White Cap Terr., 43000 block, 2 to 3:45 a.m. Aug. 7. Three vehicles were tampered with.
Easthampton Plaza, 20000 block, 1:12 a.m. Aug. 5. During a fight, a man suffered cuts from broken glass.
Old Ryan Rd. and Wilmington Sq., 10:46 p.m. Aug. 5. A driver pulled over to let a motorcyclist pass, and when the motorcyclist stopped, he threw his helmet on the vehicle door. A fight ensued and the motorcyclist fled.
Farmwell Hunt Plaza, 43900 block, 1 to 1:15 p.m. July 31. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle. Some items were recovered Aug. 2 in the Sterling area.
Tradewind Dr., 23000 block, Aug. 1 to Aug. 3. Jewelry and property were stolen from a residence entered by forcing a door.
Vosburg Terr., 20000 block, 9:45 p.m. Aug. 4 to 8:15 a.m. Aug. 5. A 2015 Ford Explorer was stolen.
Pleasant Valley Rd., 25300 block, 2:40 a.m. Aug. 5 to 2:33 p.m. Aug. 6. A vehicle was stolen from an auto body shop. A 25-year-old Sterling woman and a 32-year-old Herndon man were arrested and charged.
Adams Dr., 100 block, 1:26 a.m. Aug. 7. An assault was reported.
Battlefield Pkwy., 9:21 p.m. Aug. 6. Two people fought.
Cobbler Terr., 600 block, 11:02 p.m. Aug. 4. Two people fought.
Cornwall St., 200 block, 11:12 p.m. Aug. 4. Threats were reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 3:40 a.m. Aug. 5. An assault was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 8. Threats were reported.
Ferriers Ct., 16500 block, 8:31 p.m. Aug. 7. Harassment was reported.
Ferriers Ct., 16500 block, 9:03 p.m. Aug. 7. Harassment was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 9:20 p.m. Aug. 4. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 6:07 p.m. Aug. 7. A fight was reported.
Heritage Way, unit block, 4:07 p.m. Aug. 2. Threats were reported.
Keokuk Terr., 100 block, 4:51 p.m. Aug. 7. Threats were reported.
King St. S., 500 block, 2:25 a.m. Aug. 5. A fight was reported.
Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 11:32 p.m. Aug. 7. Threats were reported.
Mayfair Dr., 200 block, 6:38 p.m. Aug. 6. Two people fought.
Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 4:19 p.m. Aug. 2. An assault was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 7. An assault was reported.
Shadow Terr., 43100 block, 8:07 p.m. Aug. 5. Harassment was reported.
Silverwood Terr., 18800 block, 11:17 p.m. Aug. 5. Threats were reported.
Virginia Wildflower Terr., 300 block, 8:41 a.m. Aug. 8. Harassment was reported.
York Lane, 600 block, 11:55 p.m. Aug. 4. Two people fought.
Greenway Dr., 7:51 a.m. Aug. 6. Indecent exposure was reported.
Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 9:49 p.m. Aug. 7. Indecent exposure was reported.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 5:35 p.m. Aug. 8. Indecent exposure was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 10:06 a.m. Aug. 6. Objects were thrown.
Ayr St., 200 block, 10:45 a.m. Aug. 3. A theft was reported.
Beechnut Rd., 40800 block, 3:40 p.m. Aug. 6. Identity theft was reported.
Bellview Ct., 800 block, 5:13 p.m. Aug. 2. A credit card was stolen.
Catoctin Cir., unit block, 6:37 a.m. Aug. 3. Trespassing was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 12:14 p.m. Aug. 3. Trespassing was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:11 p.m. Aug. 7. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:33 p.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 10:42 p.m. Aug. 7. Trespassing was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2:27 p.m. Aug. g. 8. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 4:26 p.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 7:59 p.m. Aug. 2. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 5:34 p.m. Aug. 5. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 3:02 p.m. Aug. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 7:15 p.m. Aug. 8. Trespassing was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 12:17 p.m. Aug. 7. A credit card was stolen.
Grenata Preserve Pl., 40400 block, 9:40 p.m. Aug. 4. A theft was reported.
Market St. E., 700 block, 2:49 p.m. Aug. 3. Trespassing was reported.
