Barncrest Lane, 25000 block, 4 p.m. July 23 to 8 a.m. July 24. Sheets of roof sheathing were stolen from a construction site.
Barncrest Lane, 25000 block, 3:30 p.m. July 23 to 8 a.m. July 24. Shingles were stolen from a construction site.
Green Stable Sq., 21000 block, 9:10 p.m. July 29. A man was shot in a residence. He was sent to a hospital and treated for his injuries.
Blanco Terr., 23000 block, 7:30 to 10 p.m. July 27. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Flagstaff Plaza, 22400 block, 8:46 p.m. July 30. A wallet was stolen from a purse inside a business.
Isherwood Terr., 20000 block, July 26 to July 30. Property was stolen from a residence entered through a window.
Killawog Terr., 20000 block, 7 p.m. July 28 to 1:45 p.m. July 29. Cash and credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.
Belvoir Woods and Thoroughfare Gap terraces, 8 p.m. July 26 to 8 p.m. July 27. A key was used to damage a vehicle.
Lucas Terr., 22000 block, 11:45 p.m. July 31 to 10:13 a.m. Aug. 1. A 2017 Volvo S60 was stolen.
Silkworth Terr., 44000 block, 8 p.m. July 26 to 11 a.m. July 27. A 2014 Audi Q7 was stolen.
Chamberlain Terr., 44400 block, 7 p.m. July 30 to 6:30 a.m. July 31. A vehicle was damaged.
Earlsford Dr., 24000 block, 2:15 a.m. July 28. A bicycle, a dirt bike and a helmet were stolen from a garage.
Eastern Marketplace Plaza, 25400 block, noon July 31. Cash was stolen from a cash register in a store.
Glasgow Heights Terr., 24000 block, July 27 to July 28. Cologne was stolen from a vehicle.
Lancaster Ridge Terr., 42000 block, July 27 to July 28. Duffel bags were stolen from a vehicle. They were later recovered nearby.
Somerby Dr., 24000 block, 8 to 11 p.m. July 27. A garage remote was stolen from a vehicle. On July 29, sleeping bags were stolen from a garage.
Earlsford Dr., 24000 block, 6 p.m. July 27 to 11:30 a.m. July 28. A 2016 Acura MDX was stolen.
Glasgow Dr., 26000 block, 9:30 to 11 p.m. July 27. A door and window were struck with paintballs.
Ridge Ct., 38000 block, 8 to 9 a.m. July 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Ariel Dr., 200 block, 10:34 a.m. July 24. Two people fought.
Clagett St., 300 block, 10:57 p.m. Aug. 1. Two people fought.
Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 8:28 a.m. July 23. An assault was reported.
Cobbler Terr., 600 block, 8:18 a.m. July 19. Two people fought.
Cornwall St., 200 block, 1:50 a.m. July 22. An assault was reported.
Cornwall St., 200 block, 2:59 a.m. July 21. An assault was reported.
Dry Mill Rd., 17500 block, 9:44 p.m. July 27. Threats were reported.
Ellerslie Ct., 800 block, 7:52 p.m. July 20. Two people fought.
Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 10:17 p.m. July 20. Two people fought.
Exmoor Ct., 100 block, 12:33 a.m. July 22. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 12:38 a.m. July 24. An assault was reported.
Gateway Dr., 600 block, 12:27 a.m. July 21. Threats were reported.
Golden Larch Terr., 200 block, 6:58 p.m. July 23. An assault was reported.
Harrison St., unit block, 8:13 a.m. July 24. An assault was reported.
Lilac Terr., 500 block, 12:20 p.m. July 26. Threats were reported.
Market St. E., 300 block, 8:41 p.m. July 20. An assault was reported.
Market St. E., 500 block, 12:11 a.m. July 22. A fight was reported.
Newton Pass Sq., 19300 block, 8:53 p.m. July 26. Harassment was reported.
