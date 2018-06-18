LOUDOUN COUNTY

These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bryce Ridge Ct., 24000 block, June 8 to June 12. Appliances were stolen from a home under construction.

Clock Tower Sq., 24000 block, 2:20 a.m. June 9 to June 10. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Racing Sun Dr., 25000 block, June 1 to June 4. Plywood was stolen from a construction site.

ASHBURN AREA

STRANGULATION

Lazy River Terr., 20000 block, 10:20 a.m. June 8. A female reported she had been strangled, assaulted and abducted. She was taken to a hospital and treated for her injuries. A 33-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Claiborne Pkwy., 20000 block, 12:30 to 2 p.m. June 12. Purses were stolen from two vehicles entered by smashing windows.

Concord Station Terr., 22000 block, 11:30 a.m. June 12. Delivered packages were stolen from residences. A female was arrested and charged.

Deepspring Ct., 43000 block, June 3 to June 10. A bicycle was stolen from a patio.

Gatwick Sq., 43000 block, 8:30 to 9 p.m. June 7. A bicycle was stolen from a back yard.

Soave Dr., 42000 block, 3:40 to 4:30 p.m. June 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Thistledown Terr., 43000 block, 1 to 10 a.m. June 7. A bicycle was stolen from a patio.

Waxpool Rd., 44000 block, 3 to 5 p.m. June 7. A GPS was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Exchange St., 20000 block, midnight to 8:47 a.m. June 13. A silver 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland was stolen.

VANDALISM

Flagstaff Plaza, 22000 block, June 10 to June 11. A vehicle tire was slashed.

Frame Sq., 21000 block, 3:32 a.m. June 6. A vehicle was tampered with.

Lexington Dr., 20000 block, May 25 to June 9. Campaign signs were torn or stolen.

Shellhorn Rd. and Hartley Pl., 1:09 a.m. June 12. Two men spray-painted community property and cameras.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lake Shore Sq., 25000 block, 8:30 p.m. June 10 to 8:30 a.m. June 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Oxford Forest Cir., 42000 block, June 6 to June 8. A dehumidifier was stolen from a home under construction.

Oxford Forest Cir., 42000 block, June 11 to June 12. A dehumidifier was stolen from a residence under construction.

Pond View Sq., 25000 block, 10 p.m. June 11 to 5 a.m. June 12. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Edgewater St., 42000 block, 8 p.m. June 10. During an investigation of a hit and run, it was determined that the vehicle involved was stolen from Purcellville. An 18-year-old Chantilly man was arrested and charged.

Lake Shore Sq., 25000 block, 8 p.m. June 12 to 7 a.m. June 13. A 2018 Ford Escape was stolen.

VANDALISM

McIntyre Sq., 25000 block, June 8 to June 9. A stick was inserted into a vehicle’s key hole.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Black Gold Pl., 40700 block, 12:23 a.m. June 8. Harassment was reported.

Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 10:19 p.m. June 11. Two people fought.

Crestwood St., 400 block, 6:06 p.m. June 11. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 10:34 p.m. June 11. An assault was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 10:59 p.m. June 10. An assault was reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 3:59 p.m. June 11. Two people fought.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 400 block, 1:45 p.m. June 7. An assault was reported.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 11:51 a.m. June 8. Threats were reported.

Harrison St., unit block, 10:33 a.m. June 11. Threats were reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, 8:41 p.m. June 11. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 400 block, 5:16 p.m. June 12. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 800 block, 10:08 a.m. June 8. An assault was reported.

Mayfair Dr., 100 block, 10:06 a.m. June 13. Verbal abuse was reported.

Nickels Dr., 300 block, 5:07 p.m. June 12. Two people fought.

Phillips Dr., unit block, 5:07 p.m. June 11. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 12:23 a.m. June 13. Two people fought.

Sparkleberry Terr., 500 block, 12:23 p.m. June 8. Two people fought.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Adams Dr., unit block, 3:40 a.m. June 8. Indecent exposure was reported.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 7:22 p.m. June 12. Indecent exposure was reported.

MISSILE AT AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE

Harry Byrd Hwy. and Charles Town Pike, 2:37 p.m. June 7. An object was thrown at a vehicle.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams Dr., unit block, 7:21 p.m. June 10. A bicycle was stolen.

