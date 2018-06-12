Loudoun County

These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Wild Timber Ct., 21500 block, 4:49 p.m. June 4. Threats were reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Flagstaff Plaza, 22400 block, 8:35 to 8:37 a.m. June 5. An iPad was stolen.

VANDALISM

Central Station Dr., 43800 block, 7:25 p.m. June 5. Graffiti was found in a parking garage.

Concord Station Terr., 22300 block, 10 a.m. June 3 to 8 a.m. June 4. A rock was used to damage a vehicle.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barnsley Pl., 26000 block, 5 p.m. May 11 to 7 a.m. May 12. Locks for outer doors and windows were stolen.

Caversham Terr., 25200 block, 4 p.m. May 30. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

HILLSBORO AREA

VANDALISM

Mountain Rd., 14000 block, 3 p.m. June 1 to 7:15 a.m. June 2. Portable bathrooms were vandalized and toilet paper rolls were stolen.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Barksdale Dr., 1300 block, 10:38 p.m. May 31. Harassment was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 5:43 p.m. June 1. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 6:24 p.m. June 2. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 5:51 a.m. June 2. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 8:47 a.m. May 31. An assault was reported.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 7:24 p.m. June 5. Harassment was reported.

Kenneth Pl., 800 block, 12:12 p.m. June 1. Threats were reported.

Market St. E., 400 block, 3:09 p.m. June 5. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 600 block, 10:53 a.m. June 4. An assault was reported.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 1:54 p.m. June 2. Two people fought.

Octorora Pl., 900 block, 8:18 p.m. June 6. Two people fought.

Potomac Station Dr., 18900 block, 6 to 6:10 p.m. June 4. A male juvenile was assaulted when an altercation occurred at a basketball court.

Rockbridge Dr., 600 block, 5:14 p.m. June 6. Harassment was reported.

Royal St., unit block, 7:57 p.m. June 2. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Gateway Dr., 600 block, 7:25 p.m. June 6. Indecent exposure was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 2:09 a.m. June 3. Indecent exposure was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alpine Dr., 100 block, 9:59 a.m. May 31. A credit card was stolen.

Balls Bluff Rd., 2:18 a.m. June 5. Property was entered.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 6:21 p.m. May 31. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 3:54 p.m. June 4. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 9:04 p.m. June 4. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 3:27 p.m. June 5. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 10:23 a.m. June 5. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 9:43 a.m. June 5. Shoplifting was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4:39 p.m. June 5. A theft was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 8:46 p.m. June 4. Stolen property was recovered.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 2:33 p.m. June 4. A theft was reported.

Winmeade Dr., 19300 block, 3:15 a.m. June 6. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Ayr St., 200 block, 10:39 a.m. June 4. A vehicle was stolen.

Heritage Way, unit block, 2:30 p.m. May 31. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 12:10 p.m. May 31. A vehicle was tampered with.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 10:05 p.m. June 5. A vehicle was tampered with.

Gardner View Sq., 19300 block, 1:13 p.m. June 2. A vehicle was tampered with.

Market St. E., 700 block, 12:29 a.m. June 7. Property was damaged.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11:24 a.m. June 2. Property was damaged.

Vanderbilt Terr., 700 block, 3:39 a.m. June 1. A vehicle was tampered with.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Hirst Rd., 100 block, 8:30 p.m. June 3. Harassment was reported.

16th St. N., 100 block, 11 a.m. May 24. Threats were reported.

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

Charles Town Pike, 34100 block, 9:11 p.m. June 6. A driver brandished a firearm at another vehicle and fled from the scene.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

J St. W., 200 block, 10 a.m. May 25. Prescription pills were stolen from a purse.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Bailey Lane, 100 block, 3:05 p.m. May 29. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

School St. W., 300 block, 11:03 a.m. June 5. A key was used to damage a vehicle.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Brethour Ct., 1400 block, 12:07 a.m. May 27. A male assaulted a female acquaintance after she attempted to get out of his vehicle. A 20-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Middle Bluff Pl., 47100 block, 5:10 p.m. June 4. A resident assaulted a male soliciting door-to-door.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brooksbank Sq., 23000 block, May 31 to June 1. Appliances from homes under construction were stolen.

Clubside Sq., 21100 block, 8 p.m. June 5 to 10 a.m. June 6. A vehicle tire and rim were stolen.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 12:54 p.m. June 4. Shoplifting was reported. A 42-year-old Winchester woman was arrested and charged.

Fessenden Terr., 46100 block, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 6. Cash, electronics, a purse and other items were stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Davenport Dr., 20900 block, midnight June 4. A key was used to damage a vehicle.

Trefoil Lane, 46000 block, 10 p.m. June 2 to 8:30 a.m. June 3. A vehicle was driven on a front yard of a residence and damaged a light post.