar Ramasamy and Vidhya Kesavan, $431,000.

AD

Paddington Station Terr., 45721-Lance A. Bossard and Stephanie L. Richards to Narayan P. and Sanju S. Gautam, $439,000.

AD

HAMILTON AREA

Stone Eden Dr., 38409-Steven L. and Catherine D. Cox to Matthew J. and Mary E. Walker, $714,900.

LEESBURG-LUCKETTS-LANSDOWNE AREA

Barksdale Dr. NE, 1405-David R. and Kathryn Dorst to Thomas C. Wellington and Allison Thomson, $600,000.

Buttonwood Terr. NE, 908-Christopher J. Lombardi to Devon Bowles and Joyce Kraemer, $430,000.

Catoctin Cir. NE, 118-Myron Lee and Rosemarie Rosmarin to Christopher Lawrence, $486,000.

Creek Field Cir., 19220-Daniel P. Michael and Martha Provenzano-Michael to Peter X. and Ruby Y. Cheng, $868,000.

AD

Edmonton Terr. NE, 543-Monte J. Demyanovich to Jeffrey Winterstein and Cyrena Correa, $425,000.

Ginkgo Terr. NE, 506-Feliciano P. Alacbay and Lorna Corazon P. Alacbay to Clayton M. Miller, $380,000.

Kalmia Sq. NE, 582-Andrew and Jenny Beck to Shane Richard and Kelly Anne Lilly, $390,000.

AD

Lester Ct. NE, 303-Stephen and Kimberly Willard to Joan Walker, $440,000.

Merchant Mill Terr., 43594-Andrea S. Pierobon to Katherine Grace Goodwin and Philip Edward Ashley, $698,000.

Perdido Bay Terr., 18544-Tyler N. Nguyen to Robert A. Zic, $615,000.

Rocks Way, 43114-Randy L. and Victoria Jorissen to Tabitha Culbertson, $610,000.

Spring Creek Lane, 17160-Dale L. and Sheila A. Watson to Kieran and Kathleen Fallon, $1.39 million.

Tuliptree Sq. NE, 570-Todd M. and Diana C. Neach to Tashonda Ford and Alicia Glover, $395,500.

Winning Colors Pl., 17066-Patricia I. Burney to David Thor Hov and Shaun Kathleen Smith, $1.1 million.

LEESBURG-WATSON AREA

Banshee Dr., 40491-Eric J. and Suzanne A. Navarre to Jacob and Karen Crisp, $730,000.

Burberry Terr. SE, 620-James A. Sargent to Kenneth Christopher and Sandra Ellen Anderson, $432,000.

AD

Constellation Sq. SE, 625, No. A-Krystyna Hawrylak to Chinmay Joshi, $229,500.

Foxridge Dr. SW, 499-Timothy S. and Claire M. Hutchinson to Deborah Elizabeth Paschal and Ethan John Lawlor, $505,000.

Hawling Pl. SW, 1206-Charles W. and Jennifer Tingen to Erik Sapin and Elizabeth Teague, $670,000.

Kornblau Terr. SE, 465-Eryn Appell to Carla J. Mueller, $415,000.

Nansemond St. SE, 335-James W. and Brenda M. Jenkins to Michael T. and Maggie E. Mason, $310,000.

Ribbon Limestone Terr. SE, 1420-James Wesley and Barbara Cole Browne to Tabatha G. Bragg, $423,500.

Valley View Ave. SW, 322-Terry Y. Thomas Sealock and estate of Francis I. Thomas to Carol E. Gianiny, $340,000.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

Berlin Pike. S., 26-Reese W. and Monica M. George to Vicki and James Belotti, $270,000.

Golden Eagle Pl., 38754-Carrington Builders at Eagle Creek Corp. to James P. and Jessica J. Whelband, $633,564.

Morningstar Pl., 12020-Matthew C. and Heather E. Burns to Scott Alan Ziegler, $560,000.

Sunflower Field Pl., 12104-Brian and Rosalina L. Lauer to Wendy and Robert Shawn Dalton, $550,600.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

Appalachian Lane, 13291-Patricia L. McClintock to Daniel J. Luczak and Gabriele R. Ayazi, $825,075.

Elliot Dr., 612-Gary R. and Lindsay S. Barlow to Steven James Walter and Kara N. Ring, $580,000.

Maple Flats Terr., 824-James and Shayna Mackey to Taylor B. and Kaitlan N. Shaw, $437,000.

Snickersville Tpk., 36704-Elwyn G. and Lorraine R. Raiden to James F. and Barbara J. Stief, $820,000.

ROUND HILL AREA

Carnoustie Cir., 35335-Xavier L. and Connie J. Ferran to Ryan David Hudson, $865,000.

