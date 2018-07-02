These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Rolling Pasture Lane, 41000 block, 6:35 p.m. June 25 to 8:35 p.m. June 26. Shingles were stolen from a construction site.

VANDALISM

Rock Pond Ct., 24300 block, 8 p.m. June 26 to 8 a.m. June 27. A vehicle was tampered with.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dunhill Cup Sq., 43600 block, noon June 26. A key remote was stolen from a vehicle.

Ice Rink Plaza, 44000 block, 11:30 a.m. June 24. A stolen purse was later found in a restroom. Cash was taken.

Philanthropic Dr., 22000 block, June 23 to June 24. Roofing shingles were stolen from a home under construction.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 10:15 a.m. June 25. As a woman entered her vehicle, a female opened the passenger door and took a purse on the seat. The female fled in a waiting vehicle.

Ryder Cup Sq., 43600 block, 1 p.m. June 26 to 6 a.m. June 27. Camera equipment and credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Cayuga Ct., 20000 block, June 20 to June 21. A vehicle was tampered with.

Seneca Sq., 20000 block, June 21. A vehicle was tampered with.

Solheim Cup Terr., 43600 block, June 27. Two vehicles were tampered with.

Verde Gate Terr., 22500 block, 11 p.m. June 26 to 7:30 a.m. June 27. Several vehicles were struck by paintballs.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abney Wood Dr., 42300 block, 5:30 p.m. June 22 to 5:30 p.m. June 25. Handrails were stolen from a construction site.

Braddock and Bull Run Post Office roads, 11:18 a.m. June 26. A utility box was tampered with.

Leeds Field Dr., 42400 block, 5:40 p.m. June 22 to 5:40 p.m. June 25. Building materials were stolen from a construction site.

Oxford Forest Cir., 42500 block, 5 p.m. June 26 to 5 p.m. June 27. Windows were stolen from a construction site.

VANDALISM

Leonard Dr., 25800 block, 12:30 a.m. June 27. A key was used to scratch two vehicles and a tire was damaged.

Pelican Dr., 42000 block, 1:10 p.m. June 22. After a physical altercation, a man broke a female’s vehicle windows. A 45-year-old Chantilly man was arrested and charged.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 1:38 a.m. June 24. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 1:43 a.m. June 24. Two people fought,

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 12:51 p.m. June 24. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 7:34 p.m. June 23. Two people fought.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 10:51 p.m. June 24. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 10:07 p.m. June 26. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 1:32 p.m. June 27. Harassment was reported.

Oak View Dr., 100 block, 5:09 p.m. June 26. Threats were reported.

Vista Ridge Dr., 700 block, 7:19 p.m. June 22. An assault was reported.

Whipp Dr., 300 block, 11:07 a.m. June 23. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Allman Way, 100 block, 3:27 a.m. June 28. Property was entered.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 2:03 p.m. June 23. Shoplifting was reported.

Eagle Point Sq., 18300 block, 5 p.m. June 26. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 8:14 p.m. June 23. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 9:17 p.m. June 23. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 9:29 p.m. June 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 3:37 p.m. June 23. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 4:54 p.m. June 22. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 7:53 p.m. June 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 10:31 p.m. June 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 3:07 p.m. June 27. An employee theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 4:59 p.m. June 24. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 9:41 p.m. June 27. Shoplifting was reported.

Fairfax St., unit block, 5:40 p.m. June 25. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 6:22 p.m. June 25. An employee theft was reported.

Jackson Hole Cir., 43500 block, 3:58 p.m. June 27. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Market St. E., 500 block, 11:09 a.m. June 24. A theft was reported.

Meadowview Ct., 19500 block, 1:06 p.m. June 26. Property was entered.

Meadowview Ct., 19500 block, 7:49 p.m. June 23. A theft was reported.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 10:27 a.m. June 25. A theft was reported.

Route 15, 12000 block, 5 p.m. June 22 to 10 a.m. June 23. Coins were stolen from vending machines.

Sandridge Way, 19400 block, 8:40 p.m. June 27. A theft was reported.

Sunrise View Ct., 17700 block, 5:37 p.m. June 25. A theft was reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 18900 block, 11:02 a.m. June 24. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Catoctin Circle, 100 block, 3:33 p.m. June 22. Property was damaged.

Crestwood St., 500 block, 9:53 a.m. June 23. Property was damaged.

Doyle Terr., 500 block, 8:10 a.m. June 27. Property was damaged.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 2:28 p.m. June 23. Property was damaged.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 11:17 p.m. June 24. Property was damaged.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 3:14 p.m. June 23. Property was damaged.

Kittiwake Dr., 43000 block, June 24 to June 25. A basement glass panel was cracked.

Kittiwake Dr., 43800 block, 5:08 p.m. June 26. A vehicle was tampered with.

Nikki Terr., 400 block, 6:41 a.m. June 26. Property was damaged.

Potomac Station Dr., 6:46 a.m. June 27. Property was damaged.

Shirley Sq., 100 block, 11:44 a.m. June 23. Property was damaged.

Sparkleberry Terr., 400 block, 3:16 a.m. June 27. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

E. Broad Way, unit block, 10:53 a.m. June 22. Property was entered. A 57-year-old Lovettsville female was arrested and charged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Hirst Rd., 100 block, 4:57 p.m. June 26. Road rage was reported.

Wolf Rock Dr., 1200 block, 8:44 a.m. June 22. Two drivers fought.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

21st St. N., 200 block, 12:40 p.m. June 22. Plants and landscaping planters were stolen.

STERLING AREA

ARRESTS

Cranston St., 46000 block, 12:52 p.m. June 24. Indecent exposure was reported. A 65-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Pacific Blvd., 23000 block, 3:56 a.m. June 24. An assault was reported. A 40-year-old Sterling female was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Community Plaza, 47000 block, 5:46 p.m. June 23. An employee theft was reported. A 21-year-old Sterling female was arrested and charged.

Concord Ct. W., 100 block, 1:52 p.m. June 22. A driver stopped and removed a sign from the ground.

Dulles Eastern Plaza, 45000 block, 5:45 p.m. June 22. A theft was reported. a 26-year-old Sterling female was arrested and charged.

Dulles Landing Dr., 24000 block, 12:44 p.m. June 23. Shoplifting was reported. A 27-year-old Hyattsville man was arrested and charged.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 4 p.m. June 23. Shoplifting was reported. A 20-year-old Leesburg female and a 20-year-old Great Falls female were arrested and charged.

Enterprise St., 100 block, 11 p.m. June 23. Trespassing was reported. A 54-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Enterprise St., 100 block, 11:11 p.m. June 23. Trespassing was reported. A 45-year-old College Park male was arrested and charged.

Imperial Sq., 45000 block, 1:30 to 7:30 a.m. June 22. Credit cards and house keys were stolen from a vehicle. Keys were used to enter an apartment and other credit cards were taken.

Whitewater Dr., 20000 block, 10:50 p.m. June 22. Trespassing was reported. A male juvenile was released to the custody of his parents.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Town Center Plaza, 21000 block, 5:30 a.m. June 25. A 2015 Toyota Corolla was stolen from a parking lot.

W. Beech Rd. and N. Joshua Ct., 11:19 a.m. June 24. A box truck reported stolen on June 16 from Woodland Road area was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Culpepper and Williamsburg roads, June 16 to June 22. A key was used to scratch a vehicle.

Prentice Dr., 44000 block, 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. June 24. A vehicle window was smashed.

Ruritan Cir., 45000 block, June 26. A business exit door window was shattered.