Augustine Pl., 43300 block, 7:54 p.m. June 11. A theft was reported.

Binkley Cir., 43100 block, 9:36 a.m. June 7. A theft was reported.

Cochran Mill Rd., 42200 block, 9:59 a.m. June 8. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 8:42 a.m. June 9. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 49000 block, June 2 to June 8. Gallons of fuel were missing from a tank.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 2:27 p.m. June 11. An employee theft was reported.

Davis Ave., 200 block, 7:39 p.m. June 8. An employee theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 8:12 p.m. June 13. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 1:46 p.m. June 8. Shoplifting was reported.

Fairfax St., unit block, 1:07 p.m. June 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 5:43 p.m. June 10. A bicycle was stolen.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 1:25 p.m. June 12. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 6:06 p.m. June 11. A credit card was stolen.

King St. N., 500 block, 3:48 a.m. June 13. Shoplifting was reported.

King St. N., 800 block, 12:23 p.m. June 7. Property was entered.

King St. N., 800 block, 8:39 p.m. June 13. A bicycle was stolen.

Loudoun St., 300 block, 10:04 p.m. June 13. A theft was reported.

Market St. E, 300 block, 6:55 a.m. June 12. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 1500 block, 1:05 p.m. June 12. An employee theft was reported.

Market St. E., 1500 block, 12:07 p.m. June 12. An employee theft was reported.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 5:17 p.m. June 7. A bicycle was stolen.

Miller Dr., 700 block, 3:55 p.m. June 11. A theft was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 3:23 p.m. June 12. Property was entered.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 4:35 p.m. June 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 6:07 p.m. June 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 2:48 p.m. June 12. A theft was reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 12:48 p.m. June 7. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cochran Mill Rd., 42000 block, 8:30 p.m. June 7 to 7:30 a.m. June 8. Twelve vehicles were stolen from a tow lot.

VANDALISM

Alpine Dr., 200 block, 9:57 a.m. June 11. Property was damaged.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 1:26 a.m. June 8. Property was damaged.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 2:14 p.m. June 12. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 12:25 p.m. June 11. Property was damaged.

Leesburg Bypass, 3:56 p.m. June 13. Property was damaged.

Monroe St., unit block, 3:53 p.m. June 7. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lovettsville Rd., 40000 block, 8:15 a.m. June 13. A male entered a residence. A 19-year-old Summit Point, W.Va., man was arrested and charged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Jefferson Pike, 37000 block, 11 to 11:10 a.m. June 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Main St. E., 800 block, 3:45 p.m. June 9. A business was entered. Two vehicles and merchandise were stolen.

16th St. N., 100 block, 11:20 a.m. June 9. An attempt was made to steal a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Kinloch Ct., 300 block, 7:30 p.m. June 11. Glue was poured in the locks of a vehicle.

Main St. E., 600 block, 10:03 a.m. June 9. A vehicle window was broken.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Cedar Lake Plaza, 46000 block, 3:10 a.m. June 9. Two men fought. A 38-year-old Sterling man and a 49-year-old Stafford man were arrested and charged.

STRANGULATION

Holly Ave. W., 700 block, 7 to 7:59 a.m. June 9. During an argument, a female strangled a relative. A 25-year-old Sterling woman was arrested and charged.

Paxton Ct., unit block, 2:40 p.m. June 12. A man strangled and assaulted a female. A 48-year-old Reston man was arrested and charged.

ROBBERIES

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 2:36 p.m. June 8. A man robbed a store of merchandise at gunpoint and fled from the scene.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Sterling Blvd. S., 22000 block, 2:20 to 2:40 p.m. June 8. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Beaver Meadows Rd., 43000 block, noon to 5 p.m. June 10. A 2007 Nissan Frontier was stolen. The vehicle was recovered but was involved in a hit-and-run crash with severe damage.

Pebble Run Pl., 23000 block, June 8 to June 9. A white 2006 Ford F450 was stolen.

Woodland Rd., 45000 block, June 6 to June 7. A 1996 Chrysler Cirrus was stolen.

VANDALISM

Overland Dr., 23000 block, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 9. A vehicle window was shattered.