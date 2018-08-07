These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barncrest Lane, 25000 block, 4 p.m. July 23 to 8 a.m. July 24. Sheets of roof sheathing were stolen from a construction site.

Barncrest Lane, 25000 block, 3:30 p.m. July 23 to 8 a.m. July 24. Shingles were stolen from a construction site.

ASHBURN AREA

SHOOTING

Green Stable Sq., 21000 block, 9:10 p.m. July 29. A man was shot in a residence. He was sent to a hospital and treated for his injuries.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blanco Terr., 23000 block, 7:30 to 10 p.m. July 27. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Flagstaff Plaza, 22400 block, 8:46 p.m. July 30. A wallet was stolen from a purse inside a business.

Isherwood Terr., 20000 block, July 26 to July 30. Property was stolen from a residence entered through a window.

Killawog Terr., 20000 block, 7 p.m. July 28 to 1:45 p.m. July 29. Cash and credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Belvoir Woods and Thoroughfare Gap terraces, 8 p.m. July 26 to 8 p.m. July 27. A key was used to damage a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Lucas Terr., 22000 block, 11:45 p.m. July 31 to 10:13 a.m. Aug. 1. A 2017 Volvo S60 was stolen.

Silkworth Terr., 44000 block, 8 p.m. July 26 to 11 a.m. July 27. A 2014 Audi Q7 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Chamberlain Terr., 44400 block, 7 p.m. July 30 to 6:30 a.m. July 31. A vehicle was damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Earlsford Dr., 24000 block, 2:15 a.m. July 28. A bicycle, a dirt bike and a helmet were stolen from a garage.

Eastern Marketplace Plaza, 25400 block, noon July 31. Cash was stolen from a cash register in a store.

Glasgow Heights Terr., 24000 block, July 27 to July 28. Cologne was stolen from a vehicle.

Lancaster Ridge Terr., 42000 block, July 27 to July 28. Duffel bags were stolen from a vehicle. They were later recovered nearby.

Somerby Dr., 24000 block, 8 to 11 p.m. July 27. A garage remote was stolen from a vehicle. On July 29, sleeping bags were stolen from a garage.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Earlsford Dr., 24000 block, 6 p.m. July 27 to 11:30 a.m. July 28. A 2016 Acura MDX was stolen.

VANDALISM

Glasgow Dr., 26000 block, 9:30 to 11 p.m. July 27. A door and window were struck with paintballs.

HAMILTON AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Ridge Ct., 38000 block, 8 to 9 a.m. July 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Ariel Dr., 200 block, 10:34 a.m. July 24. Two people fought.

Clagett St., 300 block, 10:57 p.m. Aug. 1. Two people fought.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 8:28 a.m. July 23. An assault was reported.

Cobbler Terr., 600 block, 8:18 a.m. July 19. Two people fought.

Cornwall St., 200 block, 1:50 a.m. July 22. An assault was reported.

Cornwall St., 200 block, 2:59 a.m. July 21. An assault was reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 17500 block, 9:44 p.m. July 27. Threats were reported.

Ellerslie Ct., 800 block, 7:52 p.m. July 20. Two people fought.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 10:17 p.m. July 20. Two people fought.

Exmoor Ct., 100 block, 12:33 a.m. July 22. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 12:38 a.m. July 24. An assault was reported.

Gateway Dr., 600 block, 12:27 a.m. July 21. Threats were reported.

Golden Larch Terr., 200 block, 6:58 p.m. July 23. An assault was reported.

Harrison St., unit block, 8:13 a.m. July 24. An assault was reported.

Lilac Terr., 500 block, 12:20 p.m. July 26. Threats were reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, 8:41 p.m. July 20. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 12:11 a.m. July 22. A fight was reported.

Newton Pass Sq., 19300 block, 8:53 p.m. July 26. Harassment was reported.

Peaceful Stream Dr., 19100 block, 2:59 p.m. July 26. Harassment was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4:10 p.m. July 22. Two people fought.

Somerset Park Dr., 700 block, 10:40 p.m. July 22. Two people fought.

Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 10:57 p.m. July 26. Two people fought.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 2:06 p.m. July 28. An assault was reported.

Warwick Hills Ct., 43200 block, 9:33 p.m. July 27. Threats were reported.

Washington St. NE, 100 block, 11 a.m. July 29. Two people fought.

Washington St. NE, 100 block, 2:25 p.m. July 28. An assault was reported.

Whipp Dr., 300 block, 12:13 a.m. July 28. Two people fought.

KIDNAPPING/ABDUCTION

Adams Dr., 100 block, 12:13 a.m. July 23. An abduction was reported.

ROBBERIES

Harrison St., 200 block, 11:52 p.m. July 28. A robbery was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 5:33 p.m. Aug. 1. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams Dr., 100 block, 12:35 p.m. Aug. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Alpine Dr., 100 block, 9:26 a.m. July 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Battery Point Pl., 43000 block, 8:12 p.m. July 24. Identity theft was reported.

Belmont Dr., 100 block, 11:05 p.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported.

Blurberry Terr., 600 block, 8:30 p.m. July 21. A theft was reported.

Bonnie Ridge Dr., 700 block, 6:57 p.m. July 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 6:09 p.m. July 23. A theft was reported.

Chathill Terr., 43000 block, midnight to 8:30 a.m. July 27. Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Chathill Terr., 43000 block, 8:38 a.m. July 27. A theft was reported.

Clubhouse Dr., unit block, 7:40 p.m. July 22. Property was entered.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 12:20 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2:01 p.m. July 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 4:09 p.m. July 23. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 7:24 p.m. Aug. 1. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 8:17 p.m. July 22. Shoplifting was reported.

