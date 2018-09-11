These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Grassland Grove Dr. and Dahlia Manor Pl., 8 p.m. Aug. 30 to 7:30 a.m. Aug. 31. A vehicle reported stolen from Manassas was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Arborshade Pass Pl., 25700 block, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 31. A mailbox was damaged.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Broadlands Center Plaza, 43100 block, 12:26 a.m. Sept. 3. Harassment in a workplace was reported. A 22-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

PEEPING TOM

Epperson Sq., 23500 block, 11:44 p.m. Sept. 5. A man was seen peering through a sliding-glass door of a residence. The man fled when a resident yelled at him.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Mistletoe Terr., 44100 block, 1 to 8:51 a.m. Sept. 4. An ID and credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Mistletoe Terr., 44100 block, 1 to 8:51 a.m. Sept. 4. A wallet with cash and a credit card were stolen from a vehicle.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

VANDALISM

Olander Sq., 42900 block, 7:45 p.m. Sept. 3 to 7:30 a.m. Sept. 4. A vehicle window was damaged.

HAMILTON AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Hamilton Station Rd., 16800 block, 4 to 5 p.m. Sept. 1. An electronic sound module was stolen from a vehicle.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Alpine Dr., 100 block, 1:59 a.m. Sept. 6. Two people fought.

Balch Dr., 1500 block, 2:45 p.m. Aug. 31. Two people fought.

Cambria Terr., 1100 block, 2:49 a.m. Sept. 4. An assault was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 700 block, 5:04 p.m. Sept. 4. Harassment was reported.

Clark Ct., 700 block, 12:06 p.m. Aug. 30. Harassment was reported.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 10:17 p.m. Sept. 5. A fight was reported.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 11:37 p.m. Sept. 4. Two people fought.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 7:31 p.m. Sept. 4. An assault was reported.

Eagle Point Sq., 18300 block, 8:52 a.m. Sept. 4. Harassment was reported.

Eagle Point Sq., 18300 block, 9:44 a.m. Sept. 5. Harassment was reported.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 1:32 a.m. Aug. 31. Two people fought.

King St. N, 800 block, 1:11 p.m. Sept. 4. An assault was reported.

Leesburg Bypass, 1:18 p.m. Sept. 1. A fight was reported.

Market St. E, 400 block, 12:01 p.m. Sept. 5. An assault was reported.

Market St. E, 500 block, 10:43 p.m. Sept. 1. Threats were reported.

Market St. E, 700 block, 8:43 a.m. Aug. 30. An assault was reported.

Market St. E, unit block, 11:37 p.m. Aug. 31. A fight was reported.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 3:04 p.m. Sept. 5. An assault was reported.

Principal Drummond Way SE, 500 block, 3:18 p.m. Sept. 5. An assault was reported.

Rockbridge Dr., 500 block, 3:20 p.m. Sept. 2. Two people fought.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 10:12 a.m. Sept. 4. Harassment was reported.

Warbler Sq., 43600 block, 8:07 p.m. Sept. 2. Harassment was reported.

Winmeade Dr., 19300 block, 8:23 p.m. Sept. 2. An assault was reported.

MISSILE THROWN

Charles Town Park Cir. and Route 7, 10:25 p.m. Sept. 5. An object was thrown.

ROBBERIES

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 2:54 a.m. Sept. 3. A robbery was reported.

Solti Way, 41000 block, 5:10 p.m. Sept. 3. A man robbed a male of cash.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams Dr., unit block, 11:41 a.m. Aug. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Beaver Creek Terr., 43500 block, 7:05 p.m. Aug. 31. Trespassing was reported.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 10:49 a.m. Aug. 30. A credit card was stolen.

Coltsridge Terr., 300 block, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30. A bicycle was stolen.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 10:11 a.m. Aug. 31. A theft was reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 10:21 a.m. Aug. 31. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 1000 block, 10:52 a.m. Aug. 30. A credit card was stolen.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1:33 p.m. Sept. 5. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2:11 p.m. Aug. 30. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 5:51 a.m. Aug. 30. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 7:55 p.m. Sept. 3. A theft was reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 4:40 p.m. Aug. 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 3:49 p.m. Aug. 30. A theft was reported.

