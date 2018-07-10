These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Aldie Springs Dr., 40000 block, 8 p.m. June 26 to 6 a.m. June 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aberdeen Terr., 43000 block, midnight to 7 a.m. July 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Duxbury Terr., 20000 block, 6 p.m. June 27 to 8 a.m. June 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Duxbury Terr., 20000 block, 9 p.m. June 27 to 8 a.m. June 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Plympton Sq., 44000 block, 9:30 p.m. June 27 to 8 a.m. June 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Presidents Cup Terr., 20000 block, 3:30 p.m. June 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Florence Terr., 44000 block, June 30 to July 1. A 2009 Toyota RAV4 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Aberdeen Terr., 43000 block, midnight to 7 a.m. July 1. A vehicle was tampered with.

Braeton Bay Terr., 20000 block, June 30 to July 2. A vehicle was tampered with.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Belmont Dr., 200 block, 3:08 a.m. June 30. An assault was reported.

Breckinridge Sq., 500 block, 6:18 p.m. July 3. Two people fought.

Breckinridge Sq., 500 block, 9:20 p.m. July 2. Threats were reported.

Calphams Mill Ct., 43400 block, 8:17 p.m. June 29. An assault was reported.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 7:32 p.m. June 29. Threats were reported.

Eagle Bend Sq., 43800 block, 12:10 a.m. July 2. An assault was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 7:03 p.m. June 29. A fight was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 9:53 p.m. July 1. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 10:41 p.m. July 4. A fight was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 1:24 a.m. July 1. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 11:31 a.m. July 1. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 1:19 p.m. July 4. Threats were reported.

Hardy Ct., 700 block, 10:35 p.m. July 2. Two people fought.

King St. S., 400 block, 8:46 p.m. July 3. Two people fought.

Lake Ridge Pl., 43100 block, 8:27 p.m. July 1. Threats were reported.

Liberty St., 200 block, 10:08 p.m. July 4. Two people fought.

Market St. E., 1500 block, 10:43 p.m. July 1. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 7:02 p.m. July 2. Two people fought.

Meadows Lane, 3:57 a.m. July 1. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1:37 a.m. June 29. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4:42 a.m. July 4. An assault was reported.

York Lane, 600 block, 4:47 a.m. July 1. Two people fought.

ROBBERIES

Potomac Station Dr. NE, 600 block, 2:16 p.m. June 28. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Charles Town Pike, 40200 block, 2:17 p.m. June 29. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 2:18 p.m. June 29. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 5:27 p.m. July 2. A theft was reported.

First St. E., unit block, 1:56 p.m. June 30. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 11 p.m. July 2. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3:03 p.m. July 1. A theft was reported.

Foxridge Dr., 300 block, 12:20 p.m. June 30. A theft was reported.

James Monroe Hwy., 17000 block, June 25 to June 30. Lawn equipment was stolen from a shed.

James Monroe Hwy., 17200 block, 11:37 a.m. June 30. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 400 block, 2:27 a.m. July 3. Property was entered.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 10:07 p.m. July 4. Trespassing was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3:36 p.m. June 30. Trespassing was reported.

Red House Dr., 43000 block, 1:38 p.m. June 30. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Red House Dr., 43600 block, 8:03 p.m. June 30. A theft was reported.

Shenandoah St., 300 block, 5:41 p.m. July 4. Property was entered.

Tennessee Dr., 1200 block, 1:48 p.m. July 1. Trespassing was reported.

Tennessee Dr., 1200 block, 4:15 p.m. June 30. Property was entered.

Upper Belmont Pl., 18900 block, 1:41 p.m. July 4. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Market St. E., 300 block, 10:24 a.m. June 28. A vehicle was stolen.

Riverpoint Dr., 44100 block, 2 a.m. June 30. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Bent Tree Terr., 19500 block, 1:27 a.m. July 4. A vehicle was tampered with.

Charles Town Pike and Harry Byrd Hwy, 7:50 a.m. July 3. A vehicle was tampered with.

Moorland Ct., 43700 block, 12:03 p.m. June 30. A vehicle was tampered with.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lincoln Rd., 17000 block, 7 a.m. June 30 to 9 p.m. July 1. A trailer hitch was stolen from a vehicle.

STERLING AREA

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Dulles Plaza, 45000 block, 8:30 a.m. June 28. A male exposed himself to hotel cleaning staff.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dogwood Ct. N., 200 block, midnight to 7:30 a.m. July 1. Rabbits and chickens were stolen from their pen.

Highwood Ct., 21000 block, 4 p.m. June 26 to 1 p.m. June 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

River Oaks Dr., 47000 block, June 30 to July 1. A sign was stolen from a front yard.

Shaw Rd., 22000 block, 7:37 a.m. June 28. Rolls of copper wire were stolen. A 51-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Wedgedale Dr., unit block, June 28 to June 29. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Winding Rd., 45000 block, 9:10 p.m. July 2. Two males were observed removing a sapling tree from the ground.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Rock Falls Terr., 47000 block, 2 p.m. July 1 to noon July 2. A gray 2011 Toyota Sienna was stolen.

Tamarack Ct. and Silverleaf Dr., July 2. A Chrysler Cirrus reported stolen on June 7 from the 45000 block of Woodland Road was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Broderick Dr., 22000 block, 5 p.m. June 27 to 6:30 a.m. June 28. A lift controller was cut.

Maple Ave. W., 100 block, June 27 to June 28. Vehicle tires were slashed.

Quarterpath Trace Cir., 20000 block, 10 p.m. June 27 to 9 a.m. June 28. Eggs were thrown at a residence.

Williamsburg Rd., 600 block, 11:50 p.m. June 19. A fence was damaged and a neighbor was assaulted. A 55-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.