Emerald Hill Dr., 700 block, 10:10 a.m. July 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 9:03 a.m. July 31. Property was entered.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 9:19 a.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 7:49 p.m. July 23. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 1:12 p.m. July 30. A credit card was stolen.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 1:20 p.m. July 29. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 10:19 p.m. July 31. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 12:53 p.m. July 29. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3:10 p.m. Aug. 1. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3:32 p.m. July 20. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5:19 p.m. July 29. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 4:42 p.m. July 31. A credit card was stolen.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 6:21 p.m. July 23. A theft was reported.

Hardy Ct., 700 block, 12:04 a.m. July 21. Trespassing was reported.

Harrison St., 200 block, 9:36 a.m. July 19. A theft was reported.

Hooded Crow Dr., 21000 block, 1:05 a.m. July 27. Headphones were stolen from a vehicle.

Hooded Crow Dr., 2100 block, 2 a.m. July 27. Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Kincaid Blvd., 500 block, 11:12 a.m. July 22. Trespassing was reported.

King St. S., unit block, 11:14 a.m. July 25. Property was entered.

King St. S., unit block, 1:02 p.m. July 21. Trespassing was reported.

King St. S., unit block, 1:35 p.m. July 22. Property was entered.

Market St. E., 500 block, 11:13 p.m. July 20. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 3:42 p.m. July 23. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. W., 100 block, 5:52 a.m. July 20. A theft was reported.

Meadowview Ct., 19500 block, 11:17 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported.

Newton Pass Sq., 19300 block, 2:05 p.m. July 20. Identity theft was reported.

Pineview Sq., 18500 block, 9:17 a.m. July 21. A theft was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4:48 p.m. July 23. A bicycle was stolen.

Plaza St., 300 block, 1:31 p.m. July 25. Property was entered.

Revelstore Terr., 800 block, 1:45 p.m. July 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Rocky Creek Dr. and Riverside Pkwy., 1:32 p.m. July 29. Property was entered.

Rocky Creek Dr. and Riverside Pkwy., 1:51 p.m. July 22. Property was entered.

Rocky Creek Dr. and Riverside Pkwy., 4:36 p.m. July 29. Property was entered.

Rocky Creek Dr., 18900 block, 4:09 p.m. July 21. A theft was reported.

Rundle Terr., 43000 block, midnight to 10:15 a.m. July 27. Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Rundle Terr., 43000 block, 10:16 a.m. July 27. A theft was reported.

Saddleback Pl., 800 block, 1:29 p.m. July 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Santmyer Dr., 900 block, 3:54 p.m. July 27. A credit card was stolen.

Silverwood Terr., 18800 block, 9:33 p.m. July 23. A theft was reported.

Stable View Terr., 300 block, 1:51 p.m. July 31. A theft was reported.

Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 6:42 a.m. July 25. A credit card was stolen.

Wingate Pl., 400 block, 12:01 p.m. July 26. Property was entered.

Woodbridge Ct., 1600 block, 11:24 a.m. July 21. A credit card was stolen.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Clubhouse Dr. SW., 100 block, 3:40 a.m. July 26. A vehicle was stolen.

Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 11:39 a.m. July 26. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Arcadian Dr., 13000 block, July 30 to July 31. Eggs were thrown at a residence.

Ashton Dr., 4:12 p.m. July 25. Property was damaged.

Balls Bluff Rd., 700 block, 7:48 p.m. July 26. Property was damaged.

Black Gold Pl., 40700 block, 7:47 p.m. July 24. A vehicle was tampered with.

Catoctin Cir. NE, 600 block, 9:08 a.m. July 23. Property was damaged.

Clark Ct., 700 block, 12:44 p.m. July 28. Property was damaged.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 8:13 p.m. Aug. 1. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 9:05 a.m. July 28. Property was damaged.

Industrial Ct., 300 block, 2:54 p.m. July 20. Property was damaged.

Market St. E., 500 block, 1:07 a.m. July 22. Property was damaged.

Mill Dam Pl., 19500 block, 9:02 a.m. July 29. A vehicle was tampered with.

Riverpoint Dr., 43800 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 1. A vehicle was tampered with.

Rockbridge Dr., 600 block, 8:55 p.m. July 27. Property was damaged.

Rockbridge Dr., 11:21 p.m. July 27. Property was damaged.

Rocky Creek Dr., 19000 block, 2:36 p.m. July 21. A vehicle was tampered with.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Spring Crossing Lane, 14300 block, 8 a.m. June 15 to 7:45 a.m. July 15. A cooler was stolen from a garage.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Sherwood Ct., 200 block, 10:52 p.m. July 26. A BB gun was fired at a man as he ran away.

ROBBERIES

Enterprise St., 300 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 1. A man displayed a handgun and demanded cash from a cash register but fled from the area when the cashier was unable to open the register.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cascades Pkwy., 21000 block, 2:05 a.m. July 26. Three males took merchandise from a convenience store and fled from the scene.

Dogwood St. S., 800 block, 9 p.m. July 25 to 8 a.m. July 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glenbrook Terr., 20500 block, 7 p.m. July 29 to 3:30 p.m. July 31. An apartment was entered.

Greenfield Ct., 200 block, 6 to 10:30 p.m. July 28. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Maple Ave. W., 200 block, July 25 to July 26. A bicycle was stolen from a porch of a residence.

Old Ox Rd., 45000 block, 4 p.m. July 28 to 10:30 a.m. July 29. Cash and keys were stolen from an office entered by smashing a window.

Pacific Blvd. and W&OD Trail, 3:14 to 5 p.m. July 26. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. W., 100 block, July 25 to July 26. A key was used to damage a vehicle.

Parc Dulles Sq., 21000 block, 6:30 p.m. July 28 to 1:20 p.m. July 30. A key was used to damage a vehicle.