Ramsdell Ct., 13-Richard Ernest and Charlene Mary Brown to Andrew Steven and Amanda Marie Paquette, $630,000.

Sunny Ridge Rd., 34986-Basil M. and Jenna Lyn Delashmutt to Robert and Jennifer Penezic, $652,000.

SOUTH RIDING AREA

Banff Springs Pl., 42205-Adam and Dara Chatman to Long Vu Nguyen and Tina Thao Tran, $710,000.

Castleton Dr., 24893-Brian Nick and Lesley Ann Christos to Kenneth Dang and Hoang-My Phamdang, $783,500.

Easterwood Lane, 25237-Ryan P. and Suzanne J. Dunahue to Ian Daniel Passarelli, $690,000.

Hopestone Terr., 43450-Samreen Kaur and Sarbdeep Singh to Uthaman Raju and Chadreyee Sarjar, $522,000.

Locklear Terr., 42755-Alina Maclean Ichikawa to Devon and Sumin Mayers, $530,000.

Nations St., 42642-Afshan and Inshan Zulfiqar to Mohammed Al Khalaf and Easren Hani, $710,000.

Puma Sq., 44137-Andrew and Sun Hye Kim to Connie and Ramiro Barajas, $525,000.

Split Creek Terr., 25229-Joshua Michael Nelson to Liliana Aguinaga and Frank Hernandez Portillo, $424,000.

STERLING AREA

Alder Ave. N., 402-Norberto Rivera and Cristina Murray-Ortiz to Javel A. Gutierrez and Cherry Gates, $419,000.

Baldwin Sq., 21781-Andrew H. Crawford to Marcus Tisdale, $287,777.

Canopy Terr., 21768-Adrienne Galasso to Sharmin Djafari, $295,000.

Dinwiddie St. N., 1405-Rolfe Kratz and Todd Kolasch to Matthew Miller and Casi J. Brunhofer, $477,000.

Magnolia Rd., 176-John L. Ishee to Michael and Monica J. Imbrenda, $440,000.

Pepperidge Pl., 126-Ivan and Elizabeth P. Sciupac to Ryan Michael Hamracek, $511,200.

Tottenham Ct., 1081-Estate of Sheeree Sue Gilligan and Matthew Henriksen to Jose O. Ventura Hernandez and Wendy G. Melgar Erazo, $305,000.

Windsor Ct., 909-Estate of Lula A. Washington and Felicia D. Washington-Moore to Isaiah A. Jones, $295,000.

Fauquier County

These sales data recorded by the Fauquier County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in May were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Airlie Rd., 6492-Michele and Aaron Michael Gross to Julia Carol and Christopher William Alsup, $639,000.

Belfrys Ct. W., 6615-Thomas J. Schumaker to Kasey L. Cash and Cynthia E. Stotler, $335,000.

Boathouse Rd., 3336-Peter and Jessica Cahill to Mary Elizabeth and John Bumgarner, $579,000.

Chimney Lake Lane, 3159-Vernon E. and Jill M. Londagin to Sean Christopher White, $725,000.

Deep Run Mill Rd., 13293-Jeffery W. Yates to William W. and Karen S. Miller, $436,000.

Dyes Lane, 4423-Barbara D. Phillips to Lewis A. Golladay and Constance Minkoff, $339,900.

Enon Church Rd., 7583-William and Marcia Jarnagin to Sandra Lynn and Paul Richard Jeanneret, $1.9 million.

Gates Rd., 4706-Lakeside Homes Corp. to Scott A. and Von Martin, $858,936.

Halfway Rd., 4145-Halfway Road House Corp. to Andrew Walker, $365,000.

Holly Farm Lane, 6704, No. 101-Roy Page to Charles D. and Edward D. Sinclair, $289,000.

Kimberly Ct., 10059-Lawrence J. and Tara D. Shillingburg to Carol Page, $387,000.

Little Ct., 7398-Mark A. and Margaret S. Smith to James and Elizabeth Brownlow, $250,000.

Midland Rd., 4807-Mattie L. and Delia Yates to Leonel and Elizabeth Gonzalez, $175,000.

Mountjoy Rd., 9424-James Freely to Sarah T. and Seth T. Jester, $548,500.

Paradise Rd., 9519-MSH Construction Inc. to Nicholas and Karen Sket, $529,900.

Richlands Dr., 5790-Scott C. and Lisa M. Seeberger to Justin Craig and Christina Havenner, $645,000.

Southcoate Village Dr., 11052-Elwood J. and Marie A. Berzins to Barbara Lafever, $430,000.

Stuart Cir., 7420-Aline S. and Brett W. Brannan to Kelley P. Dever, $469,000.

Wankoma Dr., 121-Micah A. Meadows and Douglas Rosenberg to Alexis A. Moran and Mayra N. Monico, $199,900.