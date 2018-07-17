These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

James Monroe Hwy., 23100 block, 10 p.m. July 2 to 10 a.m. July 3. Cash and a cellphone were stolen from a vehicle. Items were also taken from a storage shed.

Lobo Dr., 24000 block, 1:12 p.m. July 6. Copper wire was stolen from a job site’s trailer.

Silcott Woods Terr., 23000 block, 3:30 p.m. July 9 to 9 a.m. July 10. A refrigerator was stolen from a home under construction.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Golden Meadow Cir., 43000 block, 5:30 a.m. July 8. A fight was reported. A 22-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brambleton Plaza, 22800 block, 9 p.m. July 2 to 1 a.m. July 3. A bicycle was stolen.

Creek View Plaza, 42000 block, 11:23 to 11:38 a.m. July 9. Perfume bottles were stolen from a store.

Danvers Terr., 44000 block, June 22 to July 5. Construction material was stolen from a work site.

Lucketts Bridge Cir., 43000 block, 4:13 a.m. July 12. An attempt was made to enter a residence by damaging a basement window.

Malden Pl., 44000 block, 1:45 a.m. June 28 to 4:30 a.m. June 29. Keys and a cellphone were stolen from a vehicle.

Southwind Terr., 20000 block, July 4 to July 6. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Thorndike St., 44000 block, 2 a.m. July 7. A business was entered. A 33-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.

Wedgeford Way, 44000 block, July 6 to July 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wellfleet Dr., 9:44 p.m. July 5. A wallet was stolen from a gas pump. It was returned to staff at the gas station but cash was missing.

Whitford Sq., 44000 block, 3 to 4 p.m. July 11. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Fenwick Dr., 20000 block, 11 p.m. July 6 to 8 a.m. July 7. A 2002 silver Toyota Tundra was stolen.

Florence Terr., 44000 block, June 30 to July 1. A 2009 Toyota RAV4 reported stolen from this location was found in Herndon on July 3.

Norwich Pl., 20000 block, midnight to 7:30 a.m. July 10. A 2017 Toyota RAV4 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Blossom Hill Terr., 21000 block, July 9. An air-conditioning unit was damaged.

Braeton Bay Terr., 20100 block, 11 p.m. June 30 to 6:30 a.m. July 2. A vehicle was tampered with.

Brickshire Cir., 21800 block, 1 p.m. July 1 to 11 a.m. July 2. A gate was damaged.

Cool Fern Sq., 20000 block, July 9 to July 10. A vehicle was tampered with.

Devin Shafron Dr., 43000 block, 7:21 p.m. July 10. Graffiti was sprayed on a garage.

Frogs Leap Terr., 43000 block, July 5 to July 7. A key was used to damage a vehicle.

Thorndike St., 44000 block, 7 to 10 p.m. July 3. A key was used to damage a vehicle.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abney Wood Dr., 42000 block, July 6 to July 9. Construction material was stolen from a construction site.

Nations St., 42000 block, 10:30 p.m. July 10. A delivered package was stolen from a residence and later found with its contents damaged.

Riding Plaza, 25000 block, 1:30 p.m. July 4 to 8:30 a.m. July 5. A laptop computer was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Paramount Pl., 43000 block, June 22 to June 28. An outdoor pole lantern was removed.

HAMILTON AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Winodee Way, 38900 block, 7 a.m. June 26 to 7 p.m. July 3. A spare tire was stolen from a vehicle.

HILLSBORO AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Hillsboro Rd., 16000 block, 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. July 6. Checks were stolen from a vehicle.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Black Gold Pl., 40700 block, 11:04 p.m. July 9. Harassment was reported.

Caldwell Terr. SE, 300 block, 3:18 a.m. July 9. An assault was reported.

Cedar Walk Cir., 100 block, 7:06 p.m. July 8. An assault was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 11:55 p.m. July 9. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 6:53 p.m. July 12. Threats were reported.

Harrison St., 200 block, 12:44 a.m. July 8. A fight was reported.

Lees Mill Sq., 43700 block, 5:18 p.m. July 7. Threats were reported.

Nottoway St., 100 block, 9:29 p.m. July 7. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 12:50 a.m. July 8. Threats were reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 7:32 p.m. July 12. An assault was reported.

Prosperity Ave., unit block, 1:55 p.m. July 6. An assault was reported.

Shenandoah St., 200 block, 8:05 p.m. July 6. An assault was reported.

Tammy Terr., 600 block, 10:14 a.m. July 9. Threats were reported.

Trimble Plaza SE, 500 block, 12:51 p.m. July 9. Threats were reported.

Upper Meadow Dr., 18700 block, 10:01 a.m. July 5. An assault was reported.

Virginia Wildflower Terr., 300 block, 8:49 a.m. July 5. An assault was reported.

Whipp Dr., 300 block, 1:07 p.m. July 5. Threats were reported.

ROBBERIES

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2:35 a.m. July 8. A robbery was reported.

King St. S., 500 block, 2:08 a.m. July 12. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Appletree Dr., 200 block, 7:27 p.m. July 11. A theft was reported.

Balls Bluff Rd., 700 block, 9:58 p.m. July 8. A theft was reported.

Constellation Sq., 500 block, 9:01 a.m. July 11. A theft was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 1:05 p.m. July 8. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2:27 p.m. July 6. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2:43 p.m. July 12. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 5:13 p.m. July 11. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 6:36 p.m. July 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 6:45 p.m. July 11. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 4:03 p.m. July 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 11 a.m. July 9. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 7:14 p.m. July 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 11:21 a.m. July 7. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3:54 p.m. July 12. A credit card was stolen.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 6:27 p.m. July 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7:32 p.m. July 11. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8 p.m. July 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8:07 p.m. July 11. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8:08 p.m. July 11. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8:20 p.m. July 11. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8:34 p.m. July 11. Shoplifting was reported.

