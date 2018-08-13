These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

VANDALISM

White Cap Terr., 43000 block, 2 to 3:45 a.m. Aug. 7. Three vehicles were tampered with.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Easthampton Plaza, 20000 block, 1:12 a.m. Aug. 5. During a fight, a man suffered cuts from broken glass.

Old Ryan Rd. and Wilmington Sq., 10:46 p.m. Aug. 5. A driver pulled over to let a motorcyclist pass, and when the motorcyclist stopped, he threw his helmet on the vehicle door. A fight ensued and the motorcyclist fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Farmwell Hunt Plaza, 43900 block, 1 to 1:15 p.m. July 31. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle. Some items were recovered Aug. 2 in the Sterling area.

Tradewind Dr., 23000 block, Aug. 1 to Aug. 3. Jewelry and property were stolen from a residence entered by forcing a door.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Vosburg Terr., 20000 block, 9:45 p.m. Aug. 4 to 8:15 a.m. Aug. 5. A 2015 Ford Explorer was stolen.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Pleasant Valley Rd., 25300 block, 2:40 a.m. Aug. 5 to 2:33 p.m. Aug. 6. A vehicle was stolen from an auto body shop. A 25-year-old Sterling woman and a 32-year-old Herndon man were arrested and charged.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., 100 block, 1:26 a.m. Aug. 7. An assault was reported.

Battlefield Pkwy., 9:21 p.m. Aug. 6. Two people fought.

Cobbler Terr., 600 block, 11:02 p.m. Aug. 4. Two people fought.

Cornwall St., 200 block, 11:12 p.m. Aug. 4. Threats were reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 3:40 a.m. Aug. 5. An assault was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 8. Threats were reported.

Ferriers Ct., 16500 block, 8:31 p.m. Aug. 7. Harassment was reported.

Ferriers Ct., 16500 block, 9:03 p.m. Aug. 7. Harassment was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 9:20 p.m. Aug. 4. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 6:07 p.m. Aug. 7. A fight was reported.

Heritage Way, unit block, 4:07 p.m. Aug. 2. Threats were reported.

Keokuk Terr., 100 block, 4:51 p.m. Aug. 7. Threats were reported.

King St. S., 500 block, 2:25 a.m. Aug. 5. A fight was reported.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 11:32 p.m. Aug. 7. Threats were reported.

Mayfair Dr., 200 block, 6:38 p.m. Aug. 6. Two people fought.

Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 4:19 p.m. Aug. 2. An assault was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 7. An assault was reported.

Shadow Terr., 43100 block, 8:07 p.m. Aug. 5. Harassment was reported.

Silverwood Terr., 18800 block, 11:17 p.m. Aug. 5. Threats were reported.

Virginia Wildflower Terr., 300 block, 8:41 a.m. Aug. 8. Harassment was reported.

York Lane, 600 block, 11:55 p.m. Aug. 4. Two people fought.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Greenway Dr., 7:51 a.m. Aug. 6. Indecent exposure was reported.

Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 9:49 p.m. Aug. 7. Indecent exposure was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 5:35 p.m. Aug. 8. Indecent exposure was reported.

MISSILE TO PROPERTY

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 10:06 a.m. Aug. 6. Objects were thrown.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ayr St., 200 block, 10:45 a.m. Aug. 3. A theft was reported.

Beechnut Rd., 40800 block, 3:40 p.m. Aug. 6. Identity theft was reported.

Bellview Ct., 800 block, 5:13 p.m. Aug. 2. A credit card was stolen.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 6:37 a.m. Aug. 3. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 12:14 p.m. Aug. 3. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:11 p.m. Aug. 7. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:33 p.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 10:42 p.m. Aug. 7. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2:27 p.m. Aug. g. 8. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 4:26 p.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 7:59 p.m. Aug. 2. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 5:34 p.m. Aug. 5. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 3:02 p.m. Aug. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 7:15 p.m. Aug. 8. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 12:17 p.m. Aug. 7. A credit card was stolen.

Grenata Preserve Pl., 40400 block, 9:40 p.m. Aug. 4. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 2:49 p.m. Aug. 3. Trespassing was reported.

Meadowview Ct., 19500 block, 3:58 p.m. Aug. 4. Trespassing was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 12:58 p.m. Aug. 2. Trespassing was reported.