Meadowview Ct., 19500 block, 3:58 p.m. Aug. 4. Trespassing was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 12:58 p.m. Aug. 2. Trespassing was reported.
Rocky Creek Dr. and Riverside Pkwy., 3:51 p.m. Aug. 4. Trespassing was reported.
Silverside Dr., 41300 block, 4:14 p.m. Aug. 5. An electric pocket bike and a helmet were stolen.
Simpson Cir., 17100 block, 11:45 p.m. Aug. 6. A theft was reported.
Sommertime Lane, 16700 block, 11:55 a.m. Aug. 8. A theft was reported.
Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 9:37 a.m. Aug. 3. A theft was reported.
Durham Ct., 42800 block, 9:55 p.m. Aug. 3. A vehicle was stolen.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 10:02 p.m. Aug. 4. A vehicle was stolen.
Drummond Pl., 18600 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 1 to 6:57 p.m. Aug. 2. A vehicle tire was damaged.
Drummond Pl., 18600 block, 6:57 p.m. Aug. 2. Graffiti was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 11:27 a.m. Aug. 4. Property was damaged.
Jackpit Lane, 42900 block, 7:22 a.m. Aug. 8. A vehicle was tampered with.
Market St. E., 500 block, 7:35 p.m. Aug. 5. Property was damaged.
Promenade Dr., 19400 block, 10:33 a.m. Aug. 8. A vehicle was tampered with.
Promenade Dr., 19400 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 1. A key was used to damage a vehicle.
Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 8:53 p.m. Aug. 7. A vehicle was tampered with.
Vanderbilt Terr., 800 block, 5:12 p.m. Aug. 8. Property was damaged.
Woodberry Rd., 100 block, 9:59 a.m. Aug. 3. Property was damaged.
Cedar Lake Plaza, 46000 block, 3:28 a.m. Aug. 5. Two men fought. Two Sterling men, ages 27 and 35, were arrested.
Pidgeon Hill Dr., unit block, 4:52 p.m. Aug. 6. A store employee confronted a man attempting to leave the store without paying. The man claimed he was armed with a knife and after a brief struggle, he fled without the items in a vehicle driven by another male.
Dickenson Ave. S., 900 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 5 to 6 a.m. Aug. 6. A purse was stolen from a vehicle and later recovered, but cash was missing.
Dulles Eastern Plaza, 45500 block, 4:40 p.m. Aug. 6. A credit card was stolen. A 21-year-old Maryland man was arrested.
Moran Rd., 1500 block, 11:04 p.m. Aug. 3. Trespassing was reported. A 43-year-old Gaithersburg man was arrested.
St. Charles Sq., 100 block, 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 4. Electronics were stolen from a residence entered by forcing a door.
Tyler Lane, unit block, 11:34 a.m. Aug. 4. Foreign currency was stolen from a residence. A 56-year-old Sterling man was arrested.
Windmill Parc Dr., 21000 block, midnight to 4:30 a.m. Aug. 5. A computer, credit cards and a wallet were stolen from a residence.
Laurel Ave. E., 400 block, midnight to 8:45 a.m. Aug. 6. A tan 1995 Jeep Cherokee was stolen. The vehicle was later recovered.
Almey Ct., 100 block, 1 to 7:30 a.m. Aug. 6. Three vehicles were tampered with.
Danbury Ct., 21000 block, Aug. 2 to Aug. 3. A mailbox and its post were damaged.
Darkhollow Falls Terr., 47000 block, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 3. A key was used to damage a vehicle.
Dulles Town Cir., 21100 block, midnight Aug. 5. A key was used to damage a vehicle.
Fletcher Rd., 200 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 5 to 8 a.m. Aug. 6. A vehicle window was damaged
Gable Sq., 45300 block, 11:30 p.m. Aug. 5 to 8 a.m. Aug. 6. Two vehicle tires were damaged.
Lincoln Ave. N., 300 block, midnight Aug. 5 to 12:56 p.m. Aug. 6. A vehicle window was damaged.
Pebble Run Pl., 23500 block, 8:51 p.m. Aug. 2 to 7:09 a.m. Aug. 3. A vehicle dashboard was damaged.
Sudbery Sq., unit block, 9:56 p.m. Aug. 5. A vehicle window was shattered by a BB pellet.
Summers Ct. and N. Fillmore Ave., 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 2. Two vehicle windows were damaged.