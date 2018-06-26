These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Stags Leap Dr., 41000 block, June 11. A faucet was stolen from a home under construction.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Stone Springs Blvd. and Route 50, midnight to 3 a.m. June 17. A 2006 Toyota Matrix was stolen.

ASHBURN AREA

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Russell Branch Pkwy. and Exchange St., 2:08 p.m. June 14. A man exposed himself while riding a bus. A 55-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brimfield Dr., 44000 block, 9 to 10 p.m. June 14. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Estate Pl., 21000 block, 2 to 2:15 a.m. June 16. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Knob Hill Pl., 21000 block, midnight to 7 a.m. June 20. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Liverpool St., 21000 block, 3:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 15. A cooler was stolen from the driveway of a residence.

Lord Fairfax Pl., 44000 block, 5 p.m. June 15 to 7:30 a.m. June 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Macedonia Ct., 44000 block, 3:50 to 4:20 a.m. June 16. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Magellan Sq., 42500 block, noon to 7 p.m. June 19. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Ravenglass Dr., 42800 block, 9 p.m. June 18 to 8 a.m. June 19. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richland Grove Dr., 23000 block, June 16 to June 17. Decorative stones were stolen from a front yard.

Saint Germain Ct., 44000 block, 3:10 a.m. June 16. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Saint Germain Ct., 44000 block, 5 p.m. June 15 to 7:30 a.m. June 16. Headphones were stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Felicity Pl., 43000 block, June 16. A 2016 Acura was stolen. It was later found abandoned with a flat tire in the Gayton Terrace area.

VANDALISM

Clappertown Dr., 21000 block, 4:20 a.m. June 16. A vehicle was tampered with.

Clappertown Dr., 21000 block, June 15 to June 16. A vehicle was tampered with.

Felicity Pl., 43000 block, June 15 to June 16. Car seats were cut and a vehicle dashboard was slashed.

Saint Germain Ct., 44000 block, 7 p.m. June 15 to 7:30 a.m. June 16. A vehicle was tampered with.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barnsley Pl., 26900 block, 11:25 a.m. June 14. An iPad was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Bridgehampton Sq., 42000 block, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 19. A vehicle window was smashed.

Lake Shore Sq., 25000 block, 3:30 June 14 to 10:15 a.m. June 15. A key was used to damage a vehicle.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Blue Ridge Ave., 200 block, 5:24 p.m. June 21. Harassment was reported.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 7:06 p.m. June 21. An assault was reported.

Crestwood St., 400 block, 10:24 a.m. June 21. An assault was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 11:26 a.m. June 20. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 3:27 p.m. June 16. Threats were reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 9:53 a.m. June 20. Harassment was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 10 p.m. June 17. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 1:49 a.m. June 19. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 11:28 p.m. June 16. An assault was reported.

Foxridge Dr., 400 block, 1:23 a.m. June 16. Two people fought.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 11:08 a.m. June 21. Harassment was reported.

Grindstone Ct., 16900 block, 2:17 p.m. June 21. Harassment was reported.

Hampshire Sq., 100 block, 4:24 a.m. June 19. A fight was reported.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 3:28 p.m. June 18. An assault was reported.

Lilac Terr., 400 block, 7:28 a.m. June 14. Two people fought.

Market St. E., 500 block, 4:43 p.m. June 21. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 11:50 p.m. June 17. An assault was reported.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 8:10 p.m. June 19. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 12:05 a.m. June 16. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9:31 p.m. June 18. Two people fought.

Potomac Station Dr., 18900 block, 6 to 6:10 p.m. June 4. A 19-year-old Leesburg man was arrested and charged with assault and battery that occurred June 11 at a basketball court.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 3:31 a.m. June 18. An assault was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE., 800 block, 7:22 p.m. June 19. An assault was reported.

Tenaya Way NE, 1300 block, 12:35 p.m. June 20. Threats were reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 18900 block, 3:48 a.m. June 14. Harassment was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 10:39 a.m. June 14. Harassment was reported.

