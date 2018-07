These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cathedral Valley Terr., 41000 block, 4:30 p.m. July 12 to 6:45 a.m. July 13. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Cathedral Valley Terr., 41000 block, 6 p.m. July 12 to 7:30 a.m. July 13. Property was stolen from two vehicles.

Cinnabar Sq., 41000 block, 2:30 to 3 a.m. July 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Greysteel Sq., 24000 block, 7:30 p.m. July 12 to 8:15 a.m. July 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Greysteel Sq., 24000 block, 8 p.m. July 12 to 8:45 a.m. July 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Metamorphic Sq., 41000 block, 11:40 p.m. July 12 to 8:30 a.m. July 13. An iPod was stolen from a vehicle.

Stoneyford Terr., 41000 block, July 12 to July 13. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Woolly Mammoth Terr., 24000 block, 9:30 p.m. July 12 to 6:45 a.m. July 13. Headphones were stolen from a vehicle entered by damaging a window.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Woolly Mammoth Terr., 24000 block, 10:30 p.m. July 12 to 9:45 a.m. July 13. A 2016 Ford F250 was stolen. The vehicle was recovered in Prince George’s County on July 15.

VANDALISM

Cushendall Terr., 41000 block, July 12 to July 13. A vehicle was tampered with.

Metamorphic Sq., 41000 block, July 12 to July 13. A vehicle was tampered with.

Woolly Mammoth Terr., 24600 block, midnight to 5 a.m. July 13. A vehicle was tampered with.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Loudoun County Pkwy. and Waxpool Rd., 12:45 p.m. July 16. A male driver got out of his vehicle and spat on another driver.

ROBBERIES

Ashburn Rd., 20000 block, 1:08 a.m. July 16. Two men robbed a convenience store of cash at gunpoint.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashlar Terr., 44800 block, 1:40 p.m. July 12. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Cobham Station Ct., 44000 block, July 13 to July 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fenwick Dr., 20000 block, 2:30 to 7 a.m. July 14. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles.

Hillary Way, 20000 block, July 13 to July 14. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Logans Ridge Terr., 23000 block, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 12. Car keys were stolen from a gym locker.

Lucketts Bridge Cir., 43000 block, 11:37 p.m. July 12. Responding to an alarm, deputies found a door to a residence opened by force.

Paw Paw Ct., 20800 block, 6 a.m. July 15 to 5:50 p.m. July 16. Jewelry and a video game system were stolen from a residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Rainsboro Dr., 20000 block, 3:30 p.m. July 13 to 8:15 a.m. July 14. A 2017 Toyota RAV4 was stolen. The vehicle was later recovered in Herndon.

VANDALISM

Frame Sq., 21600 block, 10:30 p.m. July 15 to 7:45 a.m. July 16. A vehicle was tampered with.

Scattersville Gap Terr., 22500 block, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 16. A vehicle windshield was damaged.

HAMILTON AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Colonial Hwy. E., 39400 block, 5:55 a.m. July 16. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Stone Eden Dr., 38300 block, 11:45 p.m. July 15 to 12:30 p.m. July 16. A residence’s window was damaged.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Balls Bluff Rd., 800 block, 4:35 p.m. July 13. Threats were reported.

Barksdale Dr., 1200 block, 1:39 p.m. July 17. Two people fought.

Black Gold Pl., 40700 block, 12:08 a.m. July 13. Harassment was reported.

Carnaby Way, 100 block, 7:45 p.m. July 13. Two people fought.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 8:54 p.m. July 13. An assault was reported.

Crestwood St., 500 block, 7:13 a.m. July 13. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 10:40 a.m. July 13. Threats were reported.

Foxridge Dr., 400 block, 12:15 a.m. July 14. Two people fought.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 8:38 p.m. July 12. Threats were reported.

King St. S., 800 block, 10:21 a.m. July 17. Threats were reported.

King St. S., unit block, 4:11 p.m. July 17. Threats were reported.

Leesburg Bypass, 8:20 a.m. July 17. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 400 block, 2:39 p.m. July 16. Two people fought.

Market St. E., 300 block, 10:02 p.m. July 15. Harassment was reported.

Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 10:34 a.m. July 13. A fight was reported.

