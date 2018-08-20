These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bittner Sq., 42800 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 9. An attempt was made to enter a residence by smashing a window. Attempts to enter two homes in the 42900 block of Bittner Square also were made.

Dowington Ct., 43000 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 8 to 7 a.m. Aug. 9. Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Loudoun Co. Pkwy., 20000 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 6 to 3 p.m. Aug. 7. Two vehicle tire stem caps were stolen.

Sawgrass Pl. and Mossy Glen Terr., 6 p.m. Aug. 12 to 7 a.m. Aug. 13. Tools were stolen from a van entered by smashing a window.

Sims Terr., 22000 block, June 23 to Aug. 7. A metal canopy was stolen from a garage.

Skinner Sq., 19000 block, Aug. 9 to Aug. 10. A garage door opener was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Ashburn Rd., Aug. 10 to Aug. 13. A 2015 Dodge Ram was stolen.

Seneca Sq., 20000 block, Aug. 9 to Aug. 10. A BMW X3 and a Porsche Macan were stolen from a garage. A firearm was also stolen.

VANDALISM

Dunhill Cup Sq., 43000 block, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 6 to 6 a.m. Aug. 7. Two vehicle tires were slashed.

Kouros Ct., 21000 block, Aug. 7 to Aug. 8. Eggs were thrown at a residence.

Medalist Dr., 20000 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 13 to 10 a.m. Aug. 14. A vehicle was scratched.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

John Mosby Hwy., 43000 block, 10:41 p.m. Aug. 11. Two men refused to pay their bill. Two Sterling men, ages 24 and 33, were arrested and charged.

Lake Mist Sq., 25000 block, Aug. 8 to Aug. 9. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Chiswick Terr., 43000 block, Aug. 3 to Aug. 5. A 2002 Honda Accord was stolen.

LANSDOWNE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Promenade Dr., 19000 block, Aug. 7 to Aug. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., 100 block, 9:05 p.m. Aug. 11. An assault was reported.

Breckinridge Sq., 400 block, 1:47 p.m. Aug. 12. Two people fought.

Brownsville Lane, 17400 block, 11:10 p.m. Aug. 14. Threats were reported.

Childrens Center Rd., 800 block, 6:58 p.m. Aug. 11. Two people fought.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 6:02 p.m. Aug. 14. Two people fought.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 10:59 p.m. Aug. 14. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 2:47 p.m. Aug. 12. Two people fought.

Elia Ct., 200 block, 11:30 p.m. Aug. 14. Two people fought.

Kipheart Dr., 18900 block, 4:50 p.m. Aug. 14. Harassment was reported.

Leesburg Bypass, 9:46 p.m. Aug. 15. Threats were reported.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 7:42 p.m. Aug. 11. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 600 block, 4:41 p.m. Aug. 11. Threats were reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 1:26 a.m. Aug. 15. A fight was reported.

Moultrie Terr. NE, 1700 block, 9:35 p.m. Aug. 10. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3:18 a.m. Aug. 15. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9:03 a.m. Aug. 11. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11:29 a.m. Aug. 15. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 5:19 p.m. Aug. 14. Threats were reported.

Prosperity Ave., 100 block, 6:23 p.m. Aug. 13. Two people fought.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 10:26 p.m. Aug. 10. An assault was reported.

Rocky Creek Dr. and Riverside Pkwy., 5:20 p.m. Aug. 10. Threats were reported.

Sierra Springs Sq., 18300 block, 7:56 p.m. Aug. 10. An assault was reported.

Sunset Course Terr., 300 block, 2:33 p.m. Aug. 9. Threats were reported.

Sycolin Rd., 800 block, 9:19 a.m. Aug. 15. Harassment was reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 18900 block, 8:52 p.m. Aug. 15. Threats were reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 2:54 p.m. Aug. 11. Harassment was reported.

KIDNAPPING/ABDUCTION

Keokuk Terr., 1100 block, 9:58 p.m. Aug. 10. An abduction was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams Dr. NE, 1:58 a.m. Aug. 11. Property was entered.

Bradfield Dr., 1200 block, 8:49 p.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported.

Cardinal Park Dr., unit block, 8:27 a.m. Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 9:08 p.m. Aug. 11. A theft was reported.

Cypress Ridge Terr., 19300 block, 6:33 p.m. Aug. 13. A theft was reported.

Deerpath Ave., 400 block, 12:35 p.m. Aug. 11. A credit card was stolen.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 3:04 p.m. Aug. 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 6:25 p.m. Aug. 9. Property was entered.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 6:46 p.m. Aug. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 4:48 p.m. Aug. 15. Property was entered.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 6:06 p.m. Aug. 10. Property was entered.

Greystone Sq., 19000 block, 11:30 p.m. Aug. 10 to 10 a.m. Aug. 11. Loose change was stolen from a vehicle.

Greystone Sq., 19200 block, 10:09 a.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 2:28 p.m. Aug. 15. Property was entered.

Market St. E., 700 block, 12:43 p.m. Aug. 14. Property was entered.

Meadowview Ct., 19500 block, 11:16 a.m. Aug. 9. A theft was reported.

Meadowview Ct., 19500 block, 3:47 p.m. Aug. 11. A theft was reported.

