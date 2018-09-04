These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fritz Ct., 25000 block, 1:13 a.m. Aug. 25. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Greenfall Dr., 23000 block, Aug. 25 to Aug. 28. Lumber was stolen from a house under construction.

Hickory Bluff Ct., 41000 block, Aug. 17 to Aug. 19. Shower heads were stolen from a home under construction.

ASHBURN AREA

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Ashbrook Commons Plaza, 20000 block, 1:15 p.m. Aug. 28. A man exposed himself to female customers and performed a sexual act. A 24-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Boxwood Pl., 20000 block, Aug. 17 to Aug. 24. Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Camellia St., 43000 block, 2:53 a.m. Aug. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Easthampton Plaza, 20000 block, 12:59 a.m. Aug. 25. A man attempted to steal a bottle of alcohol from behind a bar. A 25-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

Ferncrest Terr., 22000 block, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 27. Clothing, jewelry and other items were stolen from a residence.

Hansberry Terr., 21000 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 26 to 10 a.m. Aug. 27. A purse and wallet were stolen from a vehicle.

Mintwood Ct., 20000 block, Aug. 26 to Aug. 27. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Welby Terr., 21000 block, Aug. 25 to Aug. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Woolsey Dr., 23000 block, Aug. 27 to Aug. 28. Multiple boxes containing equipment were stolen from the bed of a truck.

VANDALISM

Crew Sq., 20000 block, Aug. 16 to Aug. 17. A catalytic converter and exhaust pipe were stolen from a vehicle.

Sprucegrove Sq., 20000 block, Aug. 22 to Aug. 23. Four vehicles were tampered with.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

ASSAULTS

Braddock Rd., 42000 block, Aug. 29. Tools were stolen from a construction site. A 22-year-old Silver Spring man and a 25-year-old Adelphi man were arrested and charged.

Lost Creek Terr., 22000 block, 9:32 p.m. Aug. 25. Two people fought. A 30-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

Riding Plaza, 25000 block, 8:21 p.m. Aug. 24. Two people fought. A 20-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Kiplington Sq., 43000 block, 1:05 a.m. Aug. 29. A vehicle was tampered with. Three people were observed attempting to enter a vehicle.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Burnside Terr., 600 block, 9:15 p.m. Aug. 25. Threats were reported.

Church St., 8:43 a.m. Aug. 28. An assault was reported.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 1:04 p.m. Aug. 26. An assault was reported.

Cypress Ridge Terr., 19300 block, 6:39 p.m. Aug. 25. Harassment was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 8:28 p.m. Aug. 26. Threats were reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 3:18 p.m. Aug. 28. An assault was reported.

Fairview St., 200 block, 11:03 p.m. Aug. 28. Harassment was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 7:56 a.m. Aug. 25. Two people fought.

Heritage Way, unit block, 5:40 p.m. Aug. 25. Harassment was reported.

Keokuk Terr., 1100 block, 7:43 p.m. Aug. 28. Two people fought.

Market St. E., 300 block, 2:12 p.m. Aug. 28. Threats were reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 9:04 p.m. Aug. 25. Threats were reported.

Tennessee Dr., 1200 block, 3:25 p.m. Aug. 29. An assault was reported.

MISSILE THROWN

Leesburg Bypass, 11:01 a.m. Aug. 25. An object was thrown.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 11:22 a.m. Aug. 28. Indecent exposure was reported.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 3:56 p.m. Aug. 25. Indecent exposure was reported.

ROBBERIES

Dry Mill Rd., 100 block, 2:09 a.m. Aug. 28. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beaver Creek Terr., 43500 block, 6:34 p.m. Aug. 27. Trespassing was reported.

Belmont Dr., 200 block, 6:27 p.m. Aug. 23. A credit card was stolen.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 2:43 p.m. Aug. 29. Trespassing was reported.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 4:12 p.m. Aug. 29. An employee theft was reported.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 8:36 p.m. Aug. 29. A theft was reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 2:42 p.m. Aug. 28. A theft was reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 23. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:27 p.m. Aug. 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 6:24 p.m. Aug. 23. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 12:45 p.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 1:57 p.m. Aug. 28. Identity theft was reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 4:14 p.m. Aug. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 9:29 a.m. Aug. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 11:47 a.m. Aug. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 3:52 p.m. Aug. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Harrison St., 200 block, 12:42 a.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported.