KIDNAPPING/ABDUCTION

Edwards Ferry Rd., 800 block, 3:02 a.m. June 16. Abduction was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Augustine Pl., 43200 block, 1:39 p.m. June 15. Property was entered.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 10:17 p.m. June 16. A bicycle was stolen.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 4:31 p.m. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 3:18 p.m. June 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 5:49 p.m. June 15. Shoplifting was reported.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 5:08 p.m. June 18. Property was entered.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 1:26 p.m. June 16. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2:38 p.m. June 18. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2:40 p.m. June 18. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7:10 p.m. June 16. Shoplifting was reported.

Ginkgo Terr., 400 block, 12:38 p.m. June 19. A theft was reported.

Kepharts Mill Terr., 19200 block, 8:33 a.m. June 14. A theft was reported.

King St. N., 100 block, 10:23 p.m. June 14. A theft was reported.

King St. N., 800 block, 11:32 a.m. June 15. A bicycle was stolen.

Market St. E., 1300 block, 8:54 a.m. June 18. Property was entered.

Meadowview Ct., 19500 block, 2:21 p.m. June 16. Property was entered.

Mill Dam Pl., 19400 block, 5:16 p.m. June 19. A theft was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 8:04 a.m. June 21. Property was entered.

Plaza St., unit block, 12:38 a.m. June 16. Property was entered.

Rocky Creek Dr., 19000 block, 2:12 p.m. June 17. Property was entered.

VANDALISM

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 4:32 p.m. June 15. Property was damaged.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 10:19 p.m. June 15. A vehicle was tampered with.

Charles Town Pike, 39900 block, 12:09 p.m. June 19. A vehicle was tampered with.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 7:50 p.m. June 18. A vehicle was tampered with.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 9:17 a.m. June 15. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 5:22 a.m. June 16. A vehicle was tampered with.

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 2:36 p.m. June 18. Property was damaged.

Greenway Dr., 5:06 June 15. Property was damaged.

Monroe St., unit block, 8:54 p.m. June 21. Property was damaged.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 2:56 a.m. June 20. Property was damaged.

Rockford Sq., 800 block, 8:04 a.m. June 18. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Kirkbridge Ct., 100 block, 4:22 p.m. June 13. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

14th St. S., 100 block, 3:19 p.m. June 18. A garden cart was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Main St. E., 300 block, 8:31 a.m. June 19. Oil was used to damage a vehicle.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Community Plaza, 46000 block, 1:46 a.m. June 16. A fight was reported. A 24-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

Enterprise St., 100 block, 2:08 a.m. June 18. Two people fought. A 30-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Columbia Pl., 45000 block, 2:35 p.m. June 14. A man stole food from a salad bar. A 20-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

Concord Ct. W., 100 block, 2:30 a.m. June 17 to noon June 18. A sign was stolen from a residence.

Dulles Eastern Plaza, 45000 block, 7 p.m. June 14. Shoplifting was reported. A 29-year-old Herndon woman and a 38-year-old Herndon man were arrested and charged.

Huntington Sq., 21000 block, 4:55 p.m. June 16. Two bicycles were stolen from a residence.

Imperial Sq., 45700 block, 7:40 a.m. June 19. Four vehicle tires were stolen.

Muirfield Cir., 21000 block, noon June 16 to 8 a.m. June 17. A license plate was stolen from a motorcycle.

Ravenwood Ct., 21000 block, June 16 to June 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Rock Hill Rd., 23000 block, 10:54 p.m. June 17. Trespassing was reported. A 54-year-old Herndon woman was arrested and charged.

Silver Ridge Dr., 300 block, noon June 19. A theft was reported. A 43-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Harry Byrd Hwy., 46800 block, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19. A silver 2002 Hyundai Sonata was stolen.

Towlern Pl., 45000 block, Nov. 18 to June 18. A 2015 Maserati Ghibli Q4 was stolen.

Woodland Rd., 45000 block, 5:30 p.m. June 15 to 7:30 a.m. June 16. A 2005 Mitsubishi Fuso was stolen.

VANDALISM

Colonial Ave., 700 block, June 17 to June 18. Two vehicle tires were punctured.