Rocky Creek Dr. and Riverside Pkwy., 3:51 p.m. Aug. 4. Trespassing was reported.

Silverside Dr., 41300 block, 4:14 p.m. Aug. 5. An electric pocket bike and a helmet were stolen.

Simpson Cir., 17100 block, 11:45 p.m. Aug. 6. A theft was reported.

Sommertime Lane, 16700 block, 11:55 a.m. Aug. 8. A theft was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 9:37 a.m. Aug. 3. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Durham Ct., 42800 block, 9:55 p.m. Aug. 3. A vehicle was stolen.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 10:02 p.m. Aug. 4. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Drummond Pl., 18600 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 1 to 6:57 p.m. Aug. 2. A vehicle tire was damaged.

Drummond Pl., 18600 block, 6:57 p.m. Aug. 2. Graffiti was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 11:27 a.m. Aug. 4. Property was damaged.

Jackpit Lane, 42900 block, 7:22 a.m. Aug. 8. A vehicle was tampered with.

Market St. E., 500 block, 7:35 p.m. Aug. 5. Property was damaged.

Promenade Dr., 19400 block, 10:33 a.m. Aug. 8. A vehicle was tampered with.

Promenade Dr., 19400 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 1. A key was used to damage a vehicle.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 8:53 p.m. Aug. 7. A vehicle was tampered with.

Vanderbilt Terr., 800 block, 5:12 p.m. Aug. 8. Property was damaged.

Woodberry Rd., 100 block, 9:59 a.m. Aug. 3. Property was damaged.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Cedar Lake Plaza, 46000 block, 3:28 a.m. Aug. 5. Two men fought. Two Sterling men, ages 27 and 35, were arrested.

ROBBERIES

Pidgeon Hill Dr., unit block, 4:52 p.m. Aug. 6. A store employee confronted a man attempting to leave the store without paying. The man claimed he was armed with a knife and after a brief struggle, he fled without the items in a vehicle driven by another male.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dickenson Ave. S., 900 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 5 to 6 a.m. Aug. 6. A purse was stolen from a vehicle and later recovered, but cash was missing.

Dulles Eastern Plaza, 45500 block, 4:40 p.m. Aug. 6. A credit card was stolen. A 21-year-old Maryland man was arrested.

Moran Rd., 1500 block, 11:04 p.m. Aug. 3. Trespassing was reported. A 43-year-old Gaithersburg man was arrested.

St. Charles Sq., 100 block, 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 4. Electronics were stolen from a residence entered by forcing a door.

Tyler Lane, unit block, 11:34 a.m. Aug. 4. Foreign currency was stolen from a residence. A 56-year-old Sterling man was arrested.

Windmill Parc Dr., 21000 block, midnight to 4:30 a.m. Aug. 5. A computer, credit cards and a wallet were stolen from a residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Laurel Ave. E., 400 block, midnight to 8:45 a.m. Aug. 6. A tan 1995 Jeep Cherokee was stolen. The vehicle was later recovered.

VANDALISM

Almey Ct., 100 block, 1 to 7:30 a.m. Aug. 6. Three vehicles were tampered with.

Danbury Ct., 21000 block, Aug. 2 to Aug. 3. A mailbox and its post were damaged.

Darkhollow Falls Terr., 47000 block, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 3. A key was used to damage a vehicle.

Dulles Town Cir., 21100 block, midnight Aug. 5. A key was used to damage a vehicle.

Fletcher Rd., 200 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 5 to 8 a.m. Aug. 6. A vehicle window was damaged

Gable Sq., 45300 block, 11:30 p.m. Aug. 5 to 8 a.m. Aug. 6. Two vehicle tires were damaged.

Lincoln Ave. N., 300 block, midnight Aug. 5 to 12:56 p.m. Aug. 6. A vehicle window was damaged.

Pebble Run Pl., 23500 block, 8:51 p.m. Aug. 2 to 7:09 a.m. Aug. 3. A vehicle dashboard was damaged.

Sudbery Sq., unit block, 9:56 p.m. Aug. 5. A vehicle window was shattered by a BB pellet.

Summers Ct. and N. Fillmore Ave., 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 2. Two vehicle windows were damaged.