Heritage Way, unit block, 9 a.m. Aug. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Market St. E., 500 block, 10:45 a.m. Aug. 27. An employee theft was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 11:35 p.m. Aug. 24. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 1500 block, 11:52 p.m. Aug. 29. Trespassing was reported.

Mosby Dr., 400 block, 2:15 p.m. Aug. 27. A theft was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 7:35 p.m. Aug. 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 7:58 p.m. Aug. 29. Trespassing was reported.

VANDALISM

Ayrlee Ave., 200 block, 3:12 p.m. Aug. 25. Property was damaged.

Breckinridge Sq., 500 block, 7:20 a.m. Aug. 23. Property was damaged.

Citrine Dr., 19200 block, 6:55 p.m. Aug. 25. A vehicle was tampered with.

Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 12:24 p.m. Aug. 24. Property was damaged.

Great Laurel Sq., 200 block, 11:54 a.m. Aug. 23. Property was damaged.

Harbor Hills Terr., 43900 block, 11:24 a.m. Aug. 27. A vehicle was tampered with.

Heritage Way, unit block, 8:31 a.m. Aug. 29. Property was damaged.

Loudoun St., 6:47 p.m. Aug. 26. Property was damaged.

Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 10:02 p.m. Aug. 28. A vehicle was tampered with.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Hirst Rd. and Hatcher Ave., 7:29 p.m. Aug. 18. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Falls Chapel Ct., 400 block, 9:44 p.m. Aug. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Main St. E., 700 block, 6:41 p.m. Aug. 16. Shoplifting was reported.

Sunflower Ct., 700 block, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

E St. E., 400 block, 5:50 p.m. Aug. 18. A vehicle was stolen.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Amelia St. N., 700 block, 6:21 p.m. Aug. 26. A female was struck in the shoulder with a soda can and a female relative was hit in the face with a rock. A 62-year-old Sterling woman was arrested and charged.

ROBBERIES

Dinwiddie St. N., 1400 block, 2:23 a.m. Aug. 27. A man got out of a vehicle, attempted to take a male’s cellphone and assaulted him with a sharp object. The male was able to flee and receive treatment from a hospital.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Colonial Ave., 800 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 21 to 4:15 p.m. Aug. 22. Construction tools were stolen from a camper entered by force.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 8:25 p.m. Aug. 24. A man removed security sensors from a jacket in a store. A 21-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Enterprise St., 100 block, 4:30 a.m. Aug. 26. Cash was stolen from a business.

Loudoun Park Lane, 46000 block, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 25. Two handheld lasers were stolen from storage in a construction site.

Main Marconi Lane, 42000 block, Aug. 27 to Aug. 28. Generators and power tools were stolen from a construction site.

Parc Dulles Sq., 21000 block, 5:57 p.m. Aug. 22. A catalytic converter was stolen from a truck.

Prologis Plaza, 45000 block, 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Route 7, 47000 block, 11:34 p.m. Aug. 21 to 12:50 a.m. Aug. 22. Cash was stolen from a grocery store entered by force.

Shaw Rd. and Innovation Dr., July 22 to Aug. 22. A power tool was stolen from a truck.

Whitfield Pl., 21000 block, 4:40 to 4:52 a.m. Aug. 25. A man took packages behind a lobby counter.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Enterprise St., 400 block, 11:10 p.m. Aug. 24. A vehicle reported stolen from Fairfax County was recovered at this location.

Finchingfield Ct., 200 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 25 to 7 a.m. Aug. 26. A 1998 Lexus GS300 was stolen.

Greenthorn Ave., 1700 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 22 to 5 p.m. Aug. 23. A 2006 Acura RSX was stolen.

Old Ox Rd., 45000 block, Aug. 26 to Aug. 28. A utility trailer was stolen.

Whitfield Pl., 21000 block, 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 26. A 2010 Ford F150 was stolen.

Woodland Rd. and Cascades Pkwy., 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24 to 10 a.m. Aug. 27. A black 204 Bri-Mar trailer was stolen.

VANDALISM

Lincoln Ave. N., 300 block, Aug. 21 to Aug. 22. A vehicle window was damaged by a BB pellet.

Lincoln Ave. N., 300 block, Aug. 24 to Aug. 25. A vehicle window was damaged by a BB pellet.

Silver Ridge Ct., 300 block, Aug. 28. Black letters were spray-painted on a VDOT roadway.