Peaceful Stream Dr., 19100 block, 2:59 p.m. July 26. Harassment was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4:10 p.m. July 22. Two people fought.
Somerset Park Dr., 700 block, 10:40 p.m. July 22. Two people fought.
Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 10:57 p.m. July 26. Two people fought.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 2:06 p.m. July 28. An assault was reported.
Warwick Hills Ct., 43200 block, 9:33 p.m. July 27. Threats were reported.
Washington St. NE, 100 block, 11 a.m. July 29. Two people fought.
Washington St. NE, 100 block, 2:25 p.m. July 28. An assault was reported.
Whipp Dr., 300 block, 12:13 a.m. July 28. Two people fought.
Adams Dr., 100 block, 12:13 a.m. July 23. An abduction was reported.
Harrison St., 200 block, 11:52 p.m. July 28. A robbery was reported.
Market St. E., 500 block, 5:33 p.m. Aug. 1. A robbery was reported.
Adams Dr., 100 block, 12:35 p.m. Aug. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Alpine Dr., 100 block, 9:26 a.m. July 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Battery Point Pl., 43000 block, 8:12 p.m. July 24. Identity theft was reported.
Belmont Dr., 100 block, 11:05 p.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported.
Blurberry Terr., 600 block, 8:30 p.m. July 21. A theft was reported.
Bonnie Ridge Dr., 700 block, 6:57 p.m. July 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 6:09 p.m. July 23. A theft was reported.
Chathill Terr., 43000 block, midnight to 8:30 a.m. July 27. Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.
Chathill Terr., 43000 block, 8:38 a.m. July 27. A theft was reported.
Clubhouse Dr., unit block, 7:40 p.m. July 22. Property was entered.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 12:20 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2:01 p.m. July 28. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 4:09 p.m. July 23. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 7:24 p.m. Aug. 1. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 8:17 p.m. July 22. Shoplifting was reported.
Emerald Hill Dr., 700 block, 10:10 a.m. July 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 9:03 a.m. July 31. Property was entered.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 9:19 a.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 7:49 p.m. July 23. Trespassing was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 1:12 p.m. July 30. A credit card was stolen.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 1:20 p.m. July 29. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 10:19 p.m. July 31. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 12:53 p.m. July 29. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3:10 p.m. Aug. 1. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3:32 p.m. July 20. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5:19 p.m. July 29. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 4:42 p.m. July 31. A credit card was stolen.
Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 6:21 p.m. July 23. A theft was reported.
Hardy Ct., 700 block, 12:04 a.m. July 21. Trespassing was reported.
Harrison St., 200 block, 9:36 a.m. July 19. A theft was reported.
Hooded Crow Dr., 21000 block, 1:05 a.m. July 27. Headphones were stolen from a vehicle.
Hooded Crow Dr., 2100 block, 2 a.m. July 27. Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.
Kincaid Blvd., 500 block, 11:12 a.m. July 22. Trespassing was reported.
King St. S., unit block, 11:14 a.m. July 25. Property was entered.
King St. S., unit block, 1:02 p.m. July 21. Trespassing was reported.
King St. S., unit block, 1:35 p.m. July 22. Property was entered.
Market St. E., 500 block, 11:13 p.m. July 20. A theft was reported.
Market St. E., 700 block, 3:42 p.m. July 23. Trespassing was reported.
Market St. W., 100 block, 5:52 a.m. July 20. A theft was reported.
Meadowview Ct., 19500 block, 11:17 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported.
Newton Pass Sq., 19300 block, 2:05 p.m. July 20. Identity theft was reported.
Pineview Sq., 18500 block, 9:17 a.m. July 21. A theft was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4:48 p.m. July 23. A bicycle was stolen.
Plaza St., 300 block, 1:31 p.m. July 25. Property was entered.
Revelstore Terr., 800 block, 1:45 p.m. July 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Rocky Creek Dr. and Riverside Pkwy., 1:32 p.m. July 29. Property was entered.
