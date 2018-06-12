Wild Timber Ct., 21500 block, 4:49 p.m. June 4. Threats were reported.
Flagstaff Plaza, 22400 block, 8:35 to 8:37 a.m. June 5. An iPad was stolen.
Central Station Dr., 43800 block, 7:25 p.m. June 5. Graffiti was found in a parking garage.
Concord Station Terr., 22300 block, 10 a.m. June 3 to 8 a.m. June 4. A rock was used to damage a vehicle.
Barnsley Pl., 26000 block, 5 p.m. May 11 to 7 a.m. May 12. Locks for outer doors and windows were stolen.
Caversham Terr., 25200 block, 4 p.m. May 30. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.
Mountain Rd., 14000 block, 3 p.m. June 1 to 7:15 a.m. June 2. Portable bathrooms were vandalized and toilet paper rolls were stolen.
Barksdale Dr., 1300 block, 10:38 p.m. May 31. Harassment was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 5:43 p.m. June 1. An assault was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 6:24 p.m. June 2. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 5:51 a.m. June 2. An assault was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 8:47 a.m. May 31. An assault was reported.
Hancock Pl., unit block, 7:24 p.m. June 5. Harassment was reported.
Kenneth Pl., 800 block, 12:12 p.m. June 1. Threats were reported.
Market St. E., 400 block, 3:09 p.m. June 5. An assault was reported.
Market St. E., 600 block, 10:53 a.m. June 4. An assault was reported.
Meadows Lane, 200 block, 1:54 p.m. June 2. Two people fought.
Octorora Pl., 900 block, 8:18 p.m. June 6. Two people fought.
Potomac Station Dr., 18900 block, 6 to 6:10 p.m. June 4. A male juvenile was assaulted when an altercation occurred at a basketball court.
Rockbridge Dr., 600 block, 5:14 p.m. June 6. Harassment was reported.
Royal St., unit block, 7:57 p.m. June 2. An assault was reported.
Gateway Dr., 600 block, 7:25 p.m. June 6. Indecent exposure was reported.
Market St. E., 700 block, 2:09 a.m. June 3. Indecent exposure was reported.
Alpine Dr., 100 block, 9:59 a.m. May 31. A credit card was stolen.
Balls Bluff Rd., 2:18 a.m. June 5. Property was entered.
Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 6:21 p.m. May 31. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 3:54 p.m. June 4. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 9:04 p.m. June 4. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 3:27 p.m. June 5. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 10:23 a.m. June 5. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 9:43 a.m. June 5. Shoplifting was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4:39 p.m. June 5. A theft was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 8:46 p.m. June 4. Stolen property was recovered.
Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 2:33 p.m. June 4. A theft was reported.
Winmeade Dr., 19300 block, 3:15 a.m. June 6. A theft was reported.
Ayr St., 200 block, 10:39 a.m. June 4. A vehicle was stolen.
Heritage Way, unit block, 2:30 p.m. May 31. A vehicle was stolen.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 12:10 p.m. May 31. A vehicle was tampered with.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 10:05 p.m. June 5. A vehicle was tampered with.
Gardner View Sq., 19300 block, 1:13 p.m. June 2. A vehicle was tampered with.
Market St. E., 700 block, 12:29 a.m. June 7. Property was damaged.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11:24 a.m. June 2. Property was damaged.
Vanderbilt Terr., 700 block, 3:39 a.m. June 1. A vehicle was tampered with.
Hirst Rd., 100 block, 8:30 p.m. June 3. Harassment was reported.
16th St. N., 100 block, 11 a.m. May 24. Threats were reported.
Charles Town Pike, 34100 block, 9:11 p.m. June 6. A driver brandished a firearm at another vehicle and fled from the scene.
J St. W., 200 block, 10 a.m. May 25. Prescription pills were stolen from a purse.
Bailey Lane, 100 block, 3:05 p.m. May 29. A vehicle was stolen.
School St. W., 300 block, 11:03 a.m. June 5. A key was used to damage a vehicle.
Brethour Ct., 1400 block, 12:07 a.m. May 27. A male assaulted a female acquaintance after she attempted to get out of his vehicle. A 20-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.
Middle Bluff Pl., 47100 block, 5:10 p.m. June 4. A resident assaulted a male soliciting door-to-door.
Brooksbank Sq., 23000 block, May 31 to June 1. Appliances from homes under construction were stolen.
Clubside Sq., 21100 block, 8 p.m. June 5 to 10 a.m. June 6. A vehicle tire and rim were stolen.
Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 12:54 p.m. June 4. Shoplifting was reported. A 42-year-old Winchester woman was arrested and charged.
Fessenden Terr., 46100 block, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 6. Cash, electronics, a purse and other items were stolen from a residence.
Davenport Dr., 20900 block, midnight June 4. A key was used to damage a vehicle.
Trefoil Lane, 46000 block, 10 p.m. June 2 to 8:30 a.m. June 3. A vehicle was driven on a front yard of a residence and damaged a light post.