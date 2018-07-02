Rolling Pasture Lane, 41000 block, 6:35 p.m. June 25 to 8:35 p.m. June 26. Shingles were stolen from a construction site.
Rock Pond Ct., 24300 block, 8 p.m. June 26 to 8 a.m. June 27. A vehicle was tampered with.
Dunhill Cup Sq., 43600 block, noon June 26. A key remote was stolen from a vehicle.
Ice Rink Plaza, 44000 block, 11:30 a.m. June 24. A stolen purse was later found in a restroom. Cash was taken.
Philanthropic Dr., 22000 block, June 23 to June 24. Roofing shingles were stolen from a home under construction.
Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 10:15 a.m. June 25. As a woman entered her vehicle, a female opened the passenger door and took a purse on the seat. The female fled in a waiting vehicle.
Ryder Cup Sq., 43600 block, 1 p.m. June 26 to 6 a.m. June 27. Camera equipment and credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.
Cayuga Ct., 20000 block, June 20 to June 21. A vehicle was tampered with.
Seneca Sq., 20000 block, June 21. A vehicle was tampered with.
Solheim Cup Terr., 43600 block, June 27. Two vehicles were tampered with.
Verde Gate Terr., 22500 block, 11 p.m. June 26 to 7:30 a.m. June 27. Several vehicles were struck by paintballs.
Abney Wood Dr., 42300 block, 5:30 p.m. June 22 to 5:30 p.m. June 25. Handrails were stolen from a construction site.
Braddock and Bull Run Post Office roads, 11:18 a.m. June 26. A utility box was tampered with.
Leeds Field Dr., 42400 block, 5:40 p.m. June 22 to 5:40 p.m. June 25. Building materials were stolen from a construction site.
Oxford Forest Cir., 42500 block, 5 p.m. June 26 to 5 p.m. June 27. Windows were stolen from a construction site.
Leonard Dr., 25800 block, 12:30 a.m. June 27. A key was used to scratch two vehicles and a tire was damaged.
Pelican Dr., 42000 block, 1:10 p.m. June 22. After a physical altercation, a man broke a female’s vehicle windows. A 45-year-old Chantilly man was arrested and charged.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 1:38 a.m. June 24. Two people fought.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 12:51 p.m. June 24. Two people fought.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 7:34 p.m. June 23. Two people fought.
Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 10:51 p.m. June 24. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 10:07 p.m. June 26. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 1:32 p.m. June 27. Harassment was reported.
Oak View Dr., 100 block, 5:09 p.m. June 26. Threats were reported.
Vista Ridge Dr., 700 block, 7:19 p.m. June 22. An assault was reported.
Whipp Dr., 300 block, 11:07 a.m. June 23. Two people fought.
Allman Way, 100 block, 3:27 a.m. June 28. Property was entered.
Catoctin Cir., unit block, 2:03 p.m. June 23. Shoplifting was reported.
Eagle Point Sq., 18300 block, 5 p.m. June 26. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 8:14 p.m. June 23. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 9:17 p.m. June 23. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 9:29 p.m. June 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 3:37 p.m. June 23. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 4:54 p.m. June 22. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 7:53 p.m. June 26. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 10:31 p.m. June 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 3:07 p.m. June 27. An employee theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 4:59 p.m. June 24. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 9:41 p.m. June 27. Shoplifting was reported.
Fairfax St., unit block, 5:40 p.m. June 25. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 6:22 p.m. June 25. An employee theft was reported.
Jackson Hole Cir., 43500 block, 3:58 p.m. June 27. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Market St. E., 500 block, 11:09 a.m. June 24. A theft was reported.
Meadowview Ct., 19500 block, 1:06 p.m. June 26. Property was entered.
Meadowview Ct., 19500 block, 7:49 p.m. June 23. A theft was reported.
Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 10:27 a.m. June 25. A theft was reported.
Route 15, 12000 block, 5 p.m. June 22 to 10 a.m. June 23. Coins were stolen from vending machines.
Sandridge Way, 19400 block, 8:40 p.m. June 27. A theft was reported.
Sunrise View Ct., 17700 block, 5:37 p.m. June 25. A theft was reported.
Upper Belmont Pl., 18900 block, 11:02 a.m. June 24. A theft was reported.
Catoctin Circle, 100 block, 3:33 p.m. June 22. Property was damaged.
Crestwood St., 500 block, 9:53 a.m. June 23. Property was damaged.
Doyle Terr., 500 block, 8:10 a.m. June 27. Property was damaged.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 2:28 p.m. June 23. Property was damaged.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 11:17 p.m. June 24. Property was damaged.
Hancock Pl., unit block, 3:14 p.m. June 23. Property was damaged.
Kittiwake Dr., 43000 block, June 24 to June 25. A basement glass panel was cracked.
Kittiwake Dr., 43800 block, 5:08 p.m. June 26. A vehicle was tampered with.
Nikki Terr., 400 block, 6:41 a.m. June 26. Property was damaged.
Potomac Station Dr., 6:46 a.m. June 27. Property was damaged.
Shirley Sq., 100 block, 11:44 a.m. June 23. Property was damaged.
Sparkleberry Terr., 400 block, 3:16 a.m. June 27. Property was damaged.
E. Broad Way, unit block, 10:53 a.m. June 22. Property was entered. A 57-year-old Lovettsville female was arrested and charged.
Hirst Rd., 100 block, 4:57 p.m. June 26. Road rage was reported.
Wolf Rock Dr., 1200 block, 8:44 a.m. June 22. Two drivers fought.
21st St. N., 200 block, 12:40 p.m. June 22. Plants and landscaping planters were stolen.
Cranston St., 46000 block, 12:52 p.m. June 24. Indecent exposure was reported. A 65-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.
Pacific Blvd., 23000 block, 3:56 a.m. June 24. An assault was reported. A 40-year-old Sterling female was arrested and charged.
Community Plaza, 47000 block, 5:46 p.m. June 23. An employee theft was reported. A 21-year-old Sterling female was arrested and charged.
Concord Ct. W., 100 block, 1:52 p.m. June 22. A driver stopped and removed a sign from the ground.
Dulles Eastern Plaza, 45000 block, 5:45 p.m. June 22. A theft was reported. a 26-year-old Sterling female was arrested and charged.
Dulles Landing Dr., 24000 block, 12:44 p.m. June 23. Shoplifting was reported. A 27-year-old Hyattsville man was arrested and charged.
Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 4 p.m. June 23. Shoplifting was reported. A 20-year-old Leesburg female and a 20-year-old Great Falls female were arrested and charged.
Enterprise St., 100 block, 11 p.m. June 23. Trespassing was reported. A 54-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.
Enterprise St., 100 block, 11:11 p.m. June 23. Trespassing was reported. A 45-year-old College Park male was arrested and charged.
Imperial Sq., 45000 block, 1:30 to 7:30 a.m. June 22. Credit cards and house keys were stolen from a vehicle. Keys were used to enter an apartment and other credit cards were taken.
Whitewater Dr., 20000 block, 10:50 p.m. June 22. Trespassing was reported. A male juvenile was released to the custody of his parents.
Town Center Plaza, 21000 block, 5:30 a.m. June 25. A 2015 Toyota Corolla was stolen from a parking lot.
W. Beech Rd. and N. Joshua Ct., 11:19 a.m. June 24. A box truck reported stolen on June 16 from Woodland Road area was recovered at this location.
Culpepper and Williamsburg roads, June 16 to June 22. A key was used to scratch a vehicle.
Prentice Dr., 44000 block, 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. June 24. A vehicle window was smashed.
Ruritan Cir., 45000 block, June 26. A business exit door window was shattered.