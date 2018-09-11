Grassland Grove Dr. and Dahlia Manor Pl., 8 p.m. Aug. 30 to 7:30 a.m. Aug. 31. A vehicle reported stolen from Manassas was recovered at this location.
Arborshade Pass Pl., 25700 block, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 31. A mailbox was damaged.
Broadlands Center Plaza, 43100 block, 12:26 a.m. Sept. 3. Harassment in a workplace was reported. A 22-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.
Epperson Sq., 23500 block, 11:44 p.m. Sept. 5. A man was seen peering through a sliding-glass door of a residence. The man fled when a resident yelled at him.
Mistletoe Terr., 44100 block, 1 to 8:51 a.m. Sept. 4. An ID and credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.
Mistletoe Terr., 44100 block, 1 to 8:51 a.m. Sept. 4. A wallet with cash and a credit card were stolen from a vehicle.
Olander Sq., 42900 block, 7:45 p.m. Sept. 3 to 7:30 a.m. Sept. 4. A vehicle window was damaged.
Hamilton Station Rd., 16800 block, 4 to 5 p.m. Sept. 1. An electronic sound module was stolen from a vehicle.
Alpine Dr., 100 block, 1:59 a.m. Sept. 6. Two people fought.
Balch Dr., 1500 block, 2:45 p.m. Aug. 31. Two people fought.
Cambria Terr., 1100 block, 2:49 a.m. Sept. 4. An assault was reported.
Catoctin Cir., 700 block, 5:04 p.m. Sept. 4. Harassment was reported.
Clark Ct., 700 block, 12:06 p.m. Aug. 30. Harassment was reported.
Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 10:17 p.m. Sept. 5. A fight was reported.
Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 11:37 p.m. Sept. 4. Two people fought.
Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 7:31 p.m. Sept. 4. An assault was reported.
Eagle Point Sq., 18300 block, 8:52 a.m. Sept. 4. Harassment was reported.
Eagle Point Sq., 18300 block, 9:44 a.m. Sept. 5. Harassment was reported.
Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 1:32 a.m. Aug. 31. Two people fought.
King St. N, 800 block, 1:11 p.m. Sept. 4. An assault was reported.
Leesburg Bypass, 1:18 p.m. Sept. 1. A fight was reported.
Market St. E, 400 block, 12:01 p.m. Sept. 5. An assault was reported.
Market St. E, 500 block, 10:43 p.m. Sept. 1. Threats were reported.
Market St. E, 700 block, 8:43 a.m. Aug. 30. An assault was reported.
Market St. E, unit block, 11:37 p.m. Aug. 31. A fight was reported.
Meadows Lane, 200 block, 3:04 p.m. Sept. 5. An assault was reported.
Principal Drummond Way SE, 500 block, 3:18 p.m. Sept. 5. An assault was reported.
Rockbridge Dr., 500 block, 3:20 p.m. Sept. 2. Two people fought.
Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 10:12 a.m. Sept. 4. Harassment was reported.
Warbler Sq., 43600 block, 8:07 p.m. Sept. 2. Harassment was reported.
Winmeade Dr., 19300 block, 8:23 p.m. Sept. 2. An assault was reported.
Charles Town Park Cir. and Route 7, 10:25 p.m. Sept. 5. An object was thrown.
Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 2:54 a.m. Sept. 3. A robbery was reported.
Solti Way, 41000 block, 5:10 p.m. Sept. 3. A man robbed a male of cash.
Adams Dr., unit block, 11:41 a.m. Aug. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Beaver Creek Terr., 43500 block, 7:05 p.m. Aug. 31. Trespassing was reported.
Catoctin Cir., unit block, 10:49 a.m. Aug. 30. A credit card was stolen.
Coltsridge Terr., 300 block, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30. A bicycle was stolen.
Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 10:11 a.m. Aug. 31. A theft was reported.
Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 10:21 a.m. Aug. 31. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 1000 block, 10:52 a.m. Aug. 30. A credit card was stolen.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:33 p.m. Sept. 5. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2:11 p.m. Aug. 30. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 5:51 a.m. Aug. 30. Trespassing was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 7:55 p.m. Sept. 3. A theft was reported.
Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 4:40 p.m. Aug. 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 3:49 p.m. Aug. 30. A theft was reported.
Hamilton Station Rd., 16800 block, 1:35 p.m. Sept. 4. A theft was reported.
King St. N, unit block, 2:12 a.m. Sept. 1. Trespassing was reported.
King St. S., 400 block, 10:50 a.m. Aug. 30. A credit card was stolen.
Market St. E, 600 block, 10:04 p.m. Aug. 30. Shoplifting was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 8:44 p.m. Sept. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Spinks Ferry Rd., 43000 block, Aug. 29 to Aug. 30. A sign was stolen from a residence.
Stoney Brook Sq., 43800 block, 8:17 p.m. Sept. 3. Property was entered.
Trimble Plaza SE, 500 block, 4:37 a.m. Aug. 31. Trespassing was reported.
Valley View Ave., 300 block, 3:22 p.m. Sept. 3. A theft was reported.
Adams Dr., unit block, 2:42 p.m. Sept. 3. A vehicle was stolen.
Coralbells Pl., 42900 block, 7:19 p.m. Sept. 4. Property was tampered with.
Flameflower Terr. SE, 400 block, 11:41 p.m. Sept. 3. A vehicle was tampered with.
Meadows Lane, 100 block, 10:37 p.m. Sept. 5. Property was damaged.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 1:20 p.m. Aug. 30. Property was damaged.
Charles Town Pike and Eastbound Route 7, 10:25 p.m. Sept. 5. A driver threw a rock at another vehicle.
MacNaughton Ct., 16600 block, midnight to 1:30 a.m. Aug. 31. Prescription medication was stolen from a vehicle entered by damaging a window.
Peacock Market Plaza, 43000 block, 2 a.m. Sept. 3. A cellphone was stolen at a restaurant. A 39-year-old Chantilly man was arrested and charged.
Algonkian Pkwy., 46000 block, 8:40 p.m. Sept. 2. A man passed a female on a bicycle and slapped her on the head causing her to fall.
Fairway Dr., 4700 block, 8:33 p.m. Sept. 1. A man was shot during a party. He was treated at a hospital for his injury.
Woodshire Dr., 46100 block, 3:24 a.m. Sept. 3. A man robbed a convenience store of cash at gunpoint. A deputy appeared and, after a brief chase, the man fled in a waiting vehicle.
Cascades Pkwy., 21900 block, 3 to 3:02 a.m. Sept. 5. Two men took two cases of beer from a store.
Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 12:19 p.m. Sept. 5. A purse was stolen at a restaurant.
Fessenden Terr., 46100 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 31. A man did not pay for cab fare. A 49-year-old Maryland man was arrested and charged.
Hawthorne Ct., 21000 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 1 to midnight Sept. 2. Four tire rims were stolen from the backyard of a residence.
Oakgrove Rd., 22800 block, 9:49 p.m. Aug. 31. A man walked into houses. A 19-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.
Stanford Sq., 21000 block, 6 a.m. Sept. 4. Trespassing was reported. Two juveniles were found inside a community center of an apartment complex.
Sterling Blvd. N, 100 block, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 1 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 2. Two bicycles were stolen. One of the bicycles was recovered.
Warwick Ct., 1000 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 30 to 8:30 a.m. Aug. 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by damaging a window.
Dorrell Ct., unit block, 6 p.m. Sept. 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 2. A red 1998 Honda Civic was stolen.
Woodshire Dr., 46100 block, 12:20 p.m. Sept. 5. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location. A 23-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.
Algonkian Pkwy., 46200 block, 1:49 a.m. Aug. 31. Graffiti on a sidewalk was reported.
Auburn Dr. N, 200 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 3. A BB pellet damaged a window of a residence.
Butterwood Falls Terr., 20000 block, Aug. 30 to Aug. 31. Two houses were spray painted.