Rocky Creek Dr. and Riverside Pkwy., 1:51 p.m. July 22. Property was entered.
Rocky Creek Dr. and Riverside Pkwy., 4:36 p.m. July 29. Property was entered.
Rocky Creek Dr., 18900 block, 4:09 p.m. July 21. A theft was reported.
Rundle Terr., 43000 block, midnight to 10:15 a.m. July 27. Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.
Rundle Terr., 43000 block, 10:16 a.m. July 27. A theft was reported.
Saddleback Pl., 800 block, 1:29 p.m. July 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Santmyer Dr., 900 block, 3:54 p.m. July 27. A credit card was stolen.
Silverwood Terr., 18800 block, 9:33 p.m. July 23. A theft was reported.
Stable View Terr., 300 block, 1:51 p.m. July 31. A theft was reported.
Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 6:42 a.m. July 25. A credit card was stolen.
Wingate Pl., 400 block, 12:01 p.m. July 26. Property was entered.
Woodbridge Ct., 1600 block, 11:24 a.m. July 21. A credit card was stolen.
Clubhouse Dr. SW., 100 block, 3:40 a.m. July 26. A vehicle was stolen.
Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 11:39 a.m. July 26. A vehicle was stolen.
Arcadian Dr., 13000 block, July 30 to July 31. Eggs were thrown at a residence.
Ashton Dr., 4:12 p.m. July 25. Property was damaged.
Balls Bluff Rd., 700 block, 7:48 p.m. July 26. Property was damaged.
Black Gold Pl., 40700 block, 7:47 p.m. July 24. A vehicle was tampered with.
Catoctin Cir. NE, 600 block, 9:08 a.m. July 23. Property was damaged.
Clark Ct., 700 block, 12:44 p.m. July 28. Property was damaged.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 8:13 p.m. Aug. 1. Property was damaged.
Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 9:05 a.m. July 28. Property was damaged.
Industrial Ct., 300 block, 2:54 p.m. July 20. Property was damaged.
Market St. E., 500 block, 1:07 a.m. July 22. Property was damaged.
Mill Dam Pl., 19500 block, 9:02 a.m. July 29. A vehicle was tampered with.
Riverpoint Dr., 43800 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 1. A vehicle was tampered with.
Rockbridge Dr., 600 block, 8:55 p.m. July 27. Property was damaged.
Rockbridge Dr., 11:21 p.m. July 27. Property was damaged.
Rocky Creek Dr., 19000 block, 2:36 p.m. July 21. A vehicle was tampered with.
Spring Crossing Lane, 14300 block, 8 a.m. June 15 to 7:45 a.m. July 15. A cooler was stolen from a garage.
Sherwood Ct., 200 block, 10:52 p.m. July 26. A BB gun was fired at a man as he ran away.
Enterprise St., 300 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 1. A man displayed a handgun and demanded cash from a cash register but fled from the area when the cashier was unable to open the register.
Cascades Pkwy., 21000 block, 2:05 a.m. July 26. Three males took merchandise from a convenience store and fled from the scene.
Dogwood St. S., 800 block, 9 p.m. July 25 to 8 a.m. July 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Glenbrook Terr., 20500 block, 7 p.m. July 29 to 3:30 p.m. July 31. An apartment was entered.
Greenfield Ct., 200 block, 6 to 10:30 p.m. July 28. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Maple Ave. W., 200 block, July 25 to July 26. A bicycle was stolen from a porch of a residence.
Old Ox Rd., 45000 block, 4 p.m. July 28 to 10:30 a.m. July 29. Cash and keys were stolen from an office entered by smashing a window.
Pacific Blvd. and W&OD Trail, 3:14 to 5 p.m. July 26. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Maple Ave. W., 100 block, July 25 to July 26. A key was used to damage a vehicle.
Parc Dulles Sq., 21000 block, 6:30 p.m. July 28 to 1:20 p.m. July 30. A key was used to damage a vehicle.