Monroe St., unit block, 7:27 p.m. Aug. 9. A theft was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 12:44 p.m. Aug. 12. Property was entered.

Potomac Station Dr., 3:15 p.m. Aug. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Snider House Ct., 19200 block, 1:19 a.m. Aug. 15. Property was entered.

Springhouse Sq., 600 block, 8:47 a.m. Aug. 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Springhouse Sq., 600 block, 9:29 a.m. Aug. 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Springhouse Sq., 600 block, 10:04 a.m. Aug. 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Springhouse Sq., 600 block, 10:29 a.m. Aug. 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Springhouse Sq., 600 block, 11:02 a.m. Aug. 10. A vehicle was stolen.

Springhouse Sq., 600 block, 1:07 p.m. Aug. 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Winmeade Dr., 19300 block, 1:45 a.m. Aug. 14. A theft was reported.

Woodridge Pkwy., 44000 block, 2:48 p.m. Aug. 13. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Coltsridge Terr., 300 block, 8:28 p.m. Aug. 15. Property was damaged.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 42900 block, 7:09 a.m. Aug. 14. A vehicle was tampered with.

Godfrey Ct., 700 block, 6:59 p.m. Aug. 10. A vehicle was tampered with.

Hardy Ct., 700 block, 8:25 a.m. Aug. 9. Property was damaged.

Harry Byrd Hwy. and Charles Town Pike, 2:40 p.m. Aug. 13. A vehicle was tampered with.

Hartshire Terr., 43600 block, 10:24 a.m. Aug. 10. A vehicle was tampered with.

Hartshire Terr., 43600 block, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 10. A vehicle was tampered with.

Jernigan Terr., 43600 block, 10:02 a.m. Aug. 10. A vehicle was tampered with.

Loudoun St., 9:51 p.m. Aug. 11. Property was damaged.

Market St. E., unit block, 9:02 a.m. Aug. 12. A vehicle was tampered with.

Skinner Sq., 19200 block, 12:26 p.m. Aug. 11. A vehicle was tampered with.

Springhouse Sq., 600 block, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 10. A vehicle was tampered with.

Warbler Sq., 43000 block: Jernigan Terr., 43000 block: Hartshire Terr., 43000 block, 11:30 p.m. Aug. 10 to 9 a.m. Aug. 11. Multiple vehicles were tampered with.

Warbler Sq., 43600 block, 9:04 a.m. Aug. 10. A vehicle was tampered with.

Warbler Sq., 43600 block, 9:24 a.m. Aug. 10. A vehicle was tampered with.

Whispering Brook Pl., 39400 block, 6:01 p.m. Aug. 9. A vehicle was tampered with.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

PEEPING TOM

Quarter Branch Rd., 40000 block, 9:58 p.m. Aug. 10. A man was seen peering into a residence.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

Snickersville Tpk., 39000 block, 9:25 a.m. Aug. 11. A 77-year-old Middleburg man was arrested and charged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Charles Town Pike, 37000 block, 11:30 Aug. 10 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 11. A purse was stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window.

Main St. E., 700 block, 2:57 p.m. Aug. 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Main St. E., 700 block, 3:13 p.m. Aug. 3. Vehicle tires were punctured.

21st St. N., 100 block, 4:24 p.m. Aug. 3. A pinball machine was damaged at a business.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Community Plaza, 46000 block, 1:55 a.m. Aug. 12. A man threw a glass bottle at a deputy. A 27-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.

Community Plaza, 46000 block, 12:01 a.m. Aug. 9. A man assaulted an employee in a restaurant. A 52-year-old Leesburg man was arrested and charged.

Drysdale Terr., 46000 block, 5:24 p.m. Aug. 10. A man pulled out a knife when he was confronted in a parking lot. A 35-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 9:24 p.m. Aug. 10. Two employees fought. A 25-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged. One of them was injured.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Whitewater Dr., 20000 block, 2:50 p.m. Aug. 13. Two girls saw a nude man on a walking path near a school.

ROBBERIES

Pidgeon Hill Dr., unit block, 4:52 p.m. Aug. 6. A 34-year-old Baltimore man was arrested and charged with attempted robbery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hickory Rd. N., 100 block, Aug. 13 to Aug. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Ironwood Rd. S., 1000 block, 6:55 a.m. Aug. 11. A man entered a residence and was found sleeping on the kitchen floor. A 23-year-old Great Falls man was arrested and charged.

McFadden Sq., 21000 block, 2:30 a.m. Aug. 12. A man entered an apartment and fled when he was confronted by a resident.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Community Plaza, 46000 block, 10:45 p.m. Aug. 11. A man stole a vehicle after the owner gave him car keys to retrieve items from the vehicle. A 33-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.

Moran and Lockridge roads, Aug. 7 to 9. An orange 2012 Freightliner Cascadia truck was stolen.

Pebble Run Pl., 23000 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 7 to 11:47 a.m. Aug. 8. A black 2007 Subaru Impreza was stolen.

VANDALISM

Colonial Ave., 700 block, Aug. 13 to Aug. 14. A vehicle window was shattered.

Dulles Landing Dr., 24000 block, 11:29 to 11:53 p.m. Aug. 8. A key was used to damage a vehicle.

WATERFORD AREA

Browns Lane and Hannah Dr., July 28 to July 29. Four mailboxes were damaged.