Harle Pl., 1400 block, 10:32 p.m. July 10. A theft was reported.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 8:05 p.m. July 7. A theft was reported.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 9:51 p.m. July 5. A bicycle was stolen.

Loudoun St., 300 block, 11:59 a.m. July 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 5:38 p.m. July 10. A theft was reported.

Old Waterford Rd., 300 block, 8:46 p.m. July 7. A bicycle was stolen.

Old Waterford Rd., 300 block, 9:20 p.m. July 5. A bicycle was stolen.

Rocky Creek Dr. and Riverside Pkwy., 7:59 p.m. July 9. Property was entered.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 100 block, 7:31 a.m. July 9. A theft was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 1:30 p.m. July 6. Identity theft was reported.

Upper Meadow Dr., 18700 block, 6:23 p.m. July 11. Property was entered.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Market St. E., 300 block, 10:16 a.m. July 5. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 2:57 p.m. July 6. Property was damaged.

Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 8:55 p.m. July 8. Property was damaged.

Davis Ave. SW and S. King St., 11:30 a.m. July 11. Property was damaged.

Dressage Ct., 16500 block, 9:01 a.m. July 10. A vehicle was tampered with.

King St. S., 800 block, 9:13 p.m. July 10. Property was damaged.

Rocky Creek Dr. and Riverside Pkwy., 5:58 p.m. July 8. Property was entered.

Running Colt Pl., 17600 block, 2:09 p.m. July 8. A vehicle was tampered with.

Santmyer Dr., 800 block, 7:44 p.m. July 8. Property was damaged.

South St., 100 block, 1 a.m. July 7. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Hirst Rd., 200 block, 1:18 p.m. July 11. An assault was reported.

Main St. E., 700 block, 12:30 p.m. June 30. Threats were reported.

O St. W., 100 block, 10:34 p.m. July 7. A dispute was reported.

Silcott Spring Rd., 18000 block, 8:52 p.m. July 11. A male assaulted a deputy. An 18-year-old Round Hill man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Harpers Ferry Rd., 12000 block, June 28 to July 9. A stump grinder was stolen from a construction site.

Maple Ave. N., 700 block, 11:32 a.m. July 1. A street sign was stolen.

VANDALISM

McDaniel Dr., 300 block, 11:35 a.m. July 3. A sharp object was used to damage a vehicle.

McDaniel Dr., 300 block, 12:51 p.m. July 10. Eggs were thrown at a residence.

Wintergreen Dr., 600 block, 12:25 p.m. July 9. Eggs were thrown at a residence.

ROUND HILL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Shrewsbury and Tedler courts, July 1 to July 6. A kayak was stolen from a boat slip.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Enterprise St., 100 block, 1:03 a.m. July 9. Two people fought. A 20-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Free Ct., 200 block, 11:40 p.m. July 7. A man attempted to kiss a female juvenile. A 25-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.

PEEPING TOM

Greenfield Ct., 200 block, 4:39 a.m. July 4. A man was seen peering into a front door.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Boston Terr., 21000 block, noon to 6 p.m. July 1. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Chelmsford Ct., 200 block, 7:25 p.m. July 3. A residence was entered. A 20-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Coleman Lane, unit block, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 5. Credit cards were stolen from a purse.

Enterprise St., 100 block, July 9 to July 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fleet Terr., 22900 block, 10:08 p.m. July 3. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Jennings and Lakeland drives, noon June 30. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Pidgeon Hill Dr., 20000 block, July 9. A bicycle was stolen from a bike rack.

Prentice Dr., 44000 block, 1:50 to 2:30 p.m. July 11. Purses were stolen from two vehicles entered by smashing windows.

Sandstone Sq., 20000 block, 1:30 to 2 p.m. Jan. 2. Two juveniles were arrested and charged for possession of stolen property from this location.

Town Center Plaza, 21800 block, Jan. 17 to Jan. 19. A 19-year-old Bowie man was arrested and charged with two cases of theft at this location and at 44100 block of Ashburn Shopping Plaza.

Windmill Parc Dr., 21200 block, 9 a.m. June 26 to 6 p.m. June 27. Jewelry was stolen from an apartment.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Brunswick St. N., 1800 block, 11:30 July 9 to 8 a.m. July 10. A 2013 Honda Accord was stolen.

VANDALISM

Beech Rd. E., 1900 block, 10 p.m. July 4 to 8 a.m. July 5. Multiple vehicle windows were damaged.

Brethour Ct., 1800 block, July 8 to July 9. A vehicle was spray painted.

Cameron St. N., 100 block, 10 p.m. July 4 to 7 a.m. July 5. A vehicle window was damaged.

Laurel Ave. E., 300 block, 8 to 11 p.m. July 7. Multiple vehicle windows were shattered.

Quarterpath Trace Cir., 20000 block, 10 p.m. July 7 to 12:15 a.m. July 8. Three mailboxes were damaged.

Sanderson Dr., 300 block, 11 p.m. July 6 to 12:30 a.m. July 7. A vehicle window was shattered.

Saulty Dr., 47000 block, 3:15 a.m. July 7. A porch was filled with newspapers, dog feces and beer cans.

Sugarland Square Ct., unit block, 6:23 p.m. July 5. A fence was damaged.

WATERFORD AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Sacred Heart Lane, 14000 block, 8 p.m. July 7. Delivered packages were stolen from multiple mailboxes.