These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carolina Rose Cir., 24000 block, Aug. 10 to Aug. 13. A silver trailer was stolen from a construction site.

Stone Springs Blvd., 24000 block, 5:45 Aug. 15 to 5:45 a.m. Aug. 16. A Bobcat was stolen from a construction site.

VANDALISM

Cordgrass Cir., 41000 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 19 to 9 a.m. Aug. 20. Eggs were thrown at a residence and toilet paper was thrown into trees.

Devonian Dr., 24000 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 15 to 12:35 a.m. Aug. 16. A vehicle alarm went off while being tampered with. Several people were seen running away.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44000 block, 1:08 a.m. Aug. 20. A fight was reported. A 22-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Christina Ridge Sq., 23000 block, 2 to 4:30 a.m. Aug. 20. A vehicle was tampered with.

Ferncliff Terr., 44000 block, 10:15 p.m. Aug. 15 to 9:40 a.m. Aug. 16. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Minerva Dr., 23000 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 19 to 9 a.m. Aug. 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Minerva Dr., 23000 block, Aug. 19 to Aug. 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Twinleaf Dr., 42000 block, Aug. 15 to Aug. 16. A purse was stolen from a residence.

Virginia Rose Pl., 23000 block, 2 to 4:30 a.m. Aug. 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wellfleet Dr., 44000 block, 3:17 a.m. Aug. 19. Trespassing was reported. A 34-year-old New York man was arrested and charged.

Windsor Locks Sq., 22000 block, 8:37 p.m. Aug. 16. A residence was entered by damaging a door. Two males were seen but fled before deputies arrived.

VANDALISM

Muirwood Ct., 42000 block, 2 to 4:30 a.m. Aug. 20. A vehicle was tampered with.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

VANDALISM

Maple Cross St., 43000 block, midnight to 1:30 a.m. Aug. 13. A vehicle was tampered with. A glove box and center consoles were damaged.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 5:51 a.m. Aug. 17. Two people fought.

Cornwall St., 200 block, 8:07 p.m. Aug. 16. Threats were reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 6:22 p.m. Aug. 17. An assault was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 9:01 p.m. Aug. 22. An assault was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 5:16 p.m. Aug. 16. Threats were reported.

Falls Overlook Ct., 43000 block, 12:43 p.m. Aug. 18. Threats were reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 12:18 p.m. Aug. 22. Threats were reported.

Ginkgo Terr., 400 block, 12:15 p.m. Aug. 22. Two people fought.

Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 11:52 a.m. Aug. 19. Two people fought.

Loudoun St., 200 block, 6:10 p.m. Aug. 21. Harassment was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 12:26 a.m. Aug. 23. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 1500 block, 9:44 a.m. Aug. 22. Harassment was reported.

Plaza St., 9:30 p.m. Aug. 21. Two people fought.

Plaza St., unit block, 1:39 a.m. Aug. 20. An assault was reported.

Rockbridge Dr., 500 block, 9:38 p.m. Aug. 21. Two people fought.

Waters Overlook Ct., 43000 block, 5:50 p.m. Aug. 16. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Patrice Dr., 10:31 a.m. Aug. 18. Indecent exposure was reported.

MISSILES TO PROPERTY

Pearlbush Sq., 400 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 22. Objects were thrown.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Appletree Dr., 400 block, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 20. A theft was reported.

Cedar Walk Cir., 100 block, 5:23 p.m. Aug. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clove Terr., 500 block, 8:24 p.m. Aug. 16. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 12:46 a.m. Aug. 19. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 3:26 p.m. Aug. 21. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 9:10 p.m. Aug. 17. A bicycle was stolen.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 11:12 p.m. Aug. 21. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 11:56 p.m. Aug. 17. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 2:15 p.m. Aug. 19. A theft was reported.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 10:48 a.m. Aug. 22. A theft was reported.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 11:10 a.m. Aug. 21. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 11:28 a.m. Aug. 17. A credit card was stolen.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7:19 p.m. Aug. 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 12:39 a.m. Aug. 18. Trespassing was reported.

Magnolia Grove Sq., 19000 block, Aug. 18 to Aug. 20. Keys and loose change were stolen from a vehicle.

Market St. E., 300 block, 12:49 a.m. Aug. 20. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, 2:31 a.m. Aug. 20. Trespassing was reported.

Meadowview Ct., 19500 block, 7 a.m. Aug. 17. Trespassing was reported.

Pearlbush Sq., 400 block, 1:09 a.m. Aug. 23. A theft was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 10:40 a.m. Aug. 20. Trespassing was reported.

Shenandoah St., 300 block, 8:48 p.m. Aug. 17. A credit card was stolen.

Stoney Brook Sq., 43800 block, 9:40 p.m. Aug. 16. A theft was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 1:44 p.m. Aug. 20. A credit card was stolen.

Wilson Ave., 100 block, 9:06 a.m. Aug. 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

King St. N., 300 block, 1:11 p.m. Aug. 21. A vehicle was stolen.

Heritage Way, 100 block, 1:31 a.m. Aug. 18. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Andromeda Terr., 400 block, 12:42 p.m. Aug. 21. A vehicle was tampered with.

Dunlop Mill Rd., 19000 block, 8:30 to 8:53 p.m. Aug. 16. Two vehicles were tampered with.

Dunlop Mill Rd., 19200 block, 8:53 p.m. Aug. 16. A vehicle was tampered with.

Heatherstone Terr., 43800 block, 9:34 a.m. Aug. 16. A vehicle was tampered with.

Magnolia Grove Sq., 19300 block, 1:49 p.m. Aug. 20. A vehicle was tampered with.

Pearlbush Sq., 400 block, 8:58 a.m. Aug. 21. A vehicle was tampered with.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

Main St. E., 600 block, 2:48 p.m. Aug. 12. A man pointed a gun at a male. A 63-year-old Purcellville man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hillsboro Rd., 16000 block, Aug. 15 to Aug. 18. Multiple roll carts were stolen.

Queenscliff Ct., 900 block, 6:18 p.m. Aug. 13. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles.

VANDALISM

Grassy Ridge Terr., 200 block, 11:44 a.m. Aug. 13. A storage container on a vehicle was damaged.

Main St. W., 600 block, 9:50 a.m. Aug. 15. Graffiti on a building was reported.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Commerce St. and E. Holly Ave., 2:10 a.m. Aug. 18. An assault was reported. A 27-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Pidgeon Hill Dr., unit block, 5:24 p.m. Aug. 15. A man assaulted a deputy. A 38-year-old Bristow man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Duke Dr. N., 100 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 21 to 6:30 a.m. Aug. 22. Tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by damaging a lock.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Two females took items from a store and fled in a vehicle. They were located by deputies nearby. A 19-year-old Baltimore female and a 22-year-old Gwynn Oak female were arrested and charged.

Ironstone Terr. and E. Frederick Dr., Aug. 14 to Aug. 15. Construction tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by damaging a door.

Maple Ave. E., 1100 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 21 to 6 a.m. Aug. 22. Tools were stolen from two vehicles.

Stanford Sq., 21000 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 17 to 9:30 a.m. Aug. 18. Three people entered a model apartment and stayed overnight.

Warwick Ct., 1000 block, Aug. 15 to Aug. 16. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 15 to 11 p.m. Aug. 16. A 2006 BMW 525i was stolen.

Potomac Hill Sq., 23000 block, 10:30 p.m. Aug. 21. A vehicle reported stolen in Fairfax County was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Fillmore Ave. N., 100 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 21 to 7 a.m. Aug. 22. Windows on three vehicles were smashed.

Fletcher Rd. and N. Fillmore Ave., Aug. 20 to Aug. 21. Vehicle windows were smashed.

Newman Ct. and N. Fillmore Ave., Aug. 20 to Aug. 21. A vehicle window was smashed.

Parc Dulles Sq., 21000 block, Aug. 20 to Aug. 21. A vehicle’s catalytic converter was cut out of the exhaust system.

Stablehouse Dr., 22000 block, Aug. 14 to Aug. 15. Two vehicles were tampered with. Locks on both vehicles were damaged.