Hamilton Station Rd., 16800 block, 1:35 p.m. Sept. 4. A theft was reported.

King St. N, unit block, 2:12 a.m. Sept. 1. Trespassing was reported.

King St. S., 400 block, 10:50 a.m. Aug. 30. A credit card was stolen.

Market St. E, 600 block, 10:04 p.m. Aug. 30. Shoplifting was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 8:44 p.m. Sept. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Spinks Ferry Rd., 43000 block, Aug. 29 to Aug. 30. A sign was stolen from a residence.

Stoney Brook Sq., 43800 block, 8:17 p.m. Sept. 3. Property was entered.

Trimble Plaza SE, 500 block, 4:37 a.m. Aug. 31. Trespassing was reported.

Valley View Ave., 300 block, 3:22 p.m. Sept. 3. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Adams Dr., unit block, 2:42 p.m. Sept. 3. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Coralbells Pl., 42900 block, 7:19 p.m. Sept. 4. Property was tampered with.

Flameflower Terr. SE, 400 block, 11:41 p.m. Sept. 3. A vehicle was tampered with.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 10:37 p.m. Sept. 5. Property was damaged.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 1:20 p.m. Aug. 30. Property was damaged.

PAEONIAN SPRINGS AREA

Charles Town Pike and Eastbound Route 7, 10:25 p.m. Sept. 5. A driver threw a rock at another vehicle.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

MacNaughton Ct., 16600 block, midnight to 1:30 a.m. Aug. 31. Prescription medication was stolen from a vehicle entered by damaging a window.

SOUTH RIDING AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Peacock Market Plaza, 43000 block, 2 a.m. Sept. 3. A cellphone was stolen at a restaurant. A 39-year-old Chantilly man was arrested and charged.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Algonkian Pkwy., 46000 block, 8:40 p.m. Sept. 2. A man passed a female on a bicycle and slapped her on the head causing her to fall.

Fairway Dr., 4700 block, 8:33 p.m. Sept. 1. A man was shot during a party. He was treated at a hospital for his injury.

ROBBERIES

Woodshire Dr., 46100 block, 3:24 a.m. Sept. 3. A man robbed a convenience store of cash at gunpoint. A deputy appeared and, after a brief chase, the man fled in a waiting vehicle.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cascades Pkwy., 21900 block, 3 to 3:02 a.m. Sept. 5. Two men took two cases of beer from a store.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 12:19 p.m. Sept. 5. A purse was stolen at a restaurant.

Fessenden Terr., 46100 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 31. A man did not pay for cab fare. A 49-year-old Maryland man was arrested and charged.

Hawthorne Ct., 21000 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 1 to midnight Sept. 2. Four tire rims were stolen from the backyard of a residence.

Oakgrove Rd., 22800 block, 9:49 p.m. Aug. 31. A man walked into houses. A 19-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.

Stanford Sq., 21000 block, 6 a.m. Sept. 4. Trespassing was reported. Two juveniles were found inside a community center of an apartment complex.

Sterling Blvd. N, 100 block, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 1 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 2. Two bicycles were stolen. One of the bicycles was recovered.

Warwick Ct., 1000 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 30 to 8:30 a.m. Aug. 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by damaging a window.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Dorrell Ct., unit block, 6 p.m. Sept. 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 2. A red 1998 Honda Civic was stolen.

Woodshire Dr., 46100 block, 12:20 p.m. Sept. 5. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location. A 23-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Algonkian Pkwy., 46200 block, 1:49 a.m. Aug. 31. Graffiti on a sidewalk was reported.

Auburn Dr. N, 200 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 3. A BB pellet damaged a window of a residence.

Butterwood Falls Terr., 20000 block, Aug. 30 to Aug. 31. Two houses were spray painted.