Pearlbush Sq. and Ginkgo Terr. NE, 5:27 p.m. July 15. An assault was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 6:18 p.m. July 16. Threats were reported.

Promenade Dr., 19400 block, 1:20 p.m. July 14. Threats were reported.

Tina Dr., 800 block, 8:01 a.m. July 13. Harassment was reported.

Trident Sq., 18700 block, 8:13 p.m. July 17. Harassment was reported.

Water Bay Terr., 43800 block, 9:15 p.m. July 15. Harassment was reported.

MISSILE INTO DWELLING

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 5:42 p.m. July 18. A missile was thrown.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 4:37 p.m. July 16. A credit card was stolen.

Colonial Hwy. E., 39400 block, 6:30 p.m. July 17. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 800 block, 3:26 p.m. July 13. Property was entered.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 3:45 p.m. July 13. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 4:43 p.m. July 16. A credit card was stolen.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 7:30 p.m. July 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5:56 p.m. July 13. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 6:54 p.m. July 13. Property was entered.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7:38 p.m. July 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Milton Ct., 39900 block, 7:15 p.m. July 15. Property was entered.

Miramonte Terr., 19000 block, 9:15 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. July 13. Cash was stolen from an apartment entered by force.

Miramonte Terr., 19500 block, 11:21 p.m. July 13. A theft was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 2:06 p.m. July 16. A theft was reported.

Stable View Terr., 300 block, 6:54 a.m. July 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Heatherstone Terr., 43800 block, 11:36 p.m. July 18. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 9:29 p.m. July 13. Property was damaged.

Springhouse Sq., 600 block, 8:54 p.m. July 15. Property was damaged.

Upper Meadow Dr., 18700 block, 7:51 a.m. July 16. A vehicle was tampered with.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Enterprise St., 100 block, 7:40 p.m. July 16. A male touched a female inappropriately.

Juniper Ave. E., 200 block, 3:27 a.m. July 14. After a fight, a person was stabbed and taken to a hospital for treatment. A 22-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Auburn Dr. N., 200 block, 5:30 p.m. July 13 to 7:30 a.m. July 16. Tools were stolen from a van.

Brethour Ct., 1800 block, 4:30 p.m. July 12 to 7:40 p.m. July 13. A bicycle was stolen.

Cameron Ct. N., 200 block, 4 p.m. July 15 to 6:40 a.m. July 16. Tools were stolen from a van.

Cameron Ct. N., 200 block, 9 p.m. July 15 to 6 a.m. July 16. Tools were stolen from a van.

Davis Dr., 200 block, 7:51 a.m. July 14. Computer equipment was stolen from an office building.

Fillmore Ave. N., 100 block, 5:30 p.m. July 15 to 6:38 p.m. July 16. Tools were stolen from two vans.

Holly Ave. W., 200 block, 7 p.m. July 16 to 7 a.m. July 17. Coins were stolen from a vehicle.

Kennedy Rd. S., 200 block, 7:40 p.m. July 12 to 7:15 a.m. July 13. Gift cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Oak Trail Sq., 45400 block, 12:01 p.m. July 2 to 3:15 p.m. July 16. A delivered package to a residence was damaged and contents were missing.

Reading Terr., 45000 block, July 1 to July 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Shaw Rd., 22000 block, 2:48 a.m. July 13. Trespassing was reported. A 36-year-old Bristow man was arrested and charged.

Vermont Maple Terr., 46800 block, 4:27 p.m. July 17. Delivered packages were stolen from a residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Auto World Cir., 21000 block, July 7 to July 9. A 2018 BMW X1 was reported stolen. It was later determined that the vehicle was loaned.

Cedar Lake Plaza, 46000 block, 5 to 6 p.m. July 12. A 2005 Honda Accord was stolen.

VANDALISM

Derrydale Sq., 20800 block, 8:30 p.m. July 11 to 9:30 a.m. July 12. A vehicle was scratched.

Sterling Blvd. N., 200 block, July 13 to July 14. A vehicle windshield was damaged.

York Rd. N., 700 block, 4 p.m. July 16 to 8:39 a.m. July 17. A vehicle window was damaged by a BB gun.

York Rd. N., 700 block, 7 p.m. July 16 to 8:30 a.m. July 17. A vehicle window